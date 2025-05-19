States Where Cyber Crime is Leaving Americans Broke PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

In the last 25 years, the share of Americans who regularly use the internet increased from less than 50%, to more than 90%. Over the same period, the average number of cyber-crime incidents reported to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, or IC3, surged from about 2,000 every month, to more than 2,000 every day — and as cyber-crime has become more common, it has also taken a greater financial toll on everyday Americans.

Key Points As the internet becomes increasingly integrated into everyday life, millions of Americans are exposed to greater risk of cyber crime — and victims of these crimes often face devastating financial consequences.

According to FBI data, cybercrime rates have surged in recent years, resulting in billions of dollars in financial losses — and certain regions of the country have become hotspots for fraud, identity theft, extortion, and other internet-enabled criminal activities.

Consulting a financial advisor may be the best way to protect your financial assets. Click here to get started now.

According to a recent IC3 report, cyber-crime resulted in $16.6 billion in losses in 2024 alone — a 33% increase from 2023, and more than four times the total losses reported as recently as 2020. The specific types of cyber-crime that result in the greatest monetary losses include those related to investments, tech support scams, data breaches, and credit card fraud.

While Americans of all ages are targeted by cyber-threats, older Americans are generally at greatest risk. FBI data shows that Americans 60 and older lost $4.8 billion to cyber-crime in 2024, hundreds of millions of dollars more than the total combined losses among those under age 50. (Here is a look at the 10 financial scams and frauds that every American over 50 needs to watch out for.)

Risk of meaningful financial losses varies not only by age group, but also geography. Adjusting the monetary impact of cyber-crime to population figures at the state level shows that Americans are losing far more to cyber-crime in some parts of the country than in others.

Using data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Report 2024, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where cyber-crime poses the greatest financial risk to residents. States are ranked by total financial losses to cyber-threats for every 100,000 people. All data in this story are from the FBI’s IC3, and are for the 2024 calendar year.

Depending on the state, financial losses attributable to cyber-crime range from about $1.4 million for every 100,000 people, to over $8.2 million per 100,000. Perhaps not surprisingly, population-adjusted financial losses at the state level tend to correlate with overall cyber-crime rates. (Here is a look at the mistakes that can make you a magnet for crime.)

Of the 10 highest ranking states on this list, half also rank among the 10 states with the most reported incidents of cyber-crime for every 100,000 people. Similarly, seven of the 10 lowest ranking states on this list also rank among the 10 states with the lowest cyber-crime rates.

These are the states where Americans are at greatest financial risk from cyber threats.

Why it Matters

Elena Uve / Shutterstock.com

As the internet has become ubiquitous in the United States, it has simultaneously exposed millions of Americans to the threat of cyber crime. According to the FBI, nearly 860,000 incidents of cyber crime were reported in 2024, resulting in some $16.6 billion in financial losses. While these crimes target victims of all age groups in every corner of the country, in certain states, the financial damages resulting from cyber threats is far greater than in others.

50. West Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.4 million per 100,000 people ($24.2 million total — 4th lowest of the 50 states)

$1.4 million per 100,000 people ($24.2 million total — 4th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $9,328 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$9,328 (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,594 (9th lowest of the 50 states)

2,594 (9th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 146.6 per 100,000 people (9th lowest of the 50 states)

49. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.6 million per 100,000 people ($73.9 million total — 18th lowest of the 50 states)

$1.6 million per 100,000 people ($73.9 million total — 18th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $11,990 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

$11,990 (6th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 6,165 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

6,165 (19th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 134.4 per 100,000 people (4th lowest of the 50 states)

48. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.7 million per 100,000 people ($51.7 million total — 12th lowest of the 50 states)

$1.7 million per 100,000 people ($51.7 million total — 12th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $12,197 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

$12,197 (8th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 4,240 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

4,240 (16th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 137.3 per 100,000 people (5th lowest of the 50 states)

47. Vermont

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.7 million per 100,000 people ($11.3 million total — the lowest of the 50 states)

$1.7 million per 100,000 people ($11.3 million total — the lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $12,044 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

$12,044 (7th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 937 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

937 (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 144.5 per 100,000 people (8th lowest of the 50 states)

