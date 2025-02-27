These States Have the Worst Gun Trafficking Problem, and It's Costing Them Millions Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Gun control laws are designed and implemented, in part, to keep firearms out of the wrong hands. These laws, largely set at the state level, include universal background checks that close the so-called gun show loophole, restrictions for individuals with a history of certain mental health issues, licensing requirements, and bans or restrictions on types of firearms commonly used in mass shootings or other crimes.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Gun control laws in the U.S. are set largely at the state level.

The resulting patchwork of firearm regulations across the 50 states is helping to fuel an interstate market for gun trafficking.

In the states that have these and other gun control laws, law-abiding citizens still have little difficulty accessing firearms for legitimate, legal purposes. The same cannot be said for those with criminal records seeking to obtain a firearm for the wrong reasons.

In states that have done little to regulate gun sales, however, it can be far easier for prohibited persons to access firearms. These inconsistencies have helped fuel an interstate black market for firearms. The transfer of guns across state borders for illicit purposes is evidenced by tracing data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Federal firearm tracings offer a rough approximation of gun crime. When firearms are recovered at a crime scene or taken from a suspect, they are often reported to the ATF for tracing. In these cases, the ATF assists in criminal investigations by using serial numbers and other markings to determine when and where a firearm was originally purchased. While not all guns traced by the ATF were used in a crime — and not all firearms used for illicit purposes are traced — federal tracing data offers valuable insight into gun violence trends in the United States.

Using 2023 ATF firearm tracing data, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states with the worst gun trafficking problem. States are ranked by the share of firearms traced by the ATF that were originally purchased in a different state.

Among the 50 states, the share of traced firearms that were originally sourced from a different state ranges from 15% to over 80%. The states where the largest share of firearms that were linked to a crime in 2023 were sourced from a different state tend to have strong gun control laws, while many of the states where a relatively small share of traced guns came from out-of-state have adopted a hands-off approach to firearm regulations. (Here is a look at the U.S. states with the highest rates of gun theft.)

The gun violence prevention group Giffords Law Center assigns each state a letter grade rating the strength of their firearm laws. Grades range from “A,” for the states with the strongest laws, to “F,” for the states with the weakest. Of the 10 states where the largest share of traced firearms came from out-of-state, nine have a gun law grade of “A” or “A-“. Meanwhile, eight of the 10 lowest ranking states on this list have a grade of “D-” or lower. (Here is a look at the states with the most restrictive gun laws.)

In addition to their public safety goals, gun control laws have substantial economic implications. The disparities in state-level firearm regulations fuel an illicit market that burdens not only public safety but also the economy. States with weaker laws contribute to increased trafficking, driving up law enforcement and judicial expenses in both the source and receiving states. Furthermore, these illegal activities undermine legitimate businesses, including firearm retailers, and exert pressure on resources geared toward crime prevention and public health.

On the other hand, states with strong gun control laws may see reduced crime-related expenses, potentially fostering a more stable economic environment while improving consumer trust in legal markets. Ultimately, gun policy reform can be a powerful tool in reducing the economic toll of violence and trafficking across the country.

Why It Matters

tillsonburg / E+ via Getty Images

Gun control laws are put in place, in part, to help keep firearms out of the wrong hands — and in the U.S., these laws are set largely at the state level. While some states have implemented strong gun safety laws, others have not. In theory, criminals will have greater difficulty obtaining a firearm in states where guns are tightly regulated. Partially as a result, in many of the states with strict gun control laws, thousands of guns that are linked to crime are ultimately determined to have originally been purchased in another part of the country.

50. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 15.0% of traced guns (7,169 total guns)

15.0% of traced guns (7,169 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Louisiana; 1,150 guns, 2.4% of all recovered firearms in Texas

Louisiana; 1,150 guns, 2.4% of all recovered firearms in Texas 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Oklahoma; 497 guns, 1.0% of all recovered firearms in Texas

Oklahoma; 497 guns, 1.0% of all recovered firearms in Texas 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Mississippi; 486 guns, 1.0% of all recovered firearms in Texas

Mississippi; 486 guns, 1.0% of all recovered firearms in Texas Texas’s gun law strength grade: F

49. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 15.1% of traced guns (1,074 total guns)

15.1% of traced guns (1,074 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Illinois; 180 guns, 2.5% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin

Illinois; 180 guns, 2.5% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 83 guns, 1.2% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin

Indiana; 83 guns, 1.2% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 76 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin

Texas; 76 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Wisconsin Wisconsin’s gun law strength grade: C

48. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 15.6% of traced guns (2,801 total guns)

15.6% of traced guns (2,801 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Kentucky; 495 guns, 2.8% of all recovered firearms in Ohio

Kentucky; 495 guns, 2.8% of all recovered firearms in Ohio 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 305 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Ohio

Indiana; 305 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Ohio 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: West Virginia; 216 guns, 1.2% of all recovered firearms in Ohio

West Virginia; 216 guns, 1.2% of all recovered firearms in Ohio Ohio’s gun law strength grade: D-

47. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 15.8% of traced guns (207 total guns)

15.8% of traced guns (207 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Colorado; 26 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Alaska

Colorado; 26 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Alaska 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 15 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Alaska

Florida; 15 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Alaska 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 14 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Alaska

Texas; 14 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Alaska Alaska’s gun law strength grade: F

46. Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 16.0% of traced guns (1,429 total guns)

16.0% of traced guns (1,429 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 303 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Alabama

Georgia; 303 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Alabama 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 186 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Alabama

Florida; 186 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Alabama 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Mississippi; 171 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Alabama

Mississippi; 171 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Alabama Alabama’s gun law strength grade: F

45. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 16.5% of traced guns (1,903 total guns)

16.5% of traced guns (1,903 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 237 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Arizona

California; 237 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Arizona 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 213 guns, 1.8% of all recovered firearms in Arizona

Texas; 213 guns, 1.8% of all recovered firearms in Arizona 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: New Mexico; 129 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Arizona

New Mexico; 129 guns, 1.1% of all recovered firearms in Arizona Arizona’s gun law strength grade: F

44. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 17.5% of traced guns (2,155 total guns)

17.5% of traced guns (2,155 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: North Carolina; 364 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Virginia

North Carolina; 364 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Virginia 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 193 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Virginia

Florida; 193 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Virginia 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 170 guns, 1.4% of all recovered firearms in Virginia

Georgia; 170 guns, 1.4% of all recovered firearms in Virginia Virginia’s gun law strength grade: B+

43. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 17.6% of traced guns (1,931 total guns)

17.6% of traced guns (1,931 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Kentucky; 371 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Indiana

Kentucky; 371 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Indiana 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Ohio; 204 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Indiana

Ohio; 204 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Indiana 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Illinois; 190 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Indiana

Illinois; 190 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Indiana Indiana’s gun law strength grade: D-

42. Georgia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 18.1% of traced guns (3,646 total guns)

18.1% of traced guns (3,646 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 656 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Georgia

Florida; 656 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Georgia 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Alabama; 583 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in Georgia

Alabama; 583 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in Georgia 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: South Carolina; 435 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Georgia

South Carolina; 435 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Georgia Georgia’s gun law strength grade: F

41. New Hampshire

halbergman / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 18.8% of traced guns (124 total guns)

18.8% of traced guns (124 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Maine; 28 guns, 4.2% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire

Maine; 28 guns, 4.2% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Vermont; 14 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire

Vermont; 14 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Massachusetts; 13 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire

Massachusetts; 13 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in New Hampshire New Hampshire’s gun law strength grade: D-

40. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 19.1% of traced guns (1,736 total guns)

19.1% of traced guns (1,736 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Kansas; 518 guns, 5.7% of all recovered firearms in Missouri

Kansas; 518 guns, 5.7% of all recovered firearms in Missouri 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Illinois; 217 guns, 2.4% of all recovered firearms in Missouri

Illinois; 217 guns, 2.4% of all recovered firearms in Missouri 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 142 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Missouri

Texas; 142 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Missouri Missouri’s gun law strength grade: F

39. Florida

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 20.0% of traced guns (6,298 total guns)

20.0% of traced guns (6,298 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 1,251 guns, 4.0% of all recovered firearms in Florida

