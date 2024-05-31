This is America's Least Reliable Car Brand

Cars and Drivers

If we’d known ahead of time whether a car we buy would end up in the shop often, we wouldn’t buy it. While clairvoyance is outside of our scope, Consumer Reports, using data from a member survey, tries to identify the car brands that are at least most likely to break down.

In its Annual Auto Surveys, the product review site ranks and scores car brands based on their predicted reliability. To achieve this score (from 1 to 100), the recent survey relied on data on over 330,000 vehicles, mostly from the 2000 to 2023 model years, and studied 20 trouble areas, from minor nuisances to major problems. The brand reliability score was calculated by averaging results from 2021 to 2023, and some early 2024 data when available.

To find the least reliable car brand in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report, listing here all the brands reviewed from most to least reliable. All other information came from Consumer Reports except for 2023 sales, which came from GoodCarBadCar.

Starting with the most reliable car brands, we find Lexus, Toyota, Mini, Honda, and Acura ranking as the five most reliable brands, in that order. Indeed, Asian automakers continue to lead in reliability (with an average score of 63 out of 100), and by a wide margin. They are followed by European makers (46) and finally domestic manufacturers (39).

The least reliable car brands are Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and Rivian, with Volkswagen and Jeep rounding out the bottom five least reliable brands. Chrysler’s Pacifica Hybrid also ranks the lowest, having the worst predicted reliability score of the 197 models CR reviewed. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz’s five models reviewed rank third to 43rd worse in reliability. Rivian’s two models reviewed rank seventh and eighth worst. Volkswagen’s seven models reviewed rank second last to 38th last, and Jeep’s seven models rank no better than 70th worst. (Also see: These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down.)

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Shutter2U / iStock via Getty Images
Buying a new car only to take it to the shop time and time again is discouraging. Hopefully, this doesn’t happen to any new car buyer, but to lower the chances, CR’s reliability report can help direct buyers to certain brands that are more likely to hold up.

30. Lexus

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Lexus’s least reliable model: NX (Subcompact luxury-SUV)
  • NX’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined
  • Lexus’s most reliable model: UX (Subcompact luxury-SUV)
  • UX’s predicted reliability rank: #8 highest of 197 models examined
  • Lexus’s 2023 sales: 320,249 — #17 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

29. Toyota

Source: Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Toyota’s least reliable model: Tundra (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • Tundra’s predicted reliability rank: #171 highest of 197 models examined
  • Toyota’s most reliable model: 4Runner (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • 4Runner’s predicted reliability rank: #2 highest of 197 models examined
  • Toyota’s 2023 sales: 1,888,941 — #2 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

28. Mini

2011 Mini Cooper S Countryman by The National Roads and Motorists' Association
2011 Mini Cooper S Countryman (BY 2.0) by The National Roads and Motorists' Association
  • Mini’s least reliable model: Cooper Countryman (Compact car)
  • Cooper Countryman’s predicted reliability rank: #49 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mini’s most reliable model: Cooper (Compact car)
  • Cooper’s predicted reliability rank: #31 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mini’s 2023 sales: 33,497 — #30 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: BMW Group

26 (tied). Acura

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Acura’s least reliable model: Integra (Luxury entry-level cars)
  • Integra’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • Acura’s most reliable model: RDX (Luxury entry-level cars)
  • RDX’s predicted reliability rank: #12 highest of 197 models examined
  • Acura’s 2023 sales: 145,655 — #22 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Company

26 (tied). Honda

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Honda’s least reliable model: Passport (Midsized SUVs)
  • Passport’s predicted reliability rank: #104 highest of 197 models examined
  • Honda’s most reliable model: HR-V (Midsized SUVs)
  • HR-V’s predicted reliability rank: #5 highest of 197 models examined
  • Honda’s 2023 sales: 1,156,591 — #4 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

25. Subaru

Subaru SOLTERRA ET-SS 2WD (ZAA-XEAM10X) rear by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
Subaru SOLTERRA ET-SS 2WD (ZAA-XEAM10X) rear (BY-SA 4.0) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
  • Subaru’s least reliable model: Solterra (Electric SUVs)
  • Solterra’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • Subaru’s most reliable model: Crosstrek (Electric SUVs)
  • Crosstrek’s predicted reliability rank: #1 highest of 197 models examined
  • Subaru’s 2023 sales: 632,083 — #10 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

24. Mazda

Mazda CX5 AWD Turbo 2023 by Captainmorlypogi1959
Mazda CX5 AWD Turbo 2023 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Captainmorlypogi1959
  • Mazda’s least reliable model: CX-5 (Compact SUVs)
  • CX-5’s predicted reliability rank: #47 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mazda’s most reliable model: MX-5 Miata (Compact SUVs)
  • MX-5 Miata’s predicted reliability rank: #22 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mazda’s 2023 sales: 365,044 — #13 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Mazda Motor Corp.

