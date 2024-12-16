The Mustang Was My Dream Car, But These 10 Sports Cars Are Just Plain Better shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While the Ford Mustang might feel like it’s every bit a part of America as one of its favorite sports cars, this doesn’t mean the Mustang is the best option for all people. In the last few decades, vehicle manufacturers have produced multiple rivals to the Mustang, which, in some ways, are vastly better. Rest assured, there is no shortage of choice between Dodge, Lexus, BMW, and Tesla in today’s sports car world.

We’re far from the idea that Ford still stands for “Fixed or Repaired Daily,” but this doesn’t mean the Mustang is perfect. For many years, Ford allowed the interiors of its vehicles, specifically its infotainment system, to fall by the wayside while its competitors made continuous improvements. Unfortunately, not everything stands out for the Mustang as it did in the past, as rivals have caught up in a big way.

10. Lexus RC F

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starting at $68,320

Horsepower: 472

0-60: 4.2 seconds

Warranty: 4-year, 50,000 mile basic

Lexus Beauty

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In the grand scheme, the Lexus RC F is arguably the one proper luxury option on this list, even if a BMW name appears later. However, you can’t overlook the Lexus interior, which is arguably a best-in-class luxury experience, versus the colder, albeit improved interior of the Mustang. One final thought is that the Lexus wasn’t built for cargo space and has a top-speed limit, which the Mustang doesn’t, but it’s easy to overlook with the Lexus’ comfortable leather seats.

9. Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starting at $68,300

Horsepower: 490 – 670

0-60: 2.7 – 2.9 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

Chevy Power

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There is no question that the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray has a starting price well above that of the Mustang. However, if you can look past that part, the Mustang needs help competing with the Corvette on looks, 0-60 time, and overall performance. The Mustang might be a better daily driver, but the Corvette will have eyes turning when you pull up to a restaurant or charity event.

8. Tesla Model 3 Performance

y_carfan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price: starting at $42,490

Horsepower: 510

0-60: 2.9 seconds

Warranty: 4-year, 50,000 mile basic

Electric Excellence

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It’s hard to argue that the Tesla Model 3 Performance is a “sports” car, but it performs like one. With a 0-60 time of 2.9 seconds, the Tesla outperforms every Mustang on the road today. Even the Ford Mustang Mach-E, which offers a better infotainment experience than the gas-engine Ford, can’t keep up with the Tesla Model 3 Performance rocket-like acceleration, range, and Full Self Driving.

7. Kia Stinger GT

Dinara Sharipova / Shutterstock.com

Price: starting at $54,565

Horsepower: 300

0-60: 4.7 seconds

Warranty: 5-year, 60,000 mile basic

Gone But Not Forgotten

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

While discontinued in 2025, the Kia Stinger GT was a more practical everyday driver as a four-door sedan. While not truly a family-friendly design, the Kia Stinger GT is the more sensible choice for any family with more than two people who want to continue having something fun to drive. The Kia has vastly more standard features, a better warranty, and significantly more cargo space.

6. Nissan Z

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starting at $42,970

Horsepower: 400 – 420

0-60: 4.3 – 4.5 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

The Surprise Guest

2008 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

While the 2024 and 2025 Nissan Z won’t introduce any significant changes, you don’t need to fix what isn’t broken with a vehicle like the Nissan Z. As the Nissan Z weighs less than the Ford Mustang, it feels more maneuverable and enjoyable to drive. The Ford is also more expensive overall, so the Nissan Z Nismo edition is just pure driving fun and a terrific alternative.

5. Dodge Charger

Different_Brian / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price: starting at $57.995

Horsepower: 420 – 550

0-60: 3.3 – 4.7 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

Four-Door Power

Artistic Operations / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The four-door sedan Dodge can launch off the starting line, and the Charger is immediately the more comfortable option than the Ford Mustang, thanks to its roomier interior. If you can find a Dodge Charger Scat Pack and are willing to pay the price, it’s a vastly more fun drive than the Mustang and feels more like a conversation piece.

4. BMW M2 Series BMW

chekyfoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Price: starting at $64,195

Horsepower: 453

0-60: 3.9 – 4.2 seconds

Warranty: 4-year, 50,000 mile basic

The Ultimate Driving Machine

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Slightly faster than the Mustang overall, the BMW M2 ups the luxury level compared to the Ford Mustang in almost every possible way. You get comfier seats, a larger infotainment experience at 14.9 inches, and you can even get a manual on the BMW. If you want a terrific combination of luxury, power, and the joy of the BMW name, the M2 is hard to ignore.

3. Toyota GR Supra

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: starting at $56,250

Horsepower: 255 – 382

0-60: 3.9 – 5 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

Let’s Go Places

2019 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

All things being equal, the Mustang offers more value for the money than the Toyota GR Supra, but it’s not as simple as that. The Mustang may be more practical as an everyday driver, but the Supra is more fun to drive with better handling, a more powerful standard engine, and is the more fuel-efficient of the two. You also benefit from Toyota’s improved safety features and no-cost maintenance for the first two years.

2. Dodge Challenger

Alexandre Prevot / Wiki Commons

Price: starting at $32,000

Horsepower: 305 – 375

0-60: 1.66 – 4.8 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

Never Domesticated

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Dodge’s beloved two-door monster stacks up well against the Ford Mustang, and like the Camaro, the traditional Challenger isn’t long for this world. Instead, it will be replaced with new variants, including an EV model. Still, the Challenger and the Mustang have been rivals for decades, and if you start adding in the top engines, the Dodge will help you think back to a fading era when muscle cars ruled the world.

1. Chevrolet Camaro

alexprevot / Flickr

Price: starting at $32,495

Horsepower: 335 – 650

0-60: 3.5 to 5.4 seconds

Warranty: 3-year, 36,000 mile basic

Dead for 2025

travelif / Getty Images

There is little question that the Chevrolet Camaro and the Ford Mustang have long been direct rivals. While the 2024 Camaro offered more power and a sportier look, the biggest challenge is that the vehicle isn’t returning for 2025. Still, the Camaro long won on price, while the Mustang offered a more comfortable ride and refined interior and infotainment experience.

