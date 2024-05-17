These Car Brands Have the Pushiest Dealerships Nastasic / E+ via Getty Images

Buying a new car is so exciting, yet sometimes a pushy salesperson can take all the fun out of it. No doubt, a salesperson’s job is to sell, but some sales tactics are just … well, too much. High-person salespeople in car dealerships may cause some customers to simply walk out the door.

To find which car dealerships have the pushiest salespeople, car service company Tinting Chicago examined 40,000 low-star Google reviews for nearly 7,000 dealerships in 100 cities, publishing the results here: Study Reveals the Pushiest Car Dealerships in the U.S. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the study, listing the 19 car brands and independent dealerships assessed by the study in order of the percentage of reviews that considered the brand dealerships as pushy — from least pushy to most. We also added sales figures for 2023 from GoodCarBadCar.

While branded dealerships offer a one-stop shop for buyers looking to purchase a specific vehicle make, and as such may have an advantage, it it is independent dealerships are less pushy than 75% of brand dealerships, according to the study. (Also see: These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down.)

The pushiest branded dealerships in the U.S. are Fiat, Kia, and Chrysler. It is worth noting that while these brands have the highest percentage of reviews related to their dealerships’ pushiness, the percentage is still rather small. For example, for the pushiest brand dealerships, the pushiness frequency ranges from 0.530% to 0.470%.

One other interesting observation from the study is that no luxury car brands made the list. The study supposes “that the more money you’re expected to spend, the less hassle from the sales rep.”

Source: Prostock-Studio / iStock via Getty Images

20. Volvo

Source: Luca Piccini Basile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.294% (112 dealerships reviewed)

0.294% (112 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.5 out of 5 (on 92,179 reviews)

4.5 out of 5 (on 92,179 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 128,701 (+26.2% from 2022)

128,701 (+26.2% from 2022) Brand owner: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

19. Acura

Source: Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.317% (161 dealerships reviewed)

0.317% (161 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.5 out of 5 (on 229,800 reviews)

4.5 out of 5 (on 229,800 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 145,655 (+42.4% from 2022)

145,655 (+42.4% from 2022) Brand owner: Honda Motor Company

18. Jeep

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.330% (42 dealerships reviewed)

0.330% (42 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 69,098 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 69,098 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 641,166 (-6.3% from 2022)

641,166 (-6.3% from 2022) Brand owner: Stellantis

17. Buick

Source: RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.338% (307 dealerships reviewed)

0.338% (307 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 473,429 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 473,429 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 166,852 (+61.3% from 2022)

166,852 (+61.3% from 2022) Brand owner: General Motors

16. Independent

Source: Westend61 / Westend61 via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.379% (1,747 dealerships reviewed)

0.379% (1,747 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.2 out of 5 (on 1,245,643 reviews)

4.2 out of 5 (on 1,245,643 reviews) Total sales in 2023: N/A

N/A Brand owner: N/A

15. Subaru

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.384% (242 dealerships reviewed)

0.384% (242 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.5 out of 5 (on 363,601 reviews)

4.5 out of 5 (on 363,601 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 632,083 (+13.6% from 2022)

632,083 (+13.6% from 2022) Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

14. Chevrolet

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.386% (642 dealerships reviewed)

0.386% (642 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 1,108,347 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 1,108,347 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 1,702,700 (+12.5% from 2022)

1,702,700 (+12.5% from 2022) Brand owner: General Motors

13. Mitsubishi

Source: rafalkrakow / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.399% (170 dealerships reviewed)

0.399% (170 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 200,371 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 200,371 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 87,342 (+1.8% from 2022)

87,342 (+1.8% from 2022) Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

12. Ford

Source: fredrocko / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.401% (464 dealerships reviewed)

0.401% (464 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 901,656 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 901,656 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 1,904,038 (+7.7% from 2022)

1,904,038 (+7.7% from 2022) Brand owner: Ford Motor Co.

11. Volkswagen

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.403% (240 dealerships reviewed)

0.403% (240 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 304,531 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 304,531 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 329,025 (+31.3% from 2022)

329,025 (+31.3% from 2022) Brand owner: Volkswagen AG.

10. Honda

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.406% (406 dealerships reviewed)

0.406% (406 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 1,044,425 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 1,044,425 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 1,156,591 (+31.3% from 2022)

1,156,591 (+31.3% from 2022) Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

9. Dodge

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.410% (71 dealerships reviewed)

0.410% (71 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 76,521 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 76,521 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 199,453 (+4.2% from 2022)

199,453 (+4.2% from 2022) Brand owner: Stellantis

8. Toyota

Source: dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.411% (380 dealerships reviewed)

0.411% (380 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 1,266,583 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 1,266,583 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 1,888,941 (+9.3% from 2022)

1,888,941 (+9.3% from 2022) Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

7. Gmc

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.427% (111 dealerships reviewed)

0.427% (111 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 125,736 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 125,736 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 563,692 (+8.9% from 2022)

563,692 (+8.9% from 2022) Brand owner: General Motors

6. Nissan

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.445% (436 dealerships reviewed)

0.445% (436 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.4 out of 5 (on 844,419 reviews)

4.4 out of 5 (on 844,419 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 834,091 (+22.2% from 2022)

834,091 (+22.2% from 2022) Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

5. Hyundai

Source: dennism2 / Flickr

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.446% (329 dealerships reviewed)

0.446% (329 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 572,260 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 572,260 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 796,506 (+11.1% from 2022)

796,506 (+11.1% from 2022) Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

4. Mazda

Source: josefkubes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.452% (226 dealerships reviewed)

0.452% (226 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.5 out of 5 (on 257,529 reviews)

4.5 out of 5 (on 257,529 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 365,044 (+23.8% from 2022)

365,044 (+23.8% from 2022) Brand owner: Mazda Motor Corp.

3. Chrysler

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.470% (477 dealerships reviewed)

0.470% (477 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 949,727 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 949,727 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 133,839 (+18.7% from 2022)

133,839 (+18.7% from 2022) Brand owner: Stellantis

2. Kia

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.488% (266 dealerships reviewed)

0.488% (266 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.3 out of 5 (on 445,682 reviews)

4.3 out of 5 (on 445,682 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 782,468 (+15.3% from 2022)

782,468 (+15.3% from 2022) Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

1. Fiat

Source: dennism2 / Flickr

Pct. of dealerships reviewed as pushy: 0.530% (100 dealerships reviewed)

0.530% (100 dealerships reviewed) Rating average: 4.2 out of 5 (on 92,530 reviews)

4.2 out of 5 (on 92,530 reviews) Total sales in 2023: 602 (-34.5% from 2022)

602 (-34.5% from 2022) Brand owner: Stellantis

The car industry has been through some turmoil when the pandemic hit. Supply interruptions resulted in new car shortages … and higher prices. And though sales levels have recovered in 2023, they are still shy of pre-pandemic levels. In this environment, some dealerships have aimed to enhance their customer experience, but others have not, and it seems some brand dealerships remain relatively pushy.