46. Indiana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.8 million per 100,000 people ($125.1 million total — 24th lowest of the 50 states)

$1.8 million per 100,000 people ($125.1 million total — 24th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $5,287 (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$5,287 (2nd lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 23,659 (8th highest of the 50 states)

23,659 (8th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 341.7 per 100,000 people (2nd highest of the 50 states)

45. Louisiana

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $1.9 million per 100,000 people ($87.4 million total — 21st lowest of the 50 states)

$1.9 million per 100,000 people ($87.4 million total — 21st lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,542 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

$13,542 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 6,455 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

6,455 (20th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 140.4 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states)

44. Alabama

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.0 million per 100,000 people ($103.8 million total — 22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$2.0 million per 100,000 people ($103.8 million total — 22nd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,236 (9th lowest of the 50 states)

$13,236 (9th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 7,840 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

7,840 (25th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 152.0 per 100,000 people (11th lowest of the 50 states)

43. Rhode Island

sgoodwin4813 / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.1 million per 100,000 people ($23.6 million total — 3rd lowest of the 50 states)

$2.1 million per 100,000 people ($23.6 million total — 3rd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,371 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

$14,371 (12th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 1,642 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

1,642 (5th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 147.6 per 100,000 people (10th lowest of the 50 states)

42. Mississippi

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.2 million per 100,000 people ($65.6 million total — 16th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.2 million per 100,000 people ($65.6 million total — 16th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,387 (12th highest of the 50 states)

$21,387 (12th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 3,068 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

3,068 (13th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 104.2 per 100,000 people (the lowest of the 50 states)

41. Maine

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.2 million per 100,000 people ($31.5 million total — 7th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.2 million per 100,000 people ($31.5 million total — 7th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,720 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

$14,720 (14th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,137 (7th lowest of the 50 states)

2,137 (7th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 152.1 per 100,000 people (12th lowest of the 50 states)

40. Iowa

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.2 million per 100,000 people ($72.9 million total — 17th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.2 million per 100,000 people ($72.9 million total — 17th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $10,129 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

$10,129 (4th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 7,193 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

7,193 (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 221.9 per 100,000 people (12th highest of the 50 states)

39. Nebraska

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.3 million per 100,000 people ($46.7 million total — 11th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.3 million per 100,000 people ($46.7 million total — 11th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,953 (25th highest of the 50 states)

$17,953 (25th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,603 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

2,603 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 129.8 per 100,000 people (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

38. Ohio

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.3 million per 100,000 people ($278.0 million total — 14th highest of the 50 states)

$2.3 million per 100,000 people ($278.0 million total — 14th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $11,159 (5th lowest of the 50 states)

$11,159 (5th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 24,915 (7th highest of the 50 states)

24,915 (7th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 209.7 per 100,000 people (15th highest of the 50 states)

37. Michigan

SolomonCrowe / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.4 million per 100,000 people ($241.7 million total — 17th highest of the 50 states)

$2.4 million per 100,000 people ($241.7 million total — 17th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,829 (16th lowest of the 50 states)

$14,829 (16th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 16,302 (14th highest of the 50 states)

16,302 (14th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 160.8 per 100,000 people (18th lowest of the 50 states)

36. Tennessee

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.6 million per 100,000 people ($190.3 million total — 20th highest of the 50 states)

$2.6 million per 100,000 people ($190.3 million total — 20th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,674 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

$16,674 (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 11,411 (19th highest of the 50 states)

11,411 (19th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 157.9 per 100,000 people (15th lowest of the 50 states)

35. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.7 million per 100,000 people ($146.5 million total — 23rd highest of the 50 states)

$2.7 million per 100,000 people ($146.5 million total — 23rd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,161 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

$15,161 (17th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 9,661 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

9,661 (22nd highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 176.3 per 100,000 people (24th lowest of the 50 states)

34. South Dakota

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.7 million per 100,000 people ($25.0 million total — 5th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.7 million per 100,000 people ($25.0 million total — 5th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,228 (20th highest of the 50 states)

$19,228 (20th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 1,298 (3rd lowest of the 50 states)

1,298 (3rd lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 140.4 per 100,000 people (7th lowest of the 50 states)

33. Kansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.7 million per 100,000 people ($80.3 million total — 20th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.7 million per 100,000 people ($80.3 million total — 20th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,740 (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$16,740 (23rd lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 4,797 (17th lowest of the 50 states)

4,797 (17th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 161.5 per 100,000 people (20th lowest of the 50 states)

32. North Dakota

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.7 million per 100,000 people ($21.8 million total — 2nd lowest of the 50 states)

$2.7 million per 100,000 people ($21.8 million total — 2nd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $24,669 (7th highest of the 50 states)

$24,669 (7th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 885 (the lowest of the 50 states)

885 (the lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 111.1 per 100,000 people (2nd lowest of the 50 states)

31. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.8 million per 100,000 people ($113.7 million total — 23rd lowest of the 50 states)

$2.8 million per 100,000 people ($113.7 million total — 23rd lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,206 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

$15,206 (18th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 7,479 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

7,479 (24th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 182.6 per 100,000 people (23rd highest of the 50 states)

30. Montana

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.8 million per 100,000 people ($31.6 million total — 8th lowest of the 50 states)

$2.8 million per 100,000 people ($31.6 million total — 8th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,046 (24th lowest of the 50 states)

$17,046 (24th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 1,854 (6th lowest of the 50 states)

1,854 (6th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 163.0 per 100,000 people (21st lowest of the 50 states)

29. Wisconsin

Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.9 million per 100,000 people ($169.9 million total — 22nd highest of the 50 states)

$2.9 million per 100,000 people ($169.9 million total — 22nd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $17,667 (25th lowest of the 50 states)

$17,667 (25th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 9,619 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

9,619 (23rd highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 161.4 per 100,000 people (19th lowest of the 50 states)

28. North Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.9 million per 100,000 people ($324.3 million total — 12th highest of the 50 states)

$2.9 million per 100,000 people ($324.3 million total — 12th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,726 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

$14,726 (15th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 22,021 (9th highest of the 50 states)

22,021 (9th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 199.4 per 100,000 people (18th highest of the 50 states)

27. Missouri

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $2.9 million per 100,000 people ($183.8 million total — 21st highest of the 50 states)

$2.9 million per 100,000 people ($183.8 million total — 21st highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,324 (23rd highest of the 50 states)

$18,324 (23rd highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 10,028 (21st highest of the 50 states)

10,028 (21st highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 160.6 per 100,000 people (17th lowest of the 50 states)

26. Pennsylvania

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.1 million per 100,000 people ($400.1 million total — 8th highest of the 50 states)

$3.1 million per 100,000 people ($400.1 million total — 8th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $14,372 (13th lowest of the 50 states)

$14,372 (13th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 27,838 (5th highest of the 50 states)

27,838 (5th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 212.8 per 100,000 people (13th highest of the 50 states)

25. Idaho

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.1 million per 100,000 people ($63.0 million total — 15th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.1 million per 100,000 people ($63.0 million total — 15th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,459 (16th highest of the 50 states)

$20,459 (16th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 3,081 (14th lowest of the 50 states)

3,081 (14th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 153.9 per 100,000 people (13th lowest of the 50 states)

24. Oregon

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.4 million per 100,000 people ($144.2 million total — 24th highest of the 50 states)

$3.4 million per 100,000 people ($144.2 million total — 24th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,998 (20th lowest of the 50 states)

$15,998 (20th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 9,011 (25th highest of the 50 states)

9,011 (25th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 210.9 per 100,000 people (14th highest of the 50 states)

23. Minnesota

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.5 million per 100,000 people ($203.4 million total — 19th highest of the 50 states)

$3.5 million per 100,000 people ($203.4 million total — 19th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,951 (10th highest of the 50 states)

$21,951 (10th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 9,264 (24th highest of the 50 states)

9,264 (24th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 159.9 per 100,000 people (16th lowest of the 50 states)

22. Alaska

TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.6 million per 100,000 people ($26.3 million total — 6th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.6 million per 100,000 people ($26.3 million total — 6th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $3,884 (the lowest of the 50 states)

$3,884 (the lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 6,770 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

6,770 (21st lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 914.7 per 100,000 people (the highest of the 50 states)

