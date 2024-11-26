Avoid All Cheap Car Brands, Except These 8 Honda Civic Sport (2024) by usf1fan2 / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

24/7 Insights

Some cheap car brands are essential names in the automobile field.

Only one Subaru vehicle helps it find a place on this list.

Honda and Toyota are the best cheap car brands for resale value.

When you think about cheap car brands, there is an immediate question as to whether or not you’re getting something good for the money. The car industry is one of the most difficult to agree on, except to say that there is a belief that increased value and reliability come with higher pricing. However, some car brands with inexpensive pricing still give you plenty for your money.

It won’t come as any surprise to learn that brands like Honda, Toyota, and Kia are among the favorites for cheap car brands. Consistent best sellers, these brands have inexpensive price tags, high resale value, and some of the best reliability scores in the business. These are the reasons that can make them easy to sell, even over other brands like Mercedes, Lexus, and BMW.

8. Ford

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Average car price: $40,527

Bestsellers: Maverick, Escape

Cheapest car: Maverick

Five-year cost: $5,400

Pickup Heaven

RL GNZLZ / Flickr

When you think about Ford, reliability may not come to mind after years of suffering from a negative reputation. However, as Ford has improved its reliability ratings, vehicles like the Ford Maverick and Escape offer some of the best value in their categories. The Maverick, in particular, offers plenty of towing and cargo capacity, all while offering a hybrid engine that offers some of the best fuel economy in the smaller pickup category.

7. Toyota

Robert Hradil / Stringer / Getty Images

Average car price: $36,078

Bestsellers: Highlander, Corolla, Camry

Cheapest car: Toyota Corolla

Five-year cost: $1,125

Outstanding Quality

Cindy Shebley / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

For years, as a giant in the automobile industry, Toyota has been at the top of many lists for having the best combination of affordability and dependability. You get great initial value, strong resale value, and low maintenance costs. If you can get one of Toyota’s premium maintenance packages, you will spend much of the next four to five years not paying for service appointments.

6. Mazda

Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons

Average car price: $32,787

Bestsellers: Mazda3, Mazda CX9, CX-30

Cheapest car: Mazda3

Five-year cost: $1,877

Zoom Zoom

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If you’re looking for something inexpensive that’s fun to drive, it’s hard to argue that the best vehicle is the Mazda3. Well known for its Zoom-Zoom tagline, Mazda has tried to differentiate itself from Toyota and Honda by designing its cars to look and feel sporty while driving. As a result of the company’s work, the Mazda3 is one of the most fuel-efficient cheap car brands you can purchase today.

5. Honda

2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 by MercurySable99 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Average car price: $32,111

Bestsellers: Civic, HR-V, Accord

Cheapest car: Civic

Five-year cost: $2,140

The Honda Civic

MercurySable99 / Wikimedia Commons

The Honda Civic may be the most popular cheap car in America among all the vehicles on this list. There is a reason why Honda (and Toyota) are at the top of the list every year running regarding reliability. Honda has long prided itself on ensuring that the durability of its vehicles is among its top priorities. This may have come at the expense of the latest tech features, but Honda has caught up in this area and is now looking to set itself up as the best all-around cheap car brand in America and the world.

4. Kia

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average car price: $31,988

Bestsellers: Rio, Forte

Cheapest car: Rio

Five-year cost: $2,370

The Hyundai Alternative

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

With Kia and Hyundai almost being interchangeable car brands, there is something equally outstanding about both. This is especially true if you find yourself with the Kia Maintenance Plan, which can cover your vehicle for up to six years, including two service appointments annually. Models like the Forte and the Rio are married to the budget pricing category and offer outstanding value for the price. You won’t mistake them for sports cars or vehicles with the latest technology, but you can’t deny they are among the best bang for the buck.

3. Buick

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average car price: $31,950

Bestsellers: Envista, Encore, Envision

Cheapest car: Envista

Five-year cost: $900

Low Five-Year Cost

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

If you’re looking for a cheap car brand that offers some of the best five-year value you can find today, it’s the Buick. Rest assured, this is not your grandparent’s Buick, as the brand has done a complete 180 on its designs, moving toward a sportier, trendier-looking body that offers the latest technology features. The days of Buick being old and slow are gone, and now they provide excellent reliability with a value price tag.

2. Hyundai

Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons

Average car price: $31,393

Bestsellers: Venue, Elantra, Kona

Cheapest car: Venue

Five-year cost: $2,140

Strong Reliability Ratings

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hyundai provides a lot of value when it comes to a car brand that offers an outstanding 10-year, 100,000-mile warranty. So long as you treat and value the Hyundai properly, you will see the value of this budget-friendly car brand. While some of its higher-end models, like the Palisade, can grab a higher price tag, if you stick to the car’s more value-friendly models, you’ll be in good shape to keep your overall costs down.

1. Subaru

2024 Subaru Impreza at the 2022 Greater Los Angeles Auto Show by Stacy Sheff from Los Angeles, USA / CC0 1.0 (https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/deed.en/)

Average car price: $29,842

Bestsellers: Impreza, Impreza wagon, Legacy

Cheapest car: Impreza

Five-year cost: $2,500

The Impreza Reigns Supreme

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

While Subaru’s reputation has bounced back and forth between excellent and questionable over the last few years, it’s hard to ignore the call of the Subaru Impreza. With a starting price of just over $29,000, the 2024 Subaru Impreza took the vehicle in new directions with a more comfortable interior, improved infotainment experience, and exterior styling that helps it more than justify its price tag. While other Subaru models might be difficult to recommend, the Impreza is an easy winner.

