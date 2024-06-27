This Is the Country Where the Most People Die Violent Deaths tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Prompted by the dramatic increase in injuries and deaths related to firearms, the U.S. surgeon general issued on Tuesday an advisory, declaring firearm violence in America a public health crisis. In 2022, the advisory explains, 48,204 people died from firearm‑related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. This is about 20% more than in 2019 and a whopping 50% increase from 2010.

Perhaps most alarming, according to the advisory, issued by the nation’s top doctor Dr. Vivek Murthy, firearm‑related injury has been the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents (ages 1–19).

Though clearly this needs to be addressed, it is interesting to see how the U.S. compares to other nations.

To find out — and to find the country where the most people die violent deaths (by firearm or other means) — 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2023 Small Arms Survey’s Global Violent Deaths Database, which has data from 2004–2021. We ranked countries based on all violent deaths per capita and added civilian firearm holdings from the same source as well as recent gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars for the most recent year available from the World Bank. Civilian firearm holdings data is only as of 2017. Also, while the violent deaths survey includes 230 countries, we only considered the 214 countries with over 30,000 populations.

Well, the U.S. ranks 67th in overall violent deaths per capita, with 27,445 deaths, or 8.14 per 100,000 people, in 2021. When considering firearm-related deaths, there were 22,702 such deaths, or 6.74 per 100,000 — the 40th highest rate among the countries reviewed. If we ranked the list by the firearm death rate, the U.S., sadly, would have made the list.

The 41 countries on the list have nearly double the U.S. violent death rate, ranging from 15.3 violent deaths per 100,000 people in the Dominican Republic to as much as 112.3 per 100,000 in Afghanistan. For seven countries on the list — Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, and Ethiopia — conflict deaths comprise most of the violent deaths. For the 34 other countries, intentional homicide comprises the most violent deaths. Though in some countries, such as Central African Republic, there are nearly as many deaths from homicide (2,200) and conflict (1,708). (Also see: These Are the Poorest Countries In the World.)

There are 14 Caribbean countries on the list, the most of any region, likely partly because of their smaller populations. Still, there were over 1,800 violent deaths in Jamaica, a country of 2.8 million, and nearly 570 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago, a country of just 1.5 million. There are also 11 countries on the list from Central (5) and South (6) America. Eleven African countries are also on the list, as well as five Asian countries.

41. Dominican Republic

Source: valio84sl / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 1,702 or 15.31 per 100,000 people

1,702 or 15.31 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,041 or 9.36 per 100,000 (#33 highest)

1,041 or 9.36 per 100,000 (#33 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,349

Intentional homicide: 1,349 Civilian firearms, 2017: 7.4 per 100 people (#104 highest of 230 countries)

7.4 per 100 people (#104 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $10,111 (#89 highest of 206 countries)

$10,111 (#89 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 11,117,873 (Caribbean)

40. Chad

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Violent deaths, 2021: 2,642 or 15.38 per 100,000 people

2,642 or 15.38 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,212 or 7.05 per 100,000 (#38 highest)

1,212 or 7.05 per 100,000 (#38 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,541

Intentional homicide: 1,541 Civilian firearms, 2017: 1 per 100 people (#40 lowest of 230 countries)

1 per 100 people (#40 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $717 (#13 lowest of 206 countries)

$717 (#13 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 17,179,740 (Middle Africa)

39. Haiti

Violent deaths, 2021: 1,806 or 15.78 per 100,000 people

1,806 or 15.78 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 689 or 6.02 per 100,000 (#43 highest)

689 or 6.02 per 100,000 (#43 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,489

Intentional homicide: 1,489 Civilian firearms, 2017: 2.6 per 100 people (#72 lowest of 230 countries)

2.6 per 100 people (#72 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $1,748 (#39 lowest of 206 countries)

$1,748 (#39 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 11,447,569 (Caribbean)

38. Ecuador

Violent deaths, 2021: 2,871 or 16.13 per 100,000 people

2,871 or 16.13 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,098 or 11.79 per 100,000 (#21 highest)

2,098 or 11.79 per 100,000 (#21 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,496

Intentional homicide: 2,496 Civilian firearms, 2017: 2.4 per 100 people (#64 lowest of 230 countries)

2.4 per 100 people (#64 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $6,391 (#93 lowest of 206 countries)

$6,391 (#93 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 17,797,737 (South America)

