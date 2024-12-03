The Area With the Most Police Killings in Every State MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Key Points

In certain situations, police officers are authorized to use deadly force, and since the beginning of 2020, more than 6,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by American law enforcement.

Police use of deadly violence — necessary or otherwise — is far more common in some parts of the country than in others.

Also : Discover the next Nvidia

For many in the U.S. labor force, commuting to and from work is the most dangerous part of a typical day. This is not the case for those who work in law enforcement, however. According to the FBI, 1,023 police men and women were killed on duty in the last decade, and more than 79,000 were assaulted in 2023 alone.

Responsible for preventing crime and arresting suspects, police officers are regularly put in potentially volatile and dangerous situations. Due to the occupational hazards associated with a career in law enforcement, police typically carry a firearm — which they are authorized to use in certain circumstances.

Police-use of deadly force is generally permitted in cases where officers or members of the public are in imminent danger. While the circumstances in which deadly force is justifiable are well defined, reality is not always as clear cut. In practice, officers often have to make split-second judgement calls based on limited information. (Here is a look at the most commonly used police firearms.)

Between January 2020 and October 2024, more than 6,000 people have been killed by law enforcement officials — both on duty and off — in the United States. Many of these killings have been deemed justifiable. Others, meanwhile, were accidental, and some stand as clear examples of abuses of power.

Using data from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in each state with the most police killings. In each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the total number of police killings between January 2020 through October 2024. In the case of a tie, the county with a smaller population, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, is listed.

Among the counties on this list, the number of people killed by police in the last five years ranges from fewer than five to well over 150. These killings accounted for anywhere from about 7% of all killings statewide, to as many as as 80%.

Nationwide, about 20% of those killed by police since January 2020 displayed signs of mental illness, and nearly 17% of Americans killed at the hands of police were unarmed. From a demographic perspective, the vast majority of those killed by police — nearly 94% — were men. Additionally, about 41% of Americans killed by law enforcement were white, 24% were Black, 18% were Hispanic, and fewer than 2% were Asian or Native American. These demographic ratios can vary considerably at the state and local level, however.

It is important to note that, despite ranking on this list, in many of these counties, deadly police violence is relatively uncommon. Since January 1, 2020, there have been about 1.8 police killings per 100,000 people nationwide. In 11 of the 50 counties on this list, the number of police killings, adjusted for population, falls below this threshold. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun-related crime.)

This is the county in each state where the most people are killed by police.

Why It Matters

tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Law enforcement is one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States — and due to the nature of the work, police are authorized to use deadly force in certain situations. While most police killings are deemed justifiable, many are accidental or clear cases of abuse of power. Right or wrong, police use of deadly force is far more common in certain parts of the country.

Alabama: Mobile County

George Dodd / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (3.9 per 100,000 people)

16 (3.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.7%

12.7% Gender of those killed: 87.5% male, 12.5% female

87.5% male, 12.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 43.8% White, 50.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

43.8% White, 50.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.0%

25.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 31.3%

31.3% County population: 413,878

Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (6.4 per 100,000 people)

7 (6.4 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 20.0%

20.0% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 57.1% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 14.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian

57.1% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 14.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3%

14.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 28.6%

28.6% Borough population: 108,661

Arizona: Maricopa County

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 141 (3.2 per 100,000 people)

141 (3.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 57.1%

57.1% Gender of those killed: 95.0% male, 5.0% female

95.0% male, 5.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.2% White, 17.0% Black, 35.5% Hispanic, 2.1% Native American, 0.0% Asian

36.2% White, 17.0% Black, 35.5% Hispanic, 2.1% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.4%

18.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.4%

18.4% County population: 4,430,871

Arkansas: Pulaski County

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 17 (4.3 per 100,000 people)

17 (4.3 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 20.2%

20.2% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 5.9% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 5.9% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.6%

17.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.6%

17.6% County population: 398,322

California: Los Angeles County

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 184 (1.9 per 100,000 people)

184 (1.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 25.3%

25.3% Gender of those killed: 92.9% male, 7.1% female

92.9% male, 7.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 14.7% White, 15.2% Black, 56.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 2.7% Asian

14.7% White, 15.2% Black, 56.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 2.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.2%

21.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.5%

18.5% County population: 9,936,690

Colorado: El Paso County

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 27 (3.7 per 100,000 people)

