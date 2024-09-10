Can You Afford to Retire Early? Find Out Now Vasileios Economou / E+ via Getty Images

This post may contain affiliate links. While partners mentioned may provide earnings, the opinions and insights shared are our own.

Want to retire sooner rather than later? Chatting with a financial advisor could help you make that happen. After all, a few smart moves and a little elbow grease now could help you enjoy your golden years early.

Here’s a handy idea: Try out SmartAsset’s quick quiz. It’s just a few simple questions, and it lines you up with the best financial advisors near you. They’re picked based on their expertise, so you know you’re expert advice.

You even get the chance to talk for free with each match. This way, you can make sure you pick the right person to help guide your money.

So, why not give it a whirl? Take the quiz today!