$75K+ a Year Just to Get By: The Most Expensive U.S. Counties Ranked

The cost of living in the United States has surged in recent years. Due in part to pandemic-related supply constraints and rising demand, the consumer price index surpassed the Federal Reserve’s 2% target rate in March 2021, and has remained above that threshold ever since. This historic inflation has had a tangible impact on millions of Americans.

Key Points Historic inflation in the COVID-19 era has driven the cost of living in the United States up by well over 20% in the last half decade.

While rising prices have a direct impact on every American, consumer prices can vary considerably at the local level — and across the country, there are counties where consumers are paying far more than a typical American for the same goods and services.

According to the latest available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American households spend an average of $75,172 per year. These numbers reflect a 21% increase from the average annual household expenditure of $62,188 reported immediately before the outset of the ongoing inflationary period.

While marked increases in consumer prices have raised the cost of living for all Americans, the price of goods and services can vary considerably by geography, and some parts of the country are far more expensive to live in than others.

Using data from the U.S. Department of Commerce, 24/7 Wall St. identified the most expensive U.S. counties to live in. The counties, including county equivalents and independent cities, on this list were selected using the latest available data on regional price parity, or RPP, a cost of living index. Supplemental data on median household income, median home value, and unemployment are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey.

Among the 50 counties and independent cities on this list, goods and services are anywhere from 11.6% to 32.6% higher than they are nationwide, on average. These counties are largely concentrated in coastal states. California alone is home to 15 counties on this list, and another 12 are located in either New Jersey or New York. (Here is a look at the most expensive states to live in.)

Higher costs in these places are often due to several closely related economic factors, including the fact that the vast majority of these counties are part of a major metropolitan area. In many U.S. cities, land is scarce and housing supply is relatively limited. These same places are also often major population centers where demand for housing is high. This interplay between supply and demand ultimately drives the price of housing up, and housing costs are a key component of the cost of living in any community. Among the counties on this list, median home values are anywhere from about 20% to over 300% higher than the national median. (Here is a look at the states where home prices are still going up.)

Most counties on this list are also home to high-income populations. Nationwide, the typical American household earns $77,719 per year. Meanwhile, in a majority of the most expensive counties, a typical household earns over $100,000 annually. Not only does a higher cost of living make some of these places prohibitively expensive for many lower-income Americans, but high incomes themselves also reinforce higher consumer prices. Generally, in high-income areas where residents have more disposable income, greater consumer spending increases competition for goods and services, which in turn pushes prices higher.

These are the most expensive U.S. counties to live in.

Why It Matters

DGLimages / iStock via Getty Images

For years, the rapidly rising prices have been straining household budgets for millions of Americans. While no corner of the country was spared from the effects of inflation, there are specific places where long-standing, deeply entrenched supply and demand dynamics have pushed the cost of living well above what most Americans are accustomed to. In dozens of counties across the United States, the cost of living is over 10% higher than it is nationwide, on average.

50. Newport County, Rhode Island

Image Source / Image Source via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.6% higher than national average

11.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $100,859 (29.8% higher than national median)

$100,859 (29.8% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $559,700 (64.5% higher than national median)

$559,700 (64.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average)

6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 85,095

49. Santa Barbara County, California

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 11.8% higher than national average

11.8% higher than national average Median household income in county: $95,977 (23.5% higher than national median)

$95,977 (23.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $735,700 (116.3% higher than national median)

$735,700 (116.3% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than national average)

6.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 443,975

48. Santa Clara County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.0% higher than national average

12.0% higher than national average Median household income in county: $159,674 (105.5% higher than national median)

$159,674 (105.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,382,800 (306.5% higher than national median)

$1,382,800 (306.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average)

4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,903,297

47. El Dorado County, California

alacatr / Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.0% higher than national average

12.0% higher than national average Median household income in county: $106,190 (36.6% higher than national median)

$106,190 (36.6% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $640,500 (88.3% higher than national median)

$640,500 (88.3% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 192,299

46. Los Angeles County, California

Kit Leong / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.1% higher than national average

12.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $87,760 (12.9% higher than national median)

$87,760 (12.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $783,300 (130.2% higher than national median)

$783,300 (130.2% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average)

7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 9,848,406

45. Monmouth County, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.1% higher than national average

12.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $122,727 (57.9% higher than national median)

$122,727 (57.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $566,500 (66.5% higher than national median)

$566,500 (66.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.2% (in-line with national average)

