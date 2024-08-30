This EV’s Range Is Over 100 Miles Further Than a Tesla Brandon Bell / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Many consumers are still resistant to buying fully electric cars.

Each of the 15 EVs on this list can get at least 320 miles on a single charge.

Electric vehicles are the newest major shift in the automobile market, changing the future of how we operate cars. Electric vehicles first gained popularity as early as the 1900s. Around this time, notable inventors like Henry Ford and Thomas Edison worked on creating an affordable electrical car. However, the availability and affordability of the Model T rendered these early EVs irrelevant. A full century passed before Elon Musk’s 2006 announcement that Tesla Motors would begin production of an electric sports car capable of traveling 200 miles on one charge. In 2010, two other brands jumped on the market, when the Chevy Volt and Nissan LEAF premiered in the U.S. Since then, several electric cars have hit the scene, with many of the top car brands seeking to profit off EVs.

When it comes time to buy a new car, many environmentally conscious minds are turning to electric vehicles. However, many are still resistant to buying fully electric cars, due to lack of convenient charging stations and high prices. One of the biggest reasons consumers previously shied away from all electric automobiles was the range offered by these non-gas-guzzling cars. Drivers feared they would suffer major inconveniences if they had to pull over and charge their cars in the middle of their day. That being said, electric cars have come a long way since the 2010s, when a range of 100 miles was considered fairly good. Now, the average range of an electric car is 300 miles.

Even though the share of Americans who currently own an EV climbed from 4% to 7% between 2023 and 2024, the share who say they might consider buying one in the future fell from 43% to 35% over the same period. Similarly, 48% of Americans now say they would not buy an EV, up from 41% last year.

Sticker shock is one of the leading explanations for stalled EV adoption. According to KBB, the average EV sold for $54,021 in March 2024, well above the $47,218 average transaction price across all new passenger vehicles. To offset higher costs, the federal government now offers a $7,500 tax credit for buyers of qualifying EVs. But high prices are not the only reason many Americans remain hesitant.

Unlike vehicles powered by traditional internal combustion engines, which take only minutes to fill at the pump, EVs can take a half hour or more to charge at a DC fast-charge station. Charging at home, meanwhile, can take anywhere from 4 to 14 hours, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

Still, for those concerned about long charge times, there are many available EV models that are optimized for range — allowing drivers to spend more time on the road and less time charging.

Using data from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy, 24/7 Wall St. identified the electric vehicles that can go the farthest on a single charge. We reviewed more than 240 available EV configurations for the 2024 model year and ranked them on their government estimated range. For each nameplate, we only considered the longest-range configuration.

Each of the 15 EVs on this list can get at least 320 miles on a single charge. Five of these vehicles can go at least 400 miles fully charged, including one with a range of over 500 miles. These models are produced by legacy automakers, like Ford and General Motors, as well as newer industry names like Rivian and Tesla.

It is important to note that the EVs with the longest ranges are not necessarily the most efficient. EV efficiency is measured in kilowatt hours of electricity for every 100 miles, which can be converted into a miles-per-gallon equivalency, or MPGe. Of the 15 EVs on this list, seven have an EPA estimated combined highway and city efficiency rating of at least 100 MPGe. The least efficient vehicle on this list, the Chevy Silverado EV, has a combined rating of just 63 MPGe. Larger batteries with greater storage capacity allows less efficient EVs, like the Silverado, to achieve higher than average driving ranges.

While these EVs are generally more expensive than a typical internal combustion vehicle, they are also less expensive to drive — and over time, owners can save thousands of dollars. In addition to federal tax credits, estimated fuel cost savings range from $3,750 up to $7,000 over a five-year period.

Mustafa Hussain / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As part of a broader plan to transition to a net zero carbon emissions economy by 2050, the Biden administration has set a goal of EVs accounting for 50% of the market by 2030. While federal tax incentives have made EVs more affordable for a larger share of the population, concerns over charging logistics remain widespread. For EVs to win in the marketplace, automakers are adding vehicles to their fleet that are capable of going several hundred miles on a single charge — whether through improved efficiency or high-capacity batteries.

