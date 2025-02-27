I Always Dreamed of Having a Hummer, but These 7 Huge Cars Are Way Better 2006 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There was a time when the Hummer was one of the biggest names in the SUV world, mainly thanks to Hollywood celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger, who famously drove one around Los Angeles. Today, the GMC Hummer EV is far from the original Hummer nameplate, but it is no less exciting.

Key Points The Hummer is one of the most iconic vehicles of all time.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mainly responsible for making Hummer available to consumers.

There are far better vehicles you can choose from today other than the Hummer.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here here. (Sponsor)

Today’s GMC Hummer EV is a combination of an electric vehicle with plenty of range while offering off-road capability so you can go anywhere and do anything. Unfortunately, the old and new Hummer vehicles are more exciting on paper than in reality. Thankfully, there are plenty of great alternatives you can purchase right now.

20. The Dream SUV

Brian Snelson / Wikimedia Commons

The Hummer was first launched in 1992, courtesy of Arnold Schwarzenegger, who asked AM General to manufacture the “Humvee” for general consumers after seeing the military version. As soon as it launched, the Hummer was praised for its ability to go off-road in a way few other vehicles could even hope to achieve. There was little you couldn’t do with the Hummer.

19. Drawbacks Aplenty

Kevin Winter / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

The reality with the Hummer was that it was difficult to drive and park since it was so wide and had terrible fuel economy. Still, owning a Hummer was something many who could afford one opted to do simply because it felt like a sign of success. This is the story playing out right now with the Tesla Cybertruck, another vehicle that stands out wherever it goes for its looks and impractical design.

18. Goodbye and Hello

2006 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

After being purchased by General Motors in 1999, the Hummer was a staple of the roadway until the 2008 economic downturn. By 2010, the Hummer was gone, a symbol of wealth that was no longer there. However, the rise of the electric vehicle has given the Hummer new life with the “GMC Hummer EV,” which offers as much as 315 miles of range with a starting price tag of $96,550.

17. GMC Hummer EV

GMC Hummer EV Pick Up (2024) (53626392832) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

The GMC Hummer EV, with its giant starting price, is hard to take seriously, considering the deep competition in the space. Still, there is a good reason why this might have been your dream SUV many years ago, and today, you get a bit of the old Hummer look with up-to-date technology. The challenge is that for price, it’s hard to argue against the idea that you don’t get far more value and technology with other large vehicles.

9. Toyota Sequoia

Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Price: From $62,425

Range: N/A ??

Horsepower: 437 hp

Cargo space: Up to 86.9 cubic feet

Big And Bold

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While it isn’t a luxury vehicle, you’d be hard-pressed to find many trails and off-road spots the Toyota Sequoia can’t handle, which the GMC Hummer EV could. You get a hybrid engine that gives you a little extra gas, and you also have room for eight people, TRD off-road equipment, a giant touchscreen, and a Wi-Fi hotspot for when you are out of range for a wireless signal.

8. Land Rover Defender

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Price: From $60,800

Range: Gas engine

Gas engine Horsepower: 296 – 626hp

Cargo space: Up to 76.1 cubic feet

The Luxury Choice

mr_bom / Shutterstock.com

An excellent combination of luxury and capability, the Land Rover Defender is hard to overlook for anyone who wants a vehicle that can do anything on or off the road. While you can push the price tag far above that of the GMC Hummer EV, you get locking differentials, a terrain response mode, a 360-degree camera system, different body style choices, and a host of excellent technology options.

7. Toyota Tundra TRD Pro

DestinationFearFan / Wikimedia Commons

Price: From $72,510

Range: 18/20 MPG

Horsepower: 437 hp

Cargo space: Up to 44.8 cubic feet

Go Anywhere, Anytime

Windmemories / Wikimedia Commons

If you’re looking for a vehicle that can help you feel good on the weekend after a rough week at work, the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro is the model for you. Right away, you get the reliability and durability of the Toyota name and up to 11,175 pounds of towing. Outside of its off-road strengths, the giant 14-inch touchscreen makes the Tundra feel updated while also being a Top Safety Pick+ from IIHS.

6. Chevrolet Silverado EV

2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, front NYIAS 2022 by Kevauto / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Price: From $73,100

Range: Up to 560 miles

Horsepower: Up to 760 hp

Cargo space: Up to 68.4 cubic feet

Pure Power

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you’re looking for the right combination of power and capability, the Chevrolet Silverado EV is everything Chevy lovers enjoy about the Silverado, but better. Between getting 100 miles of range in 10 minutes, up to 12,500 pounds of towing, or making every bit of use of the 17.7-inch touchscreen, this vehicle is well-equipped and ready to do battle with any road elements you can help it find.

5. Ford F-150 Lightning

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (2024) (53621481713) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Price: From $62,995

Range: Up to 320 miles

Horsepower: Up to 580 hp

Cargo space: Up to 50.9 cubic feet

Power Your Whole Home

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While the Ford F-150 Lightning might have Ford’s BlueCruise technology for hands-free driving or a 15-inch infotainment display, the best part of this vehicle isn’t even its performance on the road. The best reason to pick up the Ford F-150 Lightning is one you hope you never use, as it can power your home when parked for up to 3 days.

4. Rivian R1T

Kevauto / Wikimedia Commons

Price: From $69,900

Range: Up to 371 miles

Horsepower: Up to 1,025 hp

Cargo space: Up to 104.7 cubic feet

“Anything but Standard”

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Labeling itself as anything but standard, it’s hard to ignore the Rivian R1T, a fantastic choice for anyone who wants a vehicle that looks as good on the road as it does off. Perhaps the best feature about the Rivian RT1 is that it comes with several drive modes, including snow, rain, all-terrain, soft sand, rally, and more, to help you drive without sacrificing too much range.

3. Tesla Cybertruck

Lcaa9, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Price: From $66,990

Range: Up to 325 miles

Horsepower: 600 – 845 hp

Cargo space: Up to 120.9 cubic feet

The Unique Design

jurvetson / Flickr

When it comes to a rival to the Hummer that offers similarly polarizing looks but equally strong performance in its own right, the Tesla Cybertruck is an easy comparison. Capable of hitting 0-60 in 4.1 seconds, the Cybertruck is a monster in its own right. With a giant infotainment screen, a ridiculous amount of storage, and a design you can’t ignore, former Hummer owners will feel right at home.

2. Overall Comparison

2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

In reality, every car on this list that is not named “Hummer” offers plenty of advantages over the current GMC model. Whether it’s a lower starting price point, more range, faster charging time, or an overall more attractive design, the Hummer today is a good, but not great, option. However, for the price, you can find competitors better suited to everyday driving, often leaving you with leftover money to take a very long vacation.

1. What To Buy

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Okay, if you really want a concrete answer as to which vehicle to buy, it’s complicated but not impossible. For anyone who wants a pickup truck that can tow just about everything, the Ford F-150 Lightning is the best option available today. However, suppose you want something as capable as the original Hummer with a dozen drive modes. In that case, the Rivian R1T is the best choice, with its incredible technology, safety, and more bells and whistles than you could ever want.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!