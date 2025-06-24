These American Cities Are Thriving, Some With Unemployment Rates Under Below 2% Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com

Unemployment is one of the most important and closely watched economic indicators — and for good reason. Seen as a gauge for the strength of the country’s job market, the official unemployment rate reflects the share of Americans aged 16 and older who are out of work, despite actively seeking a job. At the individual level, the adverse effects of unemployment can extend well beyond financial concerns. At the broader, macroeconomic level, high unemployment can trigger a cascade of negative consequences.

Key Points The strength of the U.S. economy is inextricably linked to the health of the American job market, and in recent years, economic growth has been fueled, in part, by historically low unemployment rates.

Labor market conditions are influenced by a wide range of global, national, and local factors, however, and as a result, there are cities and towns across the country where jobless rates are lower than have ever been across the country as a whole.

Consulting a professional advisor can help you achieve financial security and independence. Click here to get started now.

Americans who are unemployed are at increased risk of eviction, and those out of work for at least six months are exposed to far greater than average risk of poverty. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, rates of depression, anxiety, and stress-related illnesses like stroke or heart attack are also far higher among the unemployed than they are among working Americans.

Unemployment also has implications for the economy at large, and at high enough levels, joblessness can negatively impact working Americans. In today’s economy, a single percentage point increase in the unemployment rate represents the loss of nearly 1.7 million jobs. That means 1.7 million households with lost wages and 1.7 million fewer workers contributing to economic output. Reduced productivity and consumer spending have ripple effects throughout the economy, often leading to further workforce reductions and potentially fueling an economic contraction or prolonged recession.

Encouragingly, the U.S. job market has experienced a period of historic strength in recent years. After hitting 8.1% in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the average annual unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in 2021. In both 2022 and 2023, the annual jobless rate hit its lowest level since the 1960s, at just 3.6%. (Here is a look at the U.S. presidents who oversaw the best job markets in American history.)

While the annual unemployment rate climbed again in 2024, at 4.0%, joblessness in the U.S. remains low by historical standards. But even though the American job market is relatively healthy, there are cities and towns across the country where unemployment rates are lower than they have ever been nationwide.

Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best local job market in every state. Rankings are based on average unemployment rates in 2024. We considered each of the nearly 2,000 U.S. cities and towns with available data from the BLS’ Local Area Unemployment Statistics program. It is important to note that in two states — Hawaii and Vermont — the LAUS covers only a single city. As a result, the listed city in these states ranks as the best local job market by default. Data on median household income are five-year average estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey. All other supplemental data is from the LAUS.

Among the 50 cities and towns on this list, 2024 unemployment rates range from 4.2% to just 1.7%. In each of these places, the local jobless rate is anywhere from 0.1 to 2.7 percentage points lower than the comparable statewide unemployment rate.

Low unemployment typically indicates a greater number of wage earners, and, as a result, household incomes tend to be relatively high in these places. Of the 50 cities and towns on this list, 39 have a higher median household income than the state as a whole, often by tens of thousands of dollars. Higher household earnings can fuel consumer spending, which in turn can create employment opportunities and drive a virtuous economic cycle. (Here is a look at the 30 American jobs that may vanish in the next 10 years.)

These are the best local job markets in each state.

Why It Matters

Win McNamee / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Few economic indicators have greater implications for working Americans and the economy as a whole than the unemployment rate. Rising unemployment can drive downward economic spirals, while falling unemployment can mean a reduced likelihood of financial hardship for American households and more rapid national economic growth. The U.S. is currently in a period of historically low unemployment, and there are parts of the country where unemployment rates are below anything that has ever been reported nationwide.

Alabama: Pelham

Betsy / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.2% (3.1% in Alabama)

2.2% (3.1% in Alabama) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 314

314 Number of employed residents in 2024: 14,094

14,094 Total labor force in 2024: 14,408

14,408 Median household income: $91,904 ($62,027 in Alabama)

$91,904 ($62,027 in Alabama) Places considered in state: 28

Alaska: Sitka

filo / E+ via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.1% (4.6% in Alaska)

3.1% (4.6% in Alaska) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 142

142 Number of employed residents in 2024: 4,438

4,438 Total labor force in 2024: 4,580

4,580 Median household income: $101,207 ($89,336 in Alaska)

$101,207 ($89,336 in Alaska) Places considered in state: 5

Arizona: Queen Creek

Christopher Harris / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.8% (3.6% in Arizona)

