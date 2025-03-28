Salesforce Inc. (CRM) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (March 2025) Noam Galai / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

It’s been a difficult month for shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM), which slid -8.91% and are now down -17.95% year-to-date. Still, investors can find assurance in the fact that Wall Street analysts have maintained a consensus “Buy” rating for the stock, which is less than four months removed from its all-time high of $361.99 on Dec. 6, 2024.

Earlier this month, the company pledged a $1 billion investment in Singapore over the next five years, emphasizing that its flagship AI product — Agentforce — could help the country rapidly capped its labor force in key service and public sector industries at a time when the Asian nation is dealing with an aging population, reduced workforce and declining birth rates. The move was seen as an attempt to spur Agentforce adoption, which has lagged and contributed to the company reporting weak guidance for annual revenue and profit.

However, Salesforce remains a major player in its space. One colloquial phrase from the business world that has uniquely developed in the 21st century is “Customer Relationship Management,” or CRM, which was coined by the Gartner Group in the late 1990s. Both CRM and “Software as a Service” (SaaS) have since become synonymous with a San Francisco software management company that has become an industry behemoth, even taking “CRM” as its stock ticker.

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) services. Its SaaS platforms bridge the gap between companies and customers around the world, facilitating and personalizing sales management, customer service, and marketing. Its acquisitions of complementary software companies have filled gaps demanded by its customers, and have subsequently fueled Salesforce’s extraordinary growth over the past decade.

While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall Street aims to present some further-looking insights based on Salesforce Inc.’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Key Points in This Article:

Salesforce sees currently untapped international emerging markets as fertile ground for future growth.

Salesforce’s Einstein AI solutions suite, its DataCloud, and other new tech developments are foundational platforms and future developments are anticipated.

Quantum Technology is also in Salesforce’s R&D purview. Salesforce made an investment in quantum technology as a part of quantum sensing vendor Q-CTRL’s $27.4 million series B extension funding in Jan. 2023.

Salesforce also invested in Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), a UK-based company specializing in quantum software and quantum computing, in May 2023.

24/7 Wall Street has a free report to read on what may be “the next Nvidia” if you click here . It features a software stock we’re confident has 10X potential.

Salesforce’s Recent Stock Success

From fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2024 (January 2024), Salesforce’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. Although a good part of the growth came from organic, big acquisitions — including Demandware, Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack. These additions contributed substantially to expand the Salesforce ecosystem. After going into the black in fiscal 2017, Salesforce’s net income continued to expand, notching a 44% CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The company also announced a $10 billion stock buyback and its first-ever dividend in 2024.

Fiscal Year (Jan. 31) Price Revenues Net Income 2016 $68.08 $6.6B (-$47.4M) 2017 $79.10 $8.4B $323M 2018 $113.91 $10.5B $360M 2019 $151.97 $13.3B $1.110B 2020 $182.31 $17.1B $126M 2021 $225.56 $21.2B $4.072B 2022 $232.63 $26.5B $1.444B 2023 $167.97 $31.3B $208M 2024 $281.09 $34.9B $4.136B

Salesforce’s phenomenal growth over the past decade has been fed by strategically savvy acquisitions that have filled critical gaps in their SaaS package offerings. Starting in mid-2013, the company spent $2.5 billion for ExactTarget, which supplied cloud marketing tools to integrate Salesforce management technology with digital marketing campaigns.

2016 saw the $2.8 billion purchase of Demandware, now rebranded as Salesforce CommerceCloud. It is the company’s e-commerce platform, fully integrated with Einstein AI. The need to sync the different cloud based operations and data metrics was satisfied by the $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft for digital integration in 2018. Analytics software platform Tableau followed in 2019 for $15.7 billion. Finally, intraoffice and company personnel collaboration and communication platform Slack was added to Salesforce in 2021 for the sum of $27.7 billion.

The large expenditures have benefitted Salesforce’s growth but have understandably made earnings erratic, which has raised the ire of some activist investors.

