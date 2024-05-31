This is America's Least Reliable Car Brand skynesher / E+ via Getty Images

If we’d known ahead of time whether a car we buy would end up in the shop often, we wouldn’t buy it. While clairvoyance is outside of our scope, Consumer Reports, using data from a member survey, tries to identify the car brands that are at least most likely to break down.

In its Annual Auto Surveys, the product review site ranks and scores car brands based on their predicted reliability. To achieve this score (from 1 to 100), the recent survey relied on data on over 330,000 vehicles, mostly from the 2000 to 2023 model years, and studied 20 trouble areas, from minor nuisances to major problems. The brand reliability score was calculated by averaging results from 2021 to 2023, and some early 2024 data when available.

To find the least reliable car brand in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report, listing here all the brands reviewed from most to least reliable. All other information came from Consumer Reports except for 2023 sales, which came from GoodCarBadCar.

Starting with the most reliable car brands, we find Lexus, Toyota, Mini, Honda, and Acura ranking as the five most reliable brands, in that order. Indeed, Asian automakers continue to lead in reliability (with an average score of 63 out of 100), and by a wide margin. They are followed by European makers (46) and finally domestic manufacturers (39).

The least reliable car brands are Chrysler, Mercedes-Benz, and Rivian, with Volkswagen and Jeep rounding out the bottom five least reliable brands. Chrysler’s Pacifica Hybrid also ranks the lowest, having the worst predicted reliability score of the 197 models CR reviewed. Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz’s five models reviewed rank third to 43rd worse in reliability. Rivian’s two models reviewed rank seventh and eighth worst. Volkswagen’s seven models reviewed rank second last to 38th last, and Jeep’s seven models rank no better than 70th worst. (Also see: These New Cars Are Most Likely to Break Down.)

Why Are We Covering This

Source: Shutter2U / iStock via Getty Images

30. Lexus

Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Lexus’s least reliable model: NX (Subcompact luxury-SUV)

NX (Subcompact luxury-SUV) NX’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined

#98 highest of 197 models examined Lexus’s most reliable model: UX (Subcompact luxury-SUV)

UX (Subcompact luxury-SUV) UX’s predicted reliability rank: #8 highest of 197 models examined

#8 highest of 197 models examined Lexus’s 2023 sales: 320,249 — #17 highest of 30 brands

320,249 — #17 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

29. Toyota

Source: Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Toyota’s least reliable model: Tundra (Full-sized pickup trucks)

Tundra (Full-sized pickup trucks) Tundra’s predicted reliability rank: #171 highest of 197 models examined

#171 highest of 197 models examined Toyota’s most reliable model: 4Runner (Full-sized pickup trucks)

4Runner (Full-sized pickup trucks) 4Runner’s predicted reliability rank: #2 highest of 197 models examined

#2 highest of 197 models examined Toyota’s 2023 sales: 1,888,941 — #2 highest of 30 brands

1,888,941 — #2 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Toyota Motor Corp.

28. Mini

Mini’s least reliable model: Cooper Countryman (Compact car)

Cooper Countryman (Compact car) Cooper Countryman’s predicted reliability rank: #49 highest of 197 models examined

#49 highest of 197 models examined Mini’s most reliable model: Cooper (Compact car)

Cooper (Compact car) Cooper’s predicted reliability rank: #31 highest of 197 models examined

#31 highest of 197 models examined Mini’s 2023 sales: 33,497 — #30 highest of 30 brands

33,497 — #30 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: BMW Group

26 (tied). Acura

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Acura’s least reliable model: Integra (Luxury entry-level cars)

Integra (Luxury entry-level cars) Integra’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined Acura’s most reliable model: RDX (Luxury entry-level cars)

RDX (Luxury entry-level cars) RDX’s predicted reliability rank: #12 highest of 197 models examined

#12 highest of 197 models examined Acura’s 2023 sales: 145,655 — #22 highest of 30 brands

145,655 — #22 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Honda Motor Company

26 (tied). Honda

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Honda’s least reliable model: Passport (Midsized SUVs)

Passport (Midsized SUVs) Passport’s predicted reliability rank: #104 highest of 197 models examined

#104 highest of 197 models examined Honda’s most reliable model: HR-V (Midsized SUVs)

HR-V (Midsized SUVs) HR-V’s predicted reliability rank: #5 highest of 197 models examined

#5 highest of 197 models examined Honda’s 2023 sales: 1,156,591 — #4 highest of 30 brands

1,156,591 — #4 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Honda Motor Co.

