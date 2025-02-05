These Are the Gangs to Worry About in Every State

Here, 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at gangs within the United States. To determine the recognized gangs in each state, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed World Population Review’s “Gangs by State” report. World Population review is a data-driven site that provides current and historical population figures, along with other related statistics. We ordered the states alphabetically and included a list of the recognized gangs in each state, as well as each state’s population, poverty rate, and labor force participation.
Here is a look at the recognized gangs in each state:
Why Are We Covering This?
Covering gang activity in each state is important to make known the extent of gang influence and the security challenges communities face. This helps in understanding the socio-economic conditions that contribute to gang proliferation and the impact on public safety, health, and local economies.
Alabama
- Recognized gangs in state: All Profits Gang, The Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation, Bloods, Crips
- State population: 5,143,030 – #24 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 16.1% – #7 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50
Alaska
- Recognized gangs in state: Crips, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club
- State population: 733,536 – #48 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.5% – #39 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 66.2% – #11 out of 50
Arizona
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Phoeniquera, Phoenix gangs, WBP, Doble Gang
- State population: 7,497,000 – #14 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.8% – #19 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50
Arkansas
- Recognized gangs in state: Almighty Vice Lord Nation, Bloods, Crips, Dixie Mafia, Hoover’s Folk Nation, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Rufus Buck Gang, Sons of Silence
- State population: 3,089,060 – #33 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 16.3% – #6 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 58.5% – #44 out of 50
California
- Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street Gang, 38th Street Gang, Aryan Brotherhood, Bloods, Crips, MS-13, Norteños, Sureños
- State population: 38,889,800 – #1 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.1% – #30 out of 50
Colorado
- Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street gang, 211 Crew, 303 Mafia, Bloods, Gallant Knights Insane, Inca Boyz, North Side Mafia, Rollin’ 30s, Tre 31st, Tre Duce, Tre Tre Crips, Tre Tre Finest
- State population: 5,914,180 – #21 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 9.7% – #47 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 68.8% – #7 out of 50
Connecticut
- Recognized gangs in state: 20 Luv, Latin Kings, Los Solidos, Ñeta
- State population: 3,625,650 – #29 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.1% – #45 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.8% – #18 out of 50
Delaware
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Mexican gang, MGS Gang
- State population: 1,044,320 – #45 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.6% – #29 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 60.7% – #38 out of 50
Florida
- Recognized gangs in state: Bonanno Crime Family, Gambino Family, Genovese Crime Family, Lucchese Crime Family, La Raza Nation, Latin Kings, Sarasota Assassination Society, Sons of Silence, Trafficante Crime Family, Zoe Pound
- State population: 22,975,900 – #3 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 60.0% – #40 out of 50
Georgia
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords
- State population: 11,145,300 – #8 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 14.0% – #12 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 61.5% – #36 out of 50
Hawaii
- Recognized gangs in state: 99 Street Halawa Mob Crips, Awanei (AWZ), The Company, Kam4 projects, the MDubbz (Mayor Wright), the Parccyde Sons of Samoa Crips, Palolo projects and few hoods in Waipahu like AniAni (Awoodz), Pupuole (PuTown)
- State population: 1,430,880 – #40 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.2% – #33 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 60.3% – #39 out of 50
Idaho
- Recognized gangs in state: Assorted biker gangs, Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Sureños, white supremacist gangs
- State population: 1,990,460 – #37 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.0% – #36 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 63.3% – #26 out of 50
Illinois
- Recognized gangs in state: Black Disciples, Black P Stones, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings
- State population: 12,516,900 – #6 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50
Indiana
- Recognized gangs in state: 2100 Arlington, Bad Newz, Brook Side, Crew Life, Cross Town, Gangstaville, Gangster Disciples, Sons of Silence, Vice Lords, Wild Life
- State population: 6,892,120 – #17 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.1% – #23 out of 50
Iowa
- Recognized gangs in state: C Block, Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Vice Lords
- State population: 3,214,320 – #31 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50
Kansas
- Recognized gangs in state: The 51st Street Crips, Bloods, Crips, Sureños