Key Drivers for Salesforce’s Future

JasonDoiy / Getty Images

Financial Health : Salesforce has a strong $8.24 billion net cash surplus position relative to debt.

Brand Strength : Salesforce is the current CRM “King of the Hill” and commands strong brand recognition in the CRM space (including its stock ticker). This brand strength is leveraged with its newest products, which subsequently bring in customers to subscribe to the entire Salesforce ecosystem, rather than the more expensive and cumbersome option of piecemealing different software platforms for CRM.

R&D : Salesforce’s continued R&D with AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing Technology should help it maintain its “leader of the pack” position in the CRM space.

International Marketing and Sales : This demographic will be the next big growth target for Salesforce. This will help to offset its focus on primary market large players, which necessitate longer sales cycles and are subject to more competition from rivals.

Salesforce (CRM) Headwinds

Although it was one of the earliest players in the CRM and SaaS arena, Salesforce would inevitably see competition, and not just from start-ups, as well as internal issues.

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 software for CRM challenges Salesforce head-to-head. Other rivals include Oracle’s NetSuite, SAP, HubSpot, Zendesk, Insightly, and a dozen more.

As Salesforce has also entered the rapidly shifting AI rodeo, it has to devote considerable resources to its development and synchronous compatibility with its current products while keeping an eye on any industry of rivals’ breakthroughs.

Activist investors are pressuring management to cut costs and pause its big acquisitions.

Adoption of its AI product, Agentforce, has lagged and is contributing to weak 2025 guidance.

Salesforce (CRM) Stock Price Prediction for 2025

The consensus median one-year price target from Wall Street analysts is$375.58, which represents 38.38% upside potential. Of the 40 analysts covering CRM, 30 assign the stock a buy rating, eight assign it a hold and 2 assign it a sell. Overall, Salesforce receives a “Moderate Buy” rating.

Based on 24/7 Wall Street‘s assessment of the company’s financials, we project a more conservative one-year target price of $302.00, good for 11.27% upside potential. The departure of the highly regarded CFO, Amy Weaver, is a negative. Her enviable track record managing restructuring efforts and the level of respect she commands on Wall Street cannot be disregarded. Although she will remain as an advisor with new CFO Robin Washington at the helm as of March 21, 2025, the comfort of a smooth transition is not guaranteed.

Salesforce (CRM) Stock Forecast Through 2030

In FY 2030, we predict Salesforce can hit a stock price of $493.80, a potential 62.04% gain from today’s share price.

By 2029-2030, Salesforce’s R&D investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies may be ready for prime-time commercialization. These immersive technologies could revolutionize customer engagement and data visualization, potentially opening new revenue streams. As Salesforce expands its offerings, it may face increased competition from other enterprise software providers like ServiceNow.

One other aspect of Salesforce not yet mentioned, since when its impact may become manifest is unknown, is its venture capital work in tech startups. Salesforce Ventures has a $500 million Generative AI Fund that includes a $200 million investment in Hugging Face, the largest open-source AI community on Earth. Salesforce’s presence in Hugging Face is strategically intended to expose Hugging Face using entrepreneurs to Salesforce’s CRM products in a soft sell approach that can potentially reap billions as these startup companies take off.

Fiscal Year Normalized EPS Projected Stock Price % Change From Current Price 2025 $10.06 $302.00 11.27% 2026 $11.13 $333.90 23.02% 2027 $12.69 $380.70 40.27% 2028 $13.73 $412.80 52.10% 2029 $15.05 $451.50 66.35% 2030 $16.46 $493.80 62.04%

In 20 Years, I Haven’t Seen A Cash Back Card This Good After two decades of reviewing financial products I haven’t seen anything like this. Credit card companies are at war, handing out free rewards and benefits to win the best customers. A good cash back card can be worth thousands of dollars a year in free money, not to mention other perks like travel, insurance, and access to fancy lounges. Our top pick today pays up to 5% cash back, a $200 bonus on top, and $0 annual fee. Click here to apply before they stop offering rewards this generous. Flywheel Publishing has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Flywheel Publishing and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.