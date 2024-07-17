The Slowest-Selling New Cars in 2024 deepblue4you / E+ via Getty Images

The Ford F-Series is the best selling car so far this year, with 352,406 units sold in the first half, according to Car and Driver, though sales declined by 8% compared to the same period the previous year. Despite the overall decline in sales of the F-150, sales of the electric F-150 Lightning specifically were up. While this might be true, the F-150 Lightning was among the slowest-selling cars as of March.

To find the slowest-selling cars, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed iSeeCars.com’s Fastest Selling Cars study, which analyzed 463,000 new and used car sales between October 2023 and March 2024. We listed here the 20 slowest-selling new cars. All of the cars on the list take at least 90 days to sell, considerably longer than the industry average of 54 days. We also added second quarter sales volume and change from last year from GoodCarBadCar.

Lincoln leads car brands with three models on the list of the slowest-selling cars. The Lincoln Nautilus takes 90.3 days to sell, the Navigator sells in 97.4 days, and the Navigator L in 123.3 days. Chevrolet, Ford, Lexus, Infiniti, Buick, and Mercedes-Benz have two models each on the list, while Mazda, Genesis, Hyundai, GMC, and Jeep have one model each. By far, the slowest selling is the Jeep Cherokee at 169.7 day — that is about 5.5 months or over three times the average of 54 days. (Also, See the 10 Most American Cars Today.)

According to iSeeCars.com, “Many of the slowest-selling models have been available for years in their current form and are due for a redesign.” The list also includes several electric models that despite being relatively new are not living up to their hype as when they were introduced. Among these are the two Mercedes-Benz EQS models — the SUV and sedan — which take well over 100 days to sell and are also the most expensive on the list, averaging $125,000 for the sedan and $128,000 for the SUV. (The two Lincoln Navigators are the next two most expensive models on the list.)

Why this matters

Source: Nastasic / E+ via Getty Images

20. Lincoln Nautilus

Average days on market, March 2024: 90.3 days (about 36 days slower than avg)

90.3 days (about 36 days slower than avg) Average Price: $57,408

$57,408 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 8,273 (for Lincoln MKX/Nautilus) — #116 highest of 332 models

8,273 (for Lincoln MKX/Nautilus) — #116 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +20.8%

+20.8% Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.

19. Mazda CX-90

Average days on market, March 2024: 90.5 days (about 37 days slower than avg)

90.5 days (about 37 days slower than avg) Average Price: $50,560

$50,560 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 12,975 — #87 highest of 332 models

12,975 — #87 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +139.5%

+139.5% Owner of Mazda: Mazda Motor Corp.

18. Chevrolet Camaro (convertible)

Average days on market, March 2024: 90.9 days (about 37 days slower than avg)

90.9 days (about 37 days slower than avg) Average Price: $48,248

$48,248 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 1,732 (for Chevrolet Camaro) — #129 lowest of 332 models

1,732 (for Chevrolet Camaro) — #129 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -81.9%

-81.9% Owner of Chevrolet: General Motors

17. Genesis GV60

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images for Genesis House

Average days on market, March 2024: 91.1 days (about 37 days slower than avg)

91.1 days (about 37 days slower than avg) Average Price: $63,253

$63,253 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 753 — #107 lowest of 332 models

753 — #107 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.8%

-6.8% Owner of Genesis: Hyundai Motor Group

16. Ford F-150 Hybrid

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average days on market, March 2024: 91.6 days (about 38 days slower than avg)

91.6 days (about 38 days slower than avg) Average Price: $65,262

$65,262 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 199,463 (for Ford F-Series) — #1 highest of 332 models

199,463 (for Ford F-Series) — #1 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.1%

-6.1% Owner of Ford: Ford Motor Co.

15. Lexus RZ 450e

Source: Lexus RZ 450e XEBM15 2024 by Ethan Llamas / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average days on market, March 2024: 93.2 days (about 39 days slower than avg)

93.2 days (about 39 days slower than avg) Average Price: $62,548

$62,548 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 4,036 (for Lexus RZ) — #165 highest of 332 models

4,036 (for Lexus RZ) — #165 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +333.0%

+333.0% Owner of Lexus: Toyota Motor Corp.

14. Chevrolet Bolt EUV

Average days on market, March 2024: 93.9 days (about 40 days slower than avg)

93.9 days (about 40 days slower than avg) Average Price: $32,245

$32,245 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,114 (for Chevrolet Bolt) — #151 highest of 332 models

5,114 (for Chevrolet Bolt) — #151 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -63.4%

-63.4% Owner of Chevrolet: General Motors

13. Lincoln Navigator

Average days on market, March 2024: 97.4 days (about 43 days slower than avg)

97.4 days (about 43 days slower than avg) Average Price: $101,957

$101,957 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 3,423 — #160 lowest of 332 models

3,423 — #160 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -27.0%

-27.0% Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.