Georgia; 1,251 guns, 4.0% of all recovered firearms in Florida 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Alabama; 498 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Florida

Alabama; 498 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Florida 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 451 guns, 1.4% of all recovered firearms in Florida

Texas; 451 guns, 1.4% of all recovered firearms in Florida Florida’s gun law strength grade: C-

38. Michigan

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 20.8% of traced guns (1,933 total guns)

20.8% of traced guns (1,933 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Ohio; 288 guns, 3.1% of all recovered firearms in Michigan

Ohio; 288 guns, 3.1% of all recovered firearms in Michigan 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 183 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Michigan

Indiana; 183 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Michigan 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Kentucky; 163 guns, 1.8% of all recovered firearms in Michigan

Kentucky; 163 guns, 1.8% of all recovered firearms in Michigan Michigan’s gun law strength grade: B-

37. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 21.0% of traced guns (2,453 total guns)

21.0% of traced guns (2,453 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: North Carolina; 700 guns, 6.0% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina

North Carolina; 700 guns, 6.0% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 530 guns, 4.5% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina

Georgia; 530 guns, 4.5% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 170 guns, 1.5% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina

Florida; 170 guns, 1.5% of all recovered firearms in South Carolina South Carolina’s gun law strength grade: F

36. Louisiana

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 21.3% of traced guns (2,602 total guns)

21.3% of traced guns (2,602 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 859 guns, 7.0% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana

Texas; 859 guns, 7.0% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Mississippi; 484 guns, 4.0% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana

Mississippi; 484 guns, 4.0% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Alabama; 203 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana

Alabama; 203 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Louisiana Louisiana’s gun law strength grade: F

35. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 21.8% of traced guns (5,046 total guns)

21.8% of traced guns (5,046 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: South Carolina; 1,322 guns, 5.7% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina

South Carolina; 1,322 guns, 5.7% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Virginia; 851 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina

Virginia; 851 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 517 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina

Georgia; 517 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in North Carolina North Carolina’s gun law strength grade: C-

34. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 22.3% of traced guns (2,868 total guns)

22.3% of traced guns (2,868 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 388 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania

Georgia; 388 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Ohio; 259 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania

Ohio; 259 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Virginia; 245 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania

Virginia; 245 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Pennsylvania Pennsylvania’s gun law strength grade: B

33. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 22.9% of traced guns (861 total guns)

22.9% of traced guns (861 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 254 guns, 6.7% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico

Texas; 254 guns, 6.7% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Arizona; 111 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico

Arizona; 111 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Colorado; 77 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico

Colorado; 77 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in New Mexico New Mexico’s gun law strength grade: B-

32. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 23.0% of traced guns (757 total guns)

23.0% of traced guns (757 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Arizona; 73 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Utah

Arizona; 73 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Utah 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 69 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Utah

California; 69 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Utah 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 61 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Utah

Texas; 61 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Utah Utah’s gun law strength grade: F

31. Arkansas

Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 23.3% of traced guns (615 total guns)

23.3% of traced guns (615 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 152 guns, 5.8% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas

Texas; 152 guns, 5.8% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Missouri; 62 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas

Missouri; 62 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Tennessee; 57 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas

Tennessee; 57 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Arkansas Arkansas’s gun law strength grade: F

30. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 23.9% of traced guns (1,050 total guns)

23.9% of traced guns (1,050 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 266 guns, 6.1% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma

Texas; 266 guns, 6.1% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Arkansas; 112 guns, 2.5% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma

Arkansas; 112 guns, 2.5% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Missouri; 99 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma

Missouri; 99 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Oklahoma Oklahoma’s gun law strength grade: F

29. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 23.9% of traced guns (116 total guns)

23.9% of traced guns (116 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: New Hampshire; 30 guns, 6.2% of all recovered firearms in Maine

New Hampshire; 30 guns, 6.2% of all recovered firearms in Maine 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 18 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Maine

Texas; 18 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Maine 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Massachusetts; 8 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Maine

Massachusetts; 8 guns, 1.6% of all recovered firearms in Maine Maine’s gun law strength grade: C+

28. Iowa

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 24.6% of traced guns (725 total guns)

