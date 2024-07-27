This New Car Barely Lasts Two Weeks on Dealership Lots dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

We used the March 2024 iSeeCars study to evaluate the top 20 fastest-selling new cars.

The average price of the fastest-selling new cars in March 2024 wasn’t as expensive as people might think.

Of the 20 cars on this list, more than half are made by Toyota.

When considering new car sales and which cars are the hottest, this list might surprise you. You’d be wrong if you thought the Toyota Camry or the Honda Accord are the fastest-selling new cars in America today. These two cars, often among the best-selling cars in the country, don’t even appear on a list of the fastest-selling new cars in 2024.

To find out which vehicles are the fastest-selling new cars in America, we turn to iSeeCars and its latest report from March 2024. This report, which we’re viewing in descending order, looked at the vehicles that spent the least amount of time in a dealership parking lot before being scooped up by a buyer.

Why Is This Important?

While new car sales are not a perfect indicator of economic health, examining these figures is a good way to understand best how the economy may be performing. New car sales might slow down during tighter financial times, leaving cars on the lot for months. On the other hand, increasing spending on cars can be an indicator the economy is strong and or recovering. For 24/7 Wall St, covering new car sales and its relationship to the economy is right up our alley.

20. Toyota Corolla Cross

Average days on market : 32.5

Average price: $30,860

The first of 12 Toyota automobiles on this list, the Corolla Cross has been a hit with North American buyers. Slightly smaller than the RAV4, with which it shares a platform, the Corolla Cross offers a combination sedan/SUV experience with all of the usual Toyota trappings including excellent reliability and warranty.

19. Lexus NX 250

Average days on market : 31.0

Average price: $43,788

In the Lexus world, the NX 250 is something of a compact SUV. It is a smaller version of the company’s popular RX 350 model. The release of the NX was instantly popular with Lexus owners who wanted more of a sedan feel in an SUV body.

18. Cadillac Escalade ESV

Average days on market : 31.0

Average price: $113,986

The longer version of the “standard” Cadillac Escalade, the ESV model, offers not only a bigger price tag but also additional storage. It is about 15 inches longer than the standard Escalade and weighs around 160 pounds more, but otherwise offers a very similar driving experience.

17. Toyota Tacoma

Average days on market : 30.7

Average price: $45,426

When you see the Toyota Tacoma, you get the idea this pickup can handle whatever you throw at it. First available from Toyota in 1995, more recent models of the Tacoma have offered excellent value in the mid-size pickup range. The TRD model, in particular, offers a sportier look that drives as well as it hauls.

16. Toyota Corolla Hybrid

Average days on market : 30.6

Average price: $27,068

As one of the most popular cars on the planet, the Toyota Corolla Hybrid has quickly become one of the most popular variants. The hybrid model was first released in 2012 and has been available in every Corolla model year since. Offering impressive performance over the standard Corolla, the Hybrid is a terrific value.

15. Toyota Prius Prime

Average days on market : 30.2

Average price: $40,629

Better known as the Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid, the Prius Prime, which is known in North America, is one of Toyota’s best-selling electric vehicles. The third-generation model released in 2023 added a more powerful engine, allowing Toyota to offer it in various sport-level trims and with an updated multimedia system.

14. Volvo XC40 Recharge

Average days on market : 30.2

Average price: $59,532

Volvo’s efforts to shift to fully electric are underway, and the Volvo XC40 Recharge is a step in the right direction. Going on sale in late 2020, the 2023 single-motor model has been among the most popular, while the 2024 model will be renamed the EX40. With best-in-class safety standards and a fan-favorite infotainment system, the Recharge is a popular option.

13. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

Average days on market : 29.9

Average price: $26,655

As a part of Toyota’s lineup, the Toyota Corolla Hatchback is for customers who love the value economics of the Corolla model. As a hatchback, you also get more storage than you would with the regular four-door Corolla sedan. A high-performance version, the GR Corolla, launched in March 2022 with a sportier exterior design.

12. Toyota GR86

Average days on market : 29.3

Average price: $34,550

One of Toyota’s “sportier” vehicles, the Toyota GR86, originally went on sale in the US in late 2021 as the “BRZ.” Later renamed the GR86, the two-door coupe offers faster performance, contrary to the rest of Toyota’s more family-friendly lineup.

11. Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

Average days on market : 29.0

Average price: $34,428

Surprisingly, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is included on this list as it has only been available in the North American market since 2022. This said, the Cross is a slightly smaller version of the Toyota RAV4, one of Toyota’s most popular SUVs worldwide. The interior of the Corolla and Cross Hybrid are shared, which makes it easier for Toyota to produce and roll out in volume.

10. Toyota Corolla

Average days on market : 28.5

Average price: $25,359

A popular compact vehicle in the United States, the Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling cars in the world. By 2021, the Corolla had sold over 50 million models, which explains why it’s still lingering around the fastest-selling new car list even in 2024. Add in its outstanding value, and you have a great offer for budget-friendly shoppers.

9. Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Average days on market : 28.3

Average price: $50,646

There is little question that the Toyota Highlander is a staple of the Toyota lineup. As one of the best-value SUVs on the road, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid is a great choice for families. Adding the hybrid engine to the Highlander means greater overall value with better mileage, which means lower overall fuel costs.

8. Cadillac Escalade

Average days on market : 26.2

Average price: $110,947

When it comes to large luxury vehicles, the Cadillac Escalade is the go-to option for the well-to-do. With an average price of $110,947, the Escalade offers a big price tag, but the level of luxury here is unquestionably excellent. Cadillac has long kept the Escalade as its top-of-the-line vehicle, and the release of the IQ in 2023, its all-electric version, is expected to go on sale in late 2024.

7. Toyota Grand Highlander

Average days on market : 24.4

Average price: $52,933

The Toyota Grand Highlander is one of the company’s most beloved vehicles for all the right reasons. It offers a semi-luxury option for Toyota customers and plenty of family storage. Overall, the Grand Highlander feels grander and slightly larger, with a completely different interior setup than the “standard” Highlander.

6. Chevrolet Colorado

Average days on market : 23.8

Average price: $42,158

Sharing a platform with the GMC Canyon, the Chevrolet Colorado is one of the best pickup options for those who don’t need to go full-size with the Silverado. Instead, Colorado offers three different trim levels with a new model unveiled for 2023 that is only available as a Quad Cab and a single bed length.

5. GMC Canyon

Average days on market : 23.0

Average price: $49,687

When you look at the GMC Canyon, the sister vehicle to the Chevrolet Colorado, you have another solid mid-size pickup truck. As the fifth fastest-selling vehicle on this list, the GMC Canyon’s size and capabilities are ideal for those who don’t want a full-size pickup. Entering the North American market in 2014 in its current form, the Canyon comes in three different trims.

4. Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Average days on market : 22.9

Average price: $53,894

One of the best minivans on the market today, the Toyota Sienna Hybrid is a hugely popular option for families. Sienna’s recently revamped style now feels much sportier. It has introduced two new trim lines, including a top-of-the-line Platinum trim, which was offered. With 7 USB ports and onboard Wi-Fi, this vehicle is great for families who want to take long road trips.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

Average days on market : 19.3

Average price: $158,893

Another premium option on this list is Land Rover’s Range Rover, which is widely associated with luxury and wealth. Often seen in the parking lot of country clubs and golf courses, the Range Rover is the third fast-selling car in the country. Recently revamped in 2022, the fifth-generation Range Rover offers a mild hybrid diesel and plug-in hybrid option. An all-electric model is coming in 2024.

2. Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Average days on market : 18.7

Average price: $206,737

When it comes to luxury vehicles, you expect Mercedes-Benz to deliver. This is doubly true for the G-Class, the second fastest-selling car according to iSeeCars. What’s a little shocking about the G-Class being ranked so high is that its average price is over $206,000. This means that even the well-off don’t like to play around when shopping for new cars and will purchase as soon as a new vehicle is on the lot.

1. Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Average days on market : 14.2

Average price: $55,224

When it comes to the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid, you are getting the fastest-selling new car in 2024. First introduced into the North American market in February 2023, the Grand Highland Hybrid is now the largest and most popular Highlander model Toyota sells. Available in three trims, the Highlander Hybrid is taller, longer, and wider than its sibling, the “standard” Toyota Highlander.