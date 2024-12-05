Avoid All Jeans Brands, Except These 10 Oliwia Przybysz / iStock via Getty Images

The best jeans are durable, affordable, and made using ethical and sustainable methods.

You don’t have to settle for expensive jeans in the department store that fall apart quickly.

Jeans are one of America’s staples, one of our iconic clothing items that the world associates with Westernization and “freedom” for better or for worse. There is no shortage of brands that peddle jeans and denim, but some stand out. From being more environmentally friendly, being made in the United States, and being inclusive and accessible, this is a list of denim brands you shouldn’t ignore!

#1 Universal Standard

New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Best For : Size-Inclusive

: Size-Inclusive Size Range: 00–40 US Women

00–40 US Women Ethics : Fit Liberty, Women Owned, Circular Economy

: Fit Liberty, Women Owned, Circular Economy Price Range: $35–$119

Universal Standard has one goal, and that is to be the very most inclusive brand, or “revolutionary inclusivity,” as they call it. It wants everyone in every body size to have access to fashion that is made to fit their body. Its website features “see it in your size,” which means each product has photos in different sizes; each sample size is an 18, rather than a 2 or 4 as most fashion brands do. Besides denim, they offer everyday basics, workwear, dresses, athleisure, and more!

#2 Dia & Co

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Best For : Plus Size

: Plus Size Size Range: 10–32 US Women

10–32 US Women Ethics : Woman Owned, POC Owned

: Woman Owned, POC Owned Price Range: $7.50–$999

Dian & Co is the ultimate online curated plus size marketplace. They offer over 10,000 styles from over 100 brands including Eloqui, Ever Pretty, Calvin Klein, Unique Vintage, 1822 Denim, and more. Dia & Co has an online shop for your convenience or try its personal styling subscription service where customers have access to a personal stylist, monthly boxes, and a style quiz.

Besides denim, they offer tops, dresses, event wear, workwear, lingerie, shoes, accessories, and so much more. Even wedding dresses!

#3 Wild Fable (Target)

eranicle / iStock via Getty Images

Best For: Affordable, Size-Inclusive

Affordable, Size-Inclusive Size Range : 00–30 US Women

: 00–30 US Women Ethics : Ethically Sourced, Supplier Code of Conduct, Target Foundation

: Ethically Sourced, Supplier Code of Conduct, Target Foundation Price Range: $5–$60

Wild Fable is one of Target’s in-house fashion lines. Target has recently upped its game in more sustainable practices, increased size inclusivity, and more. From product photos that feature more unique and a wider range of body types, to a diverse selection of cuts and fits, Wild Fable has something for everybody. Specifically, Wild Fable is Target’s trend-focused line including modern styles as well as only the best from decades past. Target’s goal with Wild Fable is to connect with millennials and Gen-Z and launched this line in 2018 after speaking to thousands of customers in that age bracket.

#4 Everlane

Engin Ozber / iStock via Getty Images

Best For: Transparent Pricing

Transparent Pricing Size Range: 23–35 US Women’s

23–35 US Women’s Ethics : Ethical, Sustainable, DEI, RAS, RWS, GOTS, GCS, PEFC, LWG, OCS, CELC, GRS, FSC

: Ethical, Sustainable, DEI, RAS, RWS, GOTS, GCS, PEFC, LWG, OCS, CELC, GRS, FSC Price Range: $20–$148

We love Everlane for its transparency. On its website you can find sustainability details, thousands of verified reviews, size guides, and its unique transparent pricing features. Everlane’s transparent pricing feature breaks down the costs of each garment’s materials, hardware, labor, duties, and transportation costs.

