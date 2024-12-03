The Area With the Most Police Killings in Every State

Key Points
- In certain situations, police officers are authorized to use deadly force, and since the beginning of 2020, more than 6,000 people in the U.S. have been killed by American law enforcement.
- Police use of deadly violence — necessary or otherwise — is far more common in some parts of the country than in others.
For many in the U.S. labor force, commuting to and from work is the most dangerous part of a typical day. This is not the case for those who work in law enforcement, however. According to the FBI, 1,023 police men and women were killed on duty in the last decade, and more than 79,000 were assaulted in 2023 alone.
Responsible for preventing crime and arresting suspects, police officers are regularly put in potentially volatile and dangerous situations. Due to the occupational hazards associated with a career in law enforcement, police typically carry a firearm — which they are authorized to use in certain circumstances.
Police-use of deadly force is generally permitted in cases where officers or members of the public are in imminent danger. While the circumstances in which deadly force is justifiable are well defined, reality is not always as clear cut. In practice, officers often have to make split-second judgement calls based on limited information. (Here is a look at the most commonly used police firearms.)
Between January 2020 and October 2024, more than 6,000 people have been killed by law enforcement officials — both on duty and off — in the United States. Many of these killings have been deemed justifiable. Others, meanwhile, were accidental, and some stand as clear examples of abuses of power.
Using data from Mapping Police Violence, a research collaborative that collects data on police killings, 24/7 Wall St. identified the county in each state with the most police killings. In each of the 50 states, we ranked counties and county equivalents on the total number of police killings between January 2020 through October 2024. In the case of a tie, the county with a smaller population, according to five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey, is listed.
Among the counties on this list, the number of people killed by police in the last five years ranges from fewer than five to well over 150. These killings accounted for anywhere from about 7% of all killings statewide, to as many as as 80%.
Nationwide, about 20% of those killed by police since January 2020 displayed signs of mental illness, and nearly 17% of Americans killed at the hands of police were unarmed. From a demographic perspective, the vast majority of those killed by police — nearly 94% — were men. Additionally, about 41% of Americans killed by law enforcement were white, 24% were Black, 18% were Hispanic, and fewer than 2% were Asian or Native American. These demographic ratios can vary considerably at the state and local level, however.
It is important to note that, despite ranking on this list, in many of these counties, deadly police violence is relatively uncommon. Since January 1, 2020, there have been about 1.8 police killings per 100,000 people nationwide. In 11 of the 50 counties on this list, the number of police killings, adjusted for population, falls below this threshold. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun-related crime.)
This is the county in each state where the most people are killed by police.
Why It Matters
Law enforcement is one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States — and due to the nature of the work, police are authorized to use deadly force in certain situations. While most police killings are deemed justifiable, many are accidental or clear cases of abuse of power. Right or wrong, police use of deadly force is far more common in certain parts of the country.
