Crowdstrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030

With the advent of the digital age, tech-minded thieves, scammers, and hackers found a panoply of new prospective victims. As digital tools became routine within the government and industrial sectors, the inherent security vulnerabilities from skilled antagonists armed simply with a computer created the birth of the cybersecurity industry.

Founded in 2011, Austin-headquartered Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) became a leader in the global cybersecurity sector, thanks to a number of high-profile hacking and cyber-espionage investigations on both the corporate and government levels. Providing endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyber attack response services, Crowdstrike’s valuation has exploded, from $1 billion in 2017 to a 2024 market cap of $85.62 billion.

Headwinds

While Crowdstrike has strong ties to the US government and multibillion-dollar conglomerates, its public reputation has been built on its identification of government-level military and espionage hacker groups.

To date, Crowdstrike’s biggest setback has been from July 2024. The company released an update to its Falcon detection and response software agent. Unfortunately, code flaws caused millions of Microsoft Windows OS-powered computers to crash all around the world. The downtime caused a widespread global impact, grounding commercial airline flights, temporarily taking Sky News and other broadcasters offline, and disrupting banking and healthcare services as well as 911 emergency call centers. Subsequent problems arose requiring multiple boots or other cumbersome, software key command fixes.

As a result, Crowdstrike stock dropped from a high of $398.00 per share to a low of $208.10 in only 4 trading sessions. The stock has since clawed back from that loss.

Regardless, investors are much more concerned with future stock performance over the next 1, 5, to 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall Street aims to present some further-looking insights based on Crowdstrike’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Key Points In This Article

greenbutterfly / Shutterstock.com

Barring another software glitch such as what occurred in July, many investors and analysts believe all of the bad news is out and that Crowdstrike stock is oversold since none of their major contracts were canceled, and remain intact and in force.

Remediation measures taken to address the Falcon update problem have met with positive responses for their transparency and clarity, indicating that there is widespread confidence in Crowdstrike for the future.

CrowdStrike announced new partnerships with CardinalOps, Nagomi and Veriti for enhanced detection, prevention, and assessment of cyberthreats.

Charlotte AI generative AI (GenAI) assistant launched in May 2023. It is touted to help security analysts complete tasks such as threat hunting and triaging up to 52% faster by automating complex workflows through natural language commands.

Crowdstrike News and Updates

11/27/2024

Crowdstrike’s shares fell today following the company’s unexpected third-quarter loss, which was attributed to the impact of a large outage in July. Despite the setback, however, analysts remain optimistic about the company’s long-term prospects. Mizuho maintained its “outperform” rating and increased its price target to $375. Wedbush also raised its price target to $390, while Citi increased its price target to $400.

11/26/2024

Crowdstrike reported third-quarter earnings today, driven by robust demand for its cybersecurity solutions. The company’s revenue growth of 29% and earnings per share exceeding expectations underscore its strong market position.

5-10 Year Review

ImageFlow / Shutterstock.com

Crowdstrike’s identification of highly publicized cybersecurity breach perpetrators is the bedrock of its reputation. The following milestone events were all significant milestones:

Sony Pictures’s data systems were hacked in 2014, compromising confidential business, employee, and communications data. Crowdstrike tracked down the hack to the North Korean government.

That same year, Crowstrike identified Chinese PLA military hackers and a 5-member team called Putter Panda (officially PLA Unit 61486) as responsible for a number of cyber espionage hacks that were executed to steal both military and trade secrets from the US government and several prominent billion-dollar corporations.

Crowdstrike identified a Russian hacker group called Energetic Bear, which is affiliated with the Russian Federal Security Service, that had conducted hacks of US energy and utility companies and resources.

In 2015, Crowstrike identified and isolated VENOM, a flaw that opened a potential security breach for users of QEMU, Xen, KVM, and VirtualBox, and posted alert warnings for the cyber community.

In 2016, Crowdstrike investigated the Democratic National Committee cyberattacks in coordination with the FBI.

Crowdstrike also identified Russian cyber espionage group Fancy Bear as responsible for hacks into Ukrainian military apps as part of its assistance to Russia’s military conflict with Ukraine.

From 2020 on, Crowdstrike enacted a number of acquisitions that both grew the company’s valuation, as well as expanded its capabilities. These include:

Preempt Security (zero trust and conditional access) in 2020;

Humio (log management) in 2021;

SecureCircle (zero trust extension for data) also in 2021;

Bionic.ai (cybersecurity) in 2023 and Flow Security in 2024.

Crowdstrike went public in 2019. It finally became profitable in 2024, after years of losses as it built its cybersecurity business.