12. Buick Envision

Average days on market, March 2024: 97.7 days (about 44 days slower than avg)

97.7 days (about 44 days slower than avg) Average Price: $39,661

$39,661 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 8,657 — #112 highest of 332 models

8,657 — #112 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -35.8%

-35.8% Owner of Buick: General Motors

11. Buick Enclave

Average days on market, March 2024: 102.1 days (about 48 days slower than avg)

102.1 days (about 48 days slower than avg) Average Price: $51,242

$51,242 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,885 — #140 highest of 332 models

5,885 — #140 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -35.5%

-35.5% Owner of Buick: General Motors

10. Mercedes-Benz EQS (SUV)

Source: THEPALMER / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average days on market, March 2024: 105.5 days (about 52 days slower than avg)

105.5 days (about 52 days slower than avg) Average Price: $128,426

$128,426 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 0 — #74 lowest of 332 models

0 — #74 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -100.0%

-100.0% Owner of Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

9. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Average days on market, March 2024: 105.6 days (about 52 days slower than avg)

105.6 days (about 52 days slower than avg) Average Price: $50,989

$50,989 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 12,645 — #88 highest of 332 models

12,645 — #88 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: +46.5%

+46.5% Owner of Ford: Ford Motor Co.

8. Lexus GX 460

Average days on market, March 2024: 107.3 days (about 53 days slower than avg)

107.3 days (about 53 days slower than avg) Average Price: $66,008

$66,008 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 5,283 (for Lexus GX) — #147 highest of 332 models

5,283 (for Lexus GX) — #147 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -24.0%

-24.0% Owner of Lexus: Toyota Motor Corp.

7. Infiniti QX80

Average days on market, March 2024: 110.1 days (about 56 days slower than avg)

110.1 days (about 56 days slower than avg) Average Price: $83,109

$83,109 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 2,242 — #140 lowest of 332 models

2,242 — #140 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -23.9%

-23.9% Owner of Infiniti: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

6. Infiniti QX55

Source: 2022 Infiniti QX55 (United States) rear view by Gold Pony / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Average days on market, March 2024: 111.5 days (about 58 days slower than avg)

111.5 days (about 58 days slower than avg) Average Price: $53,482

$53,482 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 758 — #108 lowest of 332 models

758 — #108 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -41.1%

-41.1% Owner of Infiniti: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

5. Lincoln Navigator L

Average days on market, March 2024: 123.3 days (about 69 days slower than avg)

123.3 days (about 69 days slower than avg) Average Price: $103,764

$103,764 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 3,423 (for Lincoln Navigator) — #160 lowest of 332 models

3,423 (for Lincoln Navigator) — #160 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -27.0%

-27.0% Owner of Lincoln: Ford Motor Co.

4. Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Average days on market, March 2024: 125.4 days (about 71 days slower than avg)

125.4 days (about 71 days slower than avg) Average Price: $47,492

$47,492 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 30,528 (for Hyundai Santa Fe) — #37 highest of 332 models

30,528 (for Hyundai Santa Fe) — #37 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -6.4%

-6.4% Owner of Hyundai: Hyundai Motor Group

3. GMC Acadia

Average days on market, March 2024: 126.0 days (about 72 days slower than avg)

126.0 days (about 72 days slower than avg) Average Price: $44,766

$44,766 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 10,007 — #104 highest of 332 models

10,007 — #104 highest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -58.7%

-58.7% Owner of GMC: General Motors

2. Mercedes-Benz EQS (sedan)

Source: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQS 450+ AMG Dynamic by Chanokchon / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average days on market, March 2024: 129.7 days (about 76 days slower than avg)

129.7 days (about 76 days slower than avg) Average Price: $125,496

$125,496 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 0 — #74 lowest of 332 models

0 — #74 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -100.0%

-100.0% Owner of Mercedes-Benz: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

1. Jeep Cherokee

Average days on market, March 2024: 169.7 days (about 116 days slower than avg)

169.7 days (about 116 days slower than avg) Average Price: $39,096

$39,096 Total sales, 2nd quarter 2024: 969 — #114 lowest of 332 models

969 — #114 lowest of 332 models Change from sales in 2nd quarter 2023: -83.9%

-83.9% Owner of Jeep: Stellantis

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?

Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Knowing market conditions when going to buy a new car is important. Cars that tend to sit longest on dealership lots also have the potential for deepest discounts. Knowing which cars are slow to move can help in zeroing in on car and encourage further negotiations.