27 (3.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.7%

12.7% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.1% White, 22.2% Black, 14.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

48.1% White, 22.2% Black, 14.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.9%

25.9% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.5%

18.5% County population: 730,323

Connecticut: New Haven County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (1.2 per 100,000 people)

10 (1.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 41.7%

41.7% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 40.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

50.0% White, 40.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%

30.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% County population: 864,751

Delaware: New Castle County

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (0.9 per 100,000 people)

5 (0.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 38.5%

38.5% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 40.0% Black, 20.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

40.0% White, 40.0% Black, 20.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% County population: 570,567

Florida: Miami-Dade County

simonkr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 56 (2.1 per 100,000 people)

56 (2.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 13.9%

13.9% Gender of those killed: 94.6% male, 5.4% female

94.6% male, 5.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 26.8% Black, 41.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

12.5% White, 26.8% Black, 41.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4%

21.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3%

14.3% County population: 2,688,237

Georgia: Fulton County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 32 (3.0 per 100,000 people)

32 (3.0 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 11.7%

11.7% Gender of those killed: 96.9% male, 3.1% female

96.9% male, 3.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 3.1% White, 84.4% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

3.1% White, 84.4% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 6.3%

6.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 25.0%

25.0% County population: 1,061,944

Hawaii: Honolulu County

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 15 (1.5 per 100,000 people)

15 (1.5 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 65.2%

65.2% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 13.3% White, 13.3% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.7% Asian

13.3% White, 13.3% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.7%

26.7% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%

33.3% County population: 1,010,100

Idaho: Ada County

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (3.2 per 100,000 people)

16 (3.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 29.1%

29.1% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 68.8% White, 0.0% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

68.8% White, 0.0% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 31.3%

31.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 6.3%

6.3% County population: 497,494

Illinois: Cook County

stevegeer / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 44 (0.8 per 100,000 people)

44 (0.8 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 32.1%

32.1% Gender of those killed: 84.1% male, 15.9% female

84.1% male, 15.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 4.5% White, 59.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

4.5% White, 59.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 9.1%

9.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.2%

18.2% County population: 5,225,367

Indiana: Marion County

Roberto Galan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 32 (3.3 per 100,000 people)

32 (3.3 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 24.2%

24.2% Gender of those killed: 96.9% male, 3.1% female

96.9% male, 3.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 75.0% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

12.5% White, 75.0% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.1%

28.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%

12.5% County population: 971,737

Iowa: Scott County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (2.9 per 100,000 people)

5 (2.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.3%

14.3% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 40.0%

40.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% County population: 174,315

Kansas: Sedgwick County

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 14 (2.7 per 100,000 people)

14 (2.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.3%

23.3% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 57.1% White, 7.1% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

57.1% White, 7.1% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 42.9%

42.9% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 28.6%

28.6% County population: 522,700

Kentucky: Jefferson County

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (2.3 per 100,000 people)

18 (2.3 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.6%

18.6% Gender of those killed: 88.9% male, 11.1% female

88.9% male, 11.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 55.6% White, 22.2% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.6% Asian

55.6% White, 22.2% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.6% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%

22.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.2%

22.2% County population: 779,232

Louisiana: Jefferson Parish

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 11 (2.5 per 100,000 people)

11 (2.5 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in parish: 9.6%

9.6% Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female

90.9% male, 9.1% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.4% White, 45.5% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

36.4% White, 45.5% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.2%

18.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%

9.1% Parish population: 436,171

Maine: Oxford County

Holcy / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (8.6 per 100,000 people)

5 (8.6 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.2%

15.2% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

80.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 40.0%

40.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% County population: 58,276

Maryland: Baltimore County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 19 (2.2 per 100,000 people)

19 (2.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 25.7%

25.7% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.5% White, 84.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

10.5% White, 84.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.3%

26.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 21.1%

21.1% County population: 850,737

Massachusetts: Bristol County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (0.9 per 100,000 people)

5 (0.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.2%

15.2% Gender of those killed: 80.0% male, 20.0% female

80.0% male, 20.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%

20.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%

20.0% County population: 576,699

Michigan: Wayne County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 38 (2.1 per 100,000 people)

38 (2.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 30.9%

30.9% Gender of those killed: 92.1% male, 7.9% female

92.1% male, 7.9% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.7% White, 52.6% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