24.6% of traced guns (725 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Illinois; 90 guns, 3.1% of all recovered firearms in Iowa

Illinois; 90 guns, 3.1% of all recovered firearms in Iowa 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Missouri; 62 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Iowa

Missouri; 62 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Iowa 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Nebraska; 59 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Iowa

Nebraska; 59 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Iowa Iowa’s gun law strength grade: F

27. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 24.8% of traced guns (1,068 total guns)

24.8% of traced guns (1,068 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Tennessee; 334 guns, 7.8% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi

Tennessee; 334 guns, 7.8% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Louisiana; 168 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi

Louisiana; 168 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Alabama; 125 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi

Alabama; 125 guns, 2.9% of all recovered firearms in Mississippi Mississippi’s gun law strength grade: F

26. Kentucky

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 25.0% of traced guns (1,839 total guns)

25.0% of traced guns (1,839 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Ohio; 346 guns, 4.7% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky

Ohio; 346 guns, 4.7% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 335 guns, 4.6% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky

Indiana; 335 guns, 4.6% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Tennessee; 262 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky

Tennessee; 262 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in Kentucky Kentucky’s gun law strength grade: F

25. Montana

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 25.9% of traced guns (354 total guns)

25.9% of traced guns (354 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Washington; 44 guns, 3.2% of all recovered firearms in Montana

Washington; 44 guns, 3.2% of all recovered firearms in Montana 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 29 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Montana

Texas; 29 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Montana 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Wyoming; 27 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Montana

Wyoming; 27 guns, 2.0% of all recovered firearms in Montana Montana’s gun law strength grade: F

24. Minnesota

JenniferPhotographyImaging / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 26.0% of traced guns (1,088 total guns)

26.0% of traced guns (1,088 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Wisconsin; 170 guns, 4.1% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota

Wisconsin; 170 guns, 4.1% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: North Dakota; 81 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota

North Dakota; 81 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 79 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota

Indiana; 79 guns, 1.9% of all recovered firearms in Minnesota Minnesota’s gun law strength grade: B

23. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 26.2% of traced guns (1,232 total guns)

26.2% of traced guns (1,232 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Washington; 340 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Oregon

Washington; 340 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Oregon 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 164 guns, 3.5% of all recovered firearms in Oregon

California; 164 guns, 3.5% of all recovered firearms in Oregon 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Idaho; 101 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Oregon

Idaho; 101 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Oregon Oregon’s gun law strength grade: A-

22. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 28.0% of traced guns (1,945 total guns)

28.0% of traced guns (1,945 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 288 guns, 4.1% of all recovered firearms in Colorado

Texas; 288 guns, 4.1% of all recovered firearms in Colorado 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Wyoming; 119 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Colorado

Wyoming; 119 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Colorado 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 117 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Colorado

Florida; 117 guns, 1.7% of all recovered firearms in Colorado Colorado’s gun law strength grade: A-

21. West Virginia

UA-Visions / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 28.6% of traced guns (469 total guns)

28.6% of traced guns (469 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Ohio; 111 guns, 6.8% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia

Ohio; 111 guns, 6.8% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Virginia; 64 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia

Virginia; 64 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Kentucky; 56 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia

Kentucky; 56 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in West Virginia West Virginia’s gun law strength grade: F

20. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 28.6% of traced guns (1,372 total guns)

28.6% of traced guns (1,372 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 244 guns, 5.1% of all recovered firearms in Nevada

California; 244 guns, 5.1% of all recovered firearms in Nevada 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Arizona; 227 guns, 4.7% of all recovered firearms in Nevada

Arizona; 227 guns, 4.7% of all recovered firearms in Nevada 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 100 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Nevada

Texas; 100 guns, 2.1% of all recovered firearms in Nevada Nevada’s gun law strength grade: B-

19. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 29.0% of traced guns (1,401 total guns)

29.0% of traced guns (1,401 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Oregon; 285 guns, 5.9% of all recovered firearms in Washington

Oregon; 285 guns, 5.9% of all recovered firearms in Washington 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Idaho; 176 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in Washington

Idaho; 176 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in Washington 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 131 guns, 2.7% of all recovered firearms in Washington

