The Slowest-Selling New Cars in 2024

The Ford F-Series is the best selling car so far this year, with 352,406 units sold in the first half, according to Car and Driver, though sales declined by 8% compared to the same period the previous year. Despite the overall decline in sales of the F-150, sales of the electric F-150 Lightning specifically were up. While this might be true, the F-150 Lightning was among the slowest-selling cars as of March.
To find the slowest-selling cars, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed iSeeCars.com’s Fastest Selling Cars study, which analyzed 463,000 new and used car sales between October 2023 and March 2024. We listed here the 20 slowest-selling new cars. All of the cars on the list take at least 90 days to sell, considerably longer than the industry average of 54 days. We also added second quarter sales volume and change from last year from GoodCarBadCar.
Lincoln leads car brands with three models on the list of the slowest-selling cars. The Lincoln Nautilus takes 90.3 days to sell, the Navigator sells in 97.4 days, and the Navigator L in 123.3 days. Chevrolet, Ford, Lexus, Infiniti, Buick, and Mercedes-Benz have two models each on the list, while Mazda, Genesis, Hyundai, GMC, and Jeep have one model each. By far, the slowest selling is the Jeep Cherokee at 169.7 day — that is about 5.5 months or over three times the average of 54 days. (Also, See the 10 Most American Cars Today.)
According to iSeeCars.com, “Many of the slowest-selling models have been available for years in their current form and are due for a redesign.” The list also includes several electric models that despite being relatively new are not living up to their hype as when they were introduced. Among these are the two Mercedes-Benz EQS models — the SUV and sedan — which take well over 100 days to sell and are also the most expensive on the list, averaging $125,000 for the sedan and $128,000 for the SUV. (The two Lincoln Navigators are the next two most expensive models on the list.)
Why this mattersKnowing market conditions when going to buy a new car is important. Cars that tend to sit longest on dealership lots also have the potential for deepest discounts. Knowing which cars are slow to move can help in zeroing in on car and encourage further negotiations.
20. Lincoln Nautilus
- Average days on market, March 2024: 90.3 days (about 36 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $57,408
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 8,273 (for Lincoln MKX/Nautilus) — #116 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +20.8%
- Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.
19. Mazda CX-90
- Average days on market, March 2024: 90.5 days (about 37 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $50,560
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 12,975 — #87 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +139.5%
- Owner of Mazda: Mazda Motor Corp.
18. Chevrolet Camaro (convertible)
- Average days on market, March 2024: 90.9 days (about 37 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $48,248
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 1,732 (for Chevrolet Camaro) — #129 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -81.9%
- Owner of Chevrolet: General Motors
17. Genesis GV60
- Average days on market, March 2024: 91.1 days (about 37 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $63,253
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 753 — #107 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.8%
- Owner of Genesis: Hyundai Motor Group
16. Ford F-150 Hybrid
- Average days on market, March 2024: 91.6 days (about 38 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $65,262
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 199,463 (for Ford F-Series) — #1 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.1%
- Owner of Ford: Ford Motor Co.
15. Lexus RZ 450e
- Average days on market, March 2024: 93.2 days (about 39 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $62,548
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 4,036 (for Lexus RZ) — #165 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +333.0%
- Owner of Lexus: Toyota Motor Corp.
14. Chevrolet Bolt EUV
- Average days on market, March 2024: 93.9 days (about 40 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $32,245
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,114 (for Chevrolet Bolt) — #151 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -63.4%
- Owner of Chevrolet: General Motors
13. Lincoln Navigator
- Average days on market, March 2024: 97.4 days (about 43 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $101,957
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 3,423 — #160 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -27.0%
- Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.
12. Buick Envision
- Average days on market, March 2024: 97.7 days (about 44 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $39,661
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 8,657 — #112 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -35.8%
- Owner of Buick: General Motors
11. Buick Enclave
- Average days on market, March 2024: 102.1 days (about 48 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $51,242
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,885 — #140 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -35.5%
- Owner of Buick: General Motors
10. Mercedes-Benz EQS (SUV)
- Average days on market, March 2024: 105.5 days (about 52 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $128,426
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 0 — #74 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -100.0%
- Owner of Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
9. Ford Mustang Mach-E
- Average days on market, March 2024: 105.6 days (about 52 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $50,989
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 12,645 — #88 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +46.5%
- Owner of Ford: Ford Motor Co.
8. Lexus GX 460
- Average days on market, March 2024: 107.3 days (about 53 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $66,008
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,283 (for Lexus GX) — #147 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -24.0%
- Owner of Lexus: Toyota Motor Corp.
7. Infiniti QX80
- Average days on market, March 2024: 110.1 days (about 56 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $83,109
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 2,242 — #140 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -23.9%
- Owner of Infiniti: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
6. Infiniti QX55
- Average days on market, March 2024: 111.5 days (about 58 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $53,482
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 758 — #108 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -41.1%
- Owner of Infiniti: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
5. Lincoln Navigator L
- Average days on market, March 2024: 123.3 days (about 69 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $103,764
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 3,423 (for Lincoln Navigator) — #160 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -27.0%
- Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.
4. Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid
- Average days on market, March 2024: 125.4 days (about 71 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $47,492
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 30,528 (for Hyundai Santa Fe) — #37 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.4%
- Owner of Hyundai: Hyundai Motor Group
3. GMC Acadia
- Average days on market, March 2024: 126.0 days (about 72 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $44,766
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 10,007 — #104 highest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -58.7%
- Owner of GMC: General Motors
2. Mercedes-Benz EQS (sedan)
- Average days on market, March 2024: 129.7 days (about 76 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $125,496
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 0 — #74 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -100.0%
- Owner of Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
1. Jeep Cherokee
- Average days on market, March 2024: 169.7 days (about 116 days slower than avg)
- Average Price: $39,096
- Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 969 — #114 lowest of 332 models
- Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -83.9%
- Owner of Jeep: Stellantis