23.7% White, 52.6% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.3%

26.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.2%

13.2% County population: 1,781,641

Minnesota: Hennepin County

nikitsin / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 13 (1.0 per 100,000 people)

13 (1.0 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 24.5%

24.5% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.1% White, 69.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 7.7% Asian

23.1% White, 69.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 7.7% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.4%

15.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.1%

23.1% County population: 1,270,787

Mississippi: Harrison County

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (7.7 per 100,000 people)

16 (7.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.0%

18.0% Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 6.3% female

93.8% male, 6.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 62.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

12.5% White, 62.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 6.3%

6.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%

12.5% County population: 208,748

Missouri: Jackson County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 29 (4.1 per 100,000 people)

29 (4.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.5%

18.5% Gender of those killed: 96.6% male, 3.4% female

96.6% male, 3.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.0% White, 51.7% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

31.0% White, 51.7% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.8%

13.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.3%

10.3% County population: 715,526

Montana: Yellowstone County

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (6.0 per 100,000 people)

10 (6.0 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 22.7%

22.7% Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 10.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 40.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

40.0% White, 10.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 40.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%

20.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% County population: 165,524

Nebraska: Douglas County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 12 (2.1 per 100,000 people)

12 (2.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 37.5%

37.5% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.3% White, 33.3% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 8.3% Asian

33.3% White, 33.3% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 8.3% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.7%

16.7% County population: 582,638

Nevada: Clark County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 68 (3.0 per 100,000 people)

68 (3.0 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 71.6%

71.6% Gender of those killed: 95.6% male, 4.4% female

95.6% male, 4.4% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.1% White, 19.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

47.1% White, 19.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.9%

27.9% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.3%

10.3% County population: 2,265,926

New Hampshire: Hillsborough County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (1.7 per 100,000 people)

7 (1.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 35.0%

35.0% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3%

14.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% County population: 422,733

New Jersey: Passaic County

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (1.9 per 100,000 people)

10 (1.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.9%

14.9% Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female

90.0% male, 10.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.0% White, 40.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 20.0% Asian

10.0% White, 40.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 20.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%

20.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 30.0%

30.0% County population: 519,986

New Mexico: Bernalillo County

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 48 (7.1 per 100,000 people)

48 (7.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 36.1%

36.1% Gender of those killed: 95.8% male, 4.2% female

95.8% male, 4.2% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.1% White, 10.4% Black, 45.8% Hispanic, 8.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian

27.1% White, 10.4% Black, 45.8% Hispanic, 8.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%

33.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.8%

20.8% County population: 674,692

New York: Queens County

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (0.8 per 100,000 people)

18 (0.8 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.2%

12.2% Gender of those killed: 94.4% male, 5.6% female

94.4% male, 5.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 11.1% White, 38.9% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 11.1% Asian

11.1% White, 38.9% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 11.1% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%

22.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 27.8%

27.8% County population: 2,360,826

North Carolina: Guilford County

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 15 (2.8 per 100,000 people)

15 (2.8 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 7.7%

7.7% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 26.7% White, 46.7% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

26.7% White, 46.7% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.3%

13.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 40.0%

40.0% County population: 539,557

North Dakota: Stark County

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3 (9.1 per 100,000 people)

3 (9.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.8%

18.8% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 0.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 33.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian

0.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 33.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% County population: 32,989

Ohio: Franklin County

TraceRouda / Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 30 (2.3 per 100,000 people)

30 (2.3 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 17.9%

17.9% Gender of those killed: 86.7% male, 13.3% female

86.7% male, 13.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 16.7% White, 70.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

16.7% White, 70.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.3%

23.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.7%

16.7% County population: 1,318,149

Oklahoma: Tulsa County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 25 (3.7 per 100,000 people)

25 (3.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 19.5%

19.5% Gender of those killed: 96.0% male, 4.0% female

96.0% male, 4.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.0% White, 12.0% Black, 24.0% Hispanic, 12.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

48.0% White, 12.0% Black, 24.0% Hispanic, 12.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.0%

28.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.0%

8.0% County population: 668,923

Oregon: Multnomah County

thyegn / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (2.2 per 100,000 people)

18 (2.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 19.8%

19.8% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 61.1% White, 16.7% Black, 11.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

