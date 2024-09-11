This Town in Your State Has More Car Wrecks Than Any Other

Cars and Drivers

In 2023, there were an estimated 40,990 car accident fatalities in the United States. This number has steadily declined since 2021’s reported 42,939. Common causes of accidents include distracted driving, speeding, reckless driving, not wearing a seatbelt, and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. While 18,585 of the accidents in 2021 were not in cities, the rest, nearly 21,000 accidents, were, and many of them in large cities.

Most of the time, the largest city in each state by population also has the most fatalities from car crashes. But that is not always the case. To identify the city in every state where the most people die in car crashes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. Of the 5,371 cities nationwide with data, we found the city in each state with the highest number of fatalities.

We included the District of Columbia. All other data is from FARS except for population data, which came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022.

Naturally, it is not surprising to find New York, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, and other large cities on the list because they are the most populous in their respective states. However, it is surprising to find other, much smaller cities on the list. They tend to be cities in smaller states such as Idaho, West Virginia, and Vermont. In Maine and North Dakota, the third-largest city ranks on the list.

Alabama: Birmingham

shan213 / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 23
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 35; Cloudy 4; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 200,431

Alaska: Anchorage

prospective56 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 20 fatalities in 20 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 13
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 13
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 8; Cloudy 6; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 290,674

Arizona: Phoenix

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 291 fatalities in 277 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 123
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 20
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 86; Dark-not lighted: 18; Dark-lighted: 143
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 179; Cloudy 11; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 4; Curb: 17
  • Total population in 2022: 1,609,456

Arkansas: Little Rock

dlewis33 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 31 fatalities in 31 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 7; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 7
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 24; Cloudy 6; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 202,218

California: Los Angeles

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 332 fatalities in 315 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 167
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 22
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 80; Dark-not lighted: 32; Dark-lighted: 191
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 285; Cloudy 24; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 31
  • Total population in 2022: 3,881,041

Colorado: Denver

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 68 fatalities in 64 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 22
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 36
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 17; Cloudy 4; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
  • Total population in 2022: 710,800

Connecticut: New Haven

editor / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 23 fatalities in 23 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 135,736

Delaware: Wilmington

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 5 fatalities in 5 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 0; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 1
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 1; Cloudy 2; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 71,034

District of Columbia: Washington

burwellphotography / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 41 fatalities in 40 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 21
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 23
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
  • Total population in 2022: 670,587

Florida: Jacksonville

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 180 fatalities in 167 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 48
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 15
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 52; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 95
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 120; Cloudy 30; Rain: 15
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 9; Curb: 13
  • Total population in 2022: 950,203

Georgia: Atlanta

nrbelex / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 102 fatalities in 98 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 34
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 21; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 71; Cloudy 20; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 3
  • Total population in 2022: 494,838

Hawaii: Honolulu

tankbmb / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 18 fatalities in 18 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 9
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 12
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 11; Cloudy 5; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 348547

Idaho: Caldwell

Mike Worley / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 9 fatalities in 9 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 6; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 1
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 61,212

Illinois: Chicago

chrisp0 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 233 fatalities in 216 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 85
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 20
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 77; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 114
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 189; Cloudy 6; Rain: 14
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
  • Total population in 2022: 2,721,914

Indiana: Indianapolis

RudyBalasko / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 144 fatalities in 137 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 40
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 9
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 47; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 96; Cloudy 28; Rain: 10
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 7; Tree: 4; Curb: 9
  • Total population in 2022: 882,006

Iowa: Des Moines

JoeChristensen / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 23 fatalities in 21 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 3; Curb: 4
  • Total population in 2022: 213,164

Kansas: Wichita

benkrut / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 50 fatalities in 46 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 12
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 22
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 7
  • Total population in 2022: 395,951

Kentucky: Louisville

catnap72 / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 106 fatalities in 99 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 27
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 44; Dark-not lighted: 31; Dark-lighted: 20
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 63; Cloudy 26; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 5; Curb: 1
  • Total population in 2022: 629,176

Louisiana: Baton Rouge

Roberto Michel / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 80 fatalities in 75 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 28
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 9; Dark-lighted: 42
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 60; Cloudy 6; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 225,500

Maine: Bangor

formulanone / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 6 fatalities in 6 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 1
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
  • Total population in 2022: 31,705

Maryland: Baltimore

raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 44 fatalities in 43 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 23
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 26
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 33; Cloudy 2; Rain: 5
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 584,548

Massachusetts: Boston

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 32 fatalities in 30 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 18; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 665,945

Michigan: Detroit

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 150 fatalities in 137 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 47
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 15
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 84
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 105; Cloudy 16; Rain: 13
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 9; Curb: 3
  • Total population in 2022: 636,787

Minnesota: Minneapolis

YinYang / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 27 fatalities in 26 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 16
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 20; Cloudy 3; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 3; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 426,877