- State population: 2,944,380 – #34 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.7% – #28 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 67.1% – #9 out of 50
Kentucky
- Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets
- State population: 4,540,740 – #26 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 16.5% – #5 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 58.2% – #45 out of 50
Louisiana
- Recognized gangs in state: The 3-N-G Gang, The Bandidos, Outlaw motorcycle gangs (OMGs)
- State population: 4,559,480 – #25 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 19.6% – #1 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 59.6% – #42 out of 50
Maine
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, East Side Til I Die, FSU, Latin Kings, Maine Elements, Neta, P-Town Soldiers/Bitches, The Portland Boys, Surenos 13, Tiny Rascals Gang, TRU, Unauthorized Outlaws, Underground Thugs, Urban Boys for Life
- State population: 1,402,110 – #42 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.5% – #30 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 59.5% – #43 out of 50
Maryland
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, MS-13
- State population: 6,196,520 – #19 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 65.5% – #13 out of 50
Massachusetts
- Recognized gangs in state: The Hells Angels (HAMC) aka the “Red & White”, the Outlaws aka the “Black & White”, Lenox Street Boys
- State population: 7,020,060 – #16 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.4% – #40 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 65.0% – #16 out of 50
Michigan
- Recognized gangs in state: Playboy Gangster Crips, Seven Mile Bloods
- State population: 10,041,200 – #10 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.1% – #17 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 61.8% – #34 out of 50
Minnesota
- Recognized gangs in state: Black P Stones, Bloods, Bogus Boys, Crips, Family Mob, Gangster Disciples, Mara-Sulvatrucha, Native Mob, One Nine’s, Purple Brothers, Somali Hot Boyz, Stick Up Boys, Sureños, Taliban, Vatos Locos, Vice Lords
- State population: 5,761,530 – #22 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 9.3% – #48 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 69.2% – #4 out of 50
Mississippi
- Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Gangster Disciples, Kansas City Crime Family, Latin Kings, Simon City Royals, Vice Lords and subsets
- State population: 2,940,450 – #35 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 19.4% – #2 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 54.6% – #50 out of 50
Missouri
- Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Circle, Family Values, Joplin Honkys, Missouri Aryan Brotherhood, Norteños, Peckerwood Midwest and Sacred Separatist Group
- State population: 6,215,140 – #18 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.7% – #20 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.5% – #21 out of 50
Montana
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Dine Pride, Native Pride, Norteños, Sureños, Warrior Society
- State population: 1,142,750 – #43 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.9% – #27 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 63.6% – #25 out of 50
Nebraska
- Recognized gangs in state: Airport Crips, Bloods, Cooper Park Locos, Hells Angels MC, Vice Lords
- State population: 1,988,700 – #38 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 70.0% – #3 out of 50
Nevada
- Recognized gangs in state: 311 Boyz, the Crips, Gersons’, Playboys
- State population: 3,210,930 – #32 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 14.1% – #11 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 61.7% – #35 out of 50
New Hampshire
- Recognized gangs in state: Bay State Skinheads, Bloods, Brothers of the White Warriors, Chinese Mafia, Combatants, Crips, Diamond Kings, Dominions, Folk, Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels MC, Iron Eagles MC, Juggalos, Kaotic Kings of Destruction, Latin Gangster Disciples, Latin Kings, Milford & Company, Mountain Men MC, MS-13, Nine Trey Bloods, Outlaws MC, Pagans MC, Red Villain Gangstas, Rough Riders, Sureños, Trinitarios,
- State population: 1,405,100 – #41 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 7.2% – #50 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50
New Jersey
- Recognized gangs in state: 18th Street, 230 Boys, Bloods, Brick Squad, Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Rollin 60s Crips, Trintarios, So Icey Boys
- State population: 9,320,860 – #11 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 66.1% – #12 out of 50
New Mexico
- Recognized gangs in state: 72 Gang, Bandidos, Brew Town Locos, Hells Angels, Los Carnales prison gangs, Los Demonos, Los Padillas, Los Sureños and Juaritos, Memphis Boys, Servalle Pajarito, Sinaloa Cartel, West Siders
- State population: 2,115,270 – #36 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 18.4% – #3 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 57.4% – #47 out of 50
New York
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Five Prisoners, Latin Kings, Mac Baller Brims, Matatones, Nietas, Rat Hunters, Silenciosos, Zulu Nation,
- State population: 19,469,200 – #4 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.9% – #13 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.0% – #32 out of 50
North Carolina
- Recognized gangs in state: Asian Gangs, Bloods and Crips, Folk Nation, The Hidden Valley Kings, Hispanic Gangs, People Nation
- State population: 10,975,000 – #9 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 61.2% – #37 out of 50
North Dakota
- Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Gangster Disciples, the North Side Family, the Rapid City Journal
- State population: 788,940 – #47 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.1% – #34 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 70.5% – #1 out of 50
Ohio
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Columbus Ohio gangs, The Executioners
- State population: 11,812,200 – #7 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.4% – #15 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.5% – #27 out of 50
Oklahoma
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods / Piru, Crips, Folk Nation, Outlaw Motorcycle Bikers (OMG), Peoples Nation, Sureño’s, White Supremacist, Hoover Crips
- State population: 4,088,380 – #28 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 15.6% – #8 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50
Oregon
- Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bloods, Crips, European Kindred, Hoovers, Latin Kings
- State population: 4,227,340 – #27 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.2% – #23 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 61.9% – #33 out of 50
Pennsylvania
- Recognized gangs in state: The Breed Motorcycle Club, Bufalino Crime Family, the Flathead Gang, Juggalo Gangs, Keystone United, Latin Kings, Motorcycle Club, Outlaws Motorcycle Club, Pagan’s Motorcycle Club, Pittsburgh Crime Family, Polish-American Organized Crime, Sadistic Souls, Sin City Deciples Motorcycle Club, Sons of Satan MC, Trinitarios, Watlocks Motorcycle Club
- State population: 12,951,300 – #5 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.1% – #25 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 62.3% – #28 out of 50
Rhode Island
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Eastside, Latin Kings, Southside, Taylor Street, Trinitarios, Westend
- State population: 1,098,080 – #44 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 63.9% – #24 out of 50
South Carolina
- Recognized gangs in state: Charlie Town Clique, G-Shine, Insane Gangster Disciples, Mafia Gangster Disciples
- State population: 5,464,160 – #23 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 14.6% – #9 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 57.8% – #46 out of 50
South Dakota
- Recognized gangs in state: Boyz, Native Mob, North Side Family, North Side Gangster Disciples, the Rapid City Journal
- State population: 928,767 – #46 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 12.3% – #21 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 69.0% – #5 out of 50
Tennessee
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods and Crips, Gangster Disciples, Mara Salvatrucha, Vice Lords
- State population: 7,204,000 – #15 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 13.6% – #14 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 59.9% – #41 out of 50
Texas
- Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Aryan Circle, Bandidos, Barrio Azteca, Bloods (various cliques), Crips (various cliques), Latin Kings, Texas Mexican Mafia, Texas Syndicate
- State population: 30,976,800 – #2 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 14.2% – #10 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.2% – #22 out of 50
Utah
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Norteños, Soldiers Of Aryan Culture, Sureños
- State population: 3,417,730 – #30 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 8.6% – #49 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 70.4% – #2 out of 50
Vermont
- Recognized gangs in state: Bloods, Crips, Latin Kings, Street Gangs
- State population: 647,818 – #49 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.3% – #41 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.9% – #17 out of 50
Virginia
- Recognized gangs in state: 13th Gang, 2 Times, 400, 9 Boyz, Black Disciples, Broad Rock Boys, Dead Man Incorporated, Dolow Crips, Double II Bloods, F@#$ the Opps (FTO), Gangster Disciples, Hells Angels, Los Lobos, Nine Trey Bloods, OTF (Only the Family), Rollin 30 Crips, MS-13, Mongols, Outkast, Pagans, Sex Money Murder Blood, Sureno 13, Wheels of Soul, Young Guns
- State population: 8,752,300 – #12 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.2% – #43 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 67.3% – #8 out of 50
Washington
- Recognized gangs in state: Amigos, Bandidos, Brother Speed, Canyon Riders, Destralos, Free Souls, Ghost Riders, Gypsy Jokers, Hells Angels, Hombres, Iron Horseman, Mongols, Nomads, Outsiders, Resurrection, Unforgiven, Warriors
- State population: 7,841,280 – #13 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 9.9% – #46 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 64.6% – #19 out of 50
West Virginia
- Recognized gangs in state: Apache, Avengers, Barbarians, Bloods, Brothers of the Wheel, Ghost Ryders/Riders, Lost Souls
- State population: 1,766,110 – #39 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 16.8% – #4 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 55.7% – #49 out of 50
Wisconsin
- Recognized gangs in state: Black Gangster Disciples, Imperial Gangsters, Insane Unknowns, Latin Kings, Spanish Cobras, Vice Lords
- State population: 5,931,370 – #20 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 10.8% – #37 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 66.8% – #10 out of 50
Wyoming
- Recognized gangs in state: Aryan Nation, Bandidos, Blood, Hells Angels, the Ku Klux Klan, Mongols
- State population: 586,485 – #50 out of 50
- Poverty rate: 11.4% – #31 out of 50
- Labor force participation: 65.4% – #14 out of 50