21. Delaware

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.6 million per 100,000 people ($37.6 million total — 9th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.6 million per 100,000 people ($37.6 million total — 9th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $13,404 (10th lowest of the 50 states)

$13,404 (10th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,806 (12th lowest of the 50 states)

2,806 (12th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 266.8 per 100,000 people (4th highest of the 50 states)

20. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.6 million per 100,000 people ($76.6 million total — 19th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.6 million per 100,000 people ($76.6 million total — 19th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,728 (18th highest of the 50 states)

$19,728 (18th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 3,884 (15th lowest of the 50 states)

3,884 (15th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 182.3 per 100,000 people (24th highest of the 50 states)

19. Virginia

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.6 million per 100,000 people ($317.4 million total — 13th highest of the 50 states)

$3.6 million per 100,000 people ($317.4 million total — 13th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,173 (24th highest of the 50 states)

$18,173 (24th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 17,466 (13th highest of the 50 states)

17,466 (13th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 198.2 per 100,000 people (20th highest of the 50 states)

18. Utah

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.7 million per 100,000 people ($129.4 million total — 25th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.7 million per 100,000 people ($129.4 million total — 25th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,818 (22nd highest of the 50 states)

$18,818 (22nd highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 6,877 (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

6,877 (22nd lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 196.3 per 100,000 people (21st highest of the 50 states)

17. New Hampshire

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.7 million per 100,000 people ($52.8 million total — 13th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.7 million per 100,000 people ($52.8 million total — 13th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $22,569 (9th highest of the 50 states)

$22,569 (9th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,340 (8th lowest of the 50 states)

2,340 (8th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 166.1 per 100,000 people (23rd lowest of the 50 states)

16. Georgia

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.8 million per 100,000 people ($420.5 million total — 7th highest of the 50 states)

$3.8 million per 100,000 people ($420.5 million total — 7th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,238 (13th highest of the 50 states)

$21,238 (13th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 19,797 (11th highest of the 50 states)

19,797 (11th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 177.1 per 100,000 people (25th lowest of the 50 states)

15. Illinois

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.8 million per 100,000 people ($479.1 million total — 5th highest of the 50 states)

$3.8 million per 100,000 people ($479.1 million total — 5th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $18,826 (21st highest of the 50 states)

$18,826 (21st highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 25,446 (6th highest of the 50 states)

25,446 (6th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 200.2 per 100,000 people (16th highest of the 50 states)

14. Maryland

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.8 million per 100,000 people ($239.0 million total — 18th highest of the 50 states)

$3.8 million per 100,000 people ($239.0 million total — 18th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $15,936 (19th lowest of the 50 states)

$15,936 (19th lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 14,996 (16th highest of the 50 states)

14,996 (16th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 239.4 per 100,000 people (8th highest of the 50 states)

13. Hawaii

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.8 million per 100,000 people ($55.2 million total — 14th lowest of the 50 states)

$3.8 million per 100,000 people ($55.2 million total — 14th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,199 (14th highest of the 50 states)

$21,199 (14th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 2,603 (11th lowest of the 50 states)

2,603 (11th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 180.0 per 100,000 people (25th highest of the 50 states)

12. Connecticut

ChrisBoswell / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $3.9 million per 100,000 people ($143.9 million total — 25th highest of the 50 states)

$3.9 million per 100,000 people ($143.9 million total — 25th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $25,265 (4th highest of the 50 states)

$25,265 (4th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 5,695 (18th lowest of the 50 states)

5,695 (18th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 155.0 per 100,000 people (14th lowest of the 50 states)

11. Colorado

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.1 million per 100,000 people ($243.5 million total — 16th highest of the 50 states)

$4.1 million per 100,000 people ($243.5 million total — 16th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $16,401 (21st lowest of the 50 states)

$16,401 (21st lowest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 14,848 (17th highest of the 50 states)

14,848 (17th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 249.2 per 100,000 people (6th highest of the 50 states)

10. Texas

dibrova / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.3 million per 100,000 people ($1.4 billion total — 2nd highest of the 50 states)

$4.3 million per 100,000 people ($1.4 billion total — 2nd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $21,679 (11th highest of the 50 states)

$21,679 (11th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 62,347 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