5.2% (in-line with national average) County population: 643,615

44. Broomfield County, Colorado

bauhaus1000 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.3% higher than national average

12.3% higher than national average Median household income in county: $121,025 (55.7% higher than national median)

$121,025 (55.7% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $631,600 (85.7% higher than national median)

$631,600 (85.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average)

3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 75,110

43. Suffolk County, Massachusetts

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.3% higher than national average

12.3% higher than national average Median household income in county: $92,859 (19.5% higher than national median)

$92,859 (19.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $680,700 (100.1% higher than national median)

$680,700 (100.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average)

6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 782,172

42. Snohomish County, Washington

Jim Hardy / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.4% higher than national average

12.4% higher than national average Median household income in county: $107,982 (38.9% higher than national median)

$107,982 (38.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $644,600 (89.5% higher than national median)

$644,600 (89.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average)

4.4% (0.8 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 834,648

41. Nevada County, California

PaintedWorks / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.4% higher than national average

12.4% higher than national average Median household income in county: $84,905 (9.2% higher than national median)

$84,905 (9.2% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $602,800 (77.2% higher than national median)

$602,800 (77.2% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average)

4.7% (0.5 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 102,452

40. Napa County, California

Spondylolithesis / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.5% higher than national average

12.5% higher than national average Median household income in county: $108,970 (40.2% higher than national median)

$108,970 (40.2% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $838,800 (146.6% higher than national median)

$838,800 (146.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than national average)

5.1% (0.1 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 136,070

39. Middlesex County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.5% higher than national average

12.5% higher than national average Median household income in county: $126,779 (63.1% higher than national median)

$126,779 (63.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $687,200 (102.0% higher than national median)

$687,200 (102.0% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average)

4.2% (1.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,622,896

38. Richmond County, New York

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.6% higher than national average

12.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $98,290 (26.5% higher than national median)

$98,290 (26.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $658,500 (93.6% higher than national median)

$658,500 (93.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average)

5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 492,734

37. Somerset County, New Jersey

DougSchneiderPhoto / E+ via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.6% higher than national average

12.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $135,960 (74.9% higher than national median)

$135,960 (74.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $523,900 (54.0% higher than national median)

$523,900 (54.0% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 346,203

36. District of Columbia, District of Columbia

Estimated cost of living in county: 12.7% higher than national average

12.7% higher than national average Median household income in county: $106,287 (36.8% higher than national median)

$106,287 (36.8% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $724,600 (113.0% higher than national median)

$724,600 (113.0% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national average)

6.5% (1.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 672,079

35. Howard County, Maryland

Amy Sparwasser / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 13.2% higher than national average

13.2% higher than national average Median household income in county: $146,982 (89.1% higher than national median)

$146,982 (89.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $576,700 (69.5% higher than national median)

$576,700 (69.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average)

3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 333,916

34. Placer County, California

Saanvi Muppana / 500px / 500px via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 13.6% higher than national average

13.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $114,678 (47.6% higher than national median)

$114,678 (47.6% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $658,800 (93.7% higher than national median)

$658,800 (93.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average)

4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 412,435

33. Norfolk County, Massachusetts

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 13.6% higher than national average

13.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $126,497 (62.8% higher than national median)

$126,497 (62.8% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $649,400 (90.9% higher than national median)

$649,400 (90.9% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than national average)

4.9% (0.3 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 724,540

32. Bergen County, New Jersey

andykazie / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 13.7% higher than national average

13.7% higher than national average Median household income in county: $123,715 (59.2% higher than national median)

$123,715 (59.2% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $593,200 (74.4% higher than national median)

$593,200 (74.4% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average)

5.5% (0.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 954,717

31. Honolulu County, Hawaii

sorincolac / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.0% higher than national average

14.0% higher than national average Median household income in county: $104,264 (34.2% higher than national median)

$104,264 (34.2% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $873,000 (156.6% higher than national median)

$873,000 (156.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,003,666

30. Summit County, Colorado

skibreck / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.1% higher than national average

14.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $106,255 (36.7% higher than national median)

$106,255 (36.7% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $850,700 (150.1% higher than national median)

$850,700 (150.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average)

3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 30,857

29. Montgomery County, Maryland

Grandbrothers / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 14.3% higher than national average

14.3% higher than national average Median household income in county: $128,733 (65.6% higher than national median)

$128,733 (65.6% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $615,200 (80.8% higher than national median)

$615,200 (80.8% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,057,586

28. Contra Costa County, California

Sundry Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.0% higher than national average