25. Subaru

Subaru’s least reliable model: Solterra (Electric SUVs)

Solterra (Electric SUVs) Solterra’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined Subaru’s most reliable model: Crosstrek (Electric SUVs)

Crosstrek (Electric SUVs) Crosstrek’s predicted reliability rank: #1 highest of 197 models examined

#1 highest of 197 models examined Subaru’s 2023 sales: 632,083 — #10 highest of 30 brands

632,083 — #10 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Subaru Corp.

24. Mazda

Mazda’s least reliable model: CX-5 (Compact SUVs)

CX-5 (Compact SUVs) CX-5’s predicted reliability rank: #47 highest of 197 models examined

#47 highest of 197 models examined Mazda’s most reliable model: MX-5 Miata (Compact SUVs)

MX-5 Miata (Compact SUVs) MX-5 Miata’s predicted reliability rank: #22 highest of 197 models examined

#22 highest of 197 models examined Mazda’s 2023 sales: 365,044 — #13 highest of 30 brands

365,044 — #13 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Mazda Motor Corp.

23. Porsche

Source: DNK-KolyaN / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Porsche’s least reliable model: Macan (Luxury compact SUVs)

Macan (Luxury compact SUVs) Macan’s predicted reliability rank: #49 highest of 197 models examined

#49 highest of 197 models examined Porsche’s most reliable model: Cayenne (Luxury compact SUVs)

Cayenne (Luxury compact SUVs) Cayenne’s predicted reliability rank: #41 highest of 197 models examined

#41 highest of 197 models examined Porsche’s 2023 sales: 75,427 — #26 highest of 30 brands

75,427 — #26 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Volkswagen Group

22. BMW

BMW’s least reliable model: X7 (Luxury large SUVs)

X7 (Luxury large SUVs) X7’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined BMW’s most reliable model: X5 (Luxury large SUVs)

X5 (Luxury large SUVs) X5’s predicted reliability rank: #10 highest of 197 models examined

#10 highest of 197 models examined BMW’s 2023 sales: 361,654 — #14 highest of 30 brands

361,654 — #14 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: BMW Group

21. Kia

Kia’s least reliable model: Sorento (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Sorento (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Sorento’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined Kia’s most reliable model: Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Sportage Plug-in Hybrid (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Sportage Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #8 highest of 197 models examined

#8 highest of 197 models examined Kia’s 2023 sales: 782,468 — #7 highest of 30 brands

782,468 — #7 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

20. Hyundai

Hyundai’s least reliable model: Ioniq 5 (Electric SUVs)

Ioniq 5 (Electric SUVs) Ioniq 5’s predicted reliability rank: #161 highest of 197 models examined

#161 highest of 197 models examined Hyundai’s most reliable model: Palisade (Electric SUVs)

Palisade (Electric SUVs) Palisade’s predicted reliability rank: #22 highest of 197 models examined

#22 highest of 197 models examined Hyundai’s 2023 sales: 796,506 — #6 highest of 30 brands

796,506 — #6 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

19. Buick

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Buick’s least reliable model: Encore GX (Luxury entry-level SUVs)

Encore GX (Luxury entry-level SUVs) Encore GX’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined Buick’s most reliable model: Enclave (Luxury entry-level SUVs)

Enclave (Luxury entry-level SUVs) Enclave’s predicted reliability rank: #74 highest of 197 models examined

#74 highest of 197 models examined Buick’s 2023 sales: 166,852 — #20 highest of 30 brands

166,852 — #20 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: General Motors

18. Infiniti

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Infiniti’s least reliable model: QX60 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)

QX60 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row) QX60’s predicted reliability rank: #139 highest of 197 models examined

#139 highest of 197 models examined Infiniti’s most reliable model: Q50 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)

Q50 (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row) Q50’s predicted reliability rank: #77 highest of 197 models examined

#77 highest of 197 models examined Infiniti’s 2023 sales: 65,316 — #28 highest of 30 brands

65,316 — #28 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

17. Tesla

Tesla’s least reliable model: Model X (Electric SUVs 3-row)

Model X (Electric SUVs 3-row) Model X’s predicted reliability rank: #181 highest of 197 models examined

#181 highest of 197 models examined Tesla’s most reliable model: Model 3 (Electric SUVs 3-row)

Model 3 (Electric SUVs 3-row) Model 3’s predicted reliability rank: #110 highest of 197 models examined

#110 highest of 197 models examined Tesla’s 2023 sales: 670,000 — #8 highest of 30 brands

670,000 — #8 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Tesla Inc.