2.8% (3.6% in Arizona) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,114

1,114 Number of employed residents in 2024: 39,219

39,219 Total labor force in 2024: 40,333

40,333 Median household income: $134,719 ($76,872 in Arizona)

$134,719 ($76,872 in Arizona) Places considered in state: 32

Arkansas: Bentonville

Larry Fleury / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.5% (3.5% in Arkansas)

2.5% (3.5% in Arkansas) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 825

825 Number of employed residents in 2024: 32,829

32,829 Total labor force in 2024: 33,654

33,654 Median household income: $108,465 ($58,773 in Arkansas)

$108,465 ($58,773 in Arkansas) Places considered in state: 20

California: Goleta

ClaudineVM / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.9% (5.3% in California)

2.9% (5.3% in California) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 559

559 Number of employed residents in 2024: 18,547

18,547 Total labor force in 2024: 19,106

19,106 Median household income: $118,039 ($96,334 in California)

$118,039 ($96,334 in California) Places considered in state: 285

Colorado: Littleton

Cavan Images / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.9% (4.3% in Colorado)

3.9% (4.3% in Colorado) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,026

1,026 Number of employed residents in 2024: 25,601

25,601 Total labor force in 2024: 26,627

26,627 Median household income: $96,611 ($92,470 in Colorado)

$96,611 ($92,470 in Colorado) Places considered in state: 28

Connecticut: Glastonbury

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.3% (3.2% in Connecticut)

2.3% (3.2% in Connecticut) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 438

438 Number of employed residents in 2024: 18,919

18,919 Total labor force in 2024: 19,357

19,357 Median household income: $130,294 ($93,760 in Connecticut)

$130,294 ($93,760 in Connecticut) Places considered in state: 45

Delaware: Middletown

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.1% (3.7% in Delaware)

3.1% (3.7% in Delaware) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 390

390 Number of employed residents in 2024: 12,010

12,010 Total labor force in 2024: 12,400

12,400 Median household income: $115,252 ($82,855 in Delaware)

$115,252 ($82,855 in Delaware) Places considered in state: 4

Florida: Miami Lakes

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.1% (3.4% in Florida)

2.1% (3.4% in Florida) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 384

384 Number of employed residents in 2024: 18,263

18,263 Total labor force in 2024: 18,647

18,647 Median household income: $97,255 ($71,711 in Florida)

$97,255 ($71,711 in Florida) Places considered in state: 103

Georgia: Brookhaven

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.6% (3.5% in Georgia)

2.6% (3.5% in Georgia) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 894

894 Number of employed residents in 2024: 33,915

33,915 Total labor force in 2024: 34,809

34,809 Median household income: $117,448 ($74,664 in Georgia)

$117,448 ($74,664 in Georgia) Places considered in state: 45

Hawaii: Honolulu

okimo / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.7% (3.0% in Hawaii)

2.7% (3.0% in Hawaii) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 12,790

12,790 Number of employed residents in 2024: 458,164

458,164 Total labor force in 2024: 470,954

470,954 Median household income: $104,264 ($98,317 in Hawaii)

$104,264 ($98,317 in Hawaii) Places considered in state: 1

Idaho: Moscow

Shunyu Fan / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.8% (3.7% in Idaho)

2.8% (3.7% in Idaho) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 418

418 Number of employed residents in 2024: 14,765

14,765 Total labor force in 2024: 15,183

15,183 Median household income: $56,497 ($74,636 in Idaho)

$56,497 ($74,636 in Idaho) Places considered in state: 14

Illinois: Edwardsville

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.7% (5.0% in Illinois)

3.7% (5.0% in Illinois) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 502

502 Number of employed residents in 2024: 13,085

13,085 Total labor force in 2024: 13,587

13,587 Median household income: $92,671 ($81,702 in Illinois)

$92,671 ($81,702 in Illinois) Places considered in state: 103

Indiana: Zionsville

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.2% (4.2% in Indiana)

3.2% (4.2% in Indiana) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 550

550 Number of employed residents in 2024: 16,493

16,493 Total labor force in 2024: 17,043

17,043 Median household income: $159,126 ($70,051 in Indiana)

$159,126 ($70,051 in Indiana) Places considered in state: 41

Iowa: Iowa City

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.3% (3.0% in Iowa)

