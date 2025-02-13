In This Southern State, Firearm Theft Is Becoming a Major Problem Jeff McCollough / iStock via Getty Images

Firearm theft is a growing problem in the United States. According to Giffords Law Center, a gun control advocacy group, the number of guns stolen from individuals spiked by 60% between 2006 and 2016. While increases in theft of any kind are concerning, gun theft is especially so, as stolen guns are often used to carry out other crimes — including murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of firearms are stolen from gun owners in the United States.

While firearm theft can happen to any gun owner at any time, these thefts are far more common in certain parts of the country.

Across the 50 states, an average of about 201,700 firearms are stolen from individuals every year, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The majority of stolen firearms in recent years — 75% — have been pistols, which are also the type of firearm most commonly linked to crime. Rifles accounted for 10% of stolen guns, while revolvers accounted for 8%, and shotguns, 4%.

Any gun owner can be the victim of firearm theft, but those who do not safely store their guns are especially easy targets for thieves. While some number of firearms are stolen every year in each of the 50 states, gun theft is far more common in certain parts of the country.

Using data from the ATF, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where the most guns are stolen. States are ranked by the population-adjusted average number of guns stolen annually between 2019 and 2023. Gun theft rates only include firearms stolen from private citizens, and were calculated by the ATF. Supplemental data on safe storage laws firearm fatality rates are from the Giffords Law Center and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All other supplemental data is from the ATF.

Across the 50 states, gun theft rates range from about 5 stolen firearms for every 100,000 people to nearly 180 per 100,000. Geographically, gun theft rates tend to be far higher in southern states, as the South accounted for over 60% of all gun thefts between 2019 and 2023. About 18% of gun thefts were reported in the Midwest, and 14% were in the West. Meanwhile, fewer than 5% of gun thefts occurred in the Northeast.

State-level gun laws may partially explain geographic patterns in firearm theft rates, as many of the highest ranking Southern states on this list do not regulate firearm storage. Of the 10 states with the highest gun theft rates, only one has safe storage or child access prevention laws on the books. Meanwhile, all 10 of the states with the lowest gun theft rates have safe storage or child access prevention laws. (Here is a look at the states with the strongest gun laws.)

States with above-average rates of gun theft also tend to have higher firearm death rates. Among the 10 states with the most gun theft, firearm fatality rates range from about 17 deaths per 100,000 people, to nearly 30 per 100,000. In the 10 states with the lowest gun theft rates, meanwhile, firearm death rates range from about 3 fatalities to 14 fatalities per 100,000 people. (Here is a look at the states with the most gun crime.)

These are the states where the most guns are stolen.

50. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 4.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

4.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 339 — 6th fewest of 50 states

339 — 6th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.4% — 8th lowest of 50 states (approx. 86 stolen guns recovered per year)

25.4% — 8th lowest of 50 states (approx. 86 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 3.7 per 100,000 people — 2nd lowest of 50 states (263 total deaths)

49. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 6.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people

6.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 586 — 11th fewest of 50 states

586 — 11th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 21st lowest of 50 states (approx. 179 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.5% — 21st lowest of 50 states (approx. 179 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 5.0 per 100,000 people — 4th lowest of 50 states (468 total deaths)

48. New York

StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 8.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

8.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,650 — 23rd fewest of 50 states

1,650 — 23rd fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 16.5% — 3rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 272 stolen guns recovered per year)

16.5% — 3rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 272 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 5.3 per 100,000 people — 5th lowest of 50 states (1,044 total deaths)

47. Rhode Island

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 10.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

10.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 114 — the fewest of 50 states

114 — the fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 20th lowest of 50 states (approx. 35 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.5% — 20th lowest of 50 states (approx. 35 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 3.1 per 100,000 people — the lowest of 50 states (37 total deaths)

46. Hawaii

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 11.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

11.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 166 — 2nd fewest of 50 states

166 — 2nd fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 19.5% — 4th lowest of 50 states (approx. 32 stolen guns recovered per year)

19.5% — 4th lowest of 50 states (approx. 32 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 4.5 per 100,000 people — 3rd lowest of 50 states (66 total deaths)

45. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 251 — 3rd fewest of 50 states

251 — 3rd fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.6% — 14th highest of 50 states (approx. 84 stolen guns recovered per year)

33.6% — 14th highest of 50 states (approx. 84 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.7 per 100,000 people — 11th lowest of 50 states (179 total deaths)

44. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

18.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,135 — 18th fewest of 50 states

1,135 — 18th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 26.6% — 9th lowest of 50 states (approx. 301 stolen guns recovered per year)