15.0% higher than national average Median household income in county: $125,727 (61.8% higher than national median)

$125,727 (61.8% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $830,800 (144.2% higher than national median)

$830,800 (144.2% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.9% (0.7 ppt. higher than national average)

5.9% (0.7 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 1,161,458

27. San Diego County, California

Kyle Sprague / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.1% higher than national average

15.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $102,285 (31.6% higher than national median)

$102,285 (31.6% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $791,600 (132.7% higher than national median)

$791,600 (132.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average)

6.2% (1.0 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 3,282,782

26. Loudoun County, Virginia

Matthew Van Dyke / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.2% higher than national average

15.2% higher than national average Median household income in county: $178,707 (129.9% higher than national median)

$178,707 (129.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $701,000 (106.1% higher than national median)

$701,000 (106.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.2% (2.0 ppt. lower than national average)

3.2% (2.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 427,082

25. Queens County, New York

Roman Babakin / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.4% higher than national average

15.4% higher than national average Median household income in county: $84,961 (9.3% higher than national median)

$84,961 (9.3% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $699,200 (105.5% higher than national median)

$699,200 (105.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average)

7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 2,330,124

24. Morris County, New Jersey

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.6% higher than national average

15.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $134,929 (73.6% higher than national median)

$134,929 (73.6% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $557,000 (63.7% higher than national median)

$557,000 (63.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.2% (in-line with national average)

5.2% (in-line with national average) County population: 510,375

23. Kings County, New York

Diego Galtieri / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 15.9% higher than national average

15.9% higher than national average Median household income in county: $78,548 (1.1% higher than national median)

$78,548 (1.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $889,700 (161.5% higher than national median)

$889,700 (161.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.5% (2.3 ppt. higher than national average)

7.5% (2.3 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 2,646,306

22. Fairfax, Virginia (independent city)

ablokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in city: 15.9% higher than national average

15.9% higher than national average Median household income in city: $132,774 (70.8% higher than national median)

$132,774 (70.8% higher than national median) Median home value in city: $677,400 (99.1% higher than national median)

$677,400 (99.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in city: 4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average)

4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average) City population: 24,478

21. Douglas County, Colorado

Adam-Springer / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.2% higher than national average

16.2% higher than national average Median household income in county: $145,737 (87.5% higher than national median)

$145,737 (87.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $674,000 (98.1% higher than national median)

$674,000 (98.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average)

3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 368,283

20. Westchester County, New York

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 16.7% higher than national average

16.7% higher than national average Median household income in county: $118,411 (52.4% higher than national median)

$118,411 (52.4% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $638,400 (87.7% higher than national median)

$638,400 (87.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.0% (0.8 ppt. higher than national average)

6.0% (0.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 996,888

19. Putnam County, New York

Kirkikis / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.0% higher than national average

17.0% higher than national average Median household income in county: $127,405 (63.9% higher than national median)

$127,405 (63.9% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $448,000 (31.7% higher than national median)

$448,000 (31.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.1% (1.1 ppt. lower than national average)

4.1% (1.1 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 97,988

18. Alameda County, California

DianeBentleyRaymond / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.1% higher than national average

17.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $126,240 (62.4% higher than national median)

$126,240 (62.4% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,057,400 (210.8% higher than national median)

$1,057,400 (210.8% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.2% (in-line with national average)

5.2% (in-line with national average) County population: 1,651,949

17. Fairfax County, Virginia

hroe / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.5% higher than national average

17.5% higher than national average Median household income in county: $150,113 (93.1% higher than national median)

$150,113 (93.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $699,700 (105.7% higher than national median)

$699,700 (105.7% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.0% (1.2 ppt. lower than national average)

4.0% (1.2 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,144,474

16. Kalawao County, Hawaii

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.5% higher than national average

17.5% higher than national average Median household income in county: $86,250 (11.0% higher than national median)

$86,250 (11.0% higher than national median) Median home value in county: N/A

N/A 5-year average unemployment rate in county: N/A

N/A County population: 43

15. King County, Washington

aiisha5 / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 17.8% higher than national average

17.8% higher than national average Median household income in county: $122,148 (57.2% higher than national median)

$122,148 (57.2% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $811,200 (138.4% higher than national median)

$811,200 (138.4% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average)

4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 2,262,713

14. Suffolk County, New York

Meinzahn / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.1% higher than national average

18.1% higher than national average Median household income in county: $128,329 (65.1% higher than national median)

$128,329 (65.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $539,500 (58.6% higher than national median)

