In This Southern State, Firearm Theft Is Becoming a Major Problem

Firearm theft is a growing problem in the United States. According to Giffords Law Center, a gun control advocacy group, the number of guns stolen from individuals spiked by 60% between 2006 and 2016. While increases in theft of any kind are concerning, gun theft is especially so, as stolen guns are often used to carry out other crimes — including murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
- Every year, hundreds of thousands of firearms are stolen from gun owners in the United States.
- While firearm theft can happen to any gun owner at any time, these thefts are far more common in certain parts of the country.
Across the 50 states, an average of about 201,700 firearms are stolen from individuals every year, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The majority of stolen firearms in recent years — 75% — have been pistols, which are also the type of firearm most commonly linked to crime. Rifles accounted for 10% of stolen guns, while revolvers accounted for 8%, and shotguns, 4%.
Any gun owner can be the victim of firearm theft, but those who do not safely store their guns are especially easy targets for thieves. While some number of firearms are stolen every year in each of the 50 states, gun theft is far more common in certain parts of the country.
Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most guns are stolen. States are ranked by the population-adjusted average number of guns stolen annually between 2019 and 2023. Gun theft rates only include firearms stolen from private citizens, and were calculated by the ATF. Supplemental data on safe storage laws firearm fatality rates are from the Giffords Law Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All other supplemental data is from the ATF.
Across the 50 states, gun theft rates range from about 5 stolen firearms for every 100,000 people to nearly 180 per 100,000. Geographically, gun theft rates tend to be far higher in southern states, as the South accounted for over 60% of all gun thefts between 2019 and 2023. About 18% of gun thefts were reported in the Midwest, and 14% were in the West. Meanwhile, fewer than 5% of gun thefts occurred in the Northeast.
State-level gun laws may partially explain geographic patterns in firearm theft rates, as many of the highest ranking Southern states on this list do not regulate firearm storage. Of the 10 states with the highest gun theft rates, only one has safe storage or child access prevention laws on the books. Meanwhile, all 10 of the states with the lowest gun theft rates have safe storage or child access prevention laws. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun laws.)
States with above-average rates of gun theft also tend to have higher firearm death rates. Among the 10 states with the most gun theft, firearm fatality rates range from about 17 deaths per 100,000 people, to nearly 30 per 100,000. In the 10 states with the lowest gun theft rates, meanwhile, firearm death rates range from about 3 fatalities to 14 fatalities per 100,000 people. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun crime.)
These are the states where the most guns are stolen.
Why It Matters
Gun theft is on the rise in the United States — and a majority of stolen guns that are recovered by police end up being linked to a crime. Firearm theft rates vary across the country, and tend to be higher in states with no safe storage laws. These same states also typically have above-average firearm fatality rates.
50. Massachusetts
- Annual firearm theft rate: 4.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 339 — 6th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.4% — 8th lowest of 50 states (approx. 86 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (263 total deaths)
49. New Jersey
- Annual firearm theft rate: 6.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 586 — 11th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 21st lowest of 50 states (approx. 179 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (468 total deaths)
48. New York
- Annual firearm theft rate: 8.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,650 — 23rd fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 16.5% — 3rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 272 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (1,044 total deaths)
47. Rhode Island
- Annual firearm theft rate: 10.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 114 — the fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 20th lowest of 50 states (approx. 35 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (37 total deaths)
46. Hawaii
- Annual firearm theft rate: 11.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 166 — 2nd fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 19.5% — 4th lowest of 50 states (approx. 32 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 4.5 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (66 total deaths)
45. Maine
- Annual firearm theft rate: 18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 251 — 3rd fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.6% — 14th highest of 50 states (approx. 84 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total deaths)
44. Maryland
- Annual firearm theft rate: 18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,135 — 18th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 26.6% — 9th lowest of 50 states (approx. 301 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of 50 states (813 total deaths)
43. California
- Annual firearm theft rate: 20.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 8,011 — 5th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 16.0% — 2nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,281 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of 50 states (3,484 total deaths)
42. Wisconsin
- Annual firearm theft rate: 20.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,226 — 19th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 0.7% — the lowest of 50 states (approx. 8 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total deaths)
41. Connecticut
- Annual firearm theft rate: 22.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 796 — 14th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 22.2% — 5th lowest of 50 states (approx. 177 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (252 total deaths)
40. New Hampshire
- Annual firearm theft rate: 25.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 351 — 7th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.4% — 7th highest of 50 states (approx. 128 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total deaths)
39. Minnesota
- Annual firearm theft rate: 28.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,622 — 22nd fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.4% — 25th lowest of 50 states (approx. 509 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (561 total deaths)
38. Nebraska
- Annual firearm theft rate: 34.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 666 — 12th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 38.8% — 3rd highest of 50 states (approx. 259 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total deaths)
37. North Dakota
- Annual firearm theft rate: 34.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 268 — 4th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 39.1% — 2nd highest of 50 states (approx. 105 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total deaths)
36. Illinois
- Annual firearm theft rate: 35.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,487 — 18th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.0% — 11th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,212 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (1,798 total deaths)
35. Iowa
- Annual firearm theft rate: 35.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,130 — 17th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 34.9% — 11th highest of 50 states (approx. 394 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total deaths)
34. Delaware
- Annual firearm theft rate: 37.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 367 — 8th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.1% — 23rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 114 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (124 total deaths)
33. Utah
- Annual firearm theft rate: 39.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,289 — 20th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 35.9% — 9th highest of 50 states (approx. 463 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total deaths)
32. Vermont
- Annual firearm theft rate: 45.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 291 — 5th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.0% — 6th lowest of 50 states (approx. 73 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of 50 states (84 total deaths)
31. Pennsylvania
