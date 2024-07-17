The Most Selective Law Schools in the US, Ranked travelview / Getty Images

Demand for lawyers is projected to grow rapidly in the coming years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for attorneys is expected to increase by 8% between 2022 and 2032 — eclipsing the 3% projected employment growth across all occupations. The latest numbers from the American Bar Association show that there will likely be no shortage of qualified candidates to fill these jobs.

After climbing for each of the last four years, the number of graduates from American law schools rose by 6% between 2019 and 2022, from 33,954 to 36,078. Rising interest in the profession is likely driven not only by a growing need for legal services, but also by financial incentives. The median salary among lawyers in the U.S. was $145,760 in May 2023, more than triple the typical salary across all occupations of $48,060. (Here is a look at the highest paying jobs that do not require a bachelor’s degree.)

In recent years, most law school graduates have been hired by law firms — but those with a JD are by no means confined to a career in the courtroom. A law school education confers a specialized skill set with a broad range of applications, and according to the ABA, nearly 30% of the 2022 graduating class took jobs in business, government, public interest, or education.

But as is the case with undergraduate institutions, graduates of top-tier law schools have a definitive edge in the job market, and are more likely to receive offers for high-prestige, high-salary jobs. Because of the advantages they offer, the best law schools tend to be highly selective when it comes to the admissions process.

Using data from the ABA, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 hardest law schools to get into in the United States. Schools are ranked on an equally weighted index of three measures: the fall 2023 acceptance rate, median undergraduate GPA for new enrollees in the fall 2023 semester, and median LSAT score of new enrollees in fall 2023.

The 50 institutions on this list represent about one-quarter of all ABA accredited law schools in the United States. Among them, the share of applicants who were offered admission for fall 2023 ranges from about 40% to less than 6%. A proven record of academic achievement is a prerequisite for admission to these schools, as across all 50, the majority of students who enrolled in fall 2023 had an undergraduate GPA of at least 3.7 out of 4.0. (Here is a look at the 50 hardest colleges and universities to get into.)

The quality of education offered at these schools is evidenced, in part, by the share of graduates who pass the bar — a two-day competence test law school graduates must pass in order to be a licensed practitioner. Among the 50 schools on this list, the share of graduates who passed the bar on their first attempt in 2023 exceeds the 79.2% passage rate across all ABA recognized law schools.

Why It Matters

Law school is a major investment of both time and money — but those with a JD who are licensed to practice law have access to some of the most secure and high-paying jobs in the United States. Still, for those pursuing a legal education, the school they enroll in can have considerable bearing on their career prospects. Starting, private-sector salaries for graduates of the highest-ranked law schools often exceed $200,000 — and it is no coincidence that eight of the nine sitting Supreme Court justices got their legal education at either Harvard or Yale. For any top-tier law school, the admissions process is highly competitive.

