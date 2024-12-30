Broadcom (AVGO) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 24/7 Wall Street

The explosive demand for semiconductors and microchips has grabbed news headlines and led the market higher over the past few years. As the drive towards integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into our everyday lives progresses, there are a handful of mega-cap companies that are capable of meeting that demand. And as much NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) may get the lion’s share of attention, it is companies like Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) that will also be playing a central role in supply.

The San Jose, Calif.-based company, which was founded in 1961, has been a major player in the tech space for decades. But its business sectors focusing on semiconductors and infrastructure software products have been major catalysts in its market cap pushing toward $1 trillion market capitalization — good for a top 15 among all publicly traded companies.

Despite shares of Broadcom gaining over 978.33% in the past five years and 107.57% in 2024, 24/7 Wall Street has performed an analysis that suggests there is still a big-time upside for Broadcom before the end of the decade. Here is where prospective investors and current shareholders might expect the stock to be over the course of the next five years.

Thinkstock

Key Points in This Article:

Broadcom’s history of stellar earnings and strong revenue generation suggests the ability of the company to remain one of the most appealing semiconductor and software stocks.

With the burgeoning AI trend and a recent stock split, Broadcom is increasingly appealing and more accessible to investors.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. This report breaks down AI stocks with 10x potential and will give you a huge leg up on profiting from this massive sea change.

Recent Broadcom News and Updates

12/27/2024

The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.4% today, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost as much as 500 points. Broadcom’s shares declined by nearly 2% during what is typically the bullish “Santa Claus rally”, which has yet to materialize this year.

12/20/2024

J.P. Morgan analysts have identified Broadcom as one of the key drivers of innovation in 2025. Along with a handful of other technology stocks, Broadcom is poised to benefit from the growth of industries like AI, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

12/18/2024

Broadcom’s shares experienced a downturn today, dropping 6.9%. However, despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to reduce the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, the market’s reaction was primarily driven by the central bank’s indication of a more cautious approach to future rate cuts.

12/16/2024

Broadcom’s stock price surged by 10% today, fueled by optimism surrounding the company’s AI chip business. Investors have responded positively to recent strategic forecasts from Broadcom, driving the significant increase in share price.

12/13/2024

Broadcom’s market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark today. The company’s AI sales growth of around 65% significantly exceeded expectations, driving a 20% surge in its stock price.

12/12/2024

Broadcom’s stock price declined 2.8% today, trading as low as $178.01. Trading volume was also much lower than average, with only 8,058,262 shares changing hands compared to the usual 28,908,934 shares.

12/11/2024

Apple and Broadcom are reportedly collaborating to develop a specialized AI chip for servers. This news has lead to a boost in Broadcom’s stock price today. The partnership will allow Broadcom to gain a stronger foothold in the AI chip market, which is currently dominated by Nvidia.

12/9/2024

Broadcom is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter 2024 earnings this Thursday. Analysts are anticipating strong results from the company. JP Morgan analyst Harlan Sur remains bullish, maintaining an “Overweight” rating with a $210 price target. Sur also forecasts that Broadcom’s revenue and earnings will surpass both JP Morgan’s and consensus estimates. The firm expects revenue to range between $14.2 billion and $14.3 billion and an adjusted EPS of $1.40.

12/6/2024

Broadcom is returning 1,500 of its 2,000 largest customers to channel partners. The company hopes this will ensure partners offer better deals to customers and prevent further customer losses to VMware.

12/5/2024

Broadcom recently revealed its 3.5D XDSiP platform, a major breakthrough in chip technology. The new platform is specifically tailored to meet the soaring demand for computational power in AI by integrating a massive 6000 mm² of silicon and up to 12 HBM stacks into a single package. This translates to increased computational power, reduced latency, lower power consumption, a smaller footprint, faster time-to-market, and better support for diverse AI workloads.

