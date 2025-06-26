Food

Fast Food Costs a Fortune in These States

Fast-food has long been known for its addicting taste, convenience, and affordability. However, some U.S. residents can cross “affordability” off the list. Prices for many fast-food favorites have risen almost 47% in the past 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub was curious to see which states are home to the least affordable fast-food. They took a look at the cost of fast-food in each state, comparing it to median monthly income. The analysis revealed major differences between states.

The study evaluated the cost of three specific items (a burger, a small pizza, and a fried chicken sandwich) to see how they matched up to median income within each specific state. You might be surprised to see which states make the list, with New Mexico ranking toward the top. Residents of this western state dole out around 0.47% of their monthly wage just to obtain a few menu items.

In this slideshow, we’ll reveal the results of WalletHub’s intriguing study, focusing on the top 15 states where fast-food eats up a sizable portion of monthly income. If you’ve realized your addiction to convenience foods has made a dent in your budget, you may be curious to see if your state ranks towards the top.

15. Missouri

Missouri | Downtown Kansas City Missouri
Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,712
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.70
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.38

14. Arizona

Maricopa County Arizona | Phoenix, Arizona skyline at dusk
4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $6,443
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.12
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.39

13. Maine

Augusta Map, Maine USA
rzdeb/iStock via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $6,145
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $24.58
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.40

12. South Carolina

South Carolina | Downtown Charleston South Carolina Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,650
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $23.16
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.41

11. Florida

Escambia+County+Florida+view | A Day At The Beach
olin_gilbert / Flickr

  • Monthly Median Income: $6,109
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.04
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.41

10. Vermont

Vermont | Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season
Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season by Anthony Quintano / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Monthly Median Income: $6,767
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $28.42
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.42

9. Oklahoma

Oklahoma | Bricktown, Oklahoma City
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,178
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.74
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.42

8. Montana

Montana+barn | The little red barn on Flathead Lake, Montana, USA
The little red barn on Flathead Lake, Montana, USA by Peggy2012CREATIVELENZ / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,900
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.37
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.43

7. Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama | File:Birmingham cityscape view 2010.jpg
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,184
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $22.29
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.43

6. Louisiana

Louisiana | New Orleans, Louisiana
New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Monthly Median Income: $4,804
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.13
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.44

5. West Virginia

Farm field and distant mountains on a foggy morning in the rural Potomac Highlands of West Virginia.
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

  • Monthly Median Income: $4,662
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $20.51
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.44

4. Arkansas

Arkansas | Little Rock, Arkansas, USA Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $4,898
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $22.04
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.45

3. Kentucky

frankfort, ky | Frankfort, Kentucky Waterfront
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,165
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $23.75
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.46

2. New Mexico

New+Mexico | Gallup New Mexico
Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Monthly Median Income: $5,177
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $24.33
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.47

1. Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast
CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com

  • Monthly Median Income: $4,576 
  • Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.50
  • Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.47

