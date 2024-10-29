6 Times Vandals Damaged Priceless Works of Art Oriol Roca fotografia / Shutterstock.com

Works of art are often targets for political dissent.

Thankfully, many art attacks can be painstakingly restored.

Some of these attacks are not meant to destroy but for attention.

For as long as can be remembered, humanity has enjoyed works of art. Art has brought us joy for many millennia, whether through statues, paintings, or other art forms. Unfortunately, priceless works of art can also be a target for those who wish to bring attention to any issue. In modern-day history, destroying or defacing art is a way to remind people about climate change, wars, or other social issues. The hopeful result is that any vandal work can be repaired, though such repairs can take years to try and return art to its original state.

6. Guernica

Pedro Belleza / Wikimedia Commons

Type of art: Painting

Created by: Pablo Picasso

Finished: 1937

Estimated Worth: $200 million

Current location: Museo Reina Sofia, Madrid

Well-Known Art

Ertly / Wikimedia Commons

Considered to be the most powerful anti-war painting in history, Guernica is a modern masterpiece. Standing 25 feet high and 11 feet across, Picasso created the painting in response to Germany’s bombing of his hometown in Spain in 1937. In 1974, Guernica was defaced with spray paint by Tony Shafrazi with the words “Kill Lies All” in response to a pardoning of a US army officer for the 1968 My Lai massacre.

5. The Portland Vase

Øyvind Holmstad / Wikimedia Commons

Type of art: Vase

Created by: Unknown

Finished: 5-25 AD

Estimated Worth: Priceless

Current location: British Museum, London

Smashed and Restored

Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

The Portland Vase was discovered in a former Roman Emperor’s sarcophagus in 1582. The best-known work of Roman cameo glass, the 10-inch-high vase, includes two distinct scenes. Sadly, in 1845, William Lloyd shattered the vase after a week’s worth of drinking, smashing it into 37 pieces. The British Museum painstakingly restored the vase thanks to the detailed work of John Doubleday.

4. The Virgin And Child With St. Anne And St. John The Baptist

Getty Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Type of art: Painting

Created by: Leonardo da Vinci

Finished: ~1508

Estimated Worth: $35 million

Current location: National Gallery, London

Shotgun Attack

Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

In 1987, mentally ill Robert Cambridge attacked the painting with a sawn-off shotgun. Wanting to bring attention to “political, social, and economic conditions in Britain,” the attack destroyed the painting’s glass covering and caused significant damage to the artwork. It took restorers years to repair the painting after collecting the tiny fragments of blasted paper and gluing them back together.

3. The Mona Lisa

Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Type of art: Painting

Created by: Leonardo da Vinci

Finished: 1517

Estimated Worth: $1 billion

Current location: Louvre Museum

1974 Attack

APK / Wikimedia Commons

One of the world’s best-known paintings, The Mona Lisa, has been attacked several times over the last 110 years. In 1974, while on tour at the National Museum in Tokyo, a Japanese woman named Tomoko Yonezu, in the name of ableism, attacked the painting with spray paint, resulting in what could have been significant damage. Thankfully, her attack was largely unsuccessful.

2. The Night Watch

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Type of art: Painting

Created by: Rembrandt van Rijn

Finished: 1642

Estimated Worth: $500 million

Current location: Amsterdam Museum

Multiple Attacks

Tastenlöwe / Wikimedia Commons

Due to its high profile, The Night Watch has been attacked four times since 1911. However, the September 11, 1975 attack caused the most damage, resulting in a 30cm long zig-zag slash. Wilhelmus de Rijk, an unemployed school teacher, damaged the painting by claiming he “did it for the Lord.” It took four years of repair before the painting was displayed again.

1. Michelangelo’s Pieta

ABB Photo / Shutterstock.com

Type of art: Statue

Created by: Michelangelo di Ldovico Buonarroti Simoni

Finished: 1498 – 1499

Estimated Worth: Priceless

Current location: Sistine Chapel

1972 Vandalism

Torbjorn Toby Jorgensen / Wikimedia Commons

In 1972, a mentally disturbed geologist known as Laszlo Toth walked into the Sistine Chapel in Vatican City and attacked Pieta with a geologist’s hammer. Shouting, “I am Jesus Christ; I have risen from the dead,” he struck the statute, representing the Virgin Mary’s “Sixth Sorrow,” with 15 blows before being stopped. It took ten painstaking months to repair the damage to Mary’s arm, nose, and eyelid.