Broadcom’s Recent Stock Success

Broadcom’s incredible growth has been reflected in the price of its shares, which have surged since 2014 to the tune of a 3,170% gain. This culminated on July 15, 2024, when the company announced a 10-for-1 stock split that made its shares more accessible to all investors by driving the stock’s price down to $167 at the time. Beyond its role in AI and semiconductors, Broadcom is also a major supplier for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), providing the Magnificent Seven mainstay with critical wireless connectivity components and other hardware. According to the company, Broadcom expects 20% growth in wireless revenue just in the final quarter of 2024. Between its semiconductor, software and smartphone business segments, the stock has experienced sizable growth in the recent past:

INSERT TABLE HERE

Year Share Price* Revenue** Net Income** 2014 $10.06 $4.244 $1.343 2015 $14.63 $6.897 $2.613 2016 $18.19 $13.269 $4.672 2017 $25.69 $17.656 $7.255 2018 $25.36 $20.805 $9.391 2019 $31.65 $22.548 $9.452 2020 $43.79 $23.858 $9.993 2021 $66.48 $27.403 $12.578 2022 $55.24 $33.169 $16.526 2023 $111.63 $35.798 $18.378

*Post-split adjusted basis , **Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the course of the last decade, Broadcom’s revenue grew by more than 743% while its net income increased by over 1,268%. Despite a slight contraction in share price in 2022 during an extended bull market that had an outsized impact on the tech sector, on a post-split adjusted basis, shares of Broadcom have climbed 1,009.64% from 2014 through 2023.

As the Silicon Valley mainstay looks towards the second half of the decade, 24/7 Wall Street has identified three key drivers that are likely to positively impact Broadcom’s growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

Key Drivers of Broadcom’s Stock Performance

1. Exceptional Track Record of Earnings and Revenue Beats: Going back to the first quarter of 2015, Broadcom has beaten earnings in every single quarter except one. That is one earnings miss over the course of 39 quarters. Expectations are that the company will continue to beat on earnings and revenue, with a forecast earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the last quarter of 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the company posted an impressive 17.65% year-over-year EPS gain, which year-over-year total revenue grew from $8.88 billion in July 2023 to $13.07 billion in July 2024 — an increase of 47.18%.

2. Filling the Gap NVIDIA Cannot Satisfy: For investors concerned about NVIDIA’s possible overvaluation or the company’s inability to single-handedly satisfy the explosive AI-driven semiconductor demand, Broadcom is an alternative that at current prices could be considered a bargain. In September, Barchart.com reported that the “stock looks deeply undervalued … based on its strong revenue, free cash flow, FCF margin, management guidance and analysts’ price targets.” Specifically, that free cash flow has grown markedly between FY 2019 to FY 2023, from $9.27 billion to $17.63 billion good for an increase of over 90%. As demand for semiconductors and microchips continues to grow, Broadcom has an abundance of cash ready to be deployed in order to match that growth.

3. Institutional Ownership: Broadcom is beloved by institutional investors, of which there are 3,382. Of the company’s 4.671 billion shares outstanding, a staggering 3.537 billion of them are held by institutional investors, according to Nasdaq.com. That accounts for 75.74% of the company’s entire stock. The top three largest holders are Vanguard Group with 448 million shares followed by BlackRock at 342 million and Capital World Investors with 224 million shares. Together, those three positions account for $175.432 million in share value. And in the past year, 1,760 institutional investors increased their positions.

AlexSava / Getty Images

Broadcom (AVGO) Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus median one-year price target for Broadcom is $195, representing a potential downside of -18.85% over the next 12 months. Of all the analysts covering Broadcom, the stock is a consensus buy, with a 1.43 ‘Buy’ rating on a scale from 1 (‘Strong Buy’) to 5 (‘Strong Sell’).

By the end of 2025, 24/7 Wall Street‘s forecast for AVGO shares is $20.27, representing a -14.99% potential downside based on an EPS of $6.19 and a PE ratio of 33.

Broadcom (AVGO) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* EPS 2025 $60.492 $6.19 2026 $67.906 $7.29 2027 $75.850 $8.82 2028 $85.222 $11.94 2029 $84.920 $14.93 2030 $86.618 $18.66

*Revenue and net income in $billions

How Broadcom’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

24/7 Wall Street

At the end of 2025, we forecast Broadcom’s stock to be trading for $204.27 based on revenue of $60.492 billion, a net income of $34.224 billion, and an EPS of $6.19. The following year, we estimate earnings per share of $7.29 on over $67 billion in revenue.

Starting in 2027 through 2029, we expect a 13% growth in revenue and a 40% jump in earnings per share, bringing Broadcom’s price target from $238.14 in 2027 to $373.13 in 2029.

Broadcom’s Price Target for 2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall Street estimates Broadcom’s stock will trade at $429.09, representing an 78.56% increase from its current price, based on revenue of $86.618 billion and an EPS of $18.66.

Year Price Target 2025 $204.27 2026 $196.83 2027 $238.14 2028 $322.38 2029 $373.13 2030 $429.09

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.