Alabama: Mobile County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (3.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.7%
- Gender of those killed: 87.5% male, 12.5% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 43.8% White, 50.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 31.3%
- County population: 413,878
Alaska: Matanuska-Susitna Borough
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (6.4 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 20.0%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 57.1% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 14.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 28.6%
- Borough population: 108,661
Arizona: Maricopa County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 141 (3.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 57.1%
- Gender of those killed: 95.0% male, 5.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.2% White, 17.0% Black, 35.5% Hispanic, 2.1% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.4%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.4%
- County population: 4,430,871
Arkansas: Pulaski County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 17 (4.3 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 20.2%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 5.9% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.6%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.6%
- County population: 398,322
California: Los Angeles County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 184 (1.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 25.3%
- Gender of those killed: 92.9% male, 7.1% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 14.7% White, 15.2% Black, 56.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 2.7% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.2%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.5%
- County population: 9,936,690
Colorado: El Paso County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 27 (3.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.7%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.1% White, 22.2% Black, 14.8% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.9%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.5%
- County population: 730,323
Connecticut: New Haven County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (1.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 41.7%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 40.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 30.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%
- County population: 864,751
Delaware: New Castle County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (0.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 38.5%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 40.0% Black, 20.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- County population: 570,567
Florida: Miami-Dade County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 56 (2.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 13.9%
- Gender of those killed: 94.6% male, 5.4% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 26.8% Black, 41.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 21.4%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3%
- County population: 2,688,237
Georgia: Fulton County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 32 (3.0 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 11.7%
- Gender of those killed: 96.9% male, 3.1% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 3.1% White, 84.4% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 6.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 25.0%
- County population: 1,061,944
Hawaii: Honolulu County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 15 (1.5 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 65.2%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 13.3% White, 13.3% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.7% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.7%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%
- County population: 1,010,100
Idaho: Ada County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (3.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 29.1%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 68.8% White, 0.0% Black, 6.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 31.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 6.3%
- County population: 497,494
Illinois: Cook County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 44 (0.8 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 32.1%
- Gender of those killed: 84.1% male, 15.9% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 4.5% White, 59.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 9.1%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 18.2%
- County population: 5,225,367
Indiana: Marion County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 32 (3.3 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 24.2%
- Gender of those killed: 96.9% male, 3.1% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 75.0% Black, 3.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.1%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%
- County population: 971,737
Iowa: Scott County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (2.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.3%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 40.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%
- County population: 174,315
Kansas: Sedgwick County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 14 (2.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.3%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 57.1% White, 7.1% Black, 28.6% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 42.9%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 28.6%
- County population: 522,700
Kentucky: Jefferson County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (2.3 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.6%
- Gender of those killed: 88.9% male, 11.1% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 55.6% White, 22.2% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 5.6% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 22.2%
- County population: 779,232
Louisiana: Jefferson Parish
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 11 (2.5 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in parish: 9.6%
- Gender of those killed: 90.9% male, 9.1% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 36.4% White, 45.5% Black, 9.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 18.2%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.1%
- Parish population: 436,171
Maine: Oxford County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (8.6 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.2%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 40.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%
- County population: 58,276
Maryland: Baltimore County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 19 (2.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 25.7%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.5% White, 84.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 21.1%
- County population: 850,737
Massachusetts: Bristol County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 5 (0.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.2%
- Gender of those killed: 80.0% male, 20.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 80.0% White, 20.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.0%
- County population: 576,699
Michigan: Wayne County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 38 (2.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 30.9%
- Gender of those killed: 92.1% male, 7.9% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.7% White, 52.6% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 26.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.2%
- County population: 1,781,641
Minnesota: Hennepin County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 13 (1.0 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 24.5%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.1% White, 69.2% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 7.7% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 15.4%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 23.1%
- County population: 1,270,787
Mississippi: Harrison County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 16 (7.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.0%
- Gender of those killed: 93.8% male, 6.3% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 62.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 6.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%
- County population: 208,748
Missouri: Jackson County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 29 (4.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.5%
- Gender of those killed: 96.6% male, 3.4% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 31.0% White, 51.7% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.8%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.3%
- County population: 715,526
Montana: Yellowstone County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (6.0 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 22.7%
- Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 40.0% White, 10.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 40.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- County population: 165,524
