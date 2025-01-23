Cars and Drivers

9 Pickup Trucks That Are Better and Cheaper Than the Ford F-150

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
24/7 Wall St. Staff
Published:

In the world of pickup trucks, the Ford F-150 is the one to beat as the best-selling pickup truck for the last 41 years. At least one F-150 was sold every 49 seconds in 2022, and this continued into 2023 as it was the best-selling American passenger vehicle, starting with the relatively inexpensive price of $38,710 in 2025. 

Based on its sales numbers, it’s hard to imagine that any pickup truck could be better than the Ford F-150. However, the reality is that you can find pickup truck models that are not just better than the F-150 but cheaper, which can make them an even more attractive option for buyers. 

9. Hyundai Santa Cruz

greggjerdingen / Flickr
The Hyundai Santa Cruz is part vehicle, part pickup.
  • Starting price: $28,500
  • Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 1,400 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

It’s a Pickup Sedan

2024+Hyundai+Santa+Cruz | Hyundai Santa Cruz XRT (2024) (53624691402)
Charles from Port Chester, New York / CC BY 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons
The Hyundai Santa Cruz does have plenty of offroad and towing power.

Anyone who wants the benefits of a pickup with strong towing capacity but wants to feel like they are driving a sedan should opt for the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It’s a far more comfortable ride than the Ford F-150 and has almost double the fuel economy. The Hyundai immediately shines because you can easily take this vehicle into the city without a second thought. 

8. GMC Canyon Elevation 

dennizn / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
GMC’s Canyon adds a more luxurious interior over other pickups.
  • Starting price: $37,895
  • Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 2,240 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

GMC Interior

GMC+Canyon | GMC Canyon P4250781
Alexander Migl / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons
You can find the entry-level GMC Canyon for less than the Ford F-150.

Even though the GMC Canyon Elevation only offers 2WD on its base model, it’s still a noteworthy Ford F-150 competitor. The GMC stands out because of its updated interior, which is more luxurious than anything Ford has today. If you opt for the Canyon Elevation, rest assured that you still get plenty of towing and payload capacity without 4WD. 

7. Toyota Tacoma

Scott Olson / Getty Images
The Toyota Tacoma is the company’s best-selling pickup offering.
  • Starting price: $31,500
  • Towing capacity: Up to 6,500  pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 1,709 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Toyota Reliability 

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
It’s hard to ignore Tacoma’s starting price and reliability scores.

With Toyota’s reliability behind it, the Tacoma is a stand-out alternative to the Ford F-150 for many reasons. You get similar offroad capabilities but with a price tag of thousands less. While Ford promises the F-150 is built for work, the Toyota Tacoma is built for both work and fun, which is a significant difference between the two brands and vehicles. 

6. Honda Ridgeline

2024+Honda+Ridgeline | 2024 Honda Ridgeline front view
Deathpallie325 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)
Honda’s Ridgeline is priced higher initially but only offers less expensive trim levels.
  • Starting price: $40,150
  • Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 1,583 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Higher Starting Price

juanelo242a / Flickr
The Ridgeline offers improved reliability and a better urban driving experience.

Starting just a few thousand dollars more than the Ford F-150, the biggest reason to look at the Honda Ridgeline is that the price tag won’t jump significantly between trim levels. On the other hand, the Ford F-150 can jump up to $78,95 for its Raptor model, while Honda’s most expensive trim starts at $46,750. This not-so-insignificant cost difference makes the Honda Ridgeline feel far less expensive than the Ford. 

5. Chevrolet Silverado 

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
The Silverado has been the second best-selling pickup for decades.
  • Starting price: $36,800
  • Towing capacity: Up to 13,300 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 2260 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Chevy’s Best Pickup 

Chevrolet+Silverado+1500 | 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country, front 10.25.20
Kevauto / CC BY-SA 4.0 / Wikimedia Commons
It’s hard to argue with what Chevy offers for the Silverado’s price tag.

In the world of pickups, the Ford F-150 may be king, but the Chevrolet Silverado is regularly plotting how to steal the throne. The Silverado starts with a lower price tag, all while offering similar towing capacity and an equally competitive max payload. Both vehicles will seat five people, while the 2025 model offers a much-improved interior that provides a giant display with plenty of safety features. 

4. Chevrolet Colorado

Chevrolet+Colorado | Chevrolet Colorado LTZ 2019
juanelo242a / Flickr
The Chevrolet Colorado is the lesser-known pickup in the brand’s lineup.
  • Starting price: $29,800
  • Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 1,700 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Second Best Chevrolet

Scott Legato / WireImage via Getty Images
For the money, you get a whole lot of bang for your buck with the Colorado.

Don’t let the Chevrolet Colorado, the second-best pick-up in the brand’s lineup, deter you. This pickup is built for people who don’t want everything that comes with a full-size pickup while getting far more capability than a traditional family SUV can deliver. You still get plenty of Chevy benefits with the Colorado, including four different trim levels and outstanding JD Power scores for reliability. 

3. Dodge RAM 1500

duckycards / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
Buyers of the Dodge RAM 1500 know it’s going to last and last and last.
  • Starting price: $39,420
  • Towing capacity: Up to 12,750 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 2,330 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Guts. Glory. Ram. 

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The RAM name alone lends plenty of weight to why you should buy it.

While the initial price tag of the Dodge RAM 1500 is slightly more than that of the Ford F-150, incentives for Dodge are vastly superior, bringing the overall cost down to the Ford. Better yet, you get roughly similar payload and towing capacity while getting the brand’s famous Hemi engine that can power the pickup to handle just about any road you can throw at it all year round. 

2. Ford Ranger

2024+Ford+Ranger | Ford Ranger XLS 2024
RL GNZLZ / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Wikimedia Commons
Don’t let the low price tag of the Ford Ranger fool you.
  • Starting price: $32,820
  • Towing capacity: 7,500 pounds
  • Payload capacity: Up to 1,847 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Reliable and Comfortable

Emirhan Karamuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The Ford Ranger offers plenty of power and towing capabilities.

Looking at the Ford Ranger over the Ford F-150, the Ranger is considered #3 in its class according to JD Power and Consumer Reports as being among the most repairable vehicles. On top of that, you get up to 7,500 pounds of towing capacity, and unless you need significantly more, you can purchase the Ranger for thousands less than the F-150 and still have enough towing capacity for just about every need. 

1. Ford Maverick

RL GNZLZ via Wikmediacomons
Ford’s Maverick is arguably the second-best pickup in its lineup.
  • Starting price: $23,920
  • Towing capacity: Up to 4,000 pounds
  • Payload capacity: 1,500 pounds
  • Seating: Room for 5

Built Ford Tough

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Maverick offers a lot of towing capacity and room for five people.

The Maverick is the cheapest model in the Ford pickup lineup, but there is no reason to discount it. Instead, anyone opting for this vehicle over the F-150 will find that they get not only a more compact pickup truck that is better for small driveways and roads but also one that offers excellent fuel economy, maneuverability, and a fuel-efficient hybrid engine. 

 

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts

Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers.

It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well.

We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today.  Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever.

 

Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Read more: Cars and Drivers, chevrolet colorado, chevrolet silverado, Dodge Ram 1500, Ford F-150, ford maverick, ford ranger, pickup, pickup truck

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

I Was About to Buy a Ford F-150, but These 20 Factors Scared Me Off

GM Stock Price Jumps Ahead Of Possible 870,000 Vehicle Recall
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.