15. Polestar 2

Max. est. driving range: 320 miles

320 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 115 combined; 124 city; 106 highway

115 combined; 124 city; 106 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 29 combined; 27 city; 32 highway

29 combined; 27 city; 32 highway Power source: 404-volt lithium-ion battery; 202 amp-hr. capacity

404-volt lithium-ion battery; 202 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 8 hours on a 240-volt home charger

8 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $650 per year; $6,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$650 per year; $6,500 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Midsize car

Midsize car Est. base MSRP: $51,300

14. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Max. est. driving range: 320 miles

320 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 106 combined; 111 city; 100 highway

106 combined; 111 city; 100 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 32 combined; 30 city; 34 highway

32 combined; 30 city; 34 highway Power source: 404-volt lithium-ion battery; 288 amp-hr. capacity

404-volt lithium-ion battery; 288 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 10.1 hours on a 240-volt home charger

10.1 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $700 per year; $6,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$700 per year; $6,250 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. base MSRP: $41,890

13. Ford F150 Lightning

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Max. est. driving range: 320 miles

320 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 70 combined; 78 city; 63 highway

70 combined; 78 city; 63 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 48 combined; 43 city; 54 highway

48 combined; 43 city; 54 highway Power source: 403-volt lithium-ion battery; 410 amp-hr. capacity

403-volt lithium-ion battery; 410 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 14.6 hours on a 240-volt home charger

14.6 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $1,100 per year; $4,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,100 per year; $4,250 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Pickup truck

Pickup truck Est. base MSRP: $57,090

12. BMW I7

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Max. est. driving range: 321 miles

321 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 90 combined; 87 city; 95 highway

90 combined; 87 city; 95 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 37 combined; 39 city; 35 highway

37 combined; 39 city; 35 highway Power source: 376-volt lithium-ion batteries; 280.8 amp-hr. capacity

376-volt lithium-ion batteries; 280.8 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 11 hours on a 240-volt home charger

11 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $850 per year; $5,500 less than avg. over 5-years

$850 per year; $5,500 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Full-size car

Full-size car Est. base MSRP: $106,695

11. Chevrolet Blazer EV

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS (United States) front view by Booredatwork.com / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Max. est. driving range: 324 miles

324 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 92 combined; 99 city; 84 highway

92 combined; 99 city; 84 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 37 combined; 34 city; 40 highway

37 combined; 34 city; 40 highway Power source: 400-volt lithium-ion battery; 298 amp-hr. capacity

400-volt lithium-ion battery; 298 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 11 hours on a 240-volt home charger

11 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $800 per year; $5,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$800 per year; $5,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Small SUV

Small SUV Est. base MSRP: $50,195

10. VinFast VF9

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Max. est. driving range: 330 miles

330 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 75 combined; 79 city; 71 highway

75 combined; 79 city; 71 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 45 combined; 43 city; 47 highway

45 combined; 43 city; 47 highway Power source: 403-volt lithium-ion battery; 231.7 amp-hr. capacity

403-volt lithium-ion battery; 231.7 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 15 hours on a 240-volt home charger

15 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,000 per year; $4,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: SUV

SUV Est. base MSRP: $81,000

9. Tesla Model X

Max. est. driving range: 335 miles

335 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 100 combined; 104 city; 96 highway

100 combined; 104 city; 96 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 34 combined; 32 city; 35 highway

34 combined; 32 city; 35 highway Power source: 408-volt lithium-ion battery; 256 amp-hr. capacity

408-volt lithium-ion battery; 256 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 14 hours on a 240-volt home charger

14 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $750 per year; $6,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$750 per year; $6,000 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: SUV

SUV Est. base MSRP: $79,630

8. Tesla Model 3

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Max. est. driving range: 342 miles

342 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 130 combined; 137 city; 124 highway

130 combined; 137 city; 124 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 26 combined; 25 city; 27 highway

26 combined; 25 city; 27 highway Power source: 354-volt lithium-ion battery; 230 amp-hr. capacity