62,347 (2nd highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 199.3 per 100,000 people (19th highest of the 50 states)

9. New York

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.6 million per 100,000 people ($904.0 million total — 4th highest of the 50 states)

$4.6 million per 100,000 people ($904.0 million total — 4th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $24,788 (6th highest of the 50 states)

$24,788 (6th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 36,468 (4th highest of the 50 states)

36,468 (4th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 183.6 per 100,000 people (22nd highest of the 50 states)

8. New Jersey

Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.6 million per 100,000 people ($434.9 million total — 6th highest of the 50 states)

$4.6 million per 100,000 people ($434.9 million total — 6th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $27,696 (2nd highest of the 50 states)

$27,696 (2nd highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 15,701 (15th highest of the 50 states)

15,701 (15th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 165.3 per 100,000 people (22nd lowest of the 50 states)

7. Florida

Aneese / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.6 million per 100,000 people ($1.1 billion total — 3rd highest of the 50 states)

$4.6 million per 100,000 people ($1.1 billion total — 3rd highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,538 (15th highest of the 50 states)

$20,538 (15th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 52,191 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

52,191 (3rd highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 223.3 per 100,000 people (11th highest of the 50 states)

6. Washington

LoweStock / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.6 million per 100,000 people ($368.2 million total — 10th highest of the 50 states)

$4.6 million per 100,000 people ($368.2 million total — 10th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $20,446 (17th highest of the 50 states)

$20,446 (17th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 18,009 (12th highest of the 50 states)

18,009 (12th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 226.3 per 100,000 people (10th highest of the 50 states)

5. Massachusetts

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $4.7 million per 100,000 people ($338.9 million total — 11th highest of the 50 states)

$4.7 million per 100,000 people ($338.9 million total — 11th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $23,774 (8th highest of the 50 states)

$23,774 (8th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 14,254 (18th highest of the 50 states)

14,254 (18th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 199.7 per 100,000 people (17th highest of the 50 states)

4. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $5.2 million per 100,000 people ($392.4 million total — 9th highest of the 50 states)

$5.2 million per 100,000 people ($392.4 million total — 9th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $19,523 (19th highest of the 50 states)

$19,523 (19th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 20,101 (10th highest of the 50 states)

20,101 (10th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 265.1 per 100,000 people (5th highest of the 50 states)

3. California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $6.4 million per 100,000 people ($2.5 billion total — the highest of the 50 states)

$6.4 million per 100,000 people ($2.5 billion total — the highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $26,376 (3rd highest of the 50 states)

$26,376 (3rd highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 96,265 (the highest of the 50 states)

96,265 (the highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 244.1 per 100,000 people (7th highest of the 50 states)

2. Wyoming

jmoor17 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $7.4 million per 100,000 people ($43.5 million total — 10th lowest of the 50 states)

$7.4 million per 100,000 people ($43.5 million total — 10th lowest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $31,592 (the highest of the 50 states)

$31,592 (the highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 1,377 (4th lowest of the 50 states)

1,377 (4th lowest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 234.3 per 100,000 people (9th highest of the 50 states)

1. Nevada

Bill_Dally / iStock via Getty Images

Financial losses to cyber-crime in 2024: $8.2 million per 100,000 people ($268.8 million total — 15th highest of the 50 states)

$8.2 million per 100,000 people ($268.8 million total — 15th highest of the 50 states) Average financial loss per cyber-crime incident in 2024: $25,081 (5th highest of the 50 states)

$25,081 (5th highest of the 50 states) Total number of reported cyber-crimes in 2024: 10,716 (20th highest of the 50 states)

10,716 (20th highest of the 50 states) Cyber-crime rate in 2024: 328.0 per 100,000 people (3rd highest of the 50 states)

Credit Card Companies Are Doing Something Nuts (Sponsor) We’ve been writing about ways to make, save, and invest money for over 20 years. But some of the cash back credit card rewards today still make our jaws drop. There are $200 cash bonuses, 3% back on gas and groceries, $0 fees, and even some 5% rewards out there right now. For the average American that could mean hundreds, even thousands of dollars on rewards a year. Don’t miss out on rewards this good, there is no saying how long they’ll last. Click here to see our top picks.