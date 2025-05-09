The Most Dangerous Gangs Still Operating In America Today 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

There are more than 33,000 organizations categorized as gangs that are active in the United States today. These include street gangs, prison gangs, motorcycle gangs, and other groups. According to the FBI, most of these groups use violence to control territory and protect their business operations which include robbery, drug production and trafficking, human trafficking, fraud, prostitution, and more. Gangs drain funds and resources away from legitimate businesses and community development, hindering local economic growth and investment. What’s more, the overall economic impact of gangs is estimated at around $33 billion annually, affecting various sectors of the national economy. Some studies have suggested that gang-related violence contributes approximately $11 billion per year in healthcare costs, covering both direct medical expenses and indirect costs like mental health services. Despite the broad impact on the economy, only a handful of these gangs are responsible for the vast majority of crime in the United States. Which ones are the biggest and most dangerous? We looked into the data provided by the FBI to find out. Latest developments: Gangs have been top of mind in the United States after much publicized trials and deportations have sought to combat the problem of recent violence and drug activity. .

On May 7th, 2025 MS-13 member Omar ‘Antichrist’ Villalta was sentenced to 55 years in federal prison

On May 1st Yanki Cruz-Mateo received a 45 year sentence for his involvement with the 18th Street Gang

Maryland resident Abrego Garcia has been the center of a national debate over due process and national safety after being mistakenly deported to El Salvador. Some claim the man had MS-13 symbolism on his knuckles, others are concerned about the lack of due process that resulted in the deportation.

This post was updated on May 8th to incorporate recently developments about gang related activity in the United States

Background on Gangs in America

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Around 1.4 million people in the United States are formally members of a gang, with many more probably informal members or gang supporters. The earliest gangs in the United States began popping up soon after the American Revolutionary War. Usually, gangs only receive notoriety or widespread recognition as they clash with rival gangs for territory, control of drug routes, or other assets. Gang membership exploded during the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s, especially in the Western states as right-wing economic policies, the cutting of welfare, the War on Drugs, and Reaganomics drove unemployment and poverty higher than ever before, and more so in minority populations. Some African-American neighborhoods had unemployment levels as high as 50% during the 1980s, making them rich areas for gang recruitment. For this list, however, we will focus on groups that are listed by the FBI as a gang, or accepted as a gang in wider popular culture and academic circles. All these organizations include some formal membership, hazing rituals, criminal activity, violence, and rules and hierarchy.

#14 Florencia 13

LeoPatrizi / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 3,000+

Florencia 13 is a Mexican-American gang founded in Los Angeles in the 1960s. This gang is controlled by the Mexican Mafia and is primarily involved in drug smuggling, violent crime, and robbery. In 2007, Florencia 13 was the subject of the largest gang raid in the United States up to that point, when 96 members were arrested on charges of drug trafficking, murder, extortion, and more.

#13 Vagos Motorcycle Club

Rainer Fuhrmann / Shutterstock.com

Estimated membership : 4,000+

The Vagos Motorcycle Club is a gang founded in San Bernardina in 1964 with territory from Canada to Mexico and Serbia. The United States government considers the Vagos Motorcycle Club to be a second-tier motorcycle gang after the “big four” gangs: Hells Angels, Pagans, Outlaws, and Bandidos. However, all these gangs are big enough with a strong central structure and national influence to be prosecuted for racketeering and corruption charges. Vagos Motorcycle Club is involved in creating booby traps to kill police detectives, drug production and smuggling, and weapon smuggling.

#12 Proud Boys

Sean Rayford / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 6,000+

The Proud Boys is a neo-fascist, far-right, extremist militant organization that primarily engages in political violence, intimidation, and racial oppression. It is designated as a terrorist group in Canada and New Zealand. It also has significant ties and connections with white supremacist groups, figures, and ideologies. The International Centre for Counter-Terrorism says that the group regularly engages in fascist, anti-socialist, and anti-left violence and spreads misinformation to support the white genocide conspiracy theory.

#11 Hell’s Angels

Huw Jones Photography / Lonely Planet RF via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 6,000+

Hell’s Angels is an international organize crime syndicate that was founded in Fontana, California in 1948. It is the biggest of the “big four” motorcycle gangs, and the largest outlaw motorcycle club in the world. Hell’s Angels is primarily active in the production and trafficking of drugs, and violence with other motorcycle gangs and organized crime groups.

