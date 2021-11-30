This Is the Best American City for Dog Lovers

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that over 48 million households have a dog. That is nearly two-thirds of the households in the United States. These owners spend an average of almost $1,400 a year on their dogs.

Dogs, descended from wolves, first became domesticated about 15,000 years ago, according to the journal Paleogenomics.

Fast forward to this year. LawnStarter recently published a research paper titled “2021’s Best Cities for Dog Lovers.” Using this, 24/7 Tempo picked the best city for dog lovers. The study looked at 153 cities.

Sun Belt cities in Texas and Florida dominated, with a combined 17 cities on the list. Other states with favorable climates include Arizona, Tennessee, New Mexico and Louisiana. Sunny Tampa, Florida, is so accommodating to dogs and their owners that the city’s website has a section titled Barks and Recreation that lists dog parks and outlines dog-park etiquette. Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department recently offered free microchipping for dogs to keep track of the animals.



However, climate is not the only factor for the best cities for dogs. Rochester and Buffalo also were among the cities we considered.

The best city for dog lovers is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Here are the details:

Overall score: 55.37

Access rank: 1st

Cost rank: 104th

Climate rank: 125th

Fort Lauderdale is part of a much larger metro area. The Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan statistical area has a population of 6,138,333, which makes it the eighth largest metro in America. The number, from the 2020 census, grew 10.3% from 2010.

