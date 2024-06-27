This Is the Country Where the Most People Die Violent Deaths

Prompted by the dramatic increase in injuries and deaths related to firearms, the U.S. surgeon general issued on Tuesday an advisory, declaring firearm violence in America a public health crisis. In 2022, the advisory explains, 48,204 people died from firearm‑related injuries, including suicides, homicides, and unintentional deaths. This is about 20% more than in 2019 and a whopping 50% increase from 2010.
Perhaps most alarming, according to the advisory, issued by the nation’s top doctor Dr. Vivek Murthy, firearm‑related injury has been the leading cause of death for U.S. children and adolescents (ages 1–19).
Though clearly this needs to be addressed, it is interesting to see how the U.S. compares to other nations.
To find out — and to find the country where the most people die violent deaths (by firearm or other means) — 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2023 Small Arms Survey’s Global Violent Deaths Database, which has data from 2004–2021. We ranked countries based on all violent deaths per capita and added civilian firearm holdings from the same source as well as recent gross domestic product per capita in current U.S. dollars for the most recent year available from the World Bank. Civilian firearm holdings data is only as of 2017. Also, while the violent deaths survey includes 230 countries, we only considered the 214 countries with over 30,000 populations.
Well, the U.S. ranks 67th in overall violent deaths per capita, with 27,445 deaths, or 8.14 per 100,000 people, in 2021. When considering firearm-related deaths, there were 22,702 such deaths, or 6.74 per 100,000 — the 40th highest rate among the countries reviewed. If we ranked the list by the firearm death rate, the U.S., sadly, would have made the list.
The 41 countries on the list have nearly double the U.S. violent death rate, ranging from 15.3 violent deaths per 100,000 people in the Dominican Republic to as much as 112.3 per 100,000 in Afghanistan. For seven countries on the list — Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, South Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, and Ethiopia — conflict deaths comprise most of the violent deaths. For the 34 other countries, intentional homicide comprises the most violent deaths. Though in some countries, such as Central African Republic, there are nearly as many deaths from homicide (2,200) and conflict (1,708). (Also see: These Are the Poorest Countries In the World.)
There are 14 Caribbean countries on the list, the most of any region, likely partly because of their smaller populations. Still, there were over 1,800 violent deaths in Jamaica, a country of 2.8 million, and nearly 570 deaths in Trinidad and Tobago, a country of just 1.5 million. There are also 11 countries on the list from Central (5) and South (6) America. Eleven African countries are also on the list, as well as five Asian countries.
Why are we covering thisViolence often hinders economic and social development. While not all the countries on the list rank among the poorest half, a large majority — 28 — do, with GDPs per capita lower than the $12,687 world average in 2022. For this reason, it is important to keep track of how countries deal with violence within their border.
41. Dominican Republic
- Violent deaths, 2021: 1,702 or 15.31 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,041 or 9.36 per 100,000 (#33 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,349
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 7.4 per 100 people (#104 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $10,111 (#89 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 11,117,873 (Caribbean)
40. Chad
- Violent deaths, 2021: 2,642 or 15.38 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,212 or 7.05 per 100,000 (#38 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,541
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 1 per 100 people (#40 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $717 (#13 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 17,179,740 (Middle Africa)
39. Haiti
- Violent deaths, 2021: 1,806 or 15.78 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 689 or 6.02 per 100,000 (#43 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,489
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 2.6 per 100 people (#72 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $1,748 (#39 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 11,447,569 (Caribbean)
38. Ecuador
- Violent deaths, 2021: 2,871 or 16.13 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,098 or 11.79 per 100,000 (#21 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,496
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 2.4 per 100 people (#64 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $6,391 (#93 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 17,797,737 (South America)
37. Ethiopia
- Violent deaths, 2021: 19,430 or 16.15 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 6,407 or 5.33 per 100,000 (#49 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 9,053
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 0.4 per 100 people (#19 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $1,028 (#23 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 120,283,026 (Eastern Africa)
36. French Guiana
- Violent deaths, 2021: 49 or 16.47 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 24 or 8.07 per 100,000 (#34 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 40
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country population and region: 297,449 (South America)
35. Iraq
- Violent deaths, 2021: 7,505 or 17.24 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 4,620 or 10.61 per 100,000 (#27 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,832
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 19.6 per 100 people (#26 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $5,937 (#89 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 43,533,592 (Western Asia)
34. Nigeria
- Violent deaths, 2021: 37,035 or 17.35 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 16,309 or 7.64 per 100,000 (#35 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 21,021
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $2,163 (#44 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 213,401,323 (Western Africa)
33. Dominica
- Violent deaths, 2021: 13 or 17.95 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 1.38 per 100,000 (#94 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 10
