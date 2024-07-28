Avoid All Quiet Luxury Brands Except These 8 Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Quiet luxury is a trend that started in 2023

Quiet luxury brands are both elegant and minimalistic

Other terms for quiet luxury include “stealth wealth” and “old-money style”

Quiet luxury has been a buzzword that has entered the online and social media consciousness since its introduction in 2023. The definition of quiet luxury has varied, but at its core, it is essentially a fashion movement that emphasizes the preference for investing in high quality pieces of clothing that are both minimalistic and timeless. Also known as “old-money style” and “stealth wealth,” the term “quiet luxury” has garnered a whopping 373% increase in searches.

Given the immense financial potential of this trend, many fashion labels have rushed to capitalize on it. However, not all of these brands align with that refined and simple aesthetic that quiet luxury represents. To identify the top 8 luxury brands that epitomize the quiet luxury aesthetic, we consulted articles by Instyle magazine, and Harpers Bazaar.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: fstop123 / E+ via Getty Images

Thanks to social media, quiet luxury has gained significant traction and shows no signs of fading. As a result, it would be wise for investors to closely monitor this trend, recognizing it as a promising opportunity for investment. Also important to note is that, alongside quiet luxury, conscientious consumers are also demanding clothing that is being produced ethically, where both people and the environment is respected. If you would like to read more about the brands that are not following these ethical standards, read here.

8. Max Mara

Source: garetsworkshop / Shutterstock

Year Founded: 1951 in Reggio Emilia, Italy

1951 in Reggio Emilia, Italy Founder: Achille Maramotti

Achille Maramotti Known For: Timeless, elegant, and classic style

The Max Mara Brand is Known for its Style, Quality, and Luxury

Source: Da Antipina / Shutterstock.com

Achille Maramotti had a pioneering vision for accessible fashion.

The iconic fashion house of Max Mara epitomizes the essence of “Quiet Luxury” with its pragmatic, chic, and well made designs. Always classic and utilitarian, the brand is never at the mercy of fashion trends or fast fashion. For one thing, you would be hard pressed to find a Max Mara tailored skirt without pockets. Ultimately, it’s not about the trends, but what the everyday woman actually needs, and this is what has sustained Max Mara for over 70 years. Inspired by a men’s wardrobes, Max Mara designs both practical, yet stylish clothing for women.

7. Brunello Cucinelli

Source: Dmitry_Tsvetkov / Shutterstock

Year Founded: 1978 in Solomeo, Italy

1978 in Solomeo, Italy Founder: Brunello Cucinelli

Brunello Cucinelli Known For: Elegant, sophisticated, and timeless style

Cucinelli’s First Product Offering Was Brightly-Colored Cashmere Sweaters

Source: John Phillips / Getty Images

Brunello Cucinelli’s brand can be described as “effortless luxury.” His casual, finely-produced clothing exude quality as well as comfort. He is known for his luxury sportswear and cashmere sweaters, a collection he started with in the 1980s. Although the brightly colored cashmere sweaters were considered a novelty then, today, they are more muted, natural, with more earthy hues, making it a perfect symbol of quiet luxury. Customers will pay a significant premium for his collection as all pieces are expertly crafted using traditional Italian tailoring, ensuring the utmost in quality and craftsmanship.

6.Loro Piana

Source: Nicola Forenza / Shutterstock.com

Year Founded: 1924 in Quorona, Italy

1924 in Quorona, Italy Founder: Pietro Loro Piana

Pietro Loro Piana Known For: Using exceptional raw materials such as cashmere, wool, and silk.

Loro Piana Has a Robust International Presence

Source: Stefania D'Alessandro / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Loro Piana has boutiques worldwide, in major cities including Milan, Paris, New York, and Tokyo.

