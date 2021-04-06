30% of American Gun Sales Were in This State

U.S. gun sales in March surged 25% to 4,691,738. This makes it among the largest single month since sales figures started to be recorded in 1998.

The increase is part of a trend. Gun sales in the United States rose 40% last year to 39,695,315. That represents the high water mark in annual gun sales since the current record-keeping system went into effect. Increases by state in March varied substantially, as has been the case for years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 310 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 1.5 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection, many social scientists have posited, although this remains a matter of debate. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic is a major cause. A new UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”



Who bought these guns? CBS News pointed out that over 5 million people were first-time gun buyers last year. CNN reported a sharp rise in sales to Black Americans and women. “Sales to women are also up 40% through September when compared with the same period last year,” the news network pointed out.

The March increase should not be taken as unusual, nor should the rise in gun sales from 2019 to 2020 be viewed as an anomaly. The number of gun sales has increased most years since 1999. Sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. In 1999, the first full year the FBI kept data, sales totaled 9,138,123.

The state with the most sales in March was Illinois at an extraordinary 1,427,197. That is 30% of national sales for the month. However, the state has slightly less than 4% of the national population. The same pattern holds true for the state that had the second-highest gun sales figure last month. Kentucky’s figure hit 330,476, or 7% of the national total. Its population is only 1.3% of the U.S. number.

At the current pace, gun sales in America will reach almost 45 million this year. It is too early to say whether the March trend will continue. However, it is nearly assured that 2021 will set another annual record.

This is how many guns were sold in each state in March:

State/Territory Total Illinois 1,427,917 Kentucky 330,476 Texas 222,409 Indiana 206,884 Florida 178,247 Pennsylvania 154,301 California 143,742 Utah 112,572 Michigan 112,066 Alabama 107,474 Minnesota 105,224 Ohio 98,474 Georgia 95,449 Tennessee 93,979 North Carolina 90,090 Missouri 77,617 Wisconsin 76,885 Washington 74,860 Virginia 72,438 Colorado 69,757 Arizona 65,805 South Carolina 55,773 Oregon 49,752 New York 49,158 Oklahoma 48,568 Louisiana 46,633 Mississippi 38,031 Idaho 34,839 Arkansas 34,134 Iowa 32,870 Maryland 30,754 Massachusetts 28,257 Connecticut 28,021 West Virginia 27,426 Kansas 26,915 New Jersey 24,563 New Mexico 23,024 Nevada 21,101 Montana 18,329 New Hampshire 17,186 Maine 14,536 South Dakota 12,430 Nebraska 10,860 Alaska 10,170 Wyoming 9,348 North Dakota 9,200 Delaware 7,280 Vermont 5,909 Puerto Rico 5,475 Rhode Island 4,957 Hawaii 1,770 District of Columbia 1,035 Guam 404 Virgin Islands 206 Mariana Islands 29

