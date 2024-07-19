Best and Worst States to Raise a Family: All States Ranked dimabl / Getty Images

JD Vance formally accepted the Republican vice-presidential nomination on Wednesday. The first-term senator from Ohio introduced himself to the country as Donald Trump’s running mate at the Republican National Convention. In his speech, he shared the story of growing up in a struggling working-class family.

“I want to give my kids the things that I didn’t have when I was growing up,” Vance said. Indeed, practically all parents want that for their children and their family. And regardless of who ends up in the White House after the elections, Americans want to believe that the elected president would work hard to help them achieve that – albeit using different policies.

To find the best and worst states to raise a family, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Birth Injury Lawyer Group’s report: The Best & Worst States in America to Raise a Family in 2024. To rank the state, the report uses 16 indicators across four categories: health & safety, education & child care, affordability, and socioeconomics. All scores are on a scale of 40 to 85. For each state we added the poverty rate, high school attainment rate, and the number of families from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. States are listed from worst to best.

Nevada ranks as the worst state to raise a family, followed by Louisiana and Mississippi. Nevada’s lowest category score is in socioeconomics, with a high unemployment rate and low credit score. There is also limited access to quality health care in the state, according to the report, and a high violent crime rate. Affordability is Nevada’s best scoring category, but while housing is relatively affordable, living costs are high. (Also see: This is the Worst State to Work in America.)

At the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts ranks as the best state to raise a family, followed by Vermont and North Dakota. Massachusetts’ worst category is affordability, with high costs of living. Still, the relatively high wages alleviate the high costs and sallow families to afford living in a state that prioritizes children’s health, including low infant mortality, low child uninsured rate, and relatively many pediatricians. The state also has a good education system and ranks high in socioeconomics measures.

The state that excels in the health & safety category is Vermont, while Arkansas ranks last in the category. In education & childcare, Utah ranks the highest and West Virginia ranks last. North Dakota leads in affordability, a category in which Hawaii struggles and ranks last. Finally, Vermont also leads in socioeconomics, where Louisiana ranks worst.

Why this matters

Source: monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images

There are many reasons people choose to raise a family in a certain place, many of them not really measurable. Wanting to be near family (grandparents and aunts and uncles) is often a significant factor. Those who do move, often do this for work. Either way, this list can help determine whether those living in a certain state need to demand their elected officials to do better and in what areas, or it can help suggest states to move to.

50. Nevada: 49.57 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 60.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 60.5 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 41.2 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 41.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.5% — 22nd highest

12.5% — 22nd highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 87.4% — 4th lowest

87.4% — 4th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 773,666 — 64.6% of all households

49. Louisiana: 52.37 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 78.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 78.2 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 18.6% — 2nd highest

18.6% — 2nd highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 87.3% — 3rd lowest

87.3% — 3rd lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,131,137 — 62.3% of all households

48. Mississippi: 52.59 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 74.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 74.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 44.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 44.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 19.1% — the highest

19.1% — the highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 87.6% — 5th lowest

87.6% — 5th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 754,264 — 65.7% of all households

47. California: 53.87 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Markue / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Health & Safety at 65.4 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 65.4 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 43.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 43.5 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.2% — 23rd highest

12.2% — 23rd highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 84.7% — the lowest

84.7% — the lowest No. of family households, 2022: 9,150,804 — 67.5% of all households

46. Arkansas: 55.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Rdlamkin / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 80.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 80.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 16.8% — 5th highest

16.8% — 5th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.1% — 11th lowest

89.1% — 11th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 777,933 — 64.0% of all households

45. New Mexico: 55.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 74.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 74.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 42.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 42.5 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 17.6% — 4th highest

17.6% — 4th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 88.0% — 7th lowest

88.0% — 7th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 516,464 — 60.9% of all households

44. Texas: 56.04 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 77.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 77.2 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 45.3 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 45.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 14.0% — 10th highest

14.0% — 10th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 86.1% — 2nd lowest

86.1% — 2nd lowest No. of family households, 2022: 7,483,376 — 67.5% of all households

43. South Carolina: 56.31 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 67.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 67.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 50.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 50.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 14.0% — 11th highest

14.0% — 11th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.5% — 20th lowest

90.5% — 20th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,398,412 — 65.5% of all households

42. Arizona: 56.74 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: 4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 62.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 62.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 52.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 52.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.5% — 21st highest

12.5% — 21st highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.2% — 12th lowest

89.2% — 12th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,843,530 — 64.7% of all households

41. Alabama: 57.02 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 79.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 79.5 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 46.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 46.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 16.2% — 7th highest

16.2% — 7th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 88.8% — 8th lowest

88.8% — 8th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,308,988 — 64.9% of all households

40. West Virginia: 57.15 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 79.9 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 79.9 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 17.9% — 3rd highest

17.9% — 3rd highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.1% — 10th lowest

89.1% — 10th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 463,064 — 62.9% of all households

39. Oklahoma: 57.48 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 79.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 79.3 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 48.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 48.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 15.7% — 8th highest

15.7% — 8th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.6% — 14th lowest

