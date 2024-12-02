9 Pickup Trucks That Are Better and Cheaper Than the Ford F-150 jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling pickup for the last few decades.

Chevrolet, Toyota, and Honda all offer competitively priced alternatives.

Pickups from Hyundai and Honda are a good balance between extra storage and urban driving.

In the world of pickup trucks, the Ford F-150 is the one to beat as the best-selling pickup truck for the last 41 years. At least one F-150 was sold every 49 seconds in 2022, and this continued into 2023 as it was the best-selling American passenger vehicle, starting with the relatively inexpensive price of $38,710 in 2025.

Based on its sales numbers, it’s hard to imagine that any pickup truck could be better than the Ford F-150. However, the reality is that you can find pickup truck models that are not just better than the F-150 but cheaper, which can make them an even more attractive option for buyers.

9. Hyundai Santa Cruz

greggjerdingen / Flickr

Starting price: $28,500

Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 1,400 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

It’s a Pickup Sedan

Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT (2024) (53624691402) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Anyone who wants the benefits of a pickup with strong towing capacity but wants to feel like they are driving a sedan should opt for the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It’s a far more comfortable ride than the Ford F-150 and has almost double the fuel economy. The Hyundai immediately shines because you can easily take this vehicle into the city without a second thought.

8. GMC Canyon Elevation

dennizn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Starting price: $37,895

Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 2,240 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

GMC Interior

GMC Canyon P4250781 by Alexander Migl / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Even though the GMC Canyon Elevation only offers 2WD on its base model, it’s still a noteworthy Ford F-150 competitor. The GMC stands out because of its updated interior, which is more luxurious than anything Ford has today. If you opt for the Canyon Elevation, rest assured that you still get plenty of towing and payload capacity without 4WD.

7. Toyota Tacoma

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Starting price: $31,500

Towing capacity: Up to 6,500 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 1,709 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Toyota Reliability

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With Toyota’s reliability behind it, the Tacoma is a stand-out alternative to the Ford F-150 for many reasons. You get similar offroad capabilities but with a price tag of thousands less. While Ford promises the F-150 is built for work, the Toyota Tacoma is built for both work and fun, which is a significant difference between the two brands and vehicles.

6. Honda Ridgeline

2024 Honda Ridgeline front view by Deathpallie325 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Starting price: $40,150

Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 1,583 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Higher Starting Price

juanelo242a / Flickr

Starting just a few thousand dollars more than the Ford F-150, the biggest reason to look at the Honda Ridgeline is that the price tag won’t jump significantly between trim levels. On the other hand, the Ford F-150 can jump up to $78,95 for its Raptor model, while Honda’s most expensive trim starts at $46,750. This not-so-insignificant cost difference makes the Honda Ridgeline feel far less expensive than the Ford.

5. Chevrolet Silverado

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Starting price: $36,800

Towing capacity: Up to 13,300 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 2260 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Chevy’s Best Pickup

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, front 10.25.20 by Kevauto / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

In the world of pickups, the Ford F-150 may be king, but the Chevrolet Silverado is regularly plotting how to steal the throne. The Silverado starts with a lower price tag, all while offering similar towing capacity and an equally competitive max payload. Both vehicles will seat five people, while the 2025 model offers a much-improved interior that provides a giant display with plenty of safety features.

4. Chevrolet Colorado

juanelo242a / Flickr

Starting price: $29,800

Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 1,700 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Second Best Chevrolet

Scott Legato / WireImage via Getty Images

Don’t let the Chevrolet Colorado, the second-best pick-up in the brand’s lineup, deter you. This pickup is built for people who don’t want everything that comes with a full-size pickup while getting far more capability than a traditional family SUV can deliver. You still get plenty of Chevy benefits with the Colorado, including four different trim levels and outstanding JD Power scores for reliability.

3. Dodge RAM 1500

duckycards / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Starting price: $39,420

Towing capacity: Up to 12,750 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 2,330 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Guts. Glory. Ram.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the initial price tag of the Dodge RAM 1500 is slightly more than that of the Ford F-150, incentives for Dodge are vastly superior, bringing the overall cost down to the Ford. Better yet, you get roughly similar payload and towing capacity while getting the brand’s famous Hemi engine that can power the pickup to handle just about any road you can throw at it all year round.

2. Ford Ranger

Ford Ranger XLS 2024 by RL GNZLZ / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Starting price: $32,820

Towing capacity: 7,500 pounds

Payload capacity: Up to 1,847 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Reliable and Comfortable

Emirhan Karamuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Looking at the Ford Ranger over the Ford F-150, the Ranger is considered #3 in its class according to JD Power and Consumer Reports as being among the most repairable vehicles. On top of that, you get up to 7,500 pounds of towing capacity, and unless you need significantly more, you can purchase the Ranger for thousands less than the F-150 and still have enough towing capacity for just about every need.

1. Ford Maverick

RL GNZLZ via Wikmediacomons

Starting price: $23,920

Towing capacity: Up to 4,000 pounds

Payload capacity: 1,500 pounds

Seating: Room for 5

Built Ford Tough

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The Maverick is the cheapest model in the Ford pickup lineup, but there is no reason to discount it. Instead, anyone opting for this vehicle over the F-150 will find that they get not only a more compact pickup truck that is better for small driveways and roads but also one that offers excellent fuel economy, maneuverability, and a fuel-efficient hybrid engine.

