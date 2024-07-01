What America Ranks No. 1 In rawf8 / Shutterstock.com

As the Fourth of July approaches, we prepare to celebrate the country’s independence with fireworks, family barbecues and picnics, community events such as parades, fairs, concerts, and of course, baseball games.

It was actually on July 2nd, 1776, that the Continental Congress voted in favor of Virginia delegate Richard Henry Lee’s motion calling for the colonies’ independence. Two days later, on July 4th, 1776, the Continental Congress adopted the historic Declaration of Independence — penned largely by Thomas Jefferson. And on Sept. 9, 1776, the Second Continental Congress adopted a new name for the “United Colonies” — United States of America. Thus began The Great Experiment.

And the experiment is not over — the Great American Experiment has been a work in progress since the nation’s founding. The U.S. had to overcome many challenges, including wars, economic depressions, and even a civil war. But the U.S. has prevailed and also recorded many successes, progresses, and advances.

Indeed, the republic has grown in size and influence. It has become a model to many nations and has often led the global community. Its economic and military clout are second to none, as are its contribution to science, health, entertainment, sports, and other areas. Of course, America also struggles in some areas. And so the Great Experiment continues.

To find the areas America ranks No. 1 in, 24/7 Wall St. searched for measures in which the U.S. ranks first. Any measure in which the U.S. ranks high — even second or third — but not first, was not included. We tried to have measures in diverse areas, but of course, the list is far from complete — especially considering all the different nuances possible. (Also see: These 25 Countries Are Exporting the Most Weapons.)

Source: ntn / Getty Images

30. Alcohol and drug use burden

Source: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Alcohol and drug use disorders as a share of total disease burden, 2021: 6.2%

6.2% 2nd place country: Mongolia: 4.4%

Mongolia: 4.4% 3rd place country: Canada: 4.0%

Canada: 4.0% Source: Our World in Data

29. Drug use: Share of drug use

Source: diego_cervo / iStock via Getty Images

Share of population with drug use disorders, 2021: 3.8%

3.8% 2nd place country: Canada: 2.3%

Canada: 2.3% 3rd place country: United Kingdom: 1.9%

United Kingdom: 1.9% Source: Our World in Data

28. Opioid use: Opioid death rate

Source: GillTeeShots / iStock via Getty Images

Opioid use disorder death rate, 2021: 15.4 per 100,000

15.4 per 100,000 2nd place country: Canada: 6.9 per 100,000

Canada: 6.9 per 100,000 3rd place country: United Kingdom: 3.7 per 100,000

United Kingdom: 3.7 per 100,000 Source: Our World in Data

27. Drug use: Drug death rate

Source: Towfiqu ahamed barbhuiya / Shutterstock.com

Drug use disorder death rate, 2021: 19.5 per 100,000

19.5 per 100,000 2nd place country: Canada: 8.9 per 100,000

Canada: 8.9 per 100,000 3rd place country: Iceland: 5.3 per 100,000

Iceland: 5.3 per 100,000 Source: Our World in Data

26. Health expenditure per capita

Source: Nudphon Phuengsuwan / Shutterstock.com

Health expenditures, U.S. dollars, 2022 (current prices and PPP adjusted): $12,555 per capita

$12,555 per capita 2nd place country: Switzerland: $8,049 per capita

Switzerland: $8,049 per capita 3rd place country: Germany: $8,011 per capita

Germany: $8,011 per capita Source: Our World in Data

25. Bankruptcy filings

Bankruptcy filings (past 12 months): 20,316 companies as of March 2024

20,316 companies as of March 2024 2nd place country: Switzerland: 15,009 companies and individuals as of Dec 2022

Switzerland: 15,009 companies and individuals as of Dec 2022 3rd place country: Hong Kong: 7,378 companies as of April 2024

