7 Worst Subaru Crosstrek Years to Avoid Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Whenever a vehicle has the Subaru name attached, there is a pretty strong assumption it will perform well. Like Toyota and Honda, Subaru is a brand that makes strong claims about reliability and quality. Subaru’s commercials even indicate that 90 percent of its vehicles are still on the road after 10 years. This is an impressive number for a brand still trying to find the same level of popularity as both Honda and Toyota.

The Subaru Crosstrek, a subcompact SUV, has been a staple of the company’s lineup since its release in 2012. The successor to the Outback Sport, the Crosstek has had some good and not-so-good years since its release. Using data from CarComplaints, Consumer Reports, and Vehicle History, we will look at the years you should not consider when making a Crosstek purchase.

Avoid: 2013

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Marketed initially at the Subaru XV Crosstrek in 2013, this is one year Subaru would rather forget. With 119 NHTSA (National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration) complaints, this is one of the highest complaints Crosstek received. At the top of the issue pile is a focus on the engine, specifically engine stalling. The issue was prevalent enough for the NHTSA to issue a statement highlighting it and its concerns.

The NHTSA focused on whether there could be a carbon monoxide buildup with the engine running for up to 15 minutes without being started by the vehicle owner. As such, there was a risk of headaches, dizziness, or even asphyxiation. While there are no initial reports of any deaths, that the NHTSA had to comment is a solid reason to keep 2013 in mind when looking at Crosstek years to avoid.

Avoid: 2014

Source: Lord of the Wings© / Wikimedia Commons

With 91 NHTSA complaints in 2014, there is a definite hope that Subarb made some improvements with the XV Crosstrek in 2014. The 2013 engine issues, which posed a significant health risk, seem to have disappeared, at least for now. This is definitely a positive for the 2014 Crosstrek. However, this doesn’t mean that 2014 wasn’t home to several other issues that will keep you from buying the 2014 Crosstrek.

Among the glaring issues that members reported, the primary focus was on electrical problems. Many NHTSA complaints revolved around Crosstek batteries dying well before they should. Worse, customers report that changing the battery to a brand new one didn’t help the issue. In other words, there was a clear battery drain issue with the 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek, and no recall was ever issued to address the problem. Ultimately, this will be a year to avoid, as battery drain is an issue that cannot be ignored.

Avoid: 2016

Source: Lord of the Wings© / Wikimedia Commons

With the 2016 model year, Subaru officially dropped the “XV” part of the Crosstek name. Seeing several issues is unsurprising for a first-generation vehicle known simply as the Subaru Crosstrek. With 131 NHTSA complaints in 2016, this year was on the higher side as far as overall vehicle troubles go. At the top of the trouble pile were a number of electronic and mechanical failures. Several Crosstrek owners complained that the lights on their vehicles would suddenly start dimming or the power steering would fail. Any instance of power steering failing, especially while driving, poses a serious health risk to the driver and passengers.

Adding to the list of issues were customer complaints about being unable to get their keys out of the keyhole after turning off the engine. This led to many broken keys and frustrated customers. Beyond customer complaints, Consumer Reports had some less-than-kind things to say, especially about road noise and lack of cargo space. Consumer Reports even went as far as to say customers should look to the Impreza Sport Hatchback over the 2016 Crosstrek.

Avoid: 2017

Source: Zytonits / Wikimedia Commons

Kicking things off in 2017, Consumer Reports continued to be unkind toward the Subaru Crosstrek. Once again, the emphasis was heavily on the Crosstek’s less-than-impressive ride. The Consumer Reports review reiterated some complaints from 2016 around road noise and cargo space. All things being equal, the 2017 Subaru Crosstek is one of the better years on this list but still left a negative impression overall, and there is still that pesky recommendation to look at different vehicles in the Subaru lineup.

With 119 NHTSA complaints, this year’s emphasis was heavily on electrical issues. One major complaint carried over from 2017 was not being able to get the key out of the ignition. Between this and the car rolling when parked, two major electrical issues caused a lot of customer frustration. One final issue with the 2017 Crosstek were random windshield cracks coming out of nowhere. Customers would return to their vehicle after a time and discover a damaged windshield.

Avoid: 2018

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

The second worst year for Subaru with the Crosstek was 2018, with 205 total NHTSA complaints. This would be a welcome number for some vehicles, but for Subaru’s promise of reliability, this number of complaints is out of the ordinary. Random windshield cracks continued to be a customer highlight, but certainly not the only issue. When you factor in engine stalling and electrical system malfunctions, the 2018 Crosstrek model year is one to avoid.

One notable concern for 2018 is the appearance of five separate recalls, which have yet to be seen in previous Crosstrek models. Several of these issues pertain to electrical concerns and short-circuiting in the ignition, which poses a major problem and safety concern for Crosstrek owners. Electrical issues aside, engine concerns were also a factor in declaring 2018 the worst year for the Subaru Crosstrek. While safety scores in 2018 were fantastic, it’s hard to ignore the vehicle’s shortcomings and recommend the 2018 Crosstrek.

Avoid: 2019

Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In 2019, many carryover issues still plagued the Subaru Crosstrek. At the top of the list is the still present windshield crack, which Subaru has seemingly been unable to fix. With 301 total NHTSA complaints, 2019 has the highest number of complaints. As such, this made 2019 the worst year for the Subaru Crosstrek. The windshield cracking issue was the number one complaint this, with 113 of the total NHTSA complaints related solely to this issue.

Unfortunately, windshield cracking wasn’t the only issue plaguing the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek. Electrical system concerns were also prominent, with the dreaded battery drain issue returning to the forefront of Crosstek owner complaints. On top of this, you have many topics related to the ignition starter failing, random clicking noises, and generally loud engine noises. Last, Consumer Reports indicates that lower back support is subpar. Of all Subaru Crosstrek years since its 2012 release, this is the most important model year to avoid.

Avoid: 2021

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

With only 78 NHTSA complaints in 2021, it’s clear that Subaru had turned a corner since 2019. While there were seven total recalls in 2019, 2021 doesn’t have any indication of a recall. This is a positive but doesn’t ignore some of the issues 2021 customers had to deal with. Even with Subaru attempting to improve the drivetrain in 2021, it wasn’t something that escaped customer problems. Starter problems were still present. Don’t look now, but the dreaded battery drain was a problem Subaru could still not resolve even in 2021.

Wait, there’s more. In 2021, windshield cracking was still present, much to the chagrin of Subaru Crosstrek owners. Unfortunately, such a widespread customer issue had yet to be resolved in 2021. Enough customers complained about this issue happening under 1,000 miles, making this a new car problem that doesn’t bode well for Crosstek’s reputation. The excellent safety scores in 2021 are not enough to make this a year to recommend.