26.6% — 9th lowest of 50 states (approx. 301 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 13.6 per 100,000 people — 16th lowest of 50 states (813 total deaths)

43. California

Annual firearm theft rate: 20.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people

20.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 8,011 — 5th most of 50 states

8,011 — 5th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 16.0% — 2nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,281 stolen guns recovered per year)

16.0% — 2nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,281 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 8.6 per 100,000 people — 7th lowest of 50 states (3,484 total deaths)

42. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 20.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

20.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,226 — 19th fewest of 50 states

1,226 — 19th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 0.7% — the lowest of 50 states (approx. 8 stolen guns recovered per year)

0.7% — the lowest of 50 states (approx. 8 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (830 total deaths)

41. Connecticut

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 22.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people

22.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 796 — 14th fewest of 50 states

796 — 14th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 22.2% — 5th lowest of 50 states (approx. 177 stolen guns recovered per year)

22.2% — 5th lowest of 50 states (approx. 177 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 6.9 per 100,000 people — 6th lowest of 50 states (252 total deaths)

40. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 25.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people

25.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 351 — 7th fewest of 50 states

351 — 7th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.4% — 7th highest of 50 states (approx. 128 stolen guns recovered per year)

36.4% — 7th highest of 50 states (approx. 128 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 10.1 per 100,000 people — 9th lowest of 50 states (156 total deaths)

39. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 28.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

28.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,622 — 22nd fewest of 50 states

1,622 — 22nd fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.4% — 25th lowest of 50 states (approx. 509 stolen guns recovered per year)

31.4% — 25th lowest of 50 states (approx. 509 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 9.6 per 100,000 people — 8th lowest of 50 states (561 total deaths)

38. Nebraska

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 34.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people

34.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 666 — 12th fewest of 50 states

666 — 12th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 38.8% — 3rd highest of 50 states (approx. 259 stolen guns recovered per year)

38.8% — 3rd highest of 50 states (approx. 259 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.2 per 100,000 people — 14th lowest of 50 states (244 total deaths)

37. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 34.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

34.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 268 — 4th fewest of 50 states

268 — 4th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 39.1% — 2nd highest of 50 states (approx. 105 stolen guns recovered per year)

39.1% — 2nd highest of 50 states (approx. 105 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.4 per 100,000 people — 22nd highest of 50 states (125 total deaths)

36. Illinois

Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 35.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people

35.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,487 — 18th most of 50 states

4,487 — 18th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.0% — 11th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,212 stolen guns recovered per year)

27.0% — 11th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,212 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (1,798 total deaths)

35. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 35.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

35.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,130 — 17th fewest of 50 states

1,130 — 17th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 34.9% — 11th highest of 50 states (approx. 394 stolen guns recovered per year)

34.9% — 11th highest of 50 states (approx. 394 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.2 per 100,000 people — 10th lowest of 50 states (367 total deaths)

34. Delaware

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 37.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people

37.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 367 — 8th fewest of 50 states

367 — 8th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.1% — 23rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 114 stolen guns recovered per year)

31.1% — 23rd lowest of 50 states (approx. 114 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 11.9 per 100,000 people — 12th lowest of 50 states (124 total deaths)

33. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 39.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

39.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,289 — 20th fewest of 50 states

1,289 — 20th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 35.9% — 9th highest of 50 states (approx. 463 stolen guns recovered per year)

35.9% — 9th highest of 50 states (approx. 463 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 13.7 per 100,000 people — 17th lowest of 50 states (446 total deaths)

32. Vermont

ErikaMitchell / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 45.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people

45.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 291 — 5th fewest of 50 states

291 — 5th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.0% — 6th lowest of 50 states (approx. 73 stolen guns recovered per year)

25.0% — 6th lowest of 50 states (approx. 73 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.0 per 100,000 people — 13th lowest of 50 states (84 total deaths)

31. Pennsylvania

Pgiam / E+ via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 45.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

45.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,959 — 13th most of 50 states

5,959 — 13th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.1% — 18th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,794 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.1% — 18th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,794 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.7 per 100,000 people — 22nd lowest of 50 states (1,941 total deaths)

30. Idaho

Annual firearm theft rate: 49.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people

49.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 901 — 15th fewest of 50 states

901 — 15th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 37.0% — 5th highest of 50 states (approx. 334 stolen guns recovered per year)

37.0% — 5th highest of 50 states (approx. 334 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.0 per 100,000 people — 19th highest of 50 states (338 total deaths)

29. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 53.6 stolen guns per 100,000 people

53.6 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,127 — 21st most of 50 states