37. Ethiopia

Source: GlobalP / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 19,430 or 16.15 per 100,000 people

19,430 or 16.15 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6,407 or 5.33 per 100,000 (#49 highest)

6,407 or 5.33 per 100,000 (#49 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 9,053

Conflict death: 9,053 Civilian firearms, 2017: 0.4 per 100 people (#19 lowest of 230 countries)

0.4 per 100 people (#19 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $1,028 (#23 lowest of 206 countries)

$1,028 (#23 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 120,283,026 (Eastern Africa)

36. French Guiana

Source: Arpad Benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 49 or 16.47 per 100,000 people

49 or 16.47 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 24 or 8.07 per 100,000 (#34 highest)

24 or 8.07 per 100,000 (#34 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 40

Intentional homicide: 40 Civilian firearms, 2017: 19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries)

19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country population and region: 297,449 (South America)

35. Iraq

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Violent deaths, 2021: 7,505 or 17.24 per 100,000 people

7,505 or 17.24 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 (#27 highest)

4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 (#27 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,832

Intentional homicide: 3,832 Civilian firearms, 2017: 19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries)

19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $5,937 (#89 lowest of 206 countries)

$5,937 (#89 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 43,533,592 (Western Asia)

34. Nigeria

Source: Kehinde Temitope Odutayo / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 37,035 or 17.35 per 100,000 people

37,035 or 17.35 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 16,309 or 7.64 per 100,000 (#35 highest)

16,309 or 7.64 per 100,000 (#35 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 21,021

Intentional homicide: 21,021 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries)

3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $2,163 (#44 lowest of 206 countries)

$2,163 (#44 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 213,401,323 (Western Africa)

33. Dominica

Violent deaths, 2021: 13 or 17.95 per 100,000 people

13 or 17.95 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 1.38 per 100,000 (#94 highest)

1 or 1.38 per 100,000 (#94 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 10

Intentional homicide: 10 Civilian firearms, 2017: 6.2 per 100 people (#112 highest of 230 countries)

6.2 per 100 people (#112 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $8,351 (#98 highest of 206 countries)

$8,351 (#98 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 72,412 (Caribbean)

32. Eswatini

Violent deaths, 2021: 220 or 18.45 per 100,000 people

220 or 18.45 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 53 or 4.45 per 100,000 (#53 highest)

53 or 4.45 per 100,000 (#53 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 151

Intentional homicide: 151 Civilian firearms, 2017: 4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries)

4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $3,987 (#70 lowest of 206 countries)

$3,987 (#70 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 1,192,271 (Southern Africa)

31. Antigua And Barbuda

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 18 or 19.31 per 100,000 people

18 or 19.31 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5 or 5.36 per 100,000 (#48 highest)

5 or 5.36 per 100,000 (#48 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 16

Intentional homicide: 16 Civilian firearms, 2017: 5.4 per 100 people (#113 lowest of 230 countries)

5.4 per 100 people (#113 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $19,920 (#64 highest of 206 countries)

$19,920 (#64 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 93,219 (Caribbean)

30. Somalia

Source: Vidas Pocius / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 3,334 or 19.54 per 100,000 people

3,334 or 19.54 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,695 or 9.93 per 100,000 (#28 highest)

1,695 or 9.93 per 100,000 (#28 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 3,262

Conflict death: 3,262 Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.4 per 100 people (#66 highest of 230 countries)

12.4 per 100 people (#66 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $592 (#9 lowest of 206 countries)

$592 (#9 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 17,065,581 (Eastern Africa)

29. Guyana

Source: J.G. de Kruijf, The Netherlands / Wikimedia Commons

Violent deaths, 2021: 163 or 20.26 per 100,000 people

163 or 20.26 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 40 or 4.97 per 100,000 (#50 highest)

40 or 4.97 per 100,000 (#50 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 131

Intentional homicide: 131 Civilian firearms, 2017: 15.8 per 100 people (#47 highest of 230 countries)

15.8 per 100 people (#47 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $18,199 (#70 highest of 206 countries)

$18,199 (#70 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 804,567 (South America)

28. Puerto Rico

Source: OliverZena, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Violent deaths, 2021: 694 or 21.31 per 100,000 people

694 or 21.31 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 694 or 21.31 per 100,000 (#14 highest)

694 or 21.31 per 100,000 (#14 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 602