Mississippi: Jackson

traveler1116 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 36 fatalities in 35 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 12
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 8; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 7; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
  • Total population in 2022: 153,271

Missouri: Kansas City

snipes213 / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 83 fatalities in 79 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 18
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 11; Dark-lighted: 40
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 52; Cloudy 13; Rain: 11
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 8
  • Total population in 2022: 505,958

Montana: Billings

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 117,093

Nebraska: Omaha

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 29 fatalities in 28 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 4
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 10; Dark-not lighted: 1; Dark-lighted: 17
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 7; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
  • Total population in 2022: 489,201

Nevada: Las Vegas

franckreporter / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 34 fatalities in 32 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 15
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 4
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 18
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 30; Cloudy 2; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 6
  • Total population in 2022: 644,835

New Hampshire: Manchester

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 11 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 3
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 9; Cloudy 1; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 115,037

New Jersey: Newark

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 37 fatalities in 37 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 25
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 34; Cloudy 0; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 4
  • Total population in 2022: 307,355

New Mexico: Albuquerque

KateLeigh / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 133 fatalities in 125 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 54
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 8
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 42
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 115; Cloudy 4; Rain: 3
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 562,551

New York: New York

Eloi_Omella / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 80
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 91; Dark-not lighted: 5; Dark-lighted: 127
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 200; Cloudy 23; Rain: 14
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 6; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 8,622,467

North Carolina: Charlotte

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 109 fatalities in 100 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 29; Dark-not lighted: 14; Dark-lighted: 48
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 85; Cloudy 11; Rain: 4
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 9; Curb: 4
  • Total population in 2022: 875,045

North Dakota: Grand Forks

nddot / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 6 fatalities in 4 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 4; Dark-not lighted: 0; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 58,935

Ohio: Columbus

Grubish / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 97 fatalities in 90 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 10
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 12; Dark-lighted: 46
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 12; Rain: 12
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 902,449

Oklahoma: Oklahoma City

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 100 fatalities in 96 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 31
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 11
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 43; Dark-not lighted: 33; Dark-lighted: 16
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 38; Rain: 6
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
  • Total population in 2022: 681,088

Oregon: Portland

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 63 fatalities in 58 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 28
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 5
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 31
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 17; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
  • Total population in 2022: 646,101

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia

benedek / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 133 fatalities in 128 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 53
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 7
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 34; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 84
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 103; Cloudy 6; Rain: 8
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 4; Curb: 4
  • Total population in 2022: 1,593,208

Rhode Island: Providence

aimintang / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 12 fatalities in 12 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 3
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 5
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 10; Cloudy 0; Rain: 2
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
  • Total population in 2022: 189,715

South Carolina: North Charleston

digidreamgrafix / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 26 fatalities in 23 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 13
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 5; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 10
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 21; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 115,755

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 10 fatalities in 7 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 3
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 3; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 193,401

Tennessee: Memphis

LawrenceSawyer / Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 238 fatalities in 214 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 68
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 29
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 89; Dark-not lighted: 10; Dark-lighted: 105
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 194; Cloudy 3; Rain: 15
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
  • Total population in 2022: 630,027

Texas: Houston

Evening_T / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 337 fatalities in 322 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 118
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 16
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 107; Dark-not lighted: 54; Dark-lighted: 148
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 235; Cloudy 61; Rain: 26
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 15; Curb: 26
  • Total population in 2022: 2,296,253

Utah: Salt Lake City

grandriver / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 25 fatalities in 25 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 11
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 2
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 11; Dark-not lighted: 4; Dark-lighted: 8
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 5; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 1
  • Total population in 2022: 201,269

Vermont: Sheldon

ImagineGolf / E+ via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 5 fatalities in 4 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 0
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 1; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 3; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 2,333

Virginia: Virginia Beach

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 34 fatalities in 33 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 8
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 15
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 0; Cloudy 0; Rain: 1
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
  • Total population in 2022: 457,900

Washington: Seattle

iip-photo-archive / Flickr
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 45 fatalities in 45 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 30
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 18; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 22
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 19; Cloudy 13; Rain: 13
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 1
  • Total population in 2022: 734,603

West Virginia: Martinsburg

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 8 fatalities in 8 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 1
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 6; Dark-lighted: 0
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 18,678

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 71 fatalities in 66 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 18
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 5
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 2; Dark-lighted: 43
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 16; Rain: 7
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
  • Total population in 2022: 573,299

Wyoming: Cheyenne

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Number of fatalities from car accidents in 2021: 7 fatalities in 7 car accidents
  • Number of pedestrians involved: 5
  • Number of accidents in work zones: 0
  • Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 2; Dark-not lighted: 3; Dark-lighted: 2
  • Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 6; Cloudy 0; Rain: 0
  • Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 0
  • Total population in 2022: 64,795