2.3% (3.0% in Iowa) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 981

981 Number of employed residents in 2024: 42,468

42,468 Total labor force in 2024: 43,449

43,449 Median household income: $57,533 ($73,147 in Iowa)

$57,533 ($73,147 in Iowa) Places considered in state: 22

Kansas: Garden City

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.8% (3.6% in Kansas)

2.8% (3.6% in Kansas) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 442

442 Number of employed residents in 2024: 15,262

15,262 Total labor force in 2024: 15,704

15,704 Median household income: $72,511 ($72,639 in Kansas)

$72,511 ($72,639 in Kansas) Places considered in state: 19

Kentucky: Lexington-Fayette

Davel5957 / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 4.2% (5.1% in Kentucky)

4.2% (5.1% in Kentucky) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 7,373

7,373 Number of employed residents in 2024: 168,371

168,371 Total labor force in 2024: 175,744

175,744 Median household income: $67,631 ($62,417 in Kentucky)

$67,631 ($62,417 in Kentucky) Places considered in state: 17

Louisiana: Central

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.6% (4.4% in Louisiana)

3.6% (4.4% in Louisiana) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 532

532 Number of employed residents in 2024: 14,435

14,435 Total labor force in 2024: 14,967

14,967 Median household income: $90,091 ($60,023 in Louisiana)

$90,091 ($60,023 in Louisiana) Places considered in state: 13

Maine: South Portland

Jorge Moro / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.5% (3.1% in Maine)

2.5% (3.1% in Maine) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 412

412 Number of employed residents in 2024: 16,284

16,284 Total labor force in 2024: 16,696

16,696 Median household income: $84,563 ($71,773 in Maine)

$84,563 ($71,773 in Maine) Places considered in state: 4

Maryland: Annapolis

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.5% (3.0% in Maryland)

2.5% (3.0% in Maryland) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 565

565 Number of employed residents in 2024: 21,664

21,664 Total labor force in 2024: 22,229

22,229 Median household income: $104,257 ($101,652 in Maryland)

$104,257 ($101,652 in Maryland) Places considered in state: 10

Massachusetts: Brookline

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.7% (4.0% in Massachusetts)

2.7% (4.0% in Massachusetts) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,050

1,050 Number of employed residents in 2024: 37,820

37,820 Total labor force in 2024: 38,870

38,870 Median household income: $140,631 ($101,341 in Massachusetts)

$140,631 ($101,341 in Massachusetts) Places considered in state: 80

Michigan: Northville Township

Dwight Burdette / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.0% (4.7% in Michigan)

2.0% (4.7% in Michigan) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 334

334 Number of employed residents in 2024: 16,469

16,469 Total labor force in 2024: 16,803

16,803 Median household income: $141,816 ($71,149 in Michigan)

$141,816 ($71,149 in Michigan) Places considered in state: 88

Minnesota: Moorhead

Jacob Boomsma / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.3% (3.0% in Minnesota)

2.3% (3.0% in Minnesota) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 562

562 Number of employed residents in 2024: 24,233

24,233 Total labor force in 2024: 24,795

24,795 Median household income: $69,371 ($87,556 in Minnesota)

$69,371 ($87,556 in Minnesota) Places considered in state: 45

Mississippi: Pearl

Kevin magee / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.1% (3.2% in Mississippi)

2.1% (3.2% in Mississippi) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 329

329 Number of employed residents in 2024: 15,110

15,110 Total labor force in 2024: 15,439

15,439 Median household income: $54,643 ($54,915 in Mississippi)

$54,643 ($54,915 in Mississippi) Places considered in state: 19

Missouri: O’Fallon

Jim Roberts / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.8% (3.7% in Missouri)

2.8% (3.7% in Missouri) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,514

1,514 Number of employed residents in 2024: 53,530

53,530 Total labor force in 2024: 55,044

55,044 Median household income: $107,203 ($68,920 in Missouri)

$107,203 ($68,920 in Missouri) Places considered in state: 30

Montana: Bozeman

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.2% (3.0% in Montana)

2.2% (3.0% in Montana) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 826

826 Number of employed residents in 2024: 37,038

37,038 Total labor force in 2024: 37,864

37,864 Median household income: $79,903 ($69,922 in Montana)

$79,903 ($69,922 in Montana) Places considered in state: 8

Nebraska: Kearney

allenboe / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.3% (2.8% in Nebraska)