Intentional homicide: 602 Civilian firearms, 2017: 11.5 per 100 people (#74 highest of 230 countries)

11.5 per 100 people (#74 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $35,209 (#38 highest of 206 countries)

$35,209 (#38 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 3,256,028 (Caribbean)

27. Mali

Violent deaths, 2021: 4,689 or 21.41 per 100,000 people

4,689 or 21.41 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,366 or 10.80 per 100,000 (#25 highest)

2,366 or 10.80 per 100,000 (#25 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,393

Intentional homicide: 2,393 Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.1 per 100 people (#43 lowest of 230 countries)

1.1 per 100 people (#43 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $833 (#18 lowest of 206 countries)

$833 (#18 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 21,904,983 (Western Africa)

26. El Salvador

Source: undefined undefined / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 1,405 or 22.25 per 100,000 people

1,405 or 22.25 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 890 or 14.10 per 100,000 (#20 highest)

890 or 14.10 per 100,000 (#20 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,147

Intentional homicide: 1,147 Civilian firearms, 2017: 12 per 100 people (#71 highest of 230 countries)

12 per 100 people (#71 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $5,127 (#82 lowest of 206 countries)

$5,127 (#82 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 6,314,167 (Central America)

25. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Violent deaths, 2021: 21,364 or 22.28 per 100,000 people

21,364 or 22.28 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 9,015 or 9.40 per 100,000 (#32 highest)

9,015 or 9.40 per 100,000 (#32 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 12,982

Intentional homicide: 12,982 Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.2 per 100 people (#45 lowest of 230 countries)

1.2 per 100 people (#45 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $654 (#12 lowest of 206 countries)

$654 (#12 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 95,894,118 (Middle Africa)

24. Guatemala

Violent deaths, 2021: 4,054 or 23.02 per 100,000 people

4,054 or 23.02 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,690 or 15.28 per 100,000 (#19 highest)

2,690 or 15.28 per 100,000 (#19 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,520

Intentional homicide: 3,520 Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.1 per 100 people (#69 highest of 230 countries)

12.1 per 100 people (#69 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $5,473 (#86 lowest of 206 countries)

$5,473 (#86 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 17,608,483 (Central America)

23. Brazil

Violent deaths, 2021: 52,102 or 24.31 per 100,000 people

52,102 or 24.31 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 39,963 or 18.65 per 100,000 (#16 highest)

39,963 or 18.65 per 100,000 (#16 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 39,961

Intentional homicide: 39,961 Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.3 per 100 people (#97 highest of 230 countries)

8.3 per 100 people (#97 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $8,918 (#95 highest of 206 countries)

$8,918 (#95 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 214,326,223 (South America)

22. South Sudan

Source: Phototreat / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 3,452 or 32.12 per 100,000 people

3,452 or 32.12 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,239 or 11.53 per 100,000 (#22 highest)

1,239 or 11.53 per 100,000 (#22 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 2,160

Conflict death: 2,160 Civilian firearms, 2017: 9.6 per 100 people (#90 highest of 230 countries)

9.6 per 100 people (#90 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country population and region: 10,748,272 (Eastern Africa)

21. Myanmar

Violent deaths, 2021: 17,344 or 32.24 per 100,000 people

17,344 or 32.24 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5,966 or 11.09 per 100,000 (#23 highest)

5,966 or 11.09 per 100,000 (#23 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 11,007

Conflict death: 11,007 Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.6 per 100 people (#52 lowest of 230 countries)

1.6 per 100 people (#52 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $1,149 (#26 lowest of 206 countries)

$1,149 (#26 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 53,798,084 (South-eastern Asia)

20. Mexico

Violent deaths, 2021: 41,444 or 32.71 per 100,000 people

41,444 or 32.71 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 28,342 or 22.37 per 100,000 (#13 highest)

28,342 or 22.37 per 100,000 (#13 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 35,700

Intentional homicide: 35,700 Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.9 per 100 people (#60 highest of 230 countries)

12.9 per 100 people (#60 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $11,497 (#85 highest of 206 countries)

$11,497 (#85 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 126,705,138 (Central America)

19. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Source: mikolajn / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 16 or 33.61 per 100,000 people

16 or 33.61 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 14 or 29.41 per 100,000 (#8 highest)

14 or 29.41 per 100,000 (#8 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 14

Intentional homicide: 14 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)