#5 Warp + Weft

Tendo23 / Getty Images

Best For: Sculpting Denim

Size Range: 00–24 US Women’s, 20-48 US Men’s

00–24 US Women’s, 20-48 US Men’s Ethics : Family Owned, Eco-Friendly, Recycled Materials, Affordable, Natural Materials

: Family Owned, Eco-Friendly, Recycled Materials, Affordable, Natural Materials Price Range: $68–$108

For denim in any form, Warp + Weft should be your first stop. In the denim business for over three decades, Warp + Weft is sustainable, fashionable, and size-inclusive. Every garment is manufactured in Warp + Weft’s in-house family-owned factory that offers traceability, transparency, and ethical control. It incorporates Recover Recycled Cotton in its materials, beech tree wood-based Tencel, and solar panels to create a low eco-footprint. Warp + Weft has fashionable styles, a fair price point, and quality pieces that you will be able to use again and again.

#6 Buck Mason

Bosca78 / Getty Images

Best For: Men’s Styles

Men’s Styles Size Range: 28–40 US Men’s

28–40 US Men’s Ethics : Made in USA, Size-Inclusive, Natural Materials

: Made in USA, Size-Inclusive, Natural Materials Price Range: $45–$848

This California bred and based brand offers American classics that are modern and updated. If laidback and effortless is your vibe, Buck Mason may be for you. Buck Mason is the opposite of fast-fashion. It wants to be able to offer you garments that are so well constructed and of such high quality that they will outlive you. Besides denim, Buck Mason offers blazers, sweaters, outerwear, tops, tailoring, swim, and even eyewear.

#7 Loup

Yuriy Kovtun / Getty Images

Best For: Print and Color

Print and Color Size Range: XXS–4X US Women’s

XXS–4X US Women’s Ethics: Made in USA, Size-Inclusive, Circular Fashion, Small Business, Ethical Manufacturing

Made in USA, Size-Inclusive, Circular Fashion, Small Business, Ethical Manufacturing Price Range: $120–$205

With colors like Terracotta, Walnut, Rose, Mauve, Espresso, Butter, Blue Stripes, and Azure (among many others), you can say goodbye to your traditional denim washes and hello to a world of self-expression and color. Loup also aims to promote circular fashion by offering free repairs and easy returns.

#8 Unspun

VladimirFLoyd / Getty Images

Best For: Custom

Custom Size Range: All

All Ethics : Zero-inventory, Customizable Sizing, Circular Fashion

: Zero-inventory, Customizable Sizing, Circular Fashion Price Range: $200–$600

Unspun uses made-to-order 3D weaving production technology to stop fashion waste. Unspun’s process involves a fit survey, a 3D body scan conveniently with your iPhone, and personalization to guarantee you the perfect pair of jeans, ethically made especially for you. You just can’t get better than specifically made-for-your-body jeans.

#9 Boyish

nathan4847 / Getty Images

Best For: Vintage Style

Vintage Style Size Range: 2XS–XL US Women’s

2XS–XL US Women’s Ethics : Sustainable Materials, Cruelty-Free, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Dystar Indigo, Natural Dyes, Vegan

: Sustainable Materials, Cruelty-Free, OEKO-TEX Standard 100, Dystar Indigo, Natural Dyes, Vegan Price Range: $78-$218

Tencel, deadstock fabrics, GRS recycled fabrics, and recycled cotton come together to make the greenest jeans on the market! With vintage-inspired silhouettes in multiple washes and colors, Boyish is the California-based brand for you. Boyish gets its name from utilizing typically men’s fabrics

#10 Olderbrother

Jupiterimages / Stockbyte via Getty Images

Best For: Gender Neutral

Gender Neutral Size Range: 2XS–XL

2XS–XL Ethics : Non-toxic, Natural Dyes, Eco-Conscious, Natural Materials,

: Non-toxic, Natural Dyes, Eco-Conscious, Natural Materials, Price Range: $145–$700

Olderbrother is a Portland-based contemporary denim brand. They use lower-impact dyes that come straight from nature: berries, turmeric, indigo, madder root, nuts, and tannins. They focus on individuality and are truly gender-neutral. Each piece is hand-dyed, and ethically sourced and made. If organic Japanese cotton, rice paper, and ethically sourced wool sounds like a dream for your skin, you would be right!

