I Used to Only Wear Patagonia, But These 11 Outerwear Brands Are Superior

One of the most popular names in outdoor recreation, Patagonia is a staple of clothing and equipment for outdoor adventurers. Founded in 1973, the Ventura, California-based company operates in more than 10 countries, inspiring many other companies to follow in its footsteps.

The good news is that the outdoor clothing market is very large, which means that brands of all sizes and prices can enter it and find a customer base. This is why some fantastic Patagonia alternatives are available today. Whether it’s for hiking, climbing, skiing, backpacking, or something else, there is an option out there for you.

11. Black Diamond Equipment

rdonar / Shutterstock.com

Known for: Skiing, Mountain Sports, Climbing

Founding date: 1989

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: 16

The Upstart

Kingcraft / Shutterstock.com

One of the younger companies on this list, Black Diamond Equipment, has quickly risen to become a true competitor to Patagonia. Although the company’s history dates back to the 1950s, it was only founded in 1989. Today, it’s a staple among dedicated climbing and skiers looking for the best equipment in the field to help keep them safe from the elements.

10. Helly Hansen

Ssu / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor clothing and sports equipment

Founding date: 1877

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: N/A

Norway’s Favorite Outdoor Brand

Fongs Gomyeal 260 / Wikimedia Commons

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen is undoubtedly the oldest brand on this list. The company’s survival and rescue gear, outwear, streetwear, and industrial workwear lineup has helped grow its profits to more than $500 million. The company even produces a jacket allowing the wearer to regulate their body temperature, quickly becoming an instant hit with customers.

9. Eddie Bauer

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Known for: Chain store outdoor recreational goods

Founding date: 1920

Availability: United States, Canada, Germany

Number of stores: 370

The Mall Shopper

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Once a staple of shopping malls all over America, Eddie Bauer helped introduce the idea of outdoor recreational clothing to much of the American public. The company’s popularity grew in the Pacific Northwest before growing in favor around the rest of the country. Eddie Bauer has also helped grow its brand by participating in some early K2 and Mount Everest summit attempts. Today, Eddie Bauer has everything from clothing, luggage, rainwear, and all kinds of outdoor recreational gear.

8. LL Bean

Wallstreethotrod / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Clothing and outdoor recreational equipment

Founding date: 1912

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: 54

Money-Back Guarantee

Niceckhart / Wikimedia Commons

While LL Bean is best known for its clothing and outdoor recreational equipment, the company is also loved for its flexible return policy around its goods. Still a privately held business more than 112 years after its founding, LL Bean is a staple name in the outdoor world. The company has mostly shifted its focus to online and telephone orders, but this hasn’t stopped it from growing to an almost $2 billion dollar company in 2023.

7. Mountain Hardwear

Matti Blume

Known for: High-performance mountaineering needs

Founding date: 1993

Availability: United States, small international availability

Number of stores: N/A

For the Mountain Climber

VisualProduction / Shutterstock.com

Purchased by Columbia Sportswear in 2003, Mountain Hardwear still stands on its own as one of the best Patagonia alternatives for mountain climbing. As its name suggests, this is the company’s specialty, focusing on those with high-performance mountaineering needs. Even the company’s minimal products, like its Paclite jackets, help balance the protection and weight you need on the mountain. The brand has also focused heavily on sustainability as of late, gaining even more fans.

6. Fjällräven

Mattes / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor equipment, clothing and luggage

Founding date: 1960

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: 34 in US, 8 in Canada, 2 in Amsterdam, 1 in Zurich

Swedish Pride

Petey21 / Wikimedia Commons

A Swedish outdoor brand founded in 1960, the brand’s name translates to “Arctic Fox” in Swedish, which is also the same logo the brand uses across all of its products. The brand’s products are believed to be among the most fashionable in the outdoor space and capable across urban and outdoor environments. The company’s G-1000 fabric, used throughout some products, is one of the most protective against water.

5. Columbia Sportswear

Michael Rivera / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outerwear, jackets, skip apparel

Founding date: 1938

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: 449

The Public Company

Justina Simon Giga / Wikimedia Commons

The most prominent company on this list, Columbia Sportswear, is a staple in the outdoor world. While Patagonia may be popular, Columbia is on an entirely different level, earning more than $3.33 billion in 2024 on the back of its jackets and outdoor lineup. Sourcing its material from Bluesign-certified mills, Columbia makes many of its products from recycled materials, which helps it tell a great environmental story.

4. Arc’teryx

Canmenwalker / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Apparel and outdoor equipment

Founding date: 1991

Availability: Canada, North America, Global

Number of stores: 80-branded stores, 3,000 partner retailers

The Canadian King

Edwardx Hands / Wikimedia Commons

Founded in 1989, Arc’teryx became a known entity in 1991 and has been a Canadian outdoor apparel staple ever since. The company famously parlayed its popularity by highlighting the idea that everyday individuals wear its outdoor clothing as streetwear. Arc’teryx has had multiple parent companies since 2001, which has helped expand its availability to international markets.

3. Marmot

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor recreation and clothing

Founding date: 1974

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: N/A

Committed To Quality

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Widely appreciated for its outstanding material quality, Marmot is a staple in the outdoor recreation and clothing community. Unsurprisingly, sleeping bags and tents are among its most favorite products. The best part of Marmot is that it’s priced a little below Patagonia overall, so it’s an incredible value without sacrificing the same level of selection across jackets, gear, and even ski products. Even if it’s just for casual use, Marmot is a favorite for outstanding weather protection.

2. REI

Missvain / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Outdoor recreation

Founding date: 1938

Availability: 42 states

Number of stores: 180 stores

Respected By All

Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States / Wikimedia Commons

One of the most beloved brands in outdoor recreation, REI is not only a great Patagonia alternative but prioritizes premium materials. After committing to making its own clothing in 2014, the REI brand is one of the more affordable names in the space. However, REI’s commitment to sustainability and building up a community also makes it incredibly popular with everyday wearers.

1. The North Face

Corey Coyle / Wikimedia Commons

Known for: Sporting goods, fashion, outdoor recreation products

Founding date: 1968

Availability: Worldwide

Number of stores: 3,500 stores, including partner locations

A Fashion Symbol

Neoclassicism Enthusiast / Wikimedia Commons

Originally founded in 1968, The North Face is one of the best-known names in the outdoor recreation industry. There is little argument that The North Face is a heavyweight in the outdoor world and has been so for decades. It’s safe to say that North Face is as well known as Patagonia, even if not more so, as the company has long been a fashion brand recognizable almost everywhere in the world.

