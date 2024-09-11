This Town in Your State Has More Car Wrecks Than Any Other

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- We used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
- Most of the time, the largest city in each state by population also has the most fatalities from car crashes.
In 2023, there were an estimated 40,990 car accident fatalities in the United States. This number has steadily declined since 2021’s reported 42,939. Common causes of accidents include distracted driving, speeding, reckless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. While 18,585 of the accidents in 2021 were not in cities, the rest, nearly 21,000 accidents, were, and many of them in large cities.
Most of the time, the largest city in each state by population also has the most fatalities from car crashes. But that is not always the case. To identify the city in every state where the most people die in car crashes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Of the 5,371 cities nationwide with data, we found the city in each state with the highest number of fatalities.
We included the District of Columbia. All other data is from FARS except for population data, which came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022.
Naturally, it is not surprising to find New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and other large cities on the list because they are the most populous in their respective states. However, it is surprising to find other, much smaller cities on the list. They tend to be cities in smaller states such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Vermont. In Maine and North Dakota, the third-largest city ranks on the list.
Alabama: Birmingham
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 23
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 35; Cloudy 4; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 200,431
Alaska: Anchorage
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 20 fatalities in 20 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 13
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 8; Cloudy 6; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 290,674
Arizona: Phoenix
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 291 fatalities in 277 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 123
- Number of accidents in work zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 86; Dark-not lighted: 18; Dark-lighted: 143
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 179; Cloudy 11; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 4; Curb: 17
- Total population in 2022: 1,609,456
Arkansas: Little Rock
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 31 fatalities in 31 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 7; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 7
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 24; Cloudy 6; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 202,218
California: Los Angeles
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 332 fatalities in 315 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 167
- Number of accidents in work zones: 22
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 80; Dark-not lighted: 32; Dark-lighted: 191
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 285; Cloudy 24; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 31
- Total population in 2022: 3,881,041
Colorado: Denver
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 68 fatalities in 64 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 22
- Number of accidents in work zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 36
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 17; Cloudy 4; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population in 2022: 710,800
Connecticut: New Haven
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 23 fatalities in 23 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 135,736
Delaware: Wilmington
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 5 fatalities in 5 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 0; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 1; Cloudy 2; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 71,034
District of Columbia: Washington
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 41 fatalities in 40 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 21
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 23
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
- Total population in 2022: 670,587
Florida: Jacksonville
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 180 fatalities in 167 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 48
- Number of accidents in work zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 52; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 95
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 120; Cloudy 30; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 9; Curb: 13
- Total population in 2022: 950,203
Georgia: Atlanta
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 102 fatalities in 98 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 34
- Number of accidents in work zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 21; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 71; Cloudy 20; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 3
- Total population in 2022: 494,838
Hawaii: Honolulu
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 18 fatalities in 18 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 9
- Number of accidents in work zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 12
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 11; Cloudy 5; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 348547
Idaho: Caldwell
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 9 fatalities in 9 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 61,212
Illinois: Chicago
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 233 fatalities in 216 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 85
- Number of accidents in work zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 77; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 114
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 189; Cloudy 6; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population in 2022: 2,721,914
Indiana: Indianapolis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 144 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 40
- Number of accidents in work zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 47; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 96; Cloudy 28; Rain: 10
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 7; Tree: 4; Curb: 9
- Total population in 2022: 882,006
Iowa: Des Moines
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 23 fatalities in 21 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 3; Curb: 4
- Total population in 2022: 213,164
Kansas: Wichita
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 50 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 12
- Number of accidents in work zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 7
- Total population in 2022: 395,951
Kentucky: Louisville
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 106 fatalities in 99 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 27
- Number of accidents in work zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 44; Dark-not lighted: 31; Dark-lighted: 20
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 63; Cloudy 26; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 5; Curb: 1
- Total population in 2022: 629,176
Louisiana: Baton Rouge
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 80 fatalities in 75 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 9; Dark-lighted: 42
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 60; Cloudy 6; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 225,500
Maine: Bangor
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 6 fatalities in 6 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 1
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population in 2022: 31,705
Maryland: Baltimore
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 44 fatalities in 43 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 23
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 26
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 33; Cloudy 2; Rain: 5
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 584,548
Massachusetts: Boston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 32 fatalities in 30 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 665,945
Michigan: Detroit
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 150 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 47
