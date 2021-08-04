2021 Gun Sales Reach 25.1 Million: Here's the Top State

U.S. gun sales in the first seven months of 2021 surged 13% to 25,125,896 from the same seven months last year. This makes it the largest first seven months of the year figure since sales were first recorded in 1998.

The increase is part of a trend. Sales of guns in the United States rose 40% last year to 39,695,315. That represents the high water mark in annual gun sales since the current record-keeping system went into effect. Increases by state in July and for the first seven months varied substantially, as has been the case for years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation tracks gun sales and publishes a list of how many are handled as part of its National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Each month, the figures are reported by state. Nearly everyone put through this system qualifies as a buyer. People who are excluded usually have criminal records. Of the more than 350 million checks that have been done since 1998, there have only been 2 million denials. Therefore, the data is the best proxy for U.S. gun sales available.

The New York Times points out that pandemic gun sales are largely over. While people who already own guns have been buying more, there is a new group of buyers. “New preliminary data from Northeastern University and the Harvard Injury Control Research Center show that about a fifth of all Americans who bought guns last year were first-time gun owners.” More of these buyers are people of color and women.

NPR commented on another trend: “Most often, the first-timers are purchasing a semiautomatic handgun, outpacing the second-most-purchased firearm, shotguns, by 2 to 1, according to NSSF [National Shooting Sports Foundation].”

Growing civil unrest may have prompted people to buy guns for personal and family protection, many social scientists have posited, although this remains a matter of debate. Another theory is that chaos brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic was a major cause. A UC Davis School of Medicine study about fear of violence reports: “The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated persistent structural, economic, and social inequities in the conditions that contribute to violence and its consequences.”

The gun sales increases in July and first seven months of 2021 should not be taken as unusual, nor should the rise in sales from 2019 to 2020 be viewed as an anomaly. They have increased most years since 1999. Annual sales first topped 25 million in 2016, 20 million in 2013, 15 million in 2011 and 10 million in 2006. In 1999, the first full year the FBI kept data, sales totaled 9,138,123.

The state with the most gun sales through the first seven months was Illinois at 6,707,482. The state has only 4% of the population but accounted for 27% of gun sales for the period. In second place, Kentucky had 1,984,388 sales in the first seven months of 2021. That is over 7% of the guns sold nationwide, even though the state has only 1.3% of the U.S. population.

Here are 2021 gun sales by state, including the District of Columbia and some territories:

Alabama: 581,290

Alaska: 55,113

Arizona: 360,924

Arkansas: 173,978

California: 886,292

Colorado: 386,038

Connecticut: 180,514

Delaware: 42,905

District of Columbia: 6,884

Florida: 1,059,122

Georgia: 519,142

Guam: 2,547

Hawaii: 9,761

Idaho: 167,472

Illinois: 6,707,482

Indiana: 1,244,066

Iowa: 174,518

Kansas: 137,411

Kentucky: 1,984,388

Louisiana: 241,517

Maine: 74,104

Mariana Islands: 169

Maryland: 170,047

Massachusetts: 163,387

Michigan: 610,029

Minnesota: 568,852

Mississippi: 188,058

Missouri: 387,999

Montana: 95,347

Nebraska: 55,731

Nevada: 118,543

New Hampshire: 94,727

New Jersey: 151,141

New Mexico: 119,756

New York: 278,258

North Carolina: 497,299

North Dakota: 47,856

Ohio: 530,395

Oklahoma: 249,508

Oregon: 275,189

Pennsylvania: 863,914

Puerto Rico: 41,396

Rhode Island: 25,261

South Carolina: 299,794

South Dakota: 63,717

Tennessee: 590,497

Texas: 1,197,967

Utah: 733,790

Vermont: 31,340

Virgin Islands: 1,333

Virginia: 397,518

Washington: 438,343

West Virginia: 134,231

Wisconsin: 455,437

Wyoming: 50,907

