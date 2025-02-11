The 20 Coolest Facts About the Ford F-150 2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

As the best-selling pickup truck in the United States for the last 48 years and counting, the Ford F-150 is truly iconic. Consistently facing tough competition from the Chevrolet Silverado and Dodge RAM, the Ford F-150 is the go-to vehicle when someone wants to get any job done that requires heavy towing or raw power.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The Ford F-150 is the best-selling pickup truck in the United States.

Ford sells so many F-150 trucks, the vehicle could be a Fortune 100 standalone business.

Ford’s history with pickup trucks goes back to the Model TT.

For this reason, more than 41 million Ford F-150s have hit the road worldwide since the truck was first introduced. With a starting price of around $38,810, the Ford F-150 isn’t even asking as much as many family-friendly SUVs with starting price tags that cost thousands more while offering less towing and storage.

20. 2017 Sales

One of the Ford F-150’s best sales years happened in 2017 when it sold 1,052,568 trucks. Lining these vehicles nose to nose, they’d stretch over 4,000 miles, or the distance from New York to Los Angeles and most of the way back, before running out.

19. Ford F-150 Lightning

According to Ford, the F-150 Lighting, its current electric truck model released in 2021, can power your home for up to 3 days at full power. If your vehicle’s battery is rationed correctly, you can extend this to 10 days, which is a pretty awesome benefit.

18. Great Resale Value

One of the biggest reasons for the F-150’s popularity is its fantastic resale value. According to Kelley Blue Book, the Ford F-150 holds around 50% of its value after 5 years, which is 25% more than other vehicles on the road today.

17. Sam Walton

When he passed away in 1992, Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, was one of the world’s wealthiest men. Walton famously praised his 1979 Ford F-150 long-wheelbase truck, which he purchased brand new, as a favorite to drive around with his dogs.

16. The SVT Lightning

The Ford team released the original SVT Lightning edition between 1993 and 1995 and then a stronger-performing version between 1999 and 2002. The latter release could hit 0-60 in 5.2 seconds, and it was popularized after being used in the original Fast and the Furious film.

15. Hollywood Famous

There is no question that the Ford F-150 is Hollywood-famous as it has been featured in more than 1,000 movies and TV shows, including hits like “The Walking Dead” and the 1996 movie “Twister.”

14. F-150 Means Big Business

As a standalone vehicle, the F-Series contributes more to Ford’s bottom line than entire Fortune 500 companies. Generating over $50 billion in annual sales for Ford, if the F-150 were a standalone business, it would be one of the 100 largest companies in the United States.

13. 1998 Changes

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that the original intent of the F-series lineup was to be used for more challenging jobs in demanding conditions. This means construction sites, farms, and similar demanding job sites. This enabled Ford to introduce the Super Duty line of trucks while moving the “regular” F-150 to lighter consumer use cases.

12. Payload Capacity

As it turns out, the F-series name isn’t completely random but based on payload capacity. Ford chose the name early because the F-100 could take on a half-ton or 1,000 pounds of payload. The F-200 could take on 2,000 pounds or one ton, with the Ford F-150 now holding 1.5 tons or 1,500 pounds of payload capacity.

11. First Modern Truck Lineup

When the first Ford F-series was introduced from 1948 to 1952, there were a whopping eight different models available. Each model had different payload and towing capabilities and a different body style. The vehicles were named F-1 to F-8, marking the first time there was a lineup of options in a series of trucks in the United States.

10. Best-Selling Truck

As Ford loves to shout from the rooftops, as of the end of 2024, the F-150 has been America’s best-selling truck for 48 years. By Ford’s estimation, it has sold more than 33 million vehicles since the company began keeping track of this streak in 1977. If you parked all of these trucks bumper to bumper, they would reach halfway to the moon.

9. Ford Super Camper

While there’s a resurgence of van living on YouTube right now, Ford was well ahead of the trend. In the 1970s, the company built a series of “Special” F-Series F-350 models between 1973 and 1979. These builds came equipped for campers with easier trailer hookups and an extended wheelbase of up to 140 inches, considered very extreme for the decade.

8. One Bumper Fits Everything

One of the most surprising facts about the style of the Ford F-150 body is that after the debut of its 1959 redesigned front bumper, it wouldn’t be replaced for 20 years. This marks the longest-running changed part of any F-Series truck in the vehicle’s history.

7. Aluminum Body Innovation

In 2015, Ford looked to find more ways to be efficient with the design and fuel efficiency of the Ford F-150. As a result, the company re-introduced its most popular truck with an aluminum body that cut 700 pounds off the vehicle’s weight, thereby improving fuel economy and the overall driving experience.

6. Ferrari F150

Unfortunately, for Ferrari, the F150 name only belongs to Ford. As the story famously goes, Ferrari created a new Formula 1 vehicle to celebrate 150 years of Italian reunification in 2011. The company introduced a new F1 racing car named the F150 to commemorate the occasion. Unsurprisingly, Ford took issue with this and sent a trademark request to have Ferrari change the name, which it did, to the Ferrari 150 Italia.

5. One Million Trucks

In 2018, Ford hit an incredible milestone with the F-150, selling over one million F-Series trucks globally. This means, on average, Ford sold one truck out of its F-series lineup every 30 seconds worldwide every day.

4. First Monster Truck

Bigfoot is known by kids and adults worldwide as one of the original monster trucks. Delighting families worldwide today, the first Bigfoot was created in 1975 using the body and frame of a Ford F-250 and outfitted with oversized tires.

3. Four Wheel Drive

Today, it would be unheard of for Ford not to launch a pickup with a four-wheel drive option. However, four-wheel drive wasn’t an option on the first two generations of Ford F-Series trucks until 1959, almost 42 years after the vehicle was first introduced as the Model TT.

2. Ford’s First Truck

Almost nine years after the Model T was first introduced, Ford launched its first truck with the Model TT in 1917. Unlike today’s pickups, this vehicle did not have a bed, and you had to purchase one separately from a third party. However, by 1925, Henry Ford had decided to include a bed resembling today’s pickup body.

1. First F-150 Rolls Off The Line

While the Ford F-150 wasn’t Ford’s first pickup, the most popular vehicle in America technically made its first official debut in 1975. While the F-Series line was first introduced in 1948, the F-150 didn’t receive its name until the first vehicle rolled off a manufacturing line in 1975.

