America's Favorite Fast-Food French Fries, Plus 3 You Should Avoid Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

Despite being named for a European country, French fries are a beloved American fast-food item. A burger-and-a-coke just isn’t the same without a side of fries. But just as strongly as we know our love of French fries, we also know that all French fries are not created equal. An analysis of nationwide Yelp reviews was recently conducted by Seating Masters. After analyzing upwards of 40,000 reviews across 25 fast-food restaurants, they ranked the best and worst fries.

Fans of McDonald’s might be surprised to see how low the iconic brand scored, with others like Bojangles and Chick-fil-A outcompeting them when it comes to the iconic snack. Each chain was given a score of up to five, with higher numbers representing better flavor, quality, and overall likability. The top 10 contenders contain a range of fry styles, from shoestring to waffle to classic. Meanwhile, the bottom 3 might surprise you.

This slideshow explores Seating Master’s French fry rankings, from worst to best. Learn how Americans judge their fries and what constitutes the best of the best. Next time you’re craving America’s favorite crispy snack food, consult this list and head to one of the top choices.

13. KFC

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

1.77/5

Bland, undercooked, and cold

12. McDonald’s

Allard1 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1.91/5

Overly salty and soggy

11. Burger King

icosha / Shutterstock.com

1.91/5

Lukewarm and lacking flavor

10. Checkers

Checkers and Rally's / Facebook

2.84/5

Rounding out the top 10 with their seasoned offerings.

9. Hardee’s

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

2.86/5

Traditional style fries, slightly below average.

8. Arby’s

Rick Diamond / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

2.89/5

Known for classic curly fries and sandwiches.

7. Zaxby’s

J. Michael Jones / Getty Images

2.98/5

Moderate reviews for their seasoned fries.

6. Raising Canes

Courtesy of Jeannette L. via Yelp

3.24/5

Crinkle-cut fries with a loyal following.

5. Chick-fil-A

Loopnet.

3.4/5

Waffle fries loved for their texture and dip-ability.

4. Bojangles

hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

3.51/5

Southern-style seasoned fries with regional popularity.

3. Freddy’s

krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

3.59/5

Shoestring-style fries are crispy and highly rated.

2. Shakes Shack

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

3.7/5

Known for crinkle-cut fries that made a triumphant return to the menu.

1. In-N-Out

anouchka / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

3.86/5

Praised for fresh-cut fries prepared daily in-store.

