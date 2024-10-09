NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction and Forecast 24/7 Wall Street

The artificial intelligence-fueled rally has been the foremost contributor to the major market indices’ sizable gains over the past several years. And one company in particular is at the vanguard: NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA). NVIDIA is the premier manufacturer of components critical to the surge in AI; namely, semiconductors, microchips, and graphics processing units (GPUs).ca

As a result, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has seen its stock skyrocket in the recent past. Since the first day the market opened in 2023, shares have gained 809.58%, and in the decade from August 2014 to present, they are up a preposterous 28174.47%. In June 2024, NVIDIA underwent its sixth stock split, further fueling demand for its shares as the company surged upward and is now the second largest by market cap.

Despite those mind-boggling gains, analysts still expect enormous upside potential in the medium and long term. 24/7 Wall Street has performed analysis to provide prospective investors and current shareholders with an idea of where NVIDIA’s stock might be headed over the course of the next five years.

Key Points in This Article:

NVIDIA’s track record of strong earnings suggests an ability to remain at the forefront of its industry, as competitors fight for the leftovers.

Between NVIDIA’s client list of Magnificent Seven companies and the burgeoning trend in AI, growth in both revenue and net income is projected to continue its steep climb.

NVIDIA News and Updates

10/9/2024

Nvidia recently made two big moves to strengthen its position in the AI market. First, the company has introduced a new, incredibly powerful AI language model, NVLM. Second, Nvidia has teamed up with Accenture, a major consulting firm, to help businesses utilize AI.

10/8/2024

Nvidia’s stock continued to rise in price today, marking its fifth consecutive day of gains.

10/7/2024

Nvidia’s stock has been climbing this morning. Strong demand for the company’s AI chips seems to be boosting its performance, even as the overall stock market fluctuates and reports of government pressure from China discouraging the use of Nvidia’s hardware.

10/4/2024

In a recent interview, CEO Jensen Huang said that the demand for Nvidia’s next-generation AI chip, Blackwell, has been “insane”. The chip is expected to cost between $30,000 and $40,000 per unit and is in high demand from companies like Microsoft, OpenAI, and Meta.

10/2/2024

Nvidia is partnering with Accenture to promote the use of AI tools in businesses. Accenture will train thousands of its employees on Nvidia’s AI technology. This partnership aims to increase demand for Nvidia’s chips, which are essential for running AI applications, and to convince more companies to adopt AI technology.

10/1/2024

While AI has fueled the demand for semiconductors, the recent dockworker’s strike could negatively impact the industry. As such, the prices of many stocks related to AI and semiconductor technology, including Nvidia, have fallen this week.

9/30/2024

Nvidia’s stock experienced a decline this morning. This was in part due to a recent report that China is increasing its efforts to promote its domestic semiconductor industry to mitigate the impact of U.S. sanctions. Additionally, the country is advising local companies to avoid using Nvidia chips.

9/27/2024

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has argued that the company’s new chips, while more energy-intensive, are actually more efficient overall. Huang asserts that the chips can perform AI tasks faster, reducing the need for multiple older components. Huang also says that nuclear power would be a great alternative to address the growing need for data centers and renewable energy.

9/26/2024

Nvidia’s stock price experienced another rollercoaster ride, initially surging by over 3% before reversing and dropping down below its starting point. However, overall Nvidia’s shares are showing a positive performance for September. Analysts are bullish about the stock, with a large majority maintaining “buy” ratings and setting price targets on average around 20% higher than the current trading price.

9/25/2024

Nvidia’s stock price has risen following a new report that predicts significant growth in the AI market. The report, from Bain Technology, suggests that the AI market could reach $990 billion by 2027.

NVIDIA’s Recent Stock Success

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you have caught wind of the very well-documented and rather exponential surge in NVIDIA’s share price since 2022. But before 2022’s price-per-share explosion, it was steadily appreciating as it underwent a series of stock splits.

Year Share Price* Revenue** Net Income** 2014 $0.51 $4.130 $0.588 2015 $0.82 $4.681 $0.800 2016 $2.67 $5.010 $0.929 2017 $4.88 $6.910 $1.851 2018 $3.24 $9.714 $3.085 2019 $5.98 $11.716 $4.143 2020 $13.06 $10.918 $3.580 2021 $29.64 $16.675 $6.277 2022 $14.61 $26.914 $11.259 2023 $49.52 $26.974 $8.366

*Post-split adjusted basis

**Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the course of the last decade, NVIDIA’s revenue grew by more than 553% while its net income increased by just over 1,323%. The company experienced a slight contraction in revenue and net income in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it rebounded soundly the following year and has continued to steadily grow both metrics since. Meanwhile, shares were able to increase by 9,610% from 2014 to 2023.