California; 131 guns, 2.7% of all recovered firearms in Washington Washington’s gun law strength grade: A-

18. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 29.3% of traced guns (3,885 total guns)

29.3% of traced guns (3,885 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Mississippi; 959 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee

Mississippi; 959 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 469 guns, 3.5% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee

Georgia; 469 guns, 3.5% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Alabama; 288 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee

Alabama; 288 guns, 2.2% of all recovered firearms in Tennessee Tennessee’s gun law strength grade: F

17. Idaho

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 30.3% of traced guns (405 total guns)

30.3% of traced guns (405 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Washington; 102 guns, 7.6% of all recovered firearms in Idaho

Washington; 102 guns, 7.6% of all recovered firearms in Idaho 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 40 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Idaho

California; 40 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Idaho 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 40 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Idaho

California; 40 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Idaho Idaho’s gun law strength grade: F

16. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 31.5% of traced guns (1,178 total guns)

31.5% of traced guns (1,178 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Missouri; 532 guns, 14.2% of all recovered firearms in Kansas

Missouri; 532 guns, 14.2% of all recovered firearms in Kansas 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Oklahoma; 100 guns, 2.7% of all recovered firearms in Kansas

Oklahoma; 100 guns, 2.7% of all recovered firearms in Kansas 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 86 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Kansas

Texas; 86 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Kansas Kansas’s gun law strength grade: F

15. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 32.6% of traced guns (97 total guns)

32.6% of traced guns (97 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: New Hampshire; 29 guns, 9.7% of all recovered firearms in Vermont

New Hampshire; 29 guns, 9.7% of all recovered firearms in Vermont 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: New York; 10 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Vermont

New York; 10 guns, 3.4% of all recovered firearms in Vermont 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 7 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Vermont

Florida; 7 guns, 2.3% of all recovered firearms in Vermont Vermont’s gun law strength grade: B-

14. Nebraska

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 33.7% of traced guns (619 total guns)

33.7% of traced guns (619 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Iowa; 133 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska

Iowa; 133 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 68 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska

Texas; 68 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Colorado; 55 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska

Colorado; 55 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Nebraska Nebraska’s gun law strength grade: C-

13. Delaware

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 34.2% of traced guns (389 total guns)

34.2% of traced guns (389 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Pennsylvania; 131 guns, 11.5% of all recovered firearms in Delaware

Pennsylvania; 131 guns, 11.5% of all recovered firearms in Delaware 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Maryland; 38 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Delaware

Maryland; 38 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Delaware 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 34 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Delaware

Georgia; 34 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in Delaware Delaware’s gun law strength grade: A-

12. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 37.7% of traced guns (104 total guns)

37.7% of traced guns (104 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Colorado; 18 guns, 6.5% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming

Colorado; 18 guns, 6.5% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Montana; 15 guns, 5.4% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming

Montana; 15 guns, 5.4% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Utah; 9 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming

Utah; 9 guns, 3.3% of all recovered firearms in Wyoming Wyoming’s gun law strength grade: F

11. North Dakota

Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 38.8% of traced guns (255 total guns)

38.8% of traced guns (255 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Montana; 45 guns, 6.8% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota

Montana; 45 guns, 6.8% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Minnesota; 36 guns, 5.5% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota

Minnesota; 36 guns, 5.5% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 20 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota

Texas; 20 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in North Dakota North Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F

10. South Dakota

disorderly / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 40.7% of traced guns (338 total guns)

40.7% of traced guns (338 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 55 guns, 6.6% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota

Florida; 55 guns, 6.6% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 30 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota

California; 30 guns, 3.6% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 25 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota

Texas; 25 guns, 3.0% of all recovered firearms in South Dakota South Dakota’s gun law strength grade: F

9. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 46.0% of traced guns (15,677 total guns)

46.0% of traced guns (15,677 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Arizona; 4,372 guns, 12.8% of all recovered firearms in California

Arizona; 4,372 guns, 12.8% of all recovered firearms in California 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Nevada; 2,065 guns, 6.1% of all recovered firearms in California

Nevada; 2,065 guns, 6.1% of all recovered firearms in California 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Texas; 1,662 guns, 4.9% of all recovered firearms in California