16. Ram

Ram’s least reliable model: 3500 (Pickup truck)

3500 (Pickup truck) 3500’s predicted reliability rank: #139 highest of 197 models examined

#139 highest of 197 models examined Ram’s most reliable model: 1500 (Pickup truck)

1500 (Pickup truck) 1500’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined

#98 highest of 197 models examined Ram’s 2023 sales: 539,477 — #12 highest of 30 brands

539,477 — #12 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Stellantis

14 (tied). Cadillac

Source: felixmizioznikov / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Cadillac’s least reliable model: Escalade (Luxury large SUVs)

Escalade (Luxury large SUVs) Escalade’s predicted reliability rank: #146 highest of 197 models examined

#146 highest of 197 models examined Cadillac’s most reliable model: XT5 (Luxury large SUVs)

XT5 (Luxury large SUVs) XT5’s predicted reliability rank: #64 highest of 197 models examined

#64 highest of 197 models examined Cadillac’s 2023 sales: 147,215 — #21 highest of 30 brands

147,215 — #21 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: General Motors

14 (tied). Nissan

Nissan’s least reliable model: Frontier (Midsized pickup trucks)

Frontier (Midsized pickup trucks) Frontier’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined

#187 highest of 197 models examined Nissan’s most reliable model: Ariya (Midsized pickup trucks)

Ariya (Midsized pickup trucks) Ariya’s predicted reliability rank: #52 highest of 197 models examined

#52 highest of 197 models examined Nissan’s 2023 sales: 834,091 — #5 highest of 30 brands

834,091 — #5 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

13. Genesis

Source: Courtesy of Genesis

Genesis’s least reliable model: GV70 (Luxury compact SUVs)

GV70 (Luxury compact SUVs) GV70’s predicted reliability rank: #161 highest of 197 models examined

#161 highest of 197 models examined Genesis’s most reliable model: GV60 (Luxury compact SUVs)

GV60 (Luxury compact SUVs) GV60’s predicted reliability rank: #120 highest of 197 models examined

#120 highest of 197 models examined Genesis’s 2023 sales: 68,798 — #27 highest of 30 brands

68,798 — #27 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Hyundai Motor Group

11 (tied). Audi

Source: Robert Hradil / Getty Images

Audi’s least reliable model: Q5 Plug-in Hybrid (Luxury compact SUVs)

Q5 Plug-in Hybrid (Luxury compact SUVs) Q5 Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #152 highest of 197 models examined

#152 highest of 197 models examined Audi’s most reliable model: A5 (Luxury compact SUVs)

A5 (Luxury compact SUVs) A5’s predicted reliability rank: #52 highest of 197 models examined

#52 highest of 197 models examined Audi’s 2023 sales: 227,158 — #18 highest of 30 brands

227,158 — #18 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Volkswagen Group

11 (tied). Chevrolet

Chevrolet’s least reliable model: Suburban (Large SUVs)

Suburban (Large SUVs) Suburban’s predicted reliability rank: #181 highest of 197 models examined

#181 highest of 197 models examined Chevrolet’s most reliable model: Equinox (Large SUVs)

Equinox (Large SUVs) Equinox’s predicted reliability rank: #70 highest of 197 models examined

#70 highest of 197 models examined Chevrolet’s 2023 sales: 1,702,700 — #3 highest of 30 brands

1,702,700 — #3 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: General Motors

10. Dodge

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dodge’s least reliable model: Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Durango’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined

#98 highest of 197 models examined Dodge’s most reliable model: Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Durango (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Durango’s predicted reliability rank: #98 highest of 197 models examined

#98 highest of 197 models examined Dodge’s 2023 sales: 199,453 — #19 highest of 30 brands

199,453 — #19 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Stellantis

9. Ford

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford’s least reliable model: F-150 Hybrid (Full-sized pickup trucks)

F-150 Hybrid (Full-sized pickup trucks) F-150 Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #194 highest of 197 models examined

#194 highest of 197 models examined Ford’s most reliable model: Maverick (Full-sized pickup trucks)

Maverick (Full-sized pickup trucks) Maverick’s predicted reliability rank: #29 highest of 197 models examined

#29 highest of 197 models examined Ford’s 2023 sales: 1,904,038 — #1 highest of 30 brands

1,904,038 — #1 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Ford Motor Co.