- Annual firearm theft rate: 45.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,959 — 13th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.1% — 18th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,794 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (1,941 total deaths)
30. Idaho
- Annual firearm theft rate: 49.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 901 — 15th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 37.0% — 5th highest of 50 states (approx. 334 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total deaths)
29. Washington
- Annual firearm theft rate: 53.6 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,127 — 21st most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.2% — 16th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,368 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,022 total deaths)
28. Ohio
- Annual firearm theft rate: 55.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,521 — 12th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.0% — 17th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,954 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total deaths)
27. Oregon
- Annual firearm theft rate: 58.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,459 — 25th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 19th lowest of 50 states (approx. 750 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (655 total deaths)
26. South Dakota
- Annual firearm theft rate: 59.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 525 — 10th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.8% — 6th highest of 50 states (approx. 193 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total deaths)
25. Colorado
- Annual firearm theft rate: 60.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 3,512 — 23rd most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.1% — 12th lowest of 50 states (approx. 951 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,036 total deaths)
24. Florida
- Annual firearm theft rate: 62.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 13,496 — 3rd most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.4% — 15th highest of 50 states (approx. 4,509 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total deaths)
23. Virginia
- Annual firearm theft rate: 64.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,587 — 14th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.1% — 23rd highest of 50 states (approx. 1,791 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,316 total deaths)
22. Kansas
- Annual firearm theft rate: 68.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,999 — 24th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.4% — 25th highest of 50 states (approx. 628 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total deaths)
21. Michigan
- Annual firearm theft rate: 68.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,858 — 10th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 29.4% — 15th lowest of 50 states (approx. 2,019 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,504 total deaths)
20. Arizona
- Annual firearm theft rate: 68.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,919 — 17th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.5% — 21st highest of 50 states (approx. 1,601 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total deaths)
19. West Virginia
- Annual firearm theft rate: 72.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,304 — 21st fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.2% — 7th lowest of 50 states (approx. 329 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total deaths)
18. Indiana
- Annual firearm theft rate: 77.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,281 — 16th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.9% — 18th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,738 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total deaths)
17. Wyoming
- Annual firearm theft rate: 83.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 481 — 9th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.3% — 13th lowest of 50 states (approx. 131 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total deaths)
16. Nevada
- Annual firearm theft rate: 84.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,613 — 24th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.7% — 20th highest of 50 states (approx. 855 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of 50 states (618 total deaths)
15. Montana
- Annual firearm theft rate: 88.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 962 — 16th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 35.0% — 10th highest of 50 states (approx. 337 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total deaths)
14. Texas
- Annual firearm theft rate: 91.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 26,674 — the most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states (approx. 7,199 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total deaths)
13. Kentucky
- Annual firearm theft rate: 94.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,256 — 19th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 41.4% — the highest of 50 states (approx. 1,763 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total deaths)
12. Alaska
- Annual firearm theft rate: 99.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 733 — 13th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 37.5% — 4th highest of 50 states (approx. 275 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total deaths)
11. New Mexico
- Annual firearm theft rate: 103.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,187 — 25th fewest of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 28.2% — 14th lowest of 50 states (approx. 616 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of 50 states (571 total deaths)
10. North Carolina
- Annual firearm theft rate: 104.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 10,876 — 4th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 34.0% — 12th highest of 50 states (approx. 3,694 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total deaths)
9. Oklahoma
- Annual firearm theft rate: 105.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,189 — 20th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.8% — 22nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,291 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total deaths)
8. Missouri
- Annual firearm theft rate: 111.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,845 — 11th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.5% — 22nd highest of 50 states (approx. 2,226 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total deaths)
7. Tennessee
- Annual firearm theft rate: 114.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,890 — 6th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.6% — 24th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,491 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total deaths)
6. Arkansas
- Annual firearm theft rate: 122.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 3,700 — 22nd most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.2% — 8th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,341 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total deaths)
5. Georgia
- Annual firearm theft rate: 135.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 14,511 — 2nd most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.3% — 24th lowest of 50 states (approx. 4,545 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total deaths)
4. Alabama
- Annual firearm theft rate: 144.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,276 — 8th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.8% — 19th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,387 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total deaths)
3. South Carolina
- Annual firearm theft rate: 151.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,735 — 7th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.0% — 17th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,555 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total deaths)
2. Louisiana
- Annual firearm theft rate: 155.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,223 — 9th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.9% — 13th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,447 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total deaths)
1. Mississippi
- Annual firearm theft rate: 179.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people
- Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,323 — 15th most of 50 states
- Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 29.5% — 16th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,572 stolen guns recovered per year)
- State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No
- Annual firearm fatality rate: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total deaths)