61.1% White, 16.7% Black, 11.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%

22.2% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1%

11.1% County population: 808,098

Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 29 (1.8 per 100,000 people)

29 (1.8 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 21.3%

21.3% Gender of those killed: 96.6% male, 0.0% female

96.6% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 20.7% White, 51.7% Black, 10.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.4% Asian

20.7% White, 51.7% Black, 10.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.4% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.3%

10.3% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.8%

13.8% County population: 1,593,208

Rhode Island: Providence County

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4 (0.6 per 100,000 people)

4 (0.6 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 80.0%

80.0% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 25.0%

25.0% County population: 657,984

South Carolina: Charleston County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 17 (4.1 per 100,000 people)

17 (4.1 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 16.2%

16.2% Gender of those killed: 64.7% male, 35.3% female

64.7% male, 35.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 5.9%

5.9% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 52.9%

52.9% County population: 409,840

South Dakota: Pennington County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 8 (7.2 per 100,000 people)

8 (7.2 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 47.1%

47.1% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 37.5% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 50.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

37.5% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 50.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5%

12.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%

12.5% County population: 110,386

Tennessee: Shelby County

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 27 (2.9 per 100,000 people)

27 (2.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.0%

15.0% Gender of those killed: 85.2% male, 14.8% female

85.2% male, 14.8% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 7.4% White, 81.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

7.4% White, 81.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.1%

11.1% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%

33.3% County population: 926,440

Texas: Harris County

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 112 (2.4 per 100,000 people)

112 (2.4 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.0%

18.0% Gender of those killed: 96.4% male, 3.6% female

96.4% male, 3.6% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 8.9% White, 44.6% Black, 30.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 1.8% Asian

8.9% White, 44.6% Black, 30.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 1.8% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.0%

17.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.9%

17.9% County population: 4,726,177

Utah: Salt Lake County

georgeclerk / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 43 (3.6 per 100,000 people)

43 (3.6 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 52.4%

52.4% Gender of those killed: 97.7% male, 2.3% female

97.7% male, 2.3% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 62.8% White, 7.0% Black, 14.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

62.8% White, 7.0% Black, 14.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.6%

25.6% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.3%

9.3% County population: 1,180,643

Vermont: Windsor County

ErikaMitchell / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2 (3.5 per 100,000 people)

2 (3.5 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 28.6%

28.6% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 50.0%

50.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 50.0%

50.0% County population: 57,832

Virginia: Virginia Beach (independent city)

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 8 (1.7 per 100,000 people)

8 (1.7 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in city: 6.5%

6.5% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 37.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 12.5% Native American, 0.0% Asian

12.5% White, 37.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 12.5% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5%

12.5% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% City population: 457,900

Washington: King County

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 31 (1.4 per 100,000 people)

31 (1.4 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 21.1%

21.1% Gender of those killed: 93.5% male, 6.5% female

93.5% male, 6.5% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 38.7% White, 22.6% Black, 6.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.5% Asian

38.7% White, 22.6% Black, 6.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.5% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.4%

19.4% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.9%

12.9% County population: 2,254,371

West Virginia: Kanawha County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (3.9 per 100,000 people)

7 (3.9 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.0%

14.0% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 14.3% Asian

71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 14.3% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3%

14.3% County population: 179,895

Wisconsin: Milwaukee County

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 21 (2.3 per 100,000 people)

21 (2.3 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.9%

23.9% Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.8% female

95.2% male, 4.8% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.8% White, 57.1% Black, 9.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

23.8% White, 57.1% Black, 9.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.8%

23.8% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.5%

9.5% County population: 933,063

Wyoming: Natrona County

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6 (7.5 per 100,000 people)

6 (7.5 per 100,000 people) Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.1%

23.1% Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female

100.0% male, 0.0% female Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 16.7% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian

50.0% White, 16.7% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%

0.0% Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%

0.0% County population: 79,506

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts Credit card companies are at war. The biggest issuers are handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. It’s possible to find cards paying unlimited 1.5%, 2%, and even more today. That’s free money for qualified borrowers, and the type of thing that would be crazy to pass up. Those rewards can add up to thousands of dollars every year in free money, and include other benefits as well. We’ve assembled some of the best credit cards for users today. Don’t miss these offers because they won’t be this good forever. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.