8. Lincoln

Source: Althom / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lincoln’s least reliable model: Aviator (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)

Aviator (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row) Aviator’s predicted reliability rank: #156 highest of 197 models examined

#156 highest of 197 models examined Lincoln’s most reliable model: Corsair (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row)

Corsair (Luxury midsized SUVs 3-row) Corsair’s predicted reliability rank: #125 highest of 197 models examined

#125 highest of 197 models examined Lincoln’s 2023 sales: 81,444 — #25 highest of 30 brands

81,444 — #25 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Ford Motor Co.

7. GMC

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

GMC’s least reliable model: Sierra 1500 (Full-sized pickup trucks)

Sierra 1500 (Full-sized pickup trucks) Sierra 1500’s predicted reliability rank: #175 highest of 197 models examined

#175 highest of 197 models examined GMC’s most reliable model: Terrain (Full-sized pickup trucks)

Terrain (Full-sized pickup trucks) Terrain’s predicted reliability rank: #70 highest of 197 models examined

#70 highest of 197 models examined GMC’s 2023 sales: 563,692 — #11 highest of 30 brands

563,692 — #11 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: General Motors

6. Volvo

Volvo’s least reliable model: XC60 Plug-in Hybrid (Compact luxury SUV)

XC60 Plug-in Hybrid (Compact luxury SUV) XC60 Plug-in Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #192 highest of 197 models examined

#192 highest of 197 models examined Volvo’s most reliable model: S60/V60 (Compact luxury SUV)

S60/V60 (Compact luxury SUV) S60/V60’s predicted reliability rank: #58 highest of 197 models examined

#58 highest of 197 models examined Volvo’s 2023 sales: 128,701 — #24 highest of 30 brands

128,701 — #24 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

4 (tied). Jeep

Jeep’s least reliable model: Grand Cherokee L (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Grand Cherokee L (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Grand Cherokee L’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined

#187 highest of 197 models examined Jeep’s most reliable model: Compass (Midsized SUVs 3-row)

Compass (Midsized SUVs 3-row) Compass’s predicted reliability rank: #125 highest of 197 models examined

#125 highest of 197 models examined Jeep’s 2023 sales: 641,166 — #9 highest of 30 brands

641,166 — #9 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Stellantis

4 (tied). Volkswagen

Volkswagen’s least reliable model: Taos (Subcompact SUVs)

Taos (Subcompact SUVs) Taos’s predicted reliability rank: #196 highest of 197 models examined

#196 highest of 197 models examined Volkswagen’s most reliable model: Tiguan (Subcompact SUVs)

Tiguan (Subcompact SUVs) Tiguan’s predicted reliability rank: #160 highest of 197 models examined

#160 highest of 197 models examined Volkswagen’s 2023 sales: 329,025 — #16 highest of 30 brands

329,025 — #16 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Volkswagen AG.

3. Rivian

Rivian’s least reliable model: R1T (Electric pickup trucks)

R1T (Electric pickup trucks) R1T’s predicted reliability rank: #191 highest of 197 models examined

#191 highest of 197 models examined Rivian’s most reliable model: R1S (Electric pickup trucks)

R1S (Electric pickup trucks) R1S’s predicted reliability rank: #187 highest of 197 models examined

#187 highest of 197 models examined Rivian’s 2023 sales: 47,203 — #29 highest of 30 brands

47,203 — #29 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Rivian Automotive, with investments from Amazon and Ford, among others.

2. Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz’s least reliable model: C-Class (Luxury compact cars)

C-Class (Luxury compact cars) C-Class’s predicted reliability rank: #194 highest of 197 models examined

#194 highest of 197 models examined Mercedes-Benz’s most reliable model: GLE (Luxury compact cars)

GLE (Luxury compact cars) GLE’s predicted reliability rank: #154 highest of 197 models examined

#154 highest of 197 models examined Mercedes-Benz’s 2023 sales: 342,240 — #15 highest of 30 brands

342,240 — #15 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

1. Chrysler

Chrysler’s least reliable model: Pacifica Hybrid (Minivans 3-row)

Pacifica Hybrid (Minivans 3-row) Pacifica Hybrid’s predicted reliability rank: #197 highest of 197 models examined

#197 highest of 197 models examined Chrysler’s most reliable model: Pacifica (Minivans 3-row)

Pacifica (Minivans 3-row) Pacifica’s predicted reliability rank: #133 highest of 197 models examined

#133 highest of 197 models examined Chrysler’s 2023 sales: 133,839 — #23 highest of 30 brands

133,839 — #23 highest of 30 brands Brand owner: Stellantis

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Buying a new car only to take it to the shop time and time again is discouraging. Hopefully, this doesn’t happen to any new car buyer, but to lower the chances, CR’s reliability report can help direct buyers to certain brands that are more likely to hold up.