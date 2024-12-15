Apple May Launch Flip Phone To Challenge Samsung 2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

If the Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone has a rival, it is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6. PC Magazine recently described it as the best foldable phone on the market, and other prominent media outlets have said the same. It runs on Android OS and has Galaxy AI features. Its primary feature is that it folds in half, which means that when opened, it has a 7.6-inch inner and a 6.3-inch external display. Apple thinks the Samsung phone is good enough to build a foldable phone.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the foldable phone is part of a major relaunch of some of its products. One will be a laptop with a screen that can open to one the size of a desktop. Additionally, the Journal reports, “A smaller model would unfold to a display size that would be larger than an iPhone 16 Pro Max, intended to serve as a foldable iPhone.”

Several industry observers view this as a way to turbocharge iPhone sales. Despite new AI features on the iPhone 16, new generations have been relatively similar. Apple needs a breakout feature to reach a broader market than current owners.

The importance of iPhone revenue must not be underestimated. IPhone revenue was $46.2 billion of Apple’s $95 billion in the most recently reported quarter. However, iPhone revenue did not rise much from the $48.3 billion in the same period the year before. The next quarter, Apple’s earnings releases will contain sales from the iPhone 16 for the entire period and holiday sales. The numbers must be impressive to keep Apple’s stock near the all-time high where they have traded recently.

The foldable iPhone might be risky because it is a new feature for Apple. However, it may have to counter the Samsung feature to help iPhone sales to be brisk.

