Ford (F) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (March 2025)

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have bucked the downward trend that has afflicted the rest of the market recently. While the broad consumer discretionary sector posted a loss of -15.29% over the past month — the worst among the S&P 500’s 11 sectors — Ford posted a gain of 2.48% over the same period. Year-to-date, the stock has barely broken even with a 0.62% gain, yet it remains down -19.62% over the past year -61.45% since its five-year high on Jan. 14, 2022.

On March 14, the company announced it hired Mike Aragon, a former Lululemon executive, to serve as president of integrated services business segment as Ford seeks to create more revenue via subscriptions and other software-enabled features. When the company reported year-end results, Ford announced a 4.2% increase in U.S. vehicle sales during 2024, reaching a total of 2,078,832 units. This growth was driven by sales increases across both the Ford and Lincoln brands. Additionally, Ford expanded its market share to 12.6% from 12.4% in the previous year.

The legacy automaker’s iconic brand helped to define American mechanical design and business supremacy in the 20th century and continues to remain a major player to this day. Founder Henry Ford created the mass production assembly line manufacturing process, and Ford cars and trucks are sold worldwide. It is the second-largest US auto industry builder after General Motors and sixth largest worldwide.

The Dearborn-headquartered company has remained resilient and has continues to stay competitive with its 6.19% annual dividend yield. But investors are concerned with future stock performance over the next 1, 5 and 10 years. While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall Street aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Ford’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Ford’s strong cash generation, brand loyalty, and attention to customer service should help it weather the current market turbulence in the motor vehicle sector as it continues to recover.

The failure of the EV market to go beyond the niche level and Ford’s own decisions to scale back EV production are a prescient read on the pendulum swinging back towards internal combustion engine (ICE) autos, which is Ford’s strong suit.

Ford (F) Recent Stock Performance

While longtime Ford investors may have benefited from Ford’s dividend, its stock price clearly has not experienced the recent exponential growth of Magnificent 7 stocks, like Nvidia or Microsoft. The last time Ford had a strong bull run was during the pandemic in March 2020, when the stock soared from an aberrantly low $4.27 to $25 in January 2022, before settling back into its current range in mid-2022, where it has remained ever since. Apart from that last 500% gain, past comparable periodic rise and falls of Ford stock price can be traced back historically going back decades.

Fiscal Year Price Revenues Net Income 2014 $16.13 $135.378B $1.23B 2015 $11.17 $140.56B $7.37B 2016 $12.38 $141.54B $4.59B 2017 $10.43 $145.66B $7.73B 2018 $8.71 $148.321B $3.67B 2019 $8.31 $143.64B $47M 2020 $11.51 $115.94B -$1.28B 2021 $17.96 $126.27B $17.93B 2022 $13.23 $149.08B -$1.98B 2023 $12.80 $165.90B $4.34B 2024 $9.65 $184.99B $5.88B

Key Drivers for Ford’s Future



Ford’s Core ICE vehicles and F-Series Trucks: Ford’s internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are its core and are still its best sellers. Its pickup trucks lead the world in total sales, with its popular F-series at the head of the pack. Ford’s Maverick hybrid truck is the best-selling hybrid in the US as well. Ford’s increasing sales are still world-class, and its revenue generation metrics support its dividends (by 20x) as well as its operational changes in addressing a changing market.

Ford’s EV Unit: This division has been slowly growing but has also been gobbling up money like a school of hungry piranhas. ($1.1 billion burned through a single quarter). Recent Ford announcements to delay its EV T-3 trucks and scale back some EV SUV production are in sync with current trends swinging back towards ICE vehicles that can reliably provide safe transport over long distances. The lack of recharging stations that the Department of Transportation had promised to support its EV mandate has disillusioned many former EV advocates.

Fixed Quality Issues: Ford’s stock fallbacks were reactions to larger warranty budget allocations and overall auto industry unemployment in the market, which created concerns over quality control. These issues have been addressed as shifting toward newer technologies tied to Ford’s Pro series AV components and towards ensuring more reliable future performance for its customers.

Ford (F) Stock Price Prediction for 2025

According to 15 Wall Street analysts, Ford is assigned a “Hold,” with four buy recommendations, nine hold recommendations and two sell recommendations. The one-year price target is $10.71, which represents 10.64% upside potential from today’s price.

However, 24/7 Wall Street’s one-year price target for Ford is $13.23, representing 36.67% upside potential. We believe this is a conservative estimate based on the implementation of Ford’s changes and the uncertain impact on automakers of President Trump’s tariffs, as well as his reversal of EV incentives.

Ford (F) Price Forecast 2025-2030

Ford Stock in 2030

2030 could see some new developments from Ford Pro AV development and non-vehicular markets as well as other R&D, resulting in an approximate $10 billion revenue increase and a commensurate stock price hike to $15.75. This would equate to a nearly 63.21% gain over the present market price for Ford.

Year Stock Price %Change From Current Price 2025 $13.23 36.67% 2026 $13.59 40.39% 2027 $14.45 49.28% 2028 $14.66 51.45% 2029 $15.00 54.96% 2030 $15.75 62.71%