$539,500 (58.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average)

4.6% (0.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,525,680

13. Alpine County, California

TomÃ¡s Guardia Bencomo / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.8% higher than national average

18.8% higher than national average Median household income in county: $110,781 (42.5% higher than national median)

$110,781 (42.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $466,100 (37.0% higher than national median)

$466,100 (37.0% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average)

3.6% (1.6 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,695

12. Monroe County, Florida

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 18.9% higher than national average

18.9% higher than national average Median household income in county: $82,430 (6.1% higher than national median)

$82,430 (6.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $723,800 (112.8% higher than national median)

$723,800 (112.8% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.2% (2.0 ppt. lower than national average)

3.2% (2.0 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 81,840

11. Alexandria Virginia (independent city)

Estimated cost of living in city: 19.9% higher than national average

19.9% higher than national average Median household income in city: $113,638 (46.2% higher than national median)

$113,638 (46.2% higher than national median) Median home value in city: $696,800 (104.8% higher than national median)

$696,800 (104.8% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in city: 3.4% (1.8 ppt. lower than national average)

3.4% (1.8 ppt. lower than national average) City population: 156,788

10. Falls Church, Virginia (independent city)

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in city: 20.2% higher than national average

20.2% higher than national average Median household income in city: $154,734 (99.1% higher than national median)

$154,734 (99.1% higher than national median) Median home value in city: $1,005,400 (195.5% higher than national median)

$1,005,400 (195.5% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in city: 6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average)

6.3% (1.1 ppt. higher than national average) City population: 14,593

9. Orange County, California

MattGush / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.3% higher than national average

20.3% higher than national average Median household income in county: $113,702 (46.3% higher than national median)

$113,702 (46.3% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $915,500 (169.1% higher than national median)

$915,500 (169.1% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average)

5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 3,164,063

8. Nassau County, New York

alarico / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 20.6% higher than national average

20.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $143,408 (84.5% higher than national median)

$143,408 (84.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $658,700 (93.6% higher than national median)

$658,700 (93.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average)

4.8% (0.4 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 1,388,138

7. Crook County, Oregon

libre de droit / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 22.6% higher than national average

22.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $81,675 (5.1% higher than national median)

$81,675 (5.1% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $423,300 (24.4% higher than national median)

$423,300 (24.4% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average)

5.3% (0.1 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 25,651

6. San Francisco County, California

bluejayphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 23.3% higher than national average

23.3% higher than national average Median household income in county: $141,446 (82.0% higher than national median)

$141,446 (82.0% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,380,500 (305.8% higher than national median)

$1,380,500 (305.8% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 5.6% (0.4 ppt. higher than national average)

5.6% (0.4 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 836,321

5. Arlington County, Virginia

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 25.2% higher than national average

25.2% higher than national average Median household income in county: $140,160 (80.3% higher than national median)

$140,160 (80.3% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $864,800 (154.2% higher than national median)

$864,800 (154.2% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average)

3.3% (1.9 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 235,463

4. Marin County, California

yhelfman / iStock via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 27.2% higher than national average

27.2% higher than national average Median household income in county: $142,785 (83.7% higher than national median)

$142,785 (83.7% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,390,000 (308.6% higher than national median)

$1,390,000 (308.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 6.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than national average)

6.1% (0.9 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 258,765

3. San Mateo County, California

Faina Gurevich / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 27.7% higher than national average

27.7% higher than national average Median household income in county: $156,000 (100.7% higher than national median)

$156,000 (100.7% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,494,500 (339.3% higher than national median)

$1,494,500 (339.3% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average)

4.5% (0.7 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 745,100

2. Leelanau County, Michigan

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Estimated cost of living in county: 30.9% higher than national average

30.9% higher than national average Median household income in county: $91,943 (18.3% higher than national median)

$91,943 (18.3% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $406,900 (19.6% higher than national median)

$406,900 (19.6% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 3.9% (1.3 ppt. lower than national average)

3.9% (1.3 ppt. lower than national average) County population: 22,607

1. New York County, New York

EWY Media / Shutterstock.com

Estimated cost of living in county: 32.6% higher than national average

32.6% higher than national average Median household income in county: $104,553 (34.5% higher than national median)

$104,553 (34.5% higher than national median) Median home value in county: $1,108,900 (226.0% higher than national median)

$1,108,900 (226.0% higher than national median) 5-year average unemployment rate in county: 7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average)

7.0% (1.8 ppt. higher than national average) County population: 1,627,788

