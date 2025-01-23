9 Pickup Trucks That Are Better and Cheaper Than the Ford F-150

In the world of pickup trucks, the Ford F-150 is the one to beat as the best-selling pickup truck for the last 41 years. At least one F-150 was sold every 49 seconds in 2022, and this continued into 2023 as it was the best-selling American passenger vehicle, starting with the relatively inexpensive price of $38,710 in 2025.
Based on its sales numbers, it’s hard to imagine that any pickup truck could be better than the Ford F-150. However, the reality is that you can find pickup truck models that are not just better than the F-150 but cheaper, which can make them an even more attractive option for buyers.
9. Hyundai Santa Cruz
- Starting price: $28,500
- Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 1,400 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
It’s a Pickup Sedan
Anyone who wants the benefits of a pickup with strong towing capacity but wants to feel like they are driving a sedan should opt for the Hyundai Santa Cruz. It’s a far more comfortable ride than the Ford F-150 and has almost double the fuel economy. The Hyundai immediately shines because you can easily take this vehicle into the city without a second thought.
8. GMC Canyon Elevation
- Starting price: $37,895
- Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 2,240 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
GMC Interior
Even though the GMC Canyon Elevation only offers 2WD on its base model, it’s still a noteworthy Ford F-150 competitor. The GMC stands out because of its updated interior, which is more luxurious than anything Ford has today. If you opt for the Canyon Elevation, rest assured that you still get plenty of towing and payload capacity without 4WD.
7. Toyota Tacoma
- Starting price: $31,500
- Towing capacity: Up to 6,500 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 1,709 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Toyota Reliability
With Toyota’s reliability behind it, the Tacoma is a stand-out alternative to the Ford F-150 for many reasons. You get similar offroad capabilities but with a price tag of thousands less. While Ford promises the F-150 is built for work, the Toyota Tacoma is built for both work and fun, which is a significant difference between the two brands and vehicles.
6. Honda Ridgeline
- Starting price: $40,150
- Towing capacity: Up to 5,000 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 1,583 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Higher Starting Price
Starting just a few thousand dollars more than the Ford F-150, the biggest reason to look at the Honda Ridgeline is that the price tag won’t jump significantly between trim levels. On the other hand, the Ford F-150 can jump up to $78,95 for its Raptor model, while Honda’s most expensive trim starts at $46,750. This not-so-insignificant cost difference makes the Honda Ridgeline feel far less expensive than the Ford.
5. Chevrolet Silverado
- Starting price: $36,800
- Towing capacity: Up to 13,300 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 2260 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Chevy’s Best Pickup
In the world of pickups, the Ford F-150 may be king, but the Chevrolet Silverado is regularly plotting how to steal the throne. The Silverado starts with a lower price tag, all while offering similar towing capacity and an equally competitive max payload. Both vehicles will seat five people, while the 2025 model offers a much-improved interior that provides a giant display with plenty of safety features.
4. Chevrolet Colorado
- Starting price: $29,800
- Towing capacity: Up to 7,700 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 1,700 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Second Best Chevrolet
Don’t let the Chevrolet Colorado, the second-best pick-up in the brand’s lineup, deter you. This pickup is built for people who don’t want everything that comes with a full-size pickup while getting far more capability than a traditional family SUV can deliver. You still get plenty of Chevy benefits with the Colorado, including four different trim levels and outstanding JD Power scores for reliability.
3. Dodge RAM 1500
- Starting price: $39,420
- Towing capacity: Up to 12,750 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 2,330 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Guts. Glory. Ram.
While the initial price tag of the Dodge RAM 1500 is slightly more than that of the Ford F-150, incentives for Dodge are vastly superior, bringing the overall cost down to the Ford. Better yet, you get roughly similar payload and towing capacity while getting the brand’s famous Hemi engine that can power the pickup to handle just about any road you can throw at it all year round.
2. Ford Ranger
- Starting price: $32,820
- Towing capacity: 7,500 pounds
- Payload capacity: Up to 1,847 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Reliable and Comfortable
Looking at the Ford Ranger over the Ford F-150, the Ranger is considered #3 in its class according to JD Power and Consumer Reports as being among the most repairable vehicles. On top of that, you get up to 7,500 pounds of towing capacity, and unless you need significantly more, you can purchase the Ranger for thousands less than the F-150 and still have enough towing capacity for just about every need.
1. Ford Maverick
- Starting price: $23,920
- Towing capacity: Up to 4,000 pounds
- Payload capacity: 1,500 pounds
- Seating: Room for 5
Built Ford Tough
The Maverick is the cheapest model in the Ford pickup lineup, but there is no reason to discount it. Instead, anyone opting for this vehicle over the F-150 will find that they get not only a more compact pickup truck that is better for small driveways and roads but also one that offers excellent fuel economy, maneuverability, and a fuel-efficient hybrid engine.
Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts
Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers.
It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well.
We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today. Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever.
Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.