4,127 — 21st most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.2% — 16th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,368 stolen guns recovered per year)

33.2% — 16th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,368 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 12.4 per 100,000 people — 15th lowest of 50 states (1,022 total deaths)

28. Ohio

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 55.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people

55.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,521 — 12th most of 50 states

6,521 — 12th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.0% — 17th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,954 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.0% — 17th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,954 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.6 per 100,000 people — 25th highest of 50 states (1,831 total deaths)

27. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 58.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people

58.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,459 — 25th most of 50 states

2,459 — 25th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.5% — 19th lowest of 50 states (approx. 750 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.5% — 19th lowest of 50 states (approx. 750 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.4 per 100,000 people — 21st lowest of 50 states (655 total deaths)

26. South Dakota

Annual firearm theft rate: 59.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

59.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 525 — 10th fewest of 50 states

525 — 10th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.8% — 6th highest of 50 states (approx. 193 stolen guns recovered per year)

36.8% — 6th highest of 50 states (approx. 193 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.7 per 100,000 people — 24th highest of 50 states (141 total deaths)

25. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 60.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

60.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 3,512 — 23rd most of 50 states

3,512 — 23rd most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.1% — 12th lowest of 50 states (approx. 951 stolen guns recovered per year)

27.1% — 12th lowest of 50 states (approx. 951 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.1 per 100,000 people — 18th highest of 50 states (1,036 total deaths)

24. Florida

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 62.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people

62.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 13,496 — 3rd most of 50 states

13,496 — 3rd most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.4% — 15th highest of 50 states (approx. 4,509 stolen guns recovered per year)

33.4% — 15th highest of 50 states (approx. 4,509 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.0 per 100,000 people — 19th lowest of 50 states (3,232 total deaths)

23. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 64.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people

64.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,587 — 14th most of 50 states

5,587 — 14th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.1% — 23rd highest of 50 states (approx. 1,791 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.1% — 23rd highest of 50 states (approx. 1,791 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 14.9 per 100,000 people — 23rd lowest of 50 states (1,316 total deaths)

22. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 68.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people

68.0 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,999 — 24th fewest of 50 states

1,999 — 24th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.4% — 25th highest of 50 states (approx. 628 stolen guns recovered per year)

31.4% — 25th highest of 50 states (approx. 628 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (492 total deaths)

21. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 68.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people

68.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,858 — 10th most of 50 states

6,858 — 10th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 29.4% — 15th lowest of 50 states (approx. 2,019 stolen guns recovered per year)

29.4% — 15th lowest of 50 states (approx. 2,019 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.0 per 100,000 people — 24th lowest of 50 states (1,504 total deaths)

20. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 68.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

68.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,919 — 17th most of 50 states

4,919 — 17th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.5% — 21st highest of 50 states (approx. 1,601 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.5% — 21st highest of 50 states (approx. 1,601 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.1 per 100,000 people — 12th highest of 50 states (1,535 total deaths)

19. West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 72.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people

72.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 1,304 — 21st fewest of 50 states

1,304 — 21st fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 25.2% — 7th lowest of 50 states (approx. 329 stolen guns recovered per year)

25.2% — 7th lowest of 50 states (approx. 329 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.2 per 100,000 people — 23rd highest of 50 states (311 total deaths)

18. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 77.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

77.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,281 — 16th most of 50 states

5,281 — 16th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.9% — 18th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,738 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.9% — 18th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,738 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 17.4 per 100,000 people — 17th highest of 50 states (1,211 total deaths)

17. Wyoming

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 83.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people

83.4 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 481 — 9th fewest of 50 states

481 — 9th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.3% — 13th lowest of 50 states (approx. 131 stolen guns recovered per year)

27.3% — 13th lowest of 50 states (approx. 131 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.4 per 100,000 people — 11th highest of 50 states (124 total deaths)

16. Nevada

mvp64 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 84.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

84.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,613 — 24th most of 50 states

2,613 — 24th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.7% — 20th highest of 50 states (approx. 855 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.7% — 20th highest of 50 states (approx. 855 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 18.9 per 100,000 people — 15th highest of 50 states (618 total deaths)

15. Montana

harmantasdc / Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 88.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people

88.7 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 962 — 16th fewest of 50 states

962 — 16th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 35.0% — 10th highest of 50 states (approx. 337 stolen guns recovered per year)

35.0% — 10th highest of 50 states (approx. 337 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 23.9 per 100,000 people — 6th highest of 50 states (274 total deaths)

14. Texas

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 91.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people

91.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 26,674 — the most of 50 states

26,674 — the most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 27.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states (approx. 7,199 stolen guns recovered per year)