2.3% (2.8% in Nebraska) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 447

447 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,362

19,362 Total labor force in 2024: 19,809

19,809 Median household income: $69,790 ($74,985 in Nebraska)

$69,790 ($74,985 in Nebraska) Places considered in state: 8

Nevada: Reno

alacatr / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 4.6% (5.6% in Nevada)

4.6% (5.6% in Nevada) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 7,081

7,081 Number of employed residents in 2024: 145,301

145,301 Total labor force in 2024: 152,382

152,382 Median household income: $78,448 ($75,561 in Nevada)

$78,448 ($75,561 in Nevada) Places considered in state: 6

New Hampshire: Dover

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.0% (2.6% in New Hampshire)

2.0% (2.6% in New Hampshire) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 407

407 Number of employed residents in 2024: 20,258

20,258 Total labor force in 2024: 20,665

20,665 Median household income: $92,748 ($95,628 in New Hampshire)

$92,748 ($95,628 in New Hampshire) Places considered in state: 10

New Jersey: Hoboken

James Andrews / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.7% (4.5% in New Jersey)

2.7% (4.5% in New Jersey) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,120

1,120 Number of employed residents in 2024: 40,668

40,668 Total labor force in 2024: 41,788

41,788 Median household income: $176,943 ($101,050 in New Jersey)

$176,943 ($101,050 in New Jersey) Places considered in state: 108

New Mexico: Carlsbad

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.3% (4.1% in New Mexico)

3.3% (4.1% in New Mexico) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 544

544 Number of employed residents in 2024: 15,990

15,990 Total labor force in 2024: 16,534

16,534 Median household income: $78,277 ($62,125 in New Mexico)

$78,277 ($62,125 in New Mexico) Places considered in state: 10

New York: Clifton Park

Tyler A. McNeil / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.6% (4.3% in New York)

2.6% (4.3% in New York) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 524

524 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,434

19,434 Total labor force in 2024: 19,958

19,958 Median household income: $130,435 ($84,578 in New York)

$130,435 ($84,578 in New York) Places considered in state: 107

North Carolina: Morrisville

Crystal Bolin Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.7% (3.6% in North Carolina)

2.7% (3.6% in North Carolina) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 521

521 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,081

19,081 Total labor force in 2024: 19,602

19,602 Median household income: $125,404 ($69,904 in North Carolina)

$125,404 ($69,904 in North Carolina) Places considered in state: 44

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.1% (2.4% in North Dakota)

2.1% (2.4% in North Dakota) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 712

712 Number of employed residents in 2024: 33,293

33,293 Total labor force in 2024: 34,005

34,005 Median household income: $63,838 ($75,949 in North Dakota)

$63,838 ($75,949 in North Dakota) Places considered in state: 7

Ohio: Avon

Chris Light / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.0% (4.3% in Ohio)

3.0% (4.3% in Ohio) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 399

399 Number of employed residents in 2024: 12,923

12,923 Total labor force in 2024: 13,322

13,322 Median household income: $126,618 ($69,680 in Ohio)

$126,618 ($69,680 in Ohio) Places considered in state: 71

Oklahoma: Owasso

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.8% (3.3% in Oklahoma)

2.8% (3.3% in Oklahoma) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 616

616 Number of employed residents in 2024: 21,335

21,335 Total labor force in 2024: 21,951

21,951 Median household income: $79,386 ($63,603 in Oklahoma)

$79,386 ($63,603 in Oklahoma) Places considered in state: 20

Oregon: Newberg

shanecotee / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.5% (4.2% in Oregon)

3.5% (4.2% in Oregon) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 533

533 Number of employed residents in 2024: 14,826

14,826 Total labor force in 2024: 15,359

15,359 Median household income: $91,389 ($80,426 in Oregon)

$91,389 ($80,426 in Oregon) Places considered in state: 25

Pennsylvania: Derry Township (Dauphin County)

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.0% (3.6% in Pennsylvania)

2.0% (3.6% in Pennsylvania) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 276

276 Number of employed residents in 2024: 13,200

13,200 Total labor force in 2024: 13,476

13,476 Median household income: $93,564 ($76,081 in Pennsylvania)

$93,564 ($76,081 in Pennsylvania) Places considered in state: 73

Rhode Island: North Kingstown

Swampyank / Wikimedia Commons

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.3% (4.3% in Rhode Island)