50. University of Tennessee

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%

30.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,526

1,526 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0

3.78 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 162 out of 180

162 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.7%

49. Emory University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 40.9%

40.9% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,533

3,533 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.82 out of 4.0

3.82 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180

166 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.2%

48. University of Wisconsin

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 35.6%

35.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,616

1,616 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0

3.79 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180

165 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 100.0%

47. University of Maryland

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%

30.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,548

2,548 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0

3.78 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 163 out of 180

163 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 74.9%

46. University of Colorado

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 34.2%

34.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,807

2,807 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.81 out of 4.0

3.81 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 81.1%

45. University of Arizona

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 29.3%

29.3% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,605

1,605 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0

3.79 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 163 out of 180

163 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 78.4%

44. Wake Forest University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 31.5%

31.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,116

2,116 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.79 out of 4.0

3.79 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180

165 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.3%

43. Southern Methodist University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 32.7%

32.7% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,175

2,175 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0

3.83 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 84.9%

42. Wayne State University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 27.4%

27.4% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,058

1,058 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0

3.83 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 162 out of 180

162 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 66.7%

41. The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 33.1%

33.1% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,814

1,814 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0

3.83 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180

165 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 90.7%

40. University of Minnesota

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 39.8%

39.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,100

2,100 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0

3.85 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180

168 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 89.6%

39. University of Utah

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 30.2%

30.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 904

904 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0

3.85 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.0%

38. William And Mary School of Law

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 27.3%

27.3% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,248

2,248 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.77 out of 4.0

3.77 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180

166 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.0%

37. Baylor University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.8%

17.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,005

3,005 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.73 out of 4.0

3.73 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.6%

36. Pepperdine University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.2%

28.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,485

3,485 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0

3.86 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.3%

35. Villanova University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 22.5%

22.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,351

2,351 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.80 out of 4.0

3.80 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 164 out of 180

164 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.8%

34. University of California-Irvine

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 18.2%

18.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,629

2,629 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.72 out of 4.0

3.72 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180

167 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.9%

33. Fordham University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.1%

21.1% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,346

6,346 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.76 out of 4.0

3.76 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180

167 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.8%

32. George Washington University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.7%

28.7% Applicants in fall 2023: 8,310

8,310 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0

3.85 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180

168 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.1%

31. Florida State University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.1%

21.1% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,290

3,290 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0

3.85 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 165 out of 180

165 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.0%

30. University of North Carolina

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.3%

16.3% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,815

2,815 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.78 out of 4.0

3.78 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180

166 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 92.0%

29. University of Notre Dame

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 24.4%

24.4% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,476

2,476 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0

3.83 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180

169 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.5%

28. Boston College

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 13.4%

13.4% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,650

5,650 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.77 out of 4.0

3.77 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180

167 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.9%

27. Brigham Young University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 28.8%

28.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 504

504 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0

3.94 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180

168 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.4%

26. University of Alabama

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 26.6%

26.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 1,634

1,634 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0

3.95 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180

167 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.3%

25. Arizona State University College of Law

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 21.3%

21.3% Applicants in fall 2023: 4,178

4,178 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0

3.90 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 167 out of 180

167 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 86.4%

24. University of Georgia

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.8%

14.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,027

3,027 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.83 out of 4.0

3.83 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180

169 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 83.7%

23. Boston University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.8%

17.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 7,297

7,297 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0

3.86 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180

170 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.7%

22. George Mason University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.0%

14.0% Applicants in fall 2023: 2,303

2,303 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.89 out of 4.0

3.89 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 168 out of 180

168 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 87.4%

21. University of Florida

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.0%

17.0% Applicants in fall 2023: 3,968

3,968 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.91 out of 4.0

3.91 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180

169 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 81.9%

20. Vanderbilt University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%

16.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,554

5,554 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.89 out of 4.0

3.89 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180

170 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.0%

19. University of California-Berkeley

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.9%

14.9% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,636

6,636 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.87 out of 4.0

3.87 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180

170 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 88.2%

18. Georgetown University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 19.6%

19.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 10,827

10,827 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.91 out of 4.0

3.91 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180

171 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 90.5%

17. Texas A&M University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.6%

14.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 4,126

4,126 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.97 out of 4.0

3.97 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 166 out of 180

166 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 93.0%

16. University of Texas At Austin

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 14.9%

14.9% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,684

5,684 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.86 out of 4.0

3.86 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180

171 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.0%

15. University of Southern California

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.5%

12.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 4,850

4,850 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.88 out of 4.0

3.88 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 169 out of 180

169 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 82.4%

14. University of California-Los Angeles

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%

16.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,457

6,457 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0

3.92 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180

170 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 88.8%

13. University of Michigan

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.6%

12.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,425

6,425 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.85 out of 4.0

3.85 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180

171 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.3%

12. Cornell University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 18.4%

18.4% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,198

5,198 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0

3.90 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180

172 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.3%

11. Duke University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 10.5%

10.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,205

6,205 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.87 out of 4.0

3.87 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 170 out of 180

170 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 94.4%

10. New York University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 16.8%

16.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 8,498

8,498 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0

3.90 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180

172 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.6%

9. Northwestern University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 15.5%

15.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,225

6,225 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0

3.92 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180

172 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.6%

8. Washington University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 17.2%

17.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,554

5,554 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0

3.95 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180

173 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 91.9%

7. Columbia University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.2%

12.2% Applicants in fall 2023: 7,754

7,754 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.90 out of 4.0

3.90 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180

173 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 95.4%

6. University of Virginia

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 11.5%

11.5% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,610

5,610 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0

3.94 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 171 out of 180

171 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.5%

5. University of Pennsylvania

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 9.9%

9.9% Applicants in fall 2023: 6,518

6,518 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.92 out of 4.0

3.92 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 172 out of 180

172 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.3%

4. University of Chicago

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 12.8%

12.8% Applicants in fall 2023: 5,259

5,259 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.94 out of 4.0

3.94 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180

173 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 97.1%

3. Harvard University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 9.6%

9.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 8,334

8,334 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.93 out of 4.0

3.93 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 174 out of 180

174 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.1%

2. Stanford University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 7.3%

7.3% Applicants in fall 2023: 4,863

4,863 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.95 out of 4.0

3.95 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 173 out of 180

173 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.7%

1. Yale University

Fall 2023 acceptance rate: 5.6%

5.6% Applicants in fall 2023: 4,412

4,412 Median undergrad GPA of new enrollees in 2023: 3.96 out of 4.0

3.96 out of 4.0 Median LSAT score of new enrollees in 2023: 175 out of 180

175 out of 180 Bar exam passage rate for first-time takers in 2023: 96.8%