Fiscal Year (Jan 31) Price Revenues Net Income 2015 n/a n/a n/a 2016 n/a n/a n/a 2017 n/a $52.70 M ($91.30 M) 2018 n/a $118.80 M ($135.50 M) 2019 IPO: 6-2019) $249.80 M ($140.01 M) 2020 $61.09 $481.40 M ($141.80 M) 2021 $215.80 $874.40 M ($92.60 M) 2022 $198.33 $1.451 B ($234.80 M) 2023 $105.90 $2.241 B ($183.20 M) 2024 (10/2024) $291.77 $3.055 B $89.30 M

Key Drivers for Crowdstrike’s Stock in the Future

enkoff / iStock via Getty Images

Goldman Sachs and other analysts are bullish on Crowdstrike now that the bad news from July is all out and the company’s steps to prevent a future problem are being positively received.

Crowdstrike’s remediation steps listed the following:

Offered clients greater control over Falcon content deployment, including new granular configuration options for scheduling updates. Improved quality assurance processes to anticipate and address potential issues in future updates. Engaged with two independent third-party security vendors to review the Falcon code and quality processes, aiming to enhance security and resilience.

Crowdstrike announced (3) cybersecurity partnerships to further enhance the efficacy of its Falcon platform.

The Cardinal Ops partnership was formed for Adversary-Informed Detection Posture Management. This will allow customers to seamlessly operationalize CrowdStrike threat intelligence into actionable detection content for any SIEM, ensuring precise threat detection across diverse environments, and improving security efficacy and speed.

The Nagomi partnership was formed for I ntelligence-Driven Security Posture Management. Integrating with Nagomi will enable customers to proactively assess the impact of threat actor campaigns against their controls and security architecture. Nagomi transforms CrowdStrike threat intelligence into customized, actionable recommendations to optimize the security stack against real-world threats.

The Veriti partnership was created for Proactive Exposure Assessment and Remediation . Veriti incorporation will give customers the ability to proactively monitor, prioritize and mobilize remediation efforts without business downtime. Veriti can automatically enrich and enforce CrowdStrike’s threat intelligence across all security controls, providing comprehensive protection.

Charlotte AI is Crowdstrike’s AI platform. It is anticipated that it will accelerate threat hunting and triaging up to 52% faster. Charlotte AI will automate and simplify complex workflows through the use of natural language commands. So far, it averages 2 work hours savings, through 57% faster query writing and 75% faster answers to digital environment queries, according to current customer surveys.

Stock Price Prediction for 2025

The consensus rating from 50 Wall Street analysts is ‘buy/outperform’. Their average price target in 12 months is $331.31, which is -4.78% from today’s price of $343.38.

24/7 Wall Street’s 12-month projection for Crowdstrike’s price is a slightly higher $326.70, which would be a loss of -6.10% from today’s price of $343.38. Given that Crowdstrike only went into the black earlier this year and after a near 40% drop in July, the measured regaining of lost ground is certainly not unexpected. The P/E ratio at the time of this writing is over 400, but as profitability is so recent, we are using a P/E of 90 for our projections.

Crowdstrike’s Next 5 Years’ Outlook

24/7 Wall Street

Crowdstrike Horizon cloud security solutions for Microsoft’s Azure will likely be customized and then adopted by Amazon and Google for their platforms. All three already use Crowdstrike Falcon for their conventional web business. We anticipate Crowstrike’s 2026 price to hit $386.10.

As cyberattacks continue to proliferate and cyber blackmail schemes using viruses escalate, we think that Falcon improvements and enhancements from Cardinal Ops, Nagomi and Veriti will drive more subscriptions for premium service packages. We project 2027 to see Crowstrike’s price go to $484.20.

Crowdstrike’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.79 as of 2024. Additional cash from operations used to redeem bonds and improve the company’s debt-to-earnings ratio to over 1.0 will broaden its appeal for conservative buy-and-hold institutional investor types, which will boost the stock in 2028 to a projected price of $588.60.

Identity Theft continues to attain greater sophistication, being able to to now use some digital copies of biometric security protocols to breach security protection measures. Enhanced 2.0 version of Zero Trust protocols from the SecureCircle and Preempt Security acquisitions should address those issues to better protect systems. The 2029 Crowdstrike price is projected to be $927.00, a big jump that will be led by further Falcon subscription boosts.

Crowdstrike Stock in 2030

ImageFlow / Shutterstock.com

Charlotte AI-driven security measures that learn about new threats and immediately update all of the details and successive defensive protocols deployed across the Falcon platform should greatly advance Crowdstrike’s cybersecurity capabilities. The machine learning aspects of Charlotte AI will allow for better anticipation of future threats. This will contribute to a huge jump in 2030 earnings and a commensurate projected price of $1,163.70.

Year EPS P/E multiple Price 2025 $3.63 90 $326.70 2026 $4.29 90 $386.10 2027 $5.38 90 $484.20 2028 $6.54 90 $588.60 2029 $10.30 90 $927.00 2030 $12.93 90 $1,163.70