Nebraska: Douglas County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 12 (2.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 37.5%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 33.3% White, 33.3% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 8.3% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.7%
- County population: 582,638
Nevada: Clark County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 68 (3.0 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 71.6%
- Gender of those killed: 95.6% male, 4.4% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 47.1% White, 19.1% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 27.9%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 10.3%
- County population: 2,265,926
New Hampshire: Hillsborough County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (1.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 35.0%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 14.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- County population: 422,733
New Jersey: Passaic County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 10 (1.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.9%
- Gender of those killed: 90.0% male, 10.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 10.0% White, 40.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 20.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 20.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 30.0%
- County population: 519,986
New Mexico: Bernalillo County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 48 (7.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 36.1%
- Gender of those killed: 95.8% male, 4.2% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 27.1% White, 10.4% Black, 45.8% Hispanic, 8.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 33.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 20.8%
- County population: 674,692
New York: Queens County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (0.8 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 12.2%
- Gender of those killed: 94.4% male, 5.6% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 11.1% White, 38.9% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 11.1% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 27.8%
- County population: 2,360,826
North Carolina: Guilford County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 15 (2.8 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 7.7%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 26.7% White, 46.7% Black, 13.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 13.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 40.0%
- County population: 539,557
North Dakota: Stark County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 3 (9.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.8%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 0.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 33.3% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- County population: 32,989
Ohio: Franklin County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 30 (2.3 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 17.9%
- Gender of those killed: 86.7% male, 13.3% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 16.7% White, 70.0% Black, 10.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 16.7%
- County population: 1,318,149
Oklahoma: Tulsa County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 25 (3.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 19.5%
- Gender of those killed: 96.0% male, 4.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 48.0% White, 12.0% Black, 24.0% Hispanic, 12.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 28.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 8.0%
- County population: 668,923
Oregon: Multnomah County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 18 (2.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 19.8%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 61.1% White, 16.7% Black, 11.1% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 22.2%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 11.1%
- County population: 808,098
Pennsylvania: Philadelphia County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 29 (1.8 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 21.3%
- Gender of those killed: 96.6% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 20.7% White, 51.7% Black, 10.3% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 3.4% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 10.3%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 13.8%
- County population: 1,593,208
Rhode Island: Providence County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 4 (0.6 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 80.0%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 25.0%
- County population: 657,984
South Carolina: Charleston County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 17 (4.1 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 16.2%
- Gender of those killed: 64.7% male, 35.3% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 35.3% White, 52.9% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 5.9%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 52.9%
- County population: 409,840
South Dakota: Pennington County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 8 (7.2 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 47.1%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 37.5% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 50.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.5%
- County population: 110,386
Tennessee: Shelby County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 27 (2.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 15.0%
- Gender of those killed: 85.2% male, 14.8% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 7.4% White, 81.5% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 11.1%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 33.3%
- County population: 926,440
Texas: Harris County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 112 (2.4 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 18.0%
- Gender of those killed: 96.4% male, 3.6% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 8.9% White, 44.6% Black, 30.4% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 1.8% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 17.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 17.9%
- County population: 4,726,177
Utah: Salt Lake County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 43 (3.6 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 52.4%
- Gender of those killed: 97.7% male, 2.3% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 62.8% White, 7.0% Black, 14.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 25.6%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.3%
- County population: 1,180,643
Vermont: Windsor County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 2 (3.5 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 28.6%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 100.0% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 50.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 50.0%
- County population: 57,832
Virginia: Virginia Beach (independent city)
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 8 (1.7 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in city: 6.5%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 12.5% White, 37.5% Black, 25.0% Hispanic, 12.5% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 12.5%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- City population: 457,900
Washington: King County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 31 (1.4 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 21.1%
- Gender of those killed: 93.5% male, 6.5% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 38.7% White, 22.6% Black, 6.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 6.5% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 19.4%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 12.9%
- County population: 2,254,371
West Virginia: Kanawha County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 7 (3.9 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 14.0%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 71.4% White, 0.0% Black, 0.0% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 14.3% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 14.3%
- County population: 179,895
Wisconsin: Milwaukee County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 21 (2.3 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.9%
- Gender of those killed: 95.2% male, 4.8% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 23.8% White, 57.1% Black, 9.5% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 23.8%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 9.5%
- County population: 933,063
Wyoming: Natrona County
- Documented police killings, Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2024: 6 (7.5 per 100,000 people)
- Share of statewide police killings in county: 23.1%
- Gender of those killed: 100.0% male, 0.0% female
- Race/ethnicity of those killed: 50.0% White, 16.7% Black, 16.7% Hispanic, 0.0% Native American, 0.0% Asian
- Share of those killed with signs of a mental illness: 0.0%
- Share of those killed who were unarmed: 0.0%
- County population: 79,506