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 6.2 per 100 people (#112 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $8,351 (#98 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 72,412 (Caribbean)
32. Eswatini
- Violent deaths, 2021: 220 or 18.45 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 53 or 4.45 per 100,000 (#53 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 151
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $3,987 (#70 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 1,192,271 (Southern Africa)
31. Antigua And Barbuda
- Violent deaths, 2021: 18 or 19.31 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5 or 5.36 per 100,000 (#48 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 16
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 5.4 per 100 people (#113 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $19,920 (#64 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 93,219 (Caribbean)
30. Somalia
- Violent deaths, 2021: 3,334 or 19.54 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,695 or 9.93 per 100,000 (#28 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 3,262
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.4 per 100 people (#66 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $592 (#9 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 17,065,581 (Eastern Africa)
29. Guyana
- Violent deaths, 2021: 163 or 20.26 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 40 or 4.97 per 100,000 (#50 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 131
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 15.8 per 100 people (#47 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $18,199 (#70 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 804,567 (South America)
28. Puerto Rico
- Violent deaths, 2021: 694 or 21.31 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 694 or 21.31 per 100,000 (#14 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 602
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 11.5 per 100 people (#74 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $35,209 (#38 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 3,256,028 (Caribbean)
27. Mali
- Violent deaths, 2021: 4,689 or 21.41 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,366 or 10.80 per 100,000 (#25 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,393
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.1 per 100 people (#43 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $833 (#18 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 21,904,983 (Western Africa)
26. El Salvador
- Violent deaths, 2021: 1,405 or 22.25 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 890 or 14.10 per 100,000 (#20 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,147
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 12 per 100 people (#71 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $5,127 (#82 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 6,314,167 (Central America)
25. Democratic Republic of the Congo
- Violent deaths, 2021: 21,364 or 22.28 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 9,015 or 9.40 per 100,000 (#32 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 12,982
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.2 per 100 people (#45 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $654 (#12 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 95,894,118 (Middle Africa)
24. Guatemala
- Violent deaths, 2021: 4,054 or 23.02 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,690 or 15.28 per 100,000 (#19 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,520
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.1 per 100 people (#69 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $5,473 (#86 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 17,608,483 (Central America)
23. Brazil
- Violent deaths, 2021: 52,102 or 24.31 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 39,963 or 18.65 per 100,000 (#16 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 39,961
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.3 per 100 people (#97 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $8,918 (#95 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 214,326,223 (South America)
22. South Sudan
- Violent deaths, 2021: 3,452 or 32.12 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,239 or 11.53 per 100,000 (#22 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 2,160
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 9.6 per 100 people (#90 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country population and region: 10,748,272 (Eastern Africa)
21. Myanmar
- Violent deaths, 2021: 17,344 or 32.24 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 5,966 or 11.09 per 100,000 (#23 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 11,007
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.6 per 100 people (#52 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $1,149 (#26 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 53,798,084 (South-eastern Asia)
20. Mexico
- Violent deaths, 2021: 41,444 or 32.71 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 28,342 or 22.37 per 100,000 (#13 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 35,700
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.9 per 100 people (#60 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $11,497 (#85 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 126,705,138 (Central America)
19. Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Violent deaths, 2021: 16 or 33.61 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 14 or 29.41 per 100,000 (#8 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 14
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $20,262 (#62 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 47,606 (Caribbean)
18. Colombia
- Violent deaths, 2021: 18,595 or 36.10 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,848 or 21.06 per 100,000 (#15 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 14,159
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 10.1 per 100 people (#81 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $6,624 (#95 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 51,516,562 (South America)
17. Belize
- Violent deaths, 2021: 146 or 36.50 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 104 or 26.00 per 100,000 (#11 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 125
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 10 per 100 people (#84 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $6,984 (#101 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 400,031 (Central America)
16. Bahamas