As the AI lynchpin looks forward to the second half of the decade, 24/7 Wall Street has identified three key drivers that are likely to impact its growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

Key Drivers of NVIDIA’s Stock Performance

Stronghold on the GPU Industry: No one makes GPUs like Nvidia makes GPUs, and the industry demanding them is well aware of that. While semiconductor competitors like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) do command some attention in their respective corners of the market, simply comparing the three companies’ market caps demonstrates the discrepancies between NVIDIA and, well, every other company. While Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have respectable market caps of $276.89 billion and $804.07 billion, respectively, those are dwarfed by NVIDIA’s $3.26 trillion. Demand From Unrivaled Tech Customers: The company’s primary clientele are the other members of the Magnificent Seven, which are leading the way forward in the AI revolution. In fact, only four Big Tech rival companies — Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META), and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) — account for 40% of NVIDIA’s revenue as they vie with one another to become the front runner of the transition to generative AI. The AI Trend Is Just Getting Started: According to Grand View Research, the market size of AI in 2023 was $196.63 billion. As large as that seems, it pales in comparison to where the market is headed. From 2024 to 2030, it is expected that the industry will grow at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%, with “continuous research and innovation directed by tech giants [that] are driving adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing,” according to Grand View Research’s report.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus median one-year price target for NVIDIA, according to analysts, is $150.00, which represents a nearly 12.88% potential upside over the next 12 months based on the current share price of $132.89. Of all the analysts covering NVIDIA, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.3 ‘Buy’ rating on a scale from 1 (‘Strong Buy’) to 5 (‘Strong Sell’).

However, by the end of 2025, 24/7 Wall Street‘s forecast projects shares of NVIDIA to be trading for $137.50 based on a projected EPS of $2.75 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50, with a best-case scenario of $192.50 per share and a worst-case scenario of $82.50 per share.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2025 $121.255 $68.392 $2.75 2026 $168.151 $95.246 $3.83 2027 $193.852 $108.182 $4.44 2028 $225.462 $130.155 $5.28 2029 $236.498 $152.001 $6.16 2030 $265.522 $175.412 $7.24

*Revenue and net income in $billions

How NVIDIA’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

At the end of 2025, we expect to see revenue, net income and EPS rise 99%, 111.66%, and 111.54%, respectively. That would result in a share price of $137.50, or 3.47% higher than where the stock is currently trading. Our high-end price target is $192.50, while our low-end price target is $82.50.

When 2026 concludes, we forecast NVIDIA’s revenue to be $168.151 billion resulting in a net income of $95.246 billion. That year would end with a per-share price of $191.50, representing a gain of 44.10% compared to its share price today. Our high-end price target is $268.10, while our low-end price target is $114.90.

When 2027 concludes, we forecast NVIDIA’s revenue to be $193.85 billion resulting in a net income of $108.182 billion. That year would end with a per-share price of $222.00, representing a gain of 67.06% compared to its share price today. Our high-end price target is $310.80, while our low-end price target is $133.20.

When 2028 concludes, we forecast NVIDIA’s revenue to be $225.462 billion resulting in a net income of $130.155 billion. That year would end with a per-share price of $264.00, representing a gain of 98.66% compared to its share price today. Our high-end price target is $369.60, while our low-end price target is $158.40.

When 2029 concludes, we forecast NVIDIA’s revenue to be $236.498 billion resulting in a net income of $152.001 billion. That year would end with a per-share price of $308.00, representing a gain of 131.77% compared to its share price today. Our high-end price target is $431.20, while our low-end price target is $184.40.

NVIDIA’s Price Target for 2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall Street estimates that NVIDIA’s stock will be trading for $362.00, good for a 172.41% increase over today’s share price, based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 50. Our high-end price target is $506.80 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 70. Meanwhile, our low-end price target is $217.20 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 30.

Year Price Target % Change From Current Price 2025 $137.50 3.47% 2026 $191.50 44.10% 2027 $222.00 67.06% 2028 $264.00 98.66% 2029 $308.00 131.77% 2030 $362.00 172.41%