What’s interesting about Loro Piana is that they own their supply chain. That means they handle the harvesting of the natural fibers and ultimately deliver their finished products to their stores. This ensures that Loro Piana controls the quality of its pieces at ever stage of its production. With the use of the finest natural fibers, such as vicuna, it ensures that its offerings are elegant, timeless and of impeccable quallity

5. Jil Sander

Source: RudyBalasko / iStock via Getty Images

Year Founded: 1968 Rotherbaum, Hamburg, Germany

1968 Rotherbaum, Hamburg, Germany Founder: Jil Sander

Jil Sander Known For: Minimalist elegance

Jill Sander Founded Her Fashion House with Her Mother’s Sewing Machine

Source: Jana Hermann / Shutterstock.com

In 1973, Jill Sander debuted her women’s collection, characterized by its sophisticated and well-cut designs. Sander soon gained popularity for her simple, yet elegant creations, marked by clean and flowing lines. Sander is known in the fashion industry, as the “Queen of Less,” expertly balancing elegance and minimalism. Sander’s pieces avoid loud colors, minimal in the use of accessories, and minimalist in print. This understated elegance clearly aligns with the concept of quiet luxury.

4. St. Agni

Source: Mlenny / E+ via Getty Images

Year Founded: 2014 in Byron Bay, New South Wales

2014 in Byron Bay, New South Wales Founder: Lara and Matt Fells

Lara and Matt Fells Known For: Minimalist, contemporary design

According to St. Agni, Less is More

Source: g-stockstudio / iStock via Getty Images

Longevity and versatility are at the center of St. Agni’s decision making.

With its meticulous design and the use of precise tailoring, St. Agni embodies the minimalist aesthetic. St. Agni began its journey from offering handwoven leather accessories to ready-to-wear pieces. What is commendable about this brand is its commitment to transparency about their supply chain, using materials that are gentle on the environment. St. Agni’s goal is to create pieces that are, not only highly functional, but stylish and polished as well.

3. Khaite

Source: TomasSereda / Getty Images

Year Founded: 2016 in New York City

2016 in New York City Founder: Catherine Holstein

Catherine Holstein Known For: Unique takes on everyday wardrobe essentials.

Every Day Style, With a Touch of Luxury

Source: Roman Samborskyi / Shutterstock

Khaite is a women’s ready-to-wear collection.

Understated luxury is what best describes New York City-based Khaite. By using the finest materials, the womenswear label has experienced great success, with its pieces worn by celebrities such as Katie Holmes. Holstein, a Parsons School of Design graduate, originally sold at 40 stores worldwide, including Kirna Zabête, Louis Boston, Lane Crawford, Isetan, and Saks Fifth Avenue. Today, Khaite is sold in over 150 retailers around the world, which include brick-and-mortar-shops as well as online.

2. Bottega Veneta

Source: Alena Sekerakova / Shutterstock.com

Year Founded: 1966 in Vicenza, Italy

1966 in Vicenza, Italy Founder: Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro

Michele Taddei and Renzo Zengiaro Known For: Artisanal leather goods

Quality Over Quantity

Source: g-stockstudio / Getty Images

Bottega Veneta’s designs reveal a timeless style.

Known the world over for its artisanal leather goods, Bottega Veneta developed an intricate leather weaving technique, known as Intrecciato, which ultimately has become its signature look. By the mid 1970s, the company was specializing in shoes. It was not until the 1990s that Bottega Veneta launched its ready-to-wear line. Today, Bottega Veneta’s offerings have expanded further, not only featuring its ready-to-wear collection and shoes, but also accessories, jewelry, handbags, and fragrances. By avoiding flashy logos and overt ornamentation, Bottega Veneta successfully ticks all the boxes for a quiet luxury line.

1. The Row

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Year Founded: 2006 in New York City

2006 in New York City Founder: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Known For: High quality pieces with thoughtful construction

The Row is Known for its Luxurious Basics

Source: brickrena / Shutterstock

The skyline in New York City.

Topping the list as the prime example of a quiet luxury brand is Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen’s The Row. Celebrated as the “Must-Have Brand” by celebrities, The Row has captured global attention with its timeless elegance and understated design. The exceptional quality, flawless craftsmanship, and meticulous detail have established The Row as the benchmark of quiet luxury. A distinguishing feature of The Row is its absence of logos, allowing its design and quality to speak for themselves. With its timeless and classic pieces, The Row rightfully garners the attention and admiration it deserves.