Hong Kong: 7,378 companies as of April 2024 Source: Trading Economics

24. Number of guns

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

No. of civilian arms, 2017: 393,347,000

393,347,000 2nd place country: India: 71,101,000

India: 71,101,000 3rd place country: China: 49,735,000

China: 49,735,000 Source: Small Arms Survey

23. Guns per capita

Civilian guns per capita, 2017: 120.5 per 100 people

120.5 per 100 people 2nd place country: Falkland Islands: 62.1 per 100 people

Falkland Islands: 62.1 per 100 people 3rd place country: Yemen: 52.8 per 100 people

Yemen: 52.8 per 100 people Source: Small Arms Survey

22. Navy might

Source: Stocktrek Images / Stocktrek Images via Getty Images

No. of aircraft carriers: 11

11 2nd place country: China/Italy/India/UK: 2

China/Italy/India/UK: 2 3rd place country: France/Russia: 1

France/Russia: 1 Source: Global Firepower

21. Air Force might

Source: Aqeela_Image / Shutterstock.com

Total combat aircraft: 13,209

13,209 2nd place country: Russia: 4,255

Russia: 4,255 3rd place country: China: 3,304

China: 3,304 Source: Global Firepower

20. Military might

Source: ninjaMonkeyStudio / E+ via Getty Images

PowerIndex score (the lower the score the more powerful — conventional weapons): 0.0699

0.0699 2nd place country: Russia: 0.0702

Russia: 0.0702 3rd place country: China: 0.0706

China: 0.0706 Source: Global Firepower

19. Military budget

Source: gopixa / iStock via Getty Images

Military spending in USD, 2023: $916 billion

$916 billion 2nd place country: China: $296 billion (estimated)

China: $296 billion (estimated) 3rd place country: Russia: $109 billion (estimated)

Russia: $109 billion (estimated) Source: SIPRI

18. Defense companies

Defense industry, 2022: The top five companies worldwide — with combined $188.9 billion in arms revenue — are US based

The top five companies worldwide — with combined $188.9 billion in arms revenue — are US based 2nd place country: China: Three of the top 10 companies with combined $62.2 billion in arms revenue

China: Three of the top 10 companies with combined $62.2 billion in arms revenue 3rd place country: U.K.: One company in top 10 with $26.9 billion in arms revenue

U.K.: One company in top 10 with $26.9 billion in arms revenue Source: SIPRI

17. Aerospace exports

Source: izusek / iStock via Getty Images

Aerospace exports, 2022: $102.8 billion

$102.8 billion 2nd place country: France: $32.8 billion

France: $32.8 billion 3rd place country: Germany: $29.2 billion

Germany: $29.2 billion Source: World’s Top Exports

16. Valuable companies

Source: ipopba / Getty Images

Most valuable companies: The top five most valuable companies — Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), Amazon — are US based

The top five most valuable companies — Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet (Google), Amazon — are US based 2nd place country: Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco ranks 6th most valuable

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco ranks 6th most valuable 3rd place country: Taiwan: TSMC ranks 8th most valuable

Taiwan: TSMC ranks 8th most valuable Source: Companies Market Cap

15. Country’s market capitalization

Countries by market cap: $55.831 trillion (3,707 companies)

$55.831 trillion (3,707 companies) 2nd place country: China: $6.383 trillion (317 companies)

China: $6.383 trillion (317 companies) 3rd place country: Japan: $4.689 trillion (347 companies)