3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $20,262 (#62 highest of 206 countries)

$20,262 (#62 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 47,606 (Caribbean)

18. Colombia

Violent deaths, 2021: 18,595 or 36.10 per 100,000 people

18,595 or 36.10 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,848 or 21.06 per 100,000 (#15 highest)

10,848 or 21.06 per 100,000 (#15 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 14,159

Intentional homicide: 14,159 Civilian firearms, 2017: 10.1 per 100 people (#81 highest of 230 countries)

10.1 per 100 people (#81 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $6,624 (#95 lowest of 206 countries)

$6,624 (#95 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 51,516,562 (South America)

17. Belize

Violent deaths, 2021: 146 or 36.50 per 100,000 people

146 or 36.50 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 104 or 26.00 per 100,000 (#11 highest)

104 or 26.00 per 100,000 (#11 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 125

Intentional homicide: 125 Civilian firearms, 2017: 10 per 100 people (#84 highest of 230 countries)

10 per 100 people (#84 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $6,984 (#101 lowest of 206 countries)

$6,984 (#101 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 400,031 (Central America)

16. Bahamas

Violent deaths, 2021: 150 or 36.77 per 100,000 people

150 or 36.77 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 133 or 32.61 per 100,000 (#5 highest)

133 or 32.61 per 100,000 (#5 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 119

Intentional homicide: 119 Civilian firearms, 2017: 18.8 per 100 people (#33 highest of 230 countries)

18.8 per 100 people (#33 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $31,458 (#46 highest of 206 countries)

$31,458 (#46 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 407,906 (Caribbean)

15. Trinidad and Tobago

Source: CaraMaria / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 567 or 37.16 per 100,000 people

567 or 37.16 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 400 or 26.22 per 100,000 (#10 highest)

400 or 26.22 per 100,000 (#10 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 448

Intentional homicide: 448 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries)

3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $19,629 (#65 highest of 206 countries)

$19,629 (#65 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 1,525,663 (Caribbean)

14. Venezuela

Violent deaths, 2021: 10,517 or 37.29 per 100,000 people

10,517 or 37.29 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 (#9 highest)

8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 (#9 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 7,115

Intentional homicide: 7,115 Civilian firearms, 2017: 18.5 per 100 people (#35 highest of 230 countries)

18.5 per 100 people (#35 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country population and region: 28,199,867 (South America)

13. Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

Source: Vadim_Nefedov / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 39 or 37.38 per 100,000 people

39 or 37.38 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 26 or 24.92 per 100,000 (#12 highest)

26 or 24.92 per 100,000 (#12 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 32

Intentional homicide: 32 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)

3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $9,125 (#94 highest of 206 countries)

$9,125 (#94 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 104,332 (Caribbean)

12. Turks and Caicos Islands

Source: eyfoto / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 17 or 37.68 per 100,000 people

17 or 37.68 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 2.22 per 100,000 (#72 highest)

1 or 2.22 per 100,000 (#72 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 15

Intentional homicide: 15 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.3 per 100 people (#82 lowest of 230 countries)

3.3 per 100 people (#82 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $24,918 (#55 highest of 206 countries)

$24,918 (#55 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 45,114 (Caribbean)

11. Honduras

Source: Manuel Chinchilla / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 4,561 or 44.37 per 100,000 people

4,561 or 44.37 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3,356 or 32.65 per 100,000 (#4 highest)

3,356 or 32.65 per 100,000 (#4 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,941

Intentional homicide: 3,941 Civilian firearms, 2017: 14.1 per 100 people (#54 highest of 230 countries)

14.1 per 100 people (#54 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $3,040 (#56 lowest of 206 countries)

$3,040 (#56 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 10,278,345 (Central America)

10. Saint Lucia

Source: Marina113 / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 82 or 45.64 per 100,000 people

82 or 45.64 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 55 or 30.61 per 100,000 (#6 highest)

55 or 30.61 per 100,000 (#6 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 70

Intentional homicide: 70 Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)

3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $13,031 (#79 highest of 206 countries)

$13,031 (#79 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 179,651 (Caribbean)

9. Lesotho

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 1,077 or 47.21 per 100,000 people

1,077 or 47.21 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 217 or 9.51 per 100,000 (#31 highest)

217 or 9.51 per 100,000 (#31 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 923

Intentional homicide: 923 Civilian firearms, 2017: 4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries)

