This Is the Car Americans Are Most Likely to Drive Drunk

Drunk driving and related fatalities have plunged since the early 1980s. Strict laws and severe penalties, bought on to some extent by organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, get credit for most of the drop. The figures remain uneven by age group. It turns out they are very uneven based on the type of car a drunk driver is driving.

One impressive statistic published about changes in drunk driving trends comes from data about drunk driving fatalities. Foundation for Advanced Alcohol Responsibility research shows fatal accidents in which alcohol was involved dropped 50% from 1982 through 2018. Among people under 21, the figure dropped by 81%.

Insurify examined driver under the influence (DUI) data among 1.6 million people who applied for car insurance. Among the information collected were car model and year. Those applying also were asked about past DUI convictions. The data was not weighted for those who lied. The screen also included the base price of car models and their gas mileage.

Owners of the Ram 2500 pickup have the highest percentage of previous DUIs among all models of any manufacturer sold in the United States. What’s notable about the Ram 2500 is that almost no one owns one. The version of the truck that most people buy is the Ram 1500. The Ram 2500 is a heavy-duty pickup, not entirely suited for a “passenger car” replacement.



Almost 5% of Ram 2500 owners have a previous DUI.

Next on the list, the Subaru WRX is a small, very fast sports sedan. Its percentage of former DUI owners sits at just above 4%.

The list of the top 10 is weighted toward pickups and heavy sport utility vehicles. Insurify offers no reason or conjecture for this, other than its researchers commented: “One of the things that immediately leaps out when studying the top 10? A bevy of trucks. An astonishing seven of the 10 models on the list are pickup trucks. In fact, three different car makers saw at least two of their truck models claim spots on the list.”

Foreign cars are also scarce. Domestics make up seven of the 10. The vehicles on the list also get lower than average gas mileage.

While the results of the survey are interesting, nothing points to a direction to cut the incidents of drunk driving further. It is mostly a curiosity.



