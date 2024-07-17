The Most Selective Law Schools in the US, Ranked

Demand for lawyers is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for attorneys is expected to increase by 8% between 2022 and 2032 — eclipsing the 3% projected employment growth across all occupations. The latest numbers from the American Bar Association show that there will likely be no shortage of qualified candidates to fill these jobs.
After climbing for each of the last four years, the number of graduates from American law schools rose by 6% between 2019 and 2022, from 33,954 to 36,078. Rising interest in the profession is likely driven not only by a growing need for legal services, but also by financial incentives. The median salary among lawyers in the U.S. was $145,760 in May 2023, more than triple the typical salary across all occupations of $48,060. (Here is a look at the highest paying jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree.)
In recent years, most law school graduates have been hired by law firms — but those with a JD are by no means confined to a career in the courtroom. A law school education confers a specialized skill set with a broad range of applications, and according to the ABA, nearly 30% of the 2022 graduating class took jobs in business, government, public interest, or education.
But as is the case with undergraduate institutions, graduates of top-tier law schools have a definitive edge in the job market, and are more likely to receive offers for high-prestige, high-salary jobs. Because of the advantages they offer, the best law schools tend to be highly selective when it comes to the admissions process.
Using data from the ABA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 hardest law schools to get into in the United States. Schools are ranked on an equally weighted index of three measures: the fall 2023 acceptance rate, median undergraduate GPA for new enrollees in the fall 2023 semester, and median LSAT score of new enrollees in fall 2023.
The 50 institutions on this list represent about one-quarter of all ABA accredited law schools in the United States. Among them, the share of applicants who were offered admission for fall 2023 ranges from about 40% to less than 6%. A proven record of academic achievement is a prerequisite for admission to these schools, as across all 50, the majority of students who enrolled in fall 2023 had an undergraduate GPA of at least 3.7 out of 4.0. (Here is a look at the 50 hardest colleges and universities to get into.)
The quality of education offered at these schools is evidenced, in part, by the share of graduates who pass the bar — a two-day competence test law school graduates must pass in order to be a licensed practitioner. Among the 50 schools on this list, the share of graduates who passed the bar on their first attempt in 2023 exceeds the 79.2% passage rate across all ABA recognized law schools.
Why It Matters
Law school is a major investment of both time and money — but those with a JD who are licensed to practice law have access to some of the most secure and high-paying jobs in the United States. Still, for those pursuing a legal education, the school they enroll in can have considerable bearing on their career prospects. Starting, private-sector salaries for graduates of the highest-ranked law schools often exceed $200,000 — and it is no coincidence that eight of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices got their legal education at either Harvard or Yale. For any top-tier law school, the admissions process is highly competitive.
50. University of Tennessee
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,526
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 162 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.7%
49. Emory University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 40.9%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,533
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.82 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.2%
48. University of Wisconsin
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 35.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,616
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 100.0%
47. University of Maryland
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,548
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 163 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 74.9%
46. University of Colorado
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 34.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,807
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.81 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 81.1%
45. University of Arizona
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 29.3%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,605
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 163 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 78.4%
44. Wake Forest University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 31.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,116
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.3%
43. Southern Methodist University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 32.7%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,175
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 84.9%
42. Wayne State University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 27.4%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,058
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 162 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 66.7%
41. The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 33.1%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,814
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 90.7%
40. University of Minnesota
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 39.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,100
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 89.6%
39. University of Utah
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 904
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.0%
38. William And Mary School of Law
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 27.3%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,248
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.77 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.0%
37. Baylor University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,005
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.73 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.6%
36. Pepperdine University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,485
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.3%
35. Villanova University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 22.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,351
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.80 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.8%
34. University of California-Irvine
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 18.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,629
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.72 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.9%
33. Fordham University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.1%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,346
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.76 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.8%
32. George Washington University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.7%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 8,310
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.1%
31. Florida State University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.1%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,290
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.0%
30. University of North Carolina
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.3%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,815
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 92.0%
29. University of Notre Dame
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 24.4%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,476
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.5%
28. Boston College
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 13.4%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,650
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.77 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.9%
27. Brigham Young University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 504
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.4%
26. University of Alabama
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 26.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 1,634
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.3%
25. Arizona State University College of Law
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.3%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 4,178
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.4%
24. University of Georgia
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,027
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.7%
23. Boston University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 7,297
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.7%
22. George Mason University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.0%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 2,303
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.89 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.4%
21. University of Florida
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.0%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 3,968
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.91 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 81.9%
20. Vanderbilt University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,554
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.89 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.0%
19. University of California-Berkeley
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.9%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,636
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.87 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 88.2%
18. Georgetown University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 19.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 10,827
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.91 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 90.5%
17. Texas A&M University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 4,126
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.97 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.0%
16. University of Texas At Austin
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.9%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,684
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.0%
15. University of Southern California
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 4,850
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.88 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 82.4%
14. University of California-Los Angeles
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,457
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 88.8%
13. University of Michigan
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,425
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.3%
12. Cornell University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 18.4%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,198
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.3%
11. Duke University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 10.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,205
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.87 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.4%
10. New York University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 8,498
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.6%
9. Northwestern University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 15.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,225
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.6%
8. Washington University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,554
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.9%
7. Columbia University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.2%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 7,754
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.4%
6. University of Virginia
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 11.5%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,610
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.5%
5. University of Pennsylvania
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 9.9%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 6,518
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.3%
4. University of Chicago
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.8%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 5,259
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.1%
3. Harvard University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 9.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 8,334
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.93 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 174 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.1%
2. Stanford University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 7.3%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 4,863
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.7%
1. Yale University
- Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 5.6%
- Applicants in fall 2023: 4,412
- Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.96 out of 4.0
- Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 175 out of 180
- Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.8%