3.3% (4.3% in Rhode Island) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 521

521 Number of employed residents in 2024: 15,071

15,071 Total labor force in 2024: 15,592

15,592 Median household income: $120,565 ($86,372 in Rhode Island)

$120,565 ($86,372 in Rhode Island) Places considered in state: 14

South Carolina: Mount Pleasant

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.1% (4.1% in South Carolina)

3.1% (4.1% in South Carolina) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,589

1,589 Number of employed residents in 2024: 50,239

50,239 Total labor force in 2024: 51,828

51,828 Median household income: $121,364 ($66,818 in South Carolina)

$121,364 ($66,818 in South Carolina) Places considered in state: 24

South Dakota: Rapid City

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 1.7% (1.8% in South Dakota)

1.7% (1.8% in South Dakota) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 700

700 Number of employed residents in 2024: 40,014

40,014 Total labor force in 2024: 40,714

40,714 Median household income: $65,712 ($72,421 in South Dakota)

$65,712 ($72,421 in South Dakota) Places considered in state: 3

Tennessee: Spring Hill

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.6% (3.4% in Tennessee)

2.6% (3.4% in Tennessee) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 837

837 Number of employed residents in 2024: 31,285

31,285 Total labor force in 2024: 32,122

32,122 Median household income: $106,658 ($67,097 in Tennessee)

$106,658 ($67,097 in Tennessee) Places considered in state: 30

Texas: Kyle

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.9% (4.1% in Texas)

2.9% (4.1% in Texas) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,092

1,092 Number of employed residents in 2024: 36,190

36,190 Total labor force in 2024: 37,282

37,282 Median household income: $89,645 ($76,292 in Texas)

$89,645 ($76,292 in Texas) Places considered in state: 130

Utah: Syracuse

(c) Salil Bhatt / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.5% (3.2% in Utah)

2.5% (3.2% in Utah) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 499

499 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,612

19,612 Total labor force in 2024: 20,111

20,111 Median household income: $132,459 ($91,750 in Utah)

$132,459 ($91,750 in Utah) Places considered in state: 39

Vermont: Burlington

halbergman / E+ via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.0% (2.3% in Vermont)

2.0% (2.3% in Vermont) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 522

522 Number of employed residents in 2024: 25,179

25,179 Total labor force in 2024: 25,701

25,701 Median household income: $68,854 ($78,024 in Vermont)

$68,854 ($78,024 in Vermont) Places considered in state: 1

Virginia: Fairfax

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.4% (2.9% in Virginia)

2.4% (2.9% in Virginia) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 341

341 Number of employed residents in 2024: 14,030

14,030 Total labor force in 2024: 14,371

14,371 Median household income: $132,774 ($90,974 in Virginia)

$132,774 ($90,974 in Virginia) Places considered in state: 40

Washington: Redmond

dmitriko / Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.4% (4.5% in Washington)

3.4% (4.5% in Washington) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 1,630

1,630 Number of employed residents in 2024: 46,733

46,733 Total labor force in 2024: 48,363

48,363 Median household income: $162,099 ($94,952 in Washington)

$162,099 ($94,952 in Washington) Places considered in state: 46

West Virginia: Charleston

Wirestock / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 3.6% (4.1% in West Virginia)

3.6% (4.1% in West Virginia) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 820

820 Number of employed residents in 2024: 22,170

22,170 Total labor force in 2024: 22,990

22,990 Median household income: $64,512 ($57,917 in West Virginia)

$64,512 ($57,917 in West Virginia) Places considered in state: 5

Wisconsin: Fitchburg

lanemayer / Flickr

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.2% (3.0% in Wisconsin)

2.2% (3.0% in Wisconsin) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 448

448 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,892

19,892 Total labor force in 2024: 20,340

20,340 Median household income: $85,420 ($75,670 in Wisconsin)

$85,420 ($75,670 in Wisconsin) Places considered in state: 35

Wyoming: Laramie

pabradyphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average unemployment rate in 2024: 2.7% (3.2% in Wyoming)

2.7% (3.2% in Wyoming) Number of unemployed residents in 2024: 526

526 Number of employed residents in 2024: 19,126

19,126 Total labor force in 2024: 19,652

19,652 Median household income: $52,414 ($74,815 in Wyoming)

$52,414 ($74,815 in Wyoming) Places considered in state: 4

If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality. (sponsor)