354-volt lithium-ion battery; 230 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 9.4 hours on a 240-volt home charger

9.4 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Midsize car

Midsize car Est. base MSRP: $40,630

7. Mercedes-Benz EQS

Max. est. driving range: 352 miles

352 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 96 combined; 95 city; 98 highway

96 combined; 95 city; 98 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 34 combined; 35 city; 34 highway

34 combined; 35 city; 34 highway Power source: 396-volt lithium-ion batteries; 282 amp-hr. capacity

396-volt lithium-ion batteries; 282 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 12.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger

12.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $800 per year; $5,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$800 per year; $5,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Full-size car

Full-size car Est. base MSRP: $148,700

6. Hyundai Ioniq 6

Max. est. driving range: 361 miles

361 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 140 combined; 153 city; 127 highway

140 combined; 153 city; 127 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 24 combined; 22 city; 26 highway

24 combined; 22 city; 26 highway Power source: 697-volt lithium-ion battery; 111.2 amp-hr. capacity

697-volt lithium-ion battery; 111.2 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: 2-wheel drive, rear

2-wheel drive, rear Charge time: 7.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger

7.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $550 per year; $7,000 less than avg. over 5-years

$550 per year; $7,000 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Midsize car

Midsize car Est. base MSRP: $38,650

5. Rivian R1S

Max. est. driving range: 400 miles

400 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 82 combined; 89 city; 76 highway

82 combined; 89 city; 76 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 41 combined; 38 city; 45 highway

41 combined; 38 city; 45 highway Power source: 392-volt lithium-ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity

392-volt lithium-ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Charge time: 14.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger

14.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: SUV

SUV Est. base MSRP: $76,700

4. Tesla Model S

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Max. est. driving range: 402 miles

402 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 122 combined; 127 city; 116 highway

122 combined; 127 city; 116 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 28 combined; 27 city; 29 highway

28 combined; 27 city; 29 highway Power source: 408-volt lithium-ion battery; 256 amp-hr. capacity

408-volt lithium-ion battery; 256 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 15 hours on a 240-volt home charger

15 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Full-size car

Full-size car Est. base MSRP: $74,630

3. Rivian R1T

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Max. est. driving range: 410 miles

410 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 84 combined; 91 city; 77 highway

84 combined; 91 city; 77 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 40 combined; 37 city; 43 highway

40 combined; 37 city; 43 highway Power source: 392-volt lithium-ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity

392-volt lithium-ion battery; 382 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: Part-time 4-wheel drive

Part-time 4-wheel drive Charge time: 14.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger

14.5 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years

$900 per year; $5,250 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Pickup truck

Pickup truck Est. base MSRP: $71,700

2. Chevrolet Silverado EV

Max. est. driving range: 450 miles

450 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 63 combined; 67 city; 59 highway

63 combined; 67 city; 59 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 53 combined; 50 city; 57 highway

53 combined; 50 city; 57 highway Power source: 350-volt lithium-ion battery; 596 amp-hr. capacity

350-volt lithium-ion battery; 596 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 12.7 hours on a 240-volt home charger

12.7 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $1,200 per year; $3,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$1,200 per year; $3,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Pickup truck

Pickup truck Est. base MSRP: $74,800

1. Lucid Air

Max. est. driving range: 516 miles

516 miles Efficiency (MPGe): 129 combined; 130 city; 128 highway

129 combined; 130 city; 128 highway Efficiency (kWh per 100 mi.): 26 combined; 26 city; 26 highway

26 combined; 26 city; 26 highway Power source: 800-volt lithium-ion battery; 171 amp-hr. capacity

800-volt lithium-ion battery; 171 amp-hr. capacity Drive train: All wheel drive

All wheel drive Charge time: 13 hours on a 240-volt home charger

13 hours on a 240-volt home charger Est. charging costs: $600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years

$600 per year; $6,750 less than avg. over 5-years Vehicle class: Full-size car

Full-size car Est. base MSRP: $71,400