Japan: $4.689 trillion (347 companies) Source: Companies Market Cap

14. Gold reserves

Source: Diy13 / iStock via Getty Images

Gold reserves, Mar 2024: 8,133 metric tons

8,133 metric tons 2nd place country: Germany: 3,353 metric tons

Germany: 3,353 metric tons 3rd place country: Italy: 2,452 metric tons

Italy: 2,452 metric tons Source: World Gold Council

13. Gross domestic products

Source: Andrii Yalanskyi / iStock via Getty Images

GDP in current USD, 2022: $25.40 trillion

$25.40 trillion 2nd place country: China: $17.96 trillion

China: $17.96 trillion 3rd place country: Japan: $4.26 trillion

Japan: $4.26 trillion Source: World Bank

12. Number of millionaires

Source: asbe / iStock via Getty Images

No. of millionaires, 2022: 22,710

22,710 2nd place country: China (mainland): 6,231

China (mainland): 6,231 3rd place country: France: 2,821

France: 2,821 Source: UBS Global Wealth Report

11. Number of billionaires

Source: MCCAIG / iStock via Getty Images

No. of billionaires, 2024: 813 Total net worth: $5.7 trillion

813 Total net worth: $5.7 trillion 2nd place country: China: 406 Total net worth: $1.3 trillion

China: 406 Total net worth: $1.3 trillion 3rd place country: India: 200 Total net worth: $954 billion

India: 200 Total net worth: $954 billion Source: Forbes

10. Movie production

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

No. of movies: 24,866 (avg. production budget: $38,222,954)

24,866 (avg. production budget: $38,222,954) 2nd place country: U.K.: 4,607 (avg. production budget: $30,528,636)

U.K.: 4,607 (avg. production budget: $30,528,636) 3rd place country: France: 4,514 (avg. production budget: $22,323,053)

France: 4,514 (avg. production budget: $22,323,053) Source: The Numbers

9. Box office

Source: icholakov / iStock via Getty Images

Total worldwide box office: $638,456,389,487

$638,456,389,487 2nd place country: U.K.: $56,761,131,107

U.K.: $56,761,131,107 3rd place country: China: $50,793,078,470

China: $50,793,078,470 Source: The Numbers

8. Clinical trials

No. of clinical trials (1999-2022): 168,520

168,520 2nd place country: China: 94,193

China: 94,193 3rd place country: Japan: 63,499

Japan: 63,499 Source: WHO

7. Life science research

Life science research, 2018 (measure of a country’s contribution to articles in the 82 journals tracked by the index): 9,030.22

9,030.22 2nd place country: U.K.: 1,551.37

U.K.: 1,551.37 3rd place country: China: 1,447.47

China: 1,447.47 Source: Nature

6. Top universities

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

No. of universities in the top 100 worldwide: 49 (there are many lists, and the number of U.S. universities changes, but it is always highest)

49 (there are many lists, and the number of U.S. universities changes, but it is always highest) 2nd place country: U.K.: 9

U.K.: 9 3rd place country: China: 6

China: 6 Source: Center for World University Rankings

5. Nobel prize

Nobel laureats: 411 (413 prizes)

411 (413 prizes) 2nd place country: U.K.: 137 (138 prizes)

U.K.: 137 (138 prizes) 3rd place country: Germany: 115

Germany: 115 Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Nobel_laureates_by_country

4. Space launches

Total manned launches, Nov. 2023: 162 total, 163 attempts

162 total, 163 attempts 2nd place country: Russia (including USSR): 158 total, 159 attempts

Russia (including USSR): 158 total, 159 attempts 3rd place country: China: 13 total, 13 attempts

China: 13 total, 13 attempts Source: World Space Flight

3. Astronauts

Number of astronauts: 381 (910 flights, 25,820 days)

381 (910 flights, 25,820 days) 2nd place country: Russia (including USSR): 129 (283 flights, 29,920 days)

Russia (including USSR): 129 (283 flights, 29,920 days) 3rd place country: China: 22 (35 flights, 3,030 days)

China: 22 (35 flights, 3,030 days) Source: World Space Flight

2. Olympic medals



Source: S. Levin / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic medals (any game type, any medal): 3,105

3,105 2nd place country: Germany: 1,211

Germany: 1,211 3rd place country: Soviet Union: 1,204

Soviet Union: 1,204 Source: Olympedia

1. Gold medals

Source: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Olympic gold medals: 1,229

1,229 2nd place country: Soviet Union: 473

Soviet Union: 473 3rd place country: Germany/China: 384

Germany/China: 384 Source: Olympedia

Ahead of Independence Day, we thought it was a good time to take stock of how the U.S. is doing globally, in relation to other nations, in different fields. The U.S. is certainly the best — and the worst — in some areas.