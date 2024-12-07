The Most Prestigious Colleges and Universities On Every Continent

Education

Rear view of university graduates wearing graduation gown and cap in the commencement day
Every continent has world-class colleges and universities, many of which provide instruction in English. Most people in the United States are familiar with the leading American and British institutions, but potential students seeking quality education in an international environment can find excellent alternatives around the world. 

Africa

Stock photo of black students talking and laughing in the street.
santypan / Shutterstock.com

Africa has over 1,500 degree-granting institutions. The continent is extremely diverse, so the primary languages of instruction in most of them are English or French. The best African universities attract international students and faculty and do groundbreaking research.

University of Cape Town

University of Cape Town
SA-K / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1829
  • Location: Cape Town, South Africa
  • Enrollment: 28,233
  • Specialties: Engineering, business, law, science, health, humanities
  • Famous graduates: Nelson Mandela (former president of South Africa), Christiaan Barnard (heart surgeon who performed the world’s first human heart transplant)

Cairo University

The dome at Cairo University with blue sky
Mohamed Nabil Amer / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1908
  • Location: Giza, Egypt
  • Enrollment: 231,590
  • Specialties: Medicine, humanities, engineering
  • Famous graduates: Boutros Boutros-Ghali (former Secretary-General of the United Nations). 

Makerere University

Central building clock tower Makerere University, Portrait from Uganda 5000 Shillings 1985 Banknotes.
Prachaya Roekdeethaweesab / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1922
  • Location: Kampala, Uganda
  • Enrollment: 40,000
  • Specialties: Medicine, agriculture, engineering, the arts.
  • Famous graduates: Yoweri Museveni (president of Uganda), Paul Kagame (president of Rwanda), John Sentamu (former Archbishop of York). 

Asia

Attractive asian college student using laptop and tablet studying with group of friends together with english language classroom, social media and education concept.
NTshutterth / Shutterstock.com

There are approximately 6,280 colleges and universities in Asia, which is about 45% of all the institutions of higher education in the world. Cutting-edge areas where Asian colleges are global leaders include artificial intelligence, robotics, and sustainable development studies. 

Tsinghua University

Hua Deng first attended Tsinghua University
Gale1977 / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1911
  • Location: Beijing, China
  • Enrollment: 59,270
  • Specialties: Engineering, business, computer science, social science.
  • Famous graduates: Xi Jinping (president of China), Hu Jintao (former president of China)

National University of Singapore

University Hall
Jordan Tan / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1905
  • Location: Singapore
  • Enrollment: 35,908
  • Specialties: Business, medicine, engineering, law, social science.
  • Famous graduates: Lee Kuan Yew (first Prime Minister of Singapore), Halimah Yacob (first female prime minister of Singapore)

University of Tokyo

Ginkgo Trees of the University of Tokyo
NGUYEN HOANG KHA / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1877
  • Location: Tokyo, Japan
  • Enrollment: 28,479
  • Specialties: Science, engineering, humanities, medicine, social science. 
  • Famous graduates: Nobusuke Kishi (former Prime Minister of Japan), Yasunari Kawabata (Nobel Prize-winning author) 

Australia/Oceania

Young people taking selfie photo with smart mobile phone outside - Multicultural friends running on city street enjoying freedom - Happy students celebrating summer holidays
DavideAngelini / Shutterstock.com

Australia has 37 major universities and New Zealand has 8. Smaller Pacific island nations have several growing universities as well. 

University of Melbourne

Magnificent architecture of Old Arts University of Melbourne from South Lawn, Australia
ben bryant / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1853
  • Location: Melbourne, Australia
  • Enrollment: 45,755
  • Specialties: Business, engineering, arts, science.
  • Famous graduates: Julia Gillard (first female prime minister of Australia), J.M. Coetzee (Nobel Prize-winning author). 

Australian National University

Beautiful side of Australian National University
Yuyun Diliyanti / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1946
  • Location: Canberra, Australia
  • Enrollment: 25,500
  • Specialties: Arts, humanities, science, social science
  • Famous graduates: Kevin Rudd (former Prime Minister of Australia), Bob Hawke (former Prime Minister of Australia), Malcom Fraser (former Prime Minister of Australia). 

University of Auckland

Clock tower in Auckland University
Zorq Cyclef / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1883
  • Location: Auckland, New Zealand
  • Enrollment: 41,000
  • Specialties: Business, engineering, science, arts and humanities, health science.
  • Famous graduates: Sir Edmund Hillary (first climber to reach the top of Mount Everest along with Tenzing Norgay), Helen Clark (former Prime Minister of New Zealand), David Lange (former Prime Minister of New Zealand). 