23. Porsche

Source: DNK-KolyaN / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Porsche’s least reliable model: Macan (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • Macan’s predicted reliability rank: #49 highest of 197 models examined
  • Porsche’s most reliable model: Cayenne (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • Cayenne’s predicted reliability rank: #41 highest of 197 models examined
  • Porsche’s 2023 sales: 75,427 — #26 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Volkswagen Group

22. BMW

File:2020 BMW X7 M Sport.jpg by Vauxford
File:2020 BMW X7 M Sport.jpg (BY-SA 4.0) by Vauxford
  • BMW’s least reliable model: X7 (Luxury large SUVs)
  • X7’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • BMW’s most reliable model: X5 (Luxury large SUVs)
  • X5’s predicted reliability rank: #10 highest of 197 models examined
  • BMW’s 2023 sales: 361,654 — #14 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: BMW Group

21. Kia

2023 Kia Sorento Premium Plus Plug In Hybrid by Chanokchon
2023 Kia Sorento Premium Plus Plug In Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
  • Kia’s least reliable model: Sorento (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Sorento’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • Kia’s most reliable model: Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Sportage Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #8 highest of 197 models examined
  • Kia’s 2023 sales: 782,468 — #7 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

20. Hyundai

Hyundai Ioniq 5 IAA 2021 1X7A0189 by Alexander Migl
Hyundai Ioniq 5 IAA 2021 1X7A0189 (BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander Migl
  • Hyundai’s least reliable model: Ioniq 5 (Electric SUVs)
  • Ioniq 5’s predicted reliability rank: #161 highest of 197 models examined
  • Hyundai’s most reliable model: Palisade (Electric SUVs)
  • Palisade’s predicted reliability rank: #22 highest of 197 models examined
  • Hyundai’s 2023 sales: 796,506 — #6 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

19. Buick

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Buick’s least reliable model: Encore GX (Luxury entry-level SUVs)
  • Encore GX’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • Buick’s most reliable model: Enclave (Luxury entry-level SUVs)
  • Enclave’s predicted reliability rank: #74 highest of 197 models examined
  • Buick’s 2023 sales: 166,852 — #20 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: General Motors

18. Infiniti

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Infiniti’s least reliable model: QX60 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • QX60’s predicted reliability rank: #139 highest of 197 models examined
  • Infiniti’s most reliable model: Q50 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Q50’s predicted reliability rank: #77 highest of 197 models examined
  • Infiniti’s 2023 sales: 65,316 — #28 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

17. Tesla

Tesla Showroom Miami Design Di... by Phillip Pessar
Tesla Showroom Miami Design Di... (CC BY 2.0) by Phillip Pessar
  • Tesla’s least reliable model: Model X (Electric SUVs 3-row)
  • Model X’s predicted reliability rank: #181 highest of 197 models examined
  • Tesla’s most reliable model: Model 3 (Electric SUVs 3-row)
  • Model 3’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined
  • Tesla’s 2023 sales: 670,000 — #8 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Tesla Inc.

16. Ram

Dodge Ram Longhorn 3500 by TDelCoro
Dodge Ram Longhorn 3500 (BY-SA 2.0) by TDelCoro
  • Ram’s least reliable model: 3500 (Pickup truck)
  • 3500’s predicted reliability rank: #139 highest of 197 models examined
  • Ram’s most reliable model: 1500 (Pickup truck)
  • 1500’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined
  • Ram’s 2023 sales: 539,477 — #12 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Stellantis

14 (tied). Cadillac

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Cadillac’s least reliable model: Escalade (Luxury large SUVs)
  • Escalade’s predicted reliability rank: #146 highest of 197 models examined
  • Cadillac’s most reliable model: XT5 (Luxury large SUVs)
  • XT5’s predicted reliability rank: #64 highest of 197 models examined
  • Cadillac’s 2023 sales: 147,215 — #21 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: General Motors

14 (tied). Nissan

White Nissan Frontier with Black Bed Cover Hauling Hay on Top by DiamondBack Truck Covers
White Nissan Frontier with Black Bed Cover Hauling Hay on Top (BY-SA 2.0) by DiamondBack Truck Covers
  • Nissan’s least reliable model: Frontier (Midsized pickup trucks)
  • Frontier’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined
  • Nissan’s most reliable model: Ariya (Midsized pickup trucks)
  • Ariya’s predicted reliability rank: #52 highest of 197 models examined
  • Nissan’s 2023 sales: 834,091 — #5 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

13. Genesis

Source: Courtesy of Genesis
  • Genesis’s least reliable model: GV70 (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • GV70’s predicted reliability rank: #161 highest of 197 models examined
  • Genesis’s most reliable model: GV60 (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • GV60’s predicted reliability rank: #120 highest of 197 models examined
  • Genesis’s 2023 sales: 68,798 — #27 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

11 (tied). Audi

Source: Robert Hradil / Getty Images
  • Audi’s least reliable model: Q5 Plug-in Hybrid (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • Q5 Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #152 highest of 197 models examined
  • Audi’s most reliable model: A5 (Luxury compact SUVs)
  • A5’s predicted reliability rank: #52 highest of 197 models examined
  • Audi’s 2023 sales: 227,158 — #18 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Volkswagen Group