#10 Ku Klux Klan

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 8,000+

The Ku Klux Klan is the largest and most powerful of American white supremacist group in America with influence, control, and command over many other white supremacist gangs and organizations. The original incarnation of the KKK was founded in Pulaski, Tennessee in 1865, originally as a joke that quickly adopted white supremacist ideologies. At its peak, the KKK had over eight million members and has participated in terrorism, murder, torture, voter suppression, political intimidation, corruption, and more including calls for genocide against minorities. The KKK is classified as a terrorist organization by many institutions around the world and currently espouses neo-Nazism, anti-globalization, islamophobia, segregationism, anti-miscegenation, and more. There are currently 51 known Klan organizations that pledge allegiance to the KKK, though the true extent is unknown. The KKK claims credit for many of the 4,743 people who were killed by lynching between 1882 and 1968. Most of these people were black but also included Catholics, Jews, and other minorities or left-leaning leaders and politicians.

#9 Tiny Rascal Gang

shalunts / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 10,000+

The Tiny Rascal Gang is a Cambodian-American gang founded in Long Beach, California in 1981. It was created to protect Cambodian youth who managed to escape the Cambodian genocide, with many early members being young children. It is also common among Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Laotian, and Taiwanese communities.

#8 Jewish Defense League

David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 15,000+

The Jewish Defense League is listed as a far-right terrorist group by several government organizations, including the FBI. Others list it as a hate group. It has been involved in “protecting Jews” through acts of terrorism. It was founded in 1968 and became famous for bombing Soviet and Arab locations in the United States and assassinating several people, including Arab-American activists. Its beliefs include racism, political extremism, and violence.

#7 Aryan Brotherhood

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated membership : 20,000+

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Aryan Brotherhood is the “oldest major white supremacist prison gang” in the United States. It is a neo-Nazi organized crime syndicate founded in 1964, and while its membership includes a very small percentage of the prison population in the U.S., it is responsible for an unusually high and disproportionately large number of murders in prison. It is a whites-only gang primarily involved in drug trafficking, prostitution, murder-for-hire, and more.

#6 Bloods

2005 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 30,000

The Bloods is a mostly African-American gang founded in Los Angeles in 1972 and is most famous for its ongoing and violent rivalry with the Crips. It uses hand signs and the color red to identify itself. It was originally created to protect young community members from the Crips but eventually grew to compete with it. Its primary income is from drug smuggling in prisons and cocaine distribution.

#5 Gangster Disciples

warrenlemay / Flickr

Estimated membership : 30,000+

The Gangster Disciple Nation is an African-American street gang founded in Englewood, Chicago, Illinois in 1964. It is primarily active in money laundering, drug trafficking, firearms trafficking, organized crime, and more, though intra-gang violence and rivalries have hindered its growth and success.

#4 Crips

2005 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 35,000

The Crips was founded in Los Angeles in 1969 and is mostly an African-American gang. Its members usually wear the color blue. It is considered one of the most violent gangs in the United States, particularly after the growth of the Blood Gang, which caused the Crips to become much more violent. Much of the Crips’ success came from CIA operations to fund and support anti-communist militias in Nicaragua. After putting Enrique Bermúdez in charge of the contras, the CIA decided to use cocaine to fund their anti-communist military operations, primarily targeting black communities in California.

#3 Latin Kings

bdunnette / Wikimedia Commons

Estimated membership : 35,000+

The Almighty Latin King and Queen Nation is the largest Hispanic and Latino street gang in the United States and one of the largest in the world. It was founded in 1954 in Chicago, and there are 60 chapters that operate in more than 158 cities across the country. It is also very powerful in the U.S. prison system and is active in drug dealing, identity theft, money laundering, murder, and more.

#2 18th Street Gang

chaddavisphotography / Flickr

Estimated membership : 50,000

The 18th Street Gang is a multinational and multi-racial street gang founded in Los Angeles in the 1960s, though most of its membership is Central American and Mexican. It is one of the largest and most powerful gangs in the entire region (Between the U.S., Mexico, and Central America). The rivalry between the 18th Street Gang and MS-13 “have turned the Central American northern triangle into the area with the highest homicide rate in the world” according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

#1 Mara Salvatrucha

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Estimated membership : 50,000 (worldwide), 10,000 (USA)

Mara Salvatrucha, also known as MS-13, is an international organized crime syndicate and terrorist organization. It was founded in Los Angeles in the 1980s to protect Salvadoran immigrants from violence from American citizens. After many of its members were deported to El Salvador in the 1990s, it was able to spread its control and influence much easier. Most of the members of MS-13 are impoverished, estranged, or homeless young men. It is well-known for its violence and brutality in killing, especially for its widespread use of machetes.