Texas; 1,662 guns, 4.9% of all recovered firearms in California California’s gun law strength grade: A

8. Illinois

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 48.6% of traced guns (8,659 total guns)

48.6% of traced guns (8,659 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Indiana; 2,796 guns, 15.7% of all recovered firearms in Illinois

Indiana; 2,796 guns, 15.7% of all recovered firearms in Illinois 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Missouri; 952 guns, 5.3% of all recovered firearms in Illinois

Missouri; 952 guns, 5.3% of all recovered firearms in Illinois 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Wisconsin; 663 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Illinois

Wisconsin; 663 guns, 3.7% of all recovered firearms in Illinois Illinois’s gun law strength grade: A-

7. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 50.9% of traced guns (297 total guns)

50.9% of traced guns (297 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Massachusetts; 55 guns, 9.4% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island

Massachusetts; 55 guns, 9.4% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 42 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island

Florida; 42 guns, 7.2% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 23 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island

Georgia; 23 guns, 3.9% of all recovered firearms in Rhode Island Rhode Island’s gun law strength grade: A-

6. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 54.7% of traced guns (3,925 total guns)

54.7% of traced guns (3,925 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Virginia; 1,020 guns, 14.2% of all recovered firearms in Maryland

Virginia; 1,020 guns, 14.2% of all recovered firearms in Maryland 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 507 guns, 7.1% of all recovered firearms in Maryland

Georgia; 507 guns, 7.1% of all recovered firearms in Maryland 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Pennsylvania; 330 guns, 4.6% of all recovered firearms in Maryland

Pennsylvania; 330 guns, 4.6% of all recovered firearms in Maryland Maryland’s gun law strength grade: A-

5. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 54.7% of traced guns (841 total guns)

54.7% of traced guns (841 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 112 guns, 7.3% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut

Georgia; 112 guns, 7.3% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Florida; 100 guns, 6.5% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut

Florida; 100 guns, 6.5% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: South Carolina; 86 guns, 5.6% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut

South Carolina; 86 guns, 5.6% of all recovered firearms in Connecticut Connecticut’s gun law strength grade: A

4. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 61.0% of traced guns (36 total guns)

61.0% of traced guns (36 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 8 guns, 13.6% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii

California; 8 guns, 13.6% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: California; 8 guns, 13.6% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii

California; 8 guns, 13.6% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Colorado; 3 guns, 5.1% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii

Colorado; 3 guns, 5.1% of all recovered firearms in Hawaii Hawaii’s gun law strength grade: A-

3. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 65.2% of traced guns (1,510 total guns)

65.2% of traced guns (1,510 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: New Hampshire; 248 guns, 10.7% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts

New Hampshire; 248 guns, 10.7% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Maine; 225 guns, 9.7% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts

Maine; 225 guns, 9.7% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 137 guns, 5.9% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts

Georgia; 137 guns, 5.9% of all recovered firearms in Massachusetts Massachusetts’s gun law strength grade: A

2. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 79.0% of traced guns (2,504 total guns)

79.0% of traced guns (2,504 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Pennsylvania; 532 guns, 16.8% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey

Pennsylvania; 532 guns, 16.8% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 393 guns, 12.4% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey

Georgia; 393 guns, 12.4% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: North Carolina; 267 guns, 8.4% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey

North Carolina; 267 guns, 8.4% of all recovered firearms in New Jersey New Jersey’s gun law strength grade: A

1. New York

Firearms linked to crime sourced from out of state, 2023: 80.7% of traced guns (6,280 total guns)

80.7% of traced guns (6,280 total guns) Top out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Georgia; 954 guns, 12.3% of all recovered firearms in New York

Georgia; 954 guns, 12.3% of all recovered firearms in New York 2nd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Virginia; 634 guns, 8.1% of all recovered firearms in New York

Virginia; 634 guns, 8.1% of all recovered firearms in New York 3rd out-of-state source for guns linked to crime: Pennsylvania; 599 guns, 7.7% of all recovered firearms in New York

Pennsylvania; 599 guns, 7.7% of all recovered firearms in New York New York’s gun law strength grade: A