27.0% — 10th lowest of 50 states (approx. 7,199 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 15.3 per 100,000 people — 25th lowest of 50 states (4,630 total deaths)

13. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 94.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people

94.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,256 — 19th most of 50 states

4,256 — 19th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 41.4% — the highest of 50 states (approx. 1,763 stolen guns recovered per year)

41.4% — the highest of 50 states (approx. 1,763 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 18.8 per 100,000 people — 16th highest of 50 states (840 total deaths)

12. Alaska

Annual firearm theft rate: 99.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people

99.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 733 — 13th fewest of 50 states

733 — 13th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 37.5% — 4th highest of 50 states (approx. 275 stolen guns recovered per year)

37.5% — 4th highest of 50 states (approx. 275 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 22.4 per 100,000 people — 7th highest of 50 states (164 total deaths)

11. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 103.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people

103.3 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 2,187 — 25th fewest of 50 states

2,187 — 25th fewest of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 28.2% — 14th lowest of 50 states (approx. 616 stolen guns recovered per year)

28.2% — 14th lowest of 50 states (approx. 616 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 27.3 per 100,000 people — 3rd highest of 50 states (571 total deaths)

10. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 104.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

104.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 10,876 — 4th most of 50 states

10,876 — 4th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 34.0% — 12th highest of 50 states (approx. 3,694 stolen guns recovered per year)

34.0% — 12th highest of 50 states (approx. 3,694 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: Yes

Yes Annual firearm fatality rate: 16.8 per 100,000 people — 20th highest of 50 states (1,831 total deaths)

9. Oklahoma

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 105.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

105.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 4,189 — 20th most of 50 states

4,189 — 20th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 30.8% — 22nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,291 stolen guns recovered per year)

30.8% — 22nd lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,291 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 19.8 per 100,000 people — 13th highest of 50 states (797 total deaths)

8. Missouri

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 111.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

111.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 6,845 — 11th most of 50 states

6,845 — 11th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.5% — 22nd highest of 50 states (approx. 2,226 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.5% — 22nd highest of 50 states (approx. 2,226 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 24.2 per 100,000 people — 5th highest of 50 states (1,489 total deaths)

7. Tennessee

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 114.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people

114.2 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,890 — 6th most of 50 states

7,890 — 6th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.6% — 24th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,491 stolen guns recovered per year)

31.6% — 24th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,491 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.5 per 100,000 people — 10th highest of 50 states (1,480 total deaths)

6. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 122.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people

122.9 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 3,700 — 22nd most of 50 states

3,700 — 22nd most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 36.2% — 8th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,341 stolen guns recovered per year)

36.2% — 8th highest of 50 states (approx. 1,341 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 21.9 per 100,000 people — 8th highest of 50 states (666 total deaths)

5. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 135.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people

135.5 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 14,511 — 2nd most of 50 states

14,511 — 2nd most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 31.3% — 24th lowest of 50 states (approx. 4,545 stolen guns recovered per year)

31.3% — 24th lowest of 50 states (approx. 4,545 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 19.7 per 100,000 people — 14th highest of 50 states (2,163 total deaths)

4. Alabama

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 144.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

144.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,276 — 8th most of 50 states

7,276 — 8th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 32.8% — 19th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,387 stolen guns recovered per year)

32.8% — 19th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,387 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 25.5 per 100,000 people — 4th highest of 50 states (1,278 total deaths)

3. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 151.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people

151.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,735 — 7th most of 50 states

7,735 — 7th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.0% — 17th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,555 stolen guns recovered per year)

33.0% — 17th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,555 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 20.8 per 100,000 people — 9th highest of 50 states (1,105 total deaths)

2. Louisiana

CrackerClips / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 155.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people

155.1 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 7,223 — 9th most of 50 states

7,223 — 9th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 33.9% — 13th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,447 stolen guns recovered per year)

33.9% — 13th highest of 50 states (approx. 2,447 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 28.2 per 100,000 people — 2nd highest of 50 states (1,266 total deaths)

1. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Annual firearm theft rate: 179.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people

179.8 stolen guns per 100,000 people Avg. number of firearms stolen per year: 5,323 — 15th most of 50 states

5,323 — 15th most of 50 states Est. stolen firearm recovery rate: 29.5% — 16th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,572 stolen guns recovered per year)

29.5% — 16th lowest of 50 states (approx. 1,572 stolen guns recovered per year) State-level safe storage or child access prevention gun laws?: No

No Annual firearm fatality rate: 29.6 per 100,000 people — the highest of 50 states (848 total deaths)