4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $970 (#22 lowest of 206 countries)

$970 (#22 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 2,281,454 (Southern Africa)

8. South Africa

Source: Ben1183 / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 28,956 or 48.75 per 100,000 people

28,956 or 48.75 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,786 or 4.69 per 100,000 (#51 highest)

2,786 or 4.69 per 100,000 (#51 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 24,865

Intentional homicide: 24,865 Civilian firearms, 2017: 9.7 per 100 people (#89 highest of 230 countries)

9.7 per 100 people (#89 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $6,766 (#98 lowest of 206 countries)

$6,766 (#98 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 59,392,255 (Southern Africa)

7. United States Virgin Islands

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 53 or 52.95 per 100,000 people

53 or 52.95 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 49 or 48.96 per 100,000 (#3 highest)

49 or 48.96 per 100,000 (#3 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 45

Intentional homicide: 45 Civilian firearms, 2017: 16.6 per 100 people (#44 highest of 230 countries)

16.6 per 100 people (#44 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $41,976 (#32 highest of 206 countries)

$41,976 (#32 highest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 100,091 (Caribbean)

6. Syrian Arab Republic

Violent deaths, 2021: 12,580 or 58.99 per 100,000 people

12,580 or 58.99 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3,818 or 17.90 per 100,000 (#17 highest)

3,818 or 17.90 per 100,000 (#17 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 5,876

Conflict death: 5,876 Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.2 per 100 people (#99 highest of 230 countries)

8.2 per 100 people (#99 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $421 (#3 lowest of 206 countries)

$421 (#3 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 21,324,367 (Western Asia)

5. Yemen

Source: zanskar / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 20,144 or 61.08 per 100,000 people

20,144 or 61.08 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 (#7 highest)

10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 (#7 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 18,404

Conflict death: 18,404 Civilian firearms, 2017: 52.8 per 100 people (#3 highest of 230 countries)

52.8 per 100 people (#3 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $650 (#11 lowest of 206 countries)

$650 (#11 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 32,981,641 (Western Asia)

4. Jamaica

Source: GummyBone / iStock via Getty Images

Violent deaths, 2021: 1,823 or 64.47 per 100,000 people

1,823 or 64.47 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,565 or 55.35 per 100,000 (#2 highest)

1,565 or 55.35 per 100,000 (#2 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,474

Intentional homicide: 1,474 Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.8 per 100 people (#92 highest of 230 countries)

8.8 per 100 people (#92 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $6,047 (#90 lowest of 206 countries)

$6,047 (#90 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 2,827,695 (Caribbean)

3. British Virgin Islands

Source: BlueOrange Studio / Shutterstock.com

Violent deaths, 2021: 22 or 70.69 per 100,000 people

22 or 70.69 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3 or 9.64 per 100,000 (#29 highest)

3 or 9.64 per 100,000 (#29 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 19

Intentional homicide: 19 Civilian firearms, 2017: 0.8 per 100 people (#35 lowest of 230 countries)

0.8 per 100 people (#35 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: N/A

N/A Country population and region: 31,122 (Caribbean)

2. Central African Republic

Violent deaths, 2021: 4,248 or 77.84 per 100,000 people

4,248 or 77.84 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 934 or 17.12 per 100,000 (#18 highest)

934 or 17.12 per 100,000 (#18 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,200

Intentional homicide: 2,200 Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.8 per 100 people (#53 lowest of 230 countries)

1.8 per 100 people (#53 lowest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $427 (#4 lowest of 206 countries)

$427 (#4 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 5,457,154 (Middle Africa)

1. Afghanistan

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Violent deaths, 2021: 45,022 or 112.28 per 100,000 people

45,022 or 112.28 per 100,000 people Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 22,776 or 56.80 per 100,000 (#1 highest)

22,776 or 56.80 per 100,000 (#1 highest) Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 42,643

Conflict death: 42,643 Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.5 per 100 people (#63 highest of 230 countries)

12.5 per 100 people (#63 highest of 230 countries) GDP per capita: $356 (#2 lowest of 206 countries)

$356 (#2 lowest of 206 countries) Country population and region: 40,099,462 (Southern Asia)

Violence often hinders economic and social development. While not all the countries on the list rank among the poorest half, a large majority — 28 — do, with GDPs per capita lower than the $12,687 world average in 2022. For this reason, it is important to keep track of how countries deal with violence within their border.