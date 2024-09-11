This Town in Your State Has More Car Wrecks Than Any Other

24/7 Wall St. Insights

We used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

Most of the time, the largest city in each state by population also has the most fatalities from car crashes.

In 2023, there were an estimated 40,990 car accident fatalities in the United States. This number has steadily declined since 2021’s reported 42,939. Common causes of accidents include distracted driving, speeding, reckless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. While 18,585 of the accidents in 2021 were not in cities, the rest, nearly 21,000 accidents, were, and many of them in large cities.

Most of the time, the largest city in each state by population also has the most fatalities from car crashes. But that is not always the case. To identify the city in every state where the most people die in car crashes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Of the 5,371 cities nationwide with data, we found the city in each state with the highest number of fatalities.

We included the District of Columbia. All other data is from FARS except for population data, which came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022.

Naturally, it is not surprising to find New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and other large cities on the list because they are the most populous in their respective states. However, it is surprising to find other, much smaller cities on the list. They tend to be cities in smaller states such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Vermont. In Maine and North Dakota, the third-largest city ranks on the list.