- Violent deaths, 2021: 150 or 36.77 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 133 or 32.61 per 100,000 (#5 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 119
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 18.8 per 100 people (#33 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $31,458 (#46 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 407,906 (Caribbean)
15. Trinidad and Tobago
- Violent deaths, 2021: 567 or 37.16 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 400 or 26.22 per 100,000 (#10 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 448
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.2 per 100 people (#81 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $19,629 (#65 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 1,525,663 (Caribbean)
14. Venezuela
- Violent deaths, 2021: 10,517 or 37.29 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 8,255 or 29.27 per 100,000 (#9 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 7,115
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 18.5 per 100 people (#35 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country population and region: 28,199,867 (South America)
13. Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
- Violent deaths, 2021: 39 or 37.38 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 26 or 24.92 per 100,000 (#12 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 32
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $9,125 (#94 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 104,332 (Caribbean)
12. Turks and Caicos Islands
- Violent deaths, 2021: 17 or 37.68 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1 or 2.22 per 100,000 (#72 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 15
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.3 per 100 people (#82 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $24,918 (#55 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 45,114 (Caribbean)
11. Honduras
- Violent deaths, 2021: 4,561 or 44.37 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3,356 or 32.65 per 100,000 (#4 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 3,941
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 14.1 per 100 people (#54 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $3,040 (#56 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 10,278,345 (Central America)
10. Saint Lucia
- Violent deaths, 2021: 82 or 45.64 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 55 or 30.61 per 100,000 (#6 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 70
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 3.4 per 100 people (#87 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $13,031 (#79 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 179,651 (Caribbean)
9. Lesotho
- Violent deaths, 2021: 1,077 or 47.21 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 217 or 9.51 per 100,000 (#31 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 923
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 4.8 per 100 people (#108 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $970 (#22 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 2,281,454 (Southern Africa)
8. South Africa
- Violent deaths, 2021: 28,956 or 48.75 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 2,786 or 4.69 per 100,000 (#51 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 24,865
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 9.7 per 100 people (#89 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $6,766 (#98 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 59,392,255 (Southern Africa)
7. United States Virgin Islands
- Violent deaths, 2021: 53 or 52.95 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 49 or 48.96 per 100,000 (#3 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 45
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 16.6 per 100 people (#44 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $41,976 (#32 highest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 100,091 (Caribbean)
6. Syrian Arab Republic
- Violent deaths, 2021: 12,580 or 58.99 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3,818 or 17.90 per 100,000 (#17 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 5,876
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.2 per 100 people (#99 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $421 (#3 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 21,324,367 (Western Asia)
5. Yemen
- Violent deaths, 2021: 20,144 or 61.08 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 10,056 or 30.49 per 100,000 (#7 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 18,404
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 52.8 per 100 people (#3 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $650 (#11 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 32,981,641 (Western Asia)
4. Jamaica
- Violent deaths, 2021: 1,823 or 64.47 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 1,565 or 55.35 per 100,000 (#2 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 1,474
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 8.8 per 100 people (#92 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $6,047 (#90 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 2,827,695 (Caribbean)
3. British Virgin Islands
- Violent deaths, 2021: 22 or 70.69 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 3 or 9.64 per 100,000 (#29 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 19
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 0.8 per 100 people (#35 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: N/A
- Country population and region: 31,122 (Caribbean)
2. Central African Republic
- Violent deaths, 2021: 4,248 or 77.84 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 934 or 17.12 per 100,000 (#18 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Intentional homicide: 2,200
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 1.8 per 100 people (#53 lowest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $427 (#4 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 5,457,154 (Middle Africa)
1. Afghanistan
- Violent deaths, 2021: 45,022 or 112.28 per 100,000 people
- Violent firearm deaths, 2021: 22,776 or 56.80 per 100,000 (#1 highest)
- Category with most deaths, 2021: Conflict death: 42,643
- Civilian firearms, 2017: 12.5 per 100 people (#63 highest of 230 countries)
- GDP per capita: $356 (#2 lowest of 206 countries)
- Country population and region: 40,099,462 (Southern Asia)
You have the option to opt-out of these emails at any moment. For more information, please review our Disclaimer and Terms of Use.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.