Europe

student images indian young students images
fireFX / Shutterstock.com

Europe was the birthplace of the modern university. Many countries on the continent have institutions that are internationally respected and make substantial contributions to scientific research, economics, philosophy, and the arts. 

University of Oxford

Oxford University at dusk, England, UK. Radcliffe Camera and All Souls College with bicycles on cobblestone streets.
JeniFoto / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: as early as 1096; received a royal charter in 1248
  • Location: Oxford, England, UK
  • Enrollment: 27,000
  • Specialties: Medicine, social sciences, humanities, mathematics, science.
  • Famous graduates: Albert Einstein (physicist), Stephen Hawking (physicist), J.R.R. Tolkien (author), Margaret Thatcher (first female Prime Minister of the U.K.), Bill Clinton (former president of the United States). 

University of Cambridge

city of Cambridge is a university town
cronixx / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1209
  • Location: Cambridge, England, UK
  • Enrollment: 36,750
  • Specialties: Social sciences, humanities, science, engineering
  • Famous graduates: Isaac Newton (mathematician and physicist), Charles Darwin (biologist), Alan Turing (mathematician).

ETH Zurich

Aerial panorama of the main entrance of the ETH in Zurich
Wren Field Productions / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1854
  • Location: Zurich, Switzerland
  • Enrollment: 29,800
  • Specialties: Engineering, computer science, architecture, science, management
  • Famous graduates: Carl Jung (psychiatrist), Albert Einstein (physicist), Rita Levi-Montalcini (neurologist)

North America

Engineering students working in the lab, a student is using a voltage and current tester, another student in the background is using a 3D printer
Stock-Asso / Shutterstock.com

American Ivy League universities dominate the educational scene in North America and are respected worldwide. Canada and Mexico also have significant reputations that meet and exceed international standards. 

Harvard University

jorgeantonio / iStock via Getty Images
  • Founded: 1636
  • Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.
  • Enrollment: 21,613
  • Specialties: Arts and sciences, law, business, medicine
  • Famous graduates: Barack Obama (former U.S. president), John F. Kennedy (former U.S. president), Mark Zuckerberg (co-founder of Facebook), Ruth Bader Ginsburg (U.S. Supreme Court Justice). 

Stanford University

JasonDoiy / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Founded: 1885
  • Location: Stanford, California, U.S.
  • Enrollment: 15,000
  • Specialties: Engineering, social sciences, business, humanities
  • Famous graduates: Elon Musk (CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and X), Tiger Woods (professional golfer), Rishi Sunak (former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

John Phelan / Wikimedia Commons
  • Founded: 1861
  • Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.
  • Enrollment: 11,920
  • Specialties: Engineering, science, computer science, economics
  • Famous graduates: Kofi Annan (former Secretary-General of the United Nations), Richard Feynman (Nobel Prize-winning researcher in quantum physics), Noam Chomsky (linguist and philosopher).

South America

Beautiful Multiethnic African Female Student Studying in University with Diverse Classmates. Young Black Woman Using a Laptop Computer. Applying Her Knowledge to Acquire Academic Skills in Class
Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Brazil, Chile, and Argentina are academic leaders in South America. Medicine, the social sciences, and biodiversity are areas where the region’s leading universities provide leadership. 

University of São Paulo

Museu Paulista of the University of Sao Paulo, known as Museu do Ipiranga or Museu Paulista, is the oldest public museum in the city of Sao Paulo.
ADVTP / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1934
  • Location: São Paulo, Brazil
  • Enrollment: 50,000+
  • Specialties: Engineering, humanities, science
  • Famous graduates: Fernando Henrique Cardoso (former president of Brazil), Michel Temer (former president of Brazil)

Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile

Facade of the Siamese Towers by the architect Alejandro Aravena in the San Joaquín Campus, Pontifical Catholic University of Chile
GABRIELA ALCANTARA / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1888
  • Location: Santiago, Chile
  • Enrollment: 39,000
  • Specialties: Law, engineering, health sciences, business
  • Famous graduates: Manuel Pellegrini (soccer player and manager), Sebastián Piñera (former president of Chile), Eduardo Frei Montalva (former president of Chile)

University of Buenos Aires

University of Buenos Aires (Argentina)
Angelo DAmico / Shutterstock.com
  • Founded: 1821
  • Location: Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Enrollment: 50,000+
  • Specialties: Medicine, law, humanities, social sciences
  • Famous graduates: Che Guevera (Cuban revolutionary), Pope Francis (Current Pop of the Roman Catholic Church), Alberto Fernández (former president of Argentina)

