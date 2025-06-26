Fast Food Costs a Fortune in These States krblokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Fast-food has long been known for its addicting taste, convenience, and affordability. However, some U.S. residents can cross “affordability” off the list. Prices for many fast-food favorites have risen almost 47% in the past 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. WalletHub was curious to see which states are home to the least affordable fast-food. They took a look at the cost of fast-food in each state, comparing it to median monthly income. The analysis revealed major differences between states.

The study evaluated the cost of three specific items (a burger, a small pizza, and a fried chicken sandwich) to see how they matched up to median income within each specific state. You might be surprised to see which states make the list, with New Mexico ranking toward the top. Residents of this western state dole out around 0.47% of their monthly wage just to obtain a few menu items.

In this slideshow, we’ll reveal the results of WalletHub’s intriguing study, focusing on the top 15 states where fast-food eats up a sizable portion of monthly income. If you’ve realized your addiction to convenience foods has made a dent in your budget, you may be curious to see if your state ranks towards the top.

15. Missouri

Downtown Kansas City Missouri by StuSeeger / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Monthly Median Income: $5,712

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.70

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.38

14. Arizona

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $6,443

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.12

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.39

13. Maine

rzdeb/iStock via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $6,145

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $24.58

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.40

12. South Carolina

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $5,650

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $23.16

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.41

11. Florida

olin_gilbert / Flickr

Monthly Median Income: $6,109

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.04

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.41

10. Vermont

Fall Foliage Along Norton Pond Northeast Kingdom Vermont 2021 Season by Anthony Quintano / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Monthly Median Income: $6,767

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $28.42

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.42

9. Oklahoma

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $5,178

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.74

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.42

8. Montana

The little red barn on Flathead Lake, Montana, USA by Peggy2012CREATIVELENZ / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Monthly Median Income: $5,900

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $25.37

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.43

7. Alabama

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Monthly Median Income: $5,184

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $22.29

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.43

6. Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana by szeke / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Monthly Median Income: $4,804

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.13

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.44

5. West Virginia

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Monthly Median Income: $4,662

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $20.51

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.44

4. Arkansas

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $4,898

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $22.04

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.45

3. Kentucky

DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Monthly Median Income: $5,165

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $23.75

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.46

2. New Mexico

Gallup New Mexico by Wolfgang Staudt / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Monthly Median Income: $5,177

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $24.33

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.47

1. Mississippi

CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com

Monthly Median Income: $4,576

Cost of 3 specific fast-food menu items: $21.50

Cost of Fast Food as Percentage of Income: 0.47

Today’s Top Rated Credit Cards Are Hard to Believe It’s hard to believe, but today there are credit cards offering up to 6% cash back (you read that right) on some items, $200 statement credits, $0 annual fees, travel rewards, and more. See for yourself, we’ve assembled a list of the top credit cards today right here. Frankly, with rewards this good we don’t expect them to be available forever. But if you sign up today you can secure some of the best rewards we’ve ever seen. Click here to get started.