89.6% — 14th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,017,586 — 64.7% of all households

38. Kentucky: 58.32 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 81.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 81.8 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 46.8 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 46.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 16.5% — 6th highest

16.5% — 6th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.0% — 9th lowest

89.0% — 9th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,172,125 — 64.1% of all households

37. Florida: 58.38 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 62.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 62.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 52.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 52.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.7% — 17th highest

12.7% — 17th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.9% — 15th lowest

89.9% — 15th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 5,684,399 — 64.4% of all households

36. Tennessee: 59.16 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 74.4 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 74.4 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 50.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 50.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 13.3% — 14th highest

13.3% — 14th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.4% — 18th lowest

90.4% — 18th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,846,572 — 64.9% of all households

35. Georgia: 59.77 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 72.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 72.5 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 52.1 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 52.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.7% — 18th highest

12.7% — 18th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 89.5% — 13th lowest

89.5% — 13th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 2,733,234 — 66.8% of all households

34. Alaska: 60.88 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 71.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 71.3 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 48.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 48.7 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0% — 19th lowest

11.0% — 19th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.3% — 10th highest

93.3% — 10th highest No. of family households, 2022: 175,789 — 64.0% of all households

33. North Carolina: 61.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 73.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 73.2 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 56.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 56.6 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.8% — 16th highest

12.8% — 16th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.2% — 16th lowest

90.2% — 16th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 2,785,497 — 64.8% of all households

32. Indiana: 62.02 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 79.9 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 79.9 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 54.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 54.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.6% — 19th highest

12.6% — 19th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.2% — 17th lowest

90.2% — 17th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,740,106 — 63.8% of all households

31. Rhode Island: 63.62 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 78.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 78.7 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 47.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 47.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.8% — 17th lowest

10.8% — 17th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.5% — 21st lowest

90.5% — 21st lowest No. of family households, 2022: 266,935 — 59.8% of all households

30. Hawaii: 64.02 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Health & Safety at 76.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 76.7 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Affordability at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 40.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.2% — 10th lowest

10.2% — 10th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.9% — 14th highest

92.9% — 14th highest No. of family households, 2022: 335,052 — 67.7% of all households

29. Idaho: 64.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Best category: socioeconomics at 71.1 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 71.1 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 60.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 60.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7% — 15th lowest

10.7% — 15th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.0% — 19th highest

92.0% — 19th highest No. of family households, 2022: 491,073 — 68.5% of all households

28. Oregon: 64.41 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 67.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 67.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 60.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 60.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.1% — 25th highest

12.1% — 25th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.6% — 23rd highest

91.6% — 23rd highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,041,083 — 60.3% of all households

27. Michigan: 64.83 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 82.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 82.1 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 54.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 54.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 13.4% — 13th highest

13.4% — 13th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.8% — 21st highest

91.8% — 21st highest No. of family households, 2022: 2,548,560 — 62.3% of all households

26. Delaware: 64.89 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: sframephoto / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 73.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 73.8 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.4% — 3rd lowest

9.4% — 3rd lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.0% — 20th highest

92.0% — 20th highest No. of family households, 2022: 263,885 — 65.6% of all households

25. Illinois: 64.94 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 84.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 84.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 54.3 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 54.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.9% — 24th lowest

11.9% — 24th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.4% — 19th lowest

90.4% — 19th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 3,137,923 — 62.1% of all households

24. Ohio: 64.99 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 84.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 84.1 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 57.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 57.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 13.4% — 12th highest

13.4% — 12th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.8% — 22nd highest

91.8% — 22nd highest No. of family households, 2022: 2,983,145 — 61.2% of all households

23. Missouri: 65.16 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 80.9 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 80.9 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 58.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 58.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 13.2% — 15th highest

13.2% — 15th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.6% — 24th highest

91.6% — 24th highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,569,735 — 62.2% of all households

22. Washington: 65.28 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 66.9 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 66.9 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 63.4 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 63.4 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.0% — 9th lowest

10.0% — 9th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.2% — 17th highest

92.2% — 17th highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,935,445 — 62.8% of all households

21. New York: 65.33 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: StockByM / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 81.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 81.2 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 49.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 49.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 14.3% — 9th highest

14.3% — 9th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 87.9% — 6th lowest

87.9% — 6th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 4,738,232 — 60.9% of all households

20. Colorado: 65.65 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: milehightraveler / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: socioeconomics at 69.3 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 69.3 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Affordability at 59.4 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 59.4 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.4% — 4th lowest

9.4% — 4th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.0% — 12th highest

93.0% — 12th highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,464,182 — 61.4% of all households

19. Montana: 65.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: EB Adventure Photography / Shutterstock.com

Best category: socioeconomics at 74.4 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 74.4 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 57.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 57.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.1% — 24th highest

12.1% — 24th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 94.0% — 4th highest

94.0% — 4th highest No. of family households, 2022: 282,216 — 60.8% of all households

18. New Jersey: 65.96 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Health & Safety at 70.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 70.8 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: socioeconomics at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.7% — 7th lowest

