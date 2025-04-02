Lucid Group Stock (LCID) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (April 2025) hapabapa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) began production of its highly anticipated Gravity luxury electric SUV late last year. The vehicle was touted for its impressive horsepower and acceleration, and for its long-range capabilities. The SUV is a driver for Lucid’s strong 2025 sales growth forecast as well. Also this year, the company announced management changes, including the chief executive stepping down and the chief operating officer becoming interim CEO.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) is a luxury EV maker with significant backing from the Saudi government.

Though offering technology superior to other EV makers, it comes at a higher cost, at a time when the company has cut prices to try to be competitive.

24/7 Wall St. foresees the company either running out of funds or being taken private by the end of the decade.

The stock was already in retreat before the announcement of the management transition, and on last look the share price was down more than 16% year to date. The stock has been fairly volatile in the past year, with shares trading in a range of $1.93 to $4.43.

Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid was a highly anticipated startup in 2021 when it went public through a reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Churchill Capital IV.

Bank of America called it the next “Tesla/Ferrari,” and Lucid promised to make the world’s most luxurious EVs. Majority-owned by the Saudi government’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) sovereign wealth fund, the merger attracted $4.5 billion in new capital. The stock quickly ran up from its opening price of $25.24 on July 26, 2021, to an intraday high of $56.70 on Nov. 30, giving it a market cap of $90 billion. It made Lucid more valuable than Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).

However, more than three years later, Lucid trades near $2.50 per share, a loss of 96% of its value. The decline is the result of production issues, sharply falling demand for electric vehicles (EVs), and a sticker price that was far greater than the market would bear.

Lucid’s grandiose plans to produce 49,000 EVs by 2023 and half a million by 2025 quickly fell apart. So far, it has delivered only 20,736 EVs to customers.

The question is where does Lucid stock go from here. 24/7 Wall St. offers readers insights into our assumptions about the stock’s prospects, what sort of growth we see in the stock for the next several years, and our best estimates for Lucid’s share price each year through 2030.

Lucid’s Performance

The table summarizes performance in share price, revenues, and operating losses from 2021 through 2024, its first years as a public company.

Share Price (end of year) Revenue Operating Loss 2021 $38.05 $27,111 ($1,530,446) 2022 $6.83 $608,181 ($2,593,991) 2023 $4.21 $595,271 ($3,099,580) 2024 $2.10 $807,832 ($3,020,820)

Revenue and operating loss in millions.

Now let’s take a look at Lucid’s production and delivery schedule for each quarter:

Produced Delivered Unsold Inventory Q2 2022 1,405 679 726 Q3 2022 2,282 1,398 1,610 Q4 2022 3,493 1,932 3,171 Q1 2023 2,314 1,406 4,079 Q2 2023 2,173 1,404 4,848 Q3 2023 1,550 1,457 4,941 Q4 2023 2,391 1,734 5,598 Q1 2024 1,728 1,967 5,359 Q2 2024 2,110 2,394 5,075 Q3 2024 1,805 2,781 4,099 Q4 2024 3,386 3,099 4,386

Source: Lucid Group SEC filings.

In the third quarter, Lucid had operating losses of over $770.5 million, meaning it lost $27,707 for every car it sold. And the more vehicles it makes, the more it loses, with little indication it can turn its operation around.

Looked at another way, Lucid Group lost almost $8.5 million every single day over the first three quarters of 2024.

Three Key Drivers of Lucid’s Stock Performance

Building the Saudi Arabian auto industry. The Saudi government is seeking to diversify away from its reliance upon oil for its revenue. It wants to create an auto industry from the ground up and Lucid is the vehicle it is using to develop it. The sovereign wealth fund is willing to invest heavily into the money-losing operation, having provided the EV maker with nearly $8 billion in funding.

Cutting prices. Lucid initiated a series of price cuts to keep pace with the rest of the EV industry amid waning demand, making them more competitive with Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

EV technological superiority. Lucid got its start as a maker of electric drivetrains that it wanted to sell to other EV manufacturers, but changed direction to make the entire car. Its vehicles offer superior performance and range than Tesla, though at a significantly higher cost. Yet as it cut prices to remain competitive, performance declined to become just par with comparable Tesla.

Lucid Stock Forecast Through 2030

Fourteen analysts covering Lucid Group have a 12-month consensus price target of $2.42 per share. That implies fractional downside from where it currently trades, but ranges from a low of $1 per share (or 59.0% downside) to a market high of $5 per share (104.9% upside). Wall Street, on average, has a Hold rating on the stock.

24/7 Wall Street

Valuing Lucid’s stock price for the coming years, beginning with forecasted revenue of $1.08 billion for 2025, which represents 39% growth year over year. As Lucid has cut prices to spur demand, sales have grown, but it still has substantial unsold inventory. It makes it questionable how many new cars dealers will accept.

We shall assign Lucid stock a price-to-sales ratio of 5x as the market continues to assign a higher multiple to the automaker, which puts our price target at $1.41 per share.

Going into 2026, we estimate the price to be $0.52 per share on weak sales growth of just 5% to $1.134 billion and a P/S ratio of 2.3, which puts it closer to its peers.

Yet, the new Gravity SUV, which starts at $81,400 for the Touring model and $96,400 for the Grand Touring model, suggests Lucid will find a very small, niche market for its EVs. Particularly because they will not be eligible for any federal tax credits, it could kill off demand.

Because the Nasdaq exchange will require Lucid to get its stock price up above $1 per share or get delisted, it is likely the shares will undergo a reverse stock split at some point.

Forecast 2027 and Beyond

If it hasn’t happened before then, 2027 should be where the bottom falls out for Lucid. It had less than $3.5 billion in cash and short-term investments at the end of the third quarter, but the EV maker’s cash burn is some $3 billion a year.

We expect the Private Investment Fund will eventually tire of pouring billions of dollars into an enterprise continuously losing billions. Despite its desire to jumpstart a new auto industry and using Lucid Group to help its workforce develop the necessary skills, further financing will dry up.

Lucid stock will undoubtedly retest its pre-reverse split lows. With just an additional 5% increase in sales at best, and a P/S ratio of 2x, it equates to a $0.38 per share stock price.

We suspect Lucid will end up getting delisted at some point. It is possible the PIF will acquire the automaker outright and take it private to enable its nascent auto industry to keep operating.

We estimate Lucid’s stock price to be $0 per share as it has been either delisted or taken private by 2030. It will be a complete wipeout for investors who own shares today.

Year Price Target % Change from Current Price 2025 $1.41 −42.2% 2026 $0.52 −78.7% 2027 $0.38 −84.4% 2028 $0.00 −100% 2029 $0.00 −100% 2030 $0.00 −100%

