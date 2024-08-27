Avoid All Fried Chicken Chains, Except These 10 Insan1919 / Shutterstock.com

Fried Chicken is a cuisine that shows up in many different cultures and areas of the world. Each corner of the world has its own twist, and that has resulted in a plethora of choices in the US and internationally. So, enjoy this list of the best fried chicken chains.

#1 Pollo Campero

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Pollo Campero ranked #2 on USA Today’s Best Fast Food Fried Chicken. Pollo Campero has been in the chicken business since 1971 and started in Guatemala. The unique thing about how this chicken is prepared is that it is first marinated before being hand-breaded and fried. This lends a diner a unique fried chicken experience that really stands out.

#2 Jollibee

dbvirago / iStock via Getty Images

When you think of the Philippines you might not automatically think of fried chicken, but Jollibee is proof that rice and gravy served alongside your chicken is just as good, if not better, than mashed potatoes and biscuits. Don’t forget your Filipino sweet-style Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie! Like Pollo Campero, Jollibee first marinates its famous Chickenjoy before breading and frying.

#3 Bonchon

EasyBuy4u / Getty Images

Bonchon is a Korean-based fried chicken chain that prides itself on being extra crispy! This is achieved by double-frying the chicken after battering each piece by hand. After all of the flavor has been locked in, it is hand-brushed with the perfect amount of its signature sauce. It is on a mission to, “share the joy of Korean comfort food around the world.”

#4 Raising Cane’s

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Raising Cane’s isn’t just a fried chicken place. It’s a fried chicken place that supports over 30,000 local businesses all across America. These organizations include food banks, public education, physical fitness programs, no-kill rescues, small businesses, and many more. With its simplistic menu of either chicken fingers or a chicken sandwich with a variety of sides, you won’t experience any decision fatigue here!

#5 Checkers

phattaraphum / Getty Images

Among other menu items like burgers and hot dogs, Checkers also serves Chicken, Chicken Sandwiches, and Wings! Since being founded in Mobile, Alabama in 1986, it has grown to 500 franchise locations across 30 states around the country. If your state doesn’t have a Checker’s, it might have a Rally’s (which is the same company with the same food).

#6 Bojangles Famous Chicken and Biscuits

rebeccafondren / Getty Images

Bojangles was created in 1977 in Charlotte, North Carolina. You should go to a chicken place created in the South for truly Southern fried chicken. It has over 800 restaurants in 17 states and employs over 9,000 people. Besides its fried chicken, it recently introduced Peach Cobbler to the menu.

#7 Gus’s Fried Chicken

yuthn / Getty Images

Gus’s Fried Chicken doesn’t just serve up delicious fried chicken, it has a history of serving up unity. Created in the Jim Crow era in Mason, Tennessee, Gus helped bridge the racial divide with his chicken. Its Southern Spicy fried chicken should not be confused with Nashville hot chicken. Each item is made fresh and the chicken is made to order. Polish off your chicken with a slice of its favorite pie. It comes in: Simple Southern Pecan, Chess, Sweet Potato, and Chocolate. They are also baked daily.

#8 Church’s Chicken

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Church’s Chicken is Texas’s version of fried chicken. In line with Texas’s unofficial motto: “Go big or go home,” the portions are large, bold, and have had 70 years to perfect its menu. Don’t forget one of their excellent sides like honey-butter biscuit, Jalapeno Cheese Bombers, corn on the cobb, or fried okra. Wanting some more sweetness? You can get apple pie or frosted honey-butter biscuits™ for dessert.

#9 Zaxby’s

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

At Zaxby’s, you can customize your meal with 12 signature sauces ranging from Ranch to Nuclear Hot. Zaxby’s is primarily made of Fingerz™ and chicken wings. You could also get your chicken in a salad or sandwich form. Top it off with a handcrafted lemonade and fried white cheddar bites.

#10 Slim Chickens

rez-art / Getty Images



Slim Chickens is newer to the fried chicken game and the founders are still in charge. Slim Chickens specializes in chicken tenders, buffalo wings, sandwiches, salads, and wraps. You can enjoy its Jar Desserts that come in Oreo Cheesecake, Strawberry Cheesecake, Chocolate Brownie Pudding, and Cookie Dough Brownie.