- Number of accidents in work zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 84
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 105; Cloudy 16; Rain: 13
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 9; Curb: 3
- Total population in 2022: 636,787
Minnesota: Minneapolis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 27 fatalities in 26 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 16
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 20; Cloudy 3; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 3; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 426,877
Mississippi: Jackson
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 36 fatalities in 35 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 12
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 8; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 7; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population in 2022: 153,271
Missouri: Kansas City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 83 fatalities in 79 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 11; Dark-lighted: 40
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 52; Cloudy 13; Rain: 11
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 8
- Total population in 2022: 505,958
Montana: Billings
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 117,093
Nebraska: Omaha
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 29 fatalities in 28 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 4
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 17
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 7; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
- Total population in 2022: 489,201
Nevada: Las Vegas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 34 fatalities in 32 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 30; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 6
- Total population in 2022: 644,835
New Hampshire: Manchester
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 11 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 3
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 115,037
New Jersey: Newark
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 37 fatalities in 37 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 25
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 34; Cloudy 0; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
- Total population in 2022: 307,355
New Mexico: Albuquerque
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 133 fatalities in 125 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 54
- Number of accidents in work zones: 8
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 42
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 115; Cloudy 4; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 562,551
New York: New York
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 80
- Number of accidents in work zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 91; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 127
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 200; Cloudy 23; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 6; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 8,622,467
North Carolina: Charlotte
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 109 fatalities in 100 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 29; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 48
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 85; Cloudy 11; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 9; Curb: 4
- Total population in 2022: 875,045
North Dakota: Grand Forks
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 6 fatalities in 4 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 4; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 58,935
Ohio: Columbus
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 97 fatalities in 90 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work zones: 10
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 46
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 12; Rain: 12
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 902,449
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 100 fatalities in 96 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 31
- Number of accidents in work zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 43; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 16
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 38; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
- Total population in 2022: 681,088
Oregon: Portland
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 63 fatalities in 58 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 31
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 17; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
- Total population in 2022: 646,101
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 133 fatalities in 128 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 53
- Number of accidents in work zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 34; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 84
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 103; Cloudy 6; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 4; Curb: 4
- Total population in 2022: 1,593,208
Rhode Island: Providence
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 3
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 10; Cloudy 0; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population in 2022: 189,715
South Carolina: North Charleston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 26 fatalities in 23 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 115,755
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 10 fatalities in 7 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work zones: 3
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 193,401
Tennessee: Memphis
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 238 fatalities in 214 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 68
- Number of accidents in work zones: 29
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 89; Dark-not lighted: 10; Dark-lighted: 105
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 194; Cloudy 3; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population in 2022: 630,027
Texas: Houston
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 337 fatalities in 322 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 118
- Number of accidents in work zones: 16
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 107; Dark-not lighted: 54; Dark-lighted: 148
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 235; Cloudy 61; Rain: 26
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 15; Curb: 26
- Total population in 2022: 2,296,253
Utah: Salt Lake City
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 25 fatalities in 25 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 11
- Number of accidents in work zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 11; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 8
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 5; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 1
- Total population in 2022: 201,269
Vermont: Sheldon
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 5 fatalities in 4 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 0
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 2,333
Virginia: Virginia Beach
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 34 fatalities in 33 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 8
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 15
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 0; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
- Total population in 2022: 457,900
Washington: Seattle
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 45 fatalities in 45 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 18; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 13; Rain: 13
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 1
- Total population in 2022: 734,603
West Virginia: Martinsburg
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 8 fatalities in 8 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 18,678
Wisconsin: Milwaukee
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 71 fatalities in 66 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 43
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 16; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population in 2022: 573,299
Wyoming: Cheyenne
- Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 7 fatalities in 7 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 5
- Number of accidents in work zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
- Total population in 2022: 64,795