11 (tied). Chevrolet

Chevrolet Suburban 4x4 LTZ Premier 2016 by Captainmorlypogi1959
Chevrolet Suburban 4x4 LTZ Premier 2016 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Captainmorlypogi1959
  • Chevrolet’s least reliable model: Suburban (Large SUVs)
  • Suburban’s predicted reliability rank: #181 highest of 197 models examined
  • Chevrolet’s most reliable model: Equinox (Large SUVs)
  • Equinox’s predicted reliability rank: #70 highest of 197 models examined
  • Chevrolet’s 2023 sales: 1,702,700 — #3 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: General Motors

10. Dodge

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Dodge’s least reliable model: Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Durango’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined
  • Dodge’s most reliable model: Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Durango’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined
  • Dodge’s 2023 sales: 199,453 — #19 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Stellantis

9. Ford

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Ford’s least reliable model: F-150 Hybrid (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • F-150 Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #194 highest of 197 models examined
  • Ford’s most reliable model: Maverick (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • Maverick’s predicted reliability rank: #29 highest of 197 models examined
  • Ford’s 2023 sales: 1,904,038 — #1 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Ford Motor Co.

8. Lincoln

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Lincoln’s least reliable model: Aviator (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Aviator’s predicted reliability rank: #156 highest of 197 models examined
  • Lincoln’s most reliable model: Corsair (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Corsair’s predicted reliability rank: #125 highest of 197 models examined
  • Lincoln’s 2023 sales: 81,444 — #25 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Ford Motor Co.

7. GMC

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • GMC’s least reliable model: Sierra 1500 (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • Sierra 1500’s predicted reliability rank: #175 highest of 197 models examined
  • GMC’s most reliable model: Terrain (Full-sized pickup trucks)
  • Terrain’s predicted reliability rank: #70 highest of 197 models examined
  • GMC’s 2023 sales: 563,692 — #11 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: General Motors

6. Volvo

Volvo XC60 RECHARGE Plug-in Hybrid T6 AWD Inscription Expression (5LA-UB420XCP2) rear by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
Volvo XC60 RECHARGE Plug-in Hybrid T6 AWD Inscription Expression (5LA-UB420XCP2) rear (BY-SA 4.0) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
  • Volvo’s least reliable model: XC60 Plug-in Hybrid (Compact luxury SUV)
  • XC60 Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #192 highest of 197 models examined
  • Volvo’s most reliable model: S60/V60 (Compact luxury SUV)
  • S60/V60’s predicted reliability rank: #58 highest of 197 models examined
  • Volvo’s 2023 sales: 128,701 — #24 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

4 (tied). Jeep

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve by Chuckwagon700
2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Summit Reserve (BY-SA 4.0) by Chuckwagon700
  • Jeep’s least reliable model: Grand Cherokee L (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Grand Cherokee L’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined
  • Jeep’s most reliable model: Compass (Midsized SUVs 3-row)
  • Compass’s predicted reliability rank: #125 highest of 197 models examined
  • Jeep’s 2023 sales: 641,166 — #9 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Stellantis

4 (tied). Volkswagen

Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) by usf1fan2
Volkswagen Taos SEL 4MOTION (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Volkswagen’s least reliable model: Taos (Subcompact SUVs)
  • Taos’s predicted reliability rank: #196 highest of 197 models examined
  • Volkswagen’s most reliable model: Tiguan (Subcompact SUVs)
  • Tiguan’s predicted reliability rank: #160 highest of 197 models examined
  • Volkswagen’s 2023 sales: 329,025 — #16 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Volkswagen AG.

3. Rivian

Debut of the Rivian R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 by Richard Truesdell
Debut of the Rivian R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, November 27, 2018 (BY-SA 4.0) by Richard Truesdell
  • Rivian’s least reliable model: R1T (Electric pickup trucks)
  • R1T’s predicted reliability rank: #191 highest of 197 models examined
  • Rivian’s most reliable model: R1S (Electric pickup trucks)
  • R1S’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined
  • Rivian’s 2023 sales: 47,203 — #29 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

2. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes Benz C-Class by Dinkun Chen
Mercedes Benz C-Class (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Dinkun Chen
  • Mercedes-Benz’s least reliable model: C-Class (Luxury compact cars)
  • C-Class’s predicted reliability rank: #194 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mercedes-Benz’s most reliable model: GLE (Luxury compact cars)
  • GLE’s predicted reliability rank: #154 highest of 197 models examined
  • Mercedes-Benz’s 2023 sales: 342,240 — #15 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

1. Chrysler

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid WAS 2017 1653 by Mariordo (Mario Roberto Duru00e1n Ortiz)
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid WAS 2017 1653 (BY-SA 4.0) by Mariordo (Mario Roberto Duru00e1n Ortiz)
  • Chrysler’s least reliable model: Pacifica Hybrid (Minivans 3-row)
  • Pacifica Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #197 highest of 197 models examined
  • Chrysler’s most reliable model: Pacifica (Minivans 3-row)
  • Pacifica’s predicted reliability rank: #133 highest of 197 models examined
  • Chrysler’s 2023 sales: 133,839 — #23 highest of 30 brands
  • Brand owner: Stellantis