9.7% — 7th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 90.7% — 22nd lowest

90.7% — 22nd lowest No. of family households, 2022: 2,378,459 — 67.6% of all households

17. Virginia: 67.62 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: socioeconomics at 70.7 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 70.7 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 64.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 64.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.6% — 13th lowest

10.6% — 13th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.5% — 25th highest

91.5% — 25th highest No. of family households, 2022: 2,191,916 — 64.8% of all households

16. Connecticut: 68.77 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 78.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 78.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 60.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 60.6 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.8% — 8th lowest

9.8% — 8th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.5% — 25th lowest

91.5% — 25th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 902,539 — 63.0% of all households

15. Maryland: 68.99 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Education & Childcare at 73.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 73.3 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 66.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 66.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.6% — 5th lowest

9.6% — 5th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.4% — 24th lowest

91.4% — 24th lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,546,282 — 65.1% of all households

14. Kansas: 69.06 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Affordability at 79.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 79.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 59.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 59.7 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.0% — 25th lowest

12.0% — 25th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.1% — 18th highest

92.1% — 18th highest No. of family households, 2022: 740,407 — 63.0% of all households

13. Wyoming: 69.22 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Best category: Affordability at 77.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 77.1 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 63.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 63.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8% — 22nd lowest

11.8% — 22nd lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.7% — 7th highest

93.7% — 7th highest No. of family households, 2022: 153,365 — 63.0% of all households

12. Nebraska: 70.64 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 78.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 78.7 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 62.5 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 62.5 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.2% — 20th lowest

11.2% — 20th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.8% — 15th highest

92.8% — 15th highest No. of family households, 2022: 501,595 — 62.5% of all households

11. Wisconsin: 71.23 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Jon Mattrisch / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: socioeconomics at 79.0 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 79.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 58.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 58.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.7% — 14th lowest

10.7% — 14th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.5% — 8th highest

93.5% — 8th highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,511,105 — 60.7% of all households

10. Pennsylvania: 71.26 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 81.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 81.7 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 65.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 65.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.8% — 23rd lowest

11.8% — 23rd lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 92.2% — 16th highest

92.2% — 16th highest No. of family households, 2022: 3,294,814 — 62.2% of all households

9. Utah: 71.31 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Education & Childcare at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Affordability at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 8.2% — 2nd lowest

8.2% — 2nd lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.0% — 13th highest

93.0% — 13th highest No. of family households, 2022: 830,599 — 73.5% of all households

8. Maine: 71.38 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 77.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 77.8 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 62.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 62.0 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.8% — 16th lowest

10.8% — 16th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 94.6% — 2nd highest

94.6% — 2nd highest No. of family households, 2022: 370,935 — 61.3% of all households

7. Iowa: 71.63 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 83.6 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 83.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 61.2 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 61.2 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.0% — 18th lowest

11.0% — 18th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.5% — 9th highest

93.5% — 9th highest No. of family households, 2022: 821,960 — 61.8% of all households

6. South Dakota: 72.07 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: socioeconomics at 84.0 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 84.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Health & Safety at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 58.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 12.5% — 20th highest

12.5% — 20th highest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.2% — 11th highest

93.2% — 11th highest No. of family households, 2022: 224,853 — 61.1% of all households

5. New Hampshire: 74.25 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: socioeconomics at 80.6 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 80.6 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 67.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 67.3 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 7.2% — the lowest

7.2% — the lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 94.5% — 3rd highest

94.5% — 3rd highest No. of family households, 2022: 358,120 — 64.3% of all households

4. Minnesota: 75.29 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: socioeconomics at 83.5 (on 40-85 scale)

socioeconomics at 83.5 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 67.1 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 67.1 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 9.6% — 6th lowest

9.6% — 6th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 94.0% — 5th highest

94.0% — 5th highest No. of family households, 2022: 1,456,312 — 62.7% of all households

3. North Dakota: 75.75 (on 40-85 scale)

Source: Sanghwan Kim / iStock via Getty Images

Best category: Affordability at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 65.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 65.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 11.5% — 21st lowest

11.5% — 21st lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 93.9% — 6th highest

93.9% — 6th highest No. of family households, 2022: 193,761 — 58.5% of all households

2. Vermont: 76.54 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 85.0 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Education & Childcare at 65.7 (on 40-85 scale)

Education & Childcare at 65.7 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.4% — 12th lowest

10.4% — 12th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 95.0% — the highest

95.0% — the highest No. of family households, 2022: 164,496 — 59.4% of all households

1. Massachusetts: 77.14 (on 40-85 scale)

Best category: Health & Safety at 82.3 (on 40-85 scale)

Health & Safety at 82.3 (on 40-85 scale) Worst category: Affordability at 72.8 (on 40-85 scale)

Affordability at 72.8 (on 40-85 scale) Poverty rate, 2022: 10.4% — 11th lowest

10.4% — 11th lowest High school attainment rate, 2022: 91.3% — 23rd lowest

91.3% — 23rd lowest No. of family households, 2022: 1,724,355 — 61.6% of all households

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.