Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (May 2025)

From late 2020 to the summer of 2024, Eli Lilly & Co. (NYSE: LLY) stock was on a tear, up more than 635%. Last year was a transformative year for the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant, with substantial financial growth driven by its innovative medicines, significant regulatory successes, and continued investment in its pipeline and manufacturing capabilities. On the other hand, it did experience a revenue shortfall in the fourth quarter.

The share price is down 4.8% from the beginning of the year, after a 16.3% retreat in recent days following a disappointing quarterly report. The question for investors is whether the latest move is more of the year’s ongoing volatility or a pause before another run higher. What will Lilly stock do in the next three to five years, and beyond? 24/7 Wall St. looks at projected revenue and net income to give you our best estimate of future stock prices from 2025 to 2030.

Other “experts” look at past growth rates and assign future stock prices to those past numbers. However, we will walk you through our assumptions and provide the key drivers we see propelling Lilly’s stock in the future.

Lilly’s Recent Success

How did Lilly’s stock price soar so much in the past few years? Let’s take a look at the numbers:

Share Price Revenues* Net Income* 2016 $80.36 $21.22 $2.74 2017 $77.55 $19.94 ($0.21) 2018 $122.13 $21.49 $3.23 2019 $140.83 $22.32 $8.32 2020 $206.46 $24.54 $6.19 2021 $238.31 $28.32 $5.58 2022 329.07 $28.54 $6.25 2023 $745.91 $34.12 $5.24 2024 $745.91 $45.04 $10.59

*Revenue and net income in billions

Since 2016, Lilly’s revenue grew by 60% but income grew by 91%. Typically, you would not expect a company growing at its top line by 7% annually to see an 828% increase in share price, however, investor sentiment for the next line of drugs front ran the stock price.

For example, in 2016 Lilly was trading 13 times the trailing 12 months earnings and the market has increased its valuation each year and currently trades at a 125 times earnings multiple.

This raises the valid question, is Lilly overvalued or will future revenues make up for the expensive valuation?

Three Key Drivers of Lilly Stock

Innovated Drug Pipeline: The current drug pipeline is loaded with several very high-potential drugs in development. Mounjaro, Zepbound, and Jardiance in the cardiometabolic category, Taltz in immunology, and Verzenio in oncology are the future of Lilly’s growth. While the aforementioned are the safer bets, the company has a handful of other drugs that could hold blockbuster potential.

Strategic Acquisitions: The acquisition of Morphic, with its promising drug candidate MORF-057, is a testament to Lilly’s strategic vision. This drug, if successful in late-stage trials, could become a major success in the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Lilly’s focus on acquiring mid-sized companies (13 since 2020) with promising pipelines has bolstered its own research and development efforts, positioning it well for future growth.

Operational Efficiency: With a sound balance sheet, Lilly should continue to improve operational efficiency and manage costs to have net income growth rates above revenue growth.

How Lilly’s Next Five Years Could Play Out

The current Wall Street consensus one-year price target of Lilly stock is $981.63, which is 33.9% higher than today’s price. Of the 28 analysts covering Lilly stock, all but four recommend buying shares, eight of them with Strong Buy ratings. Their consensus price targets range from $650 to $1,190.

Taking a look at the sum of its parts, we see Lilly’s vertices valued as follows this year:

Endocrinology: $735 per share

Oncology: $122 per share

Cardiovascular: $4 per share

Neuroscience: $16 per share

Immunology: $38 per share

Others and Pipeline: $110 per share

Cash: $17 per share

Valuing Lilly’s stock price for the coming years, we will take a look at expected revenue and net income and give our best estimate of the market value of the company by assigning a price-to-earnings multiple.

Revenue Net Income EPS 2025 $52.80 $17.29 19.11 2026 $62.50 $22.49 25.03 2027 $70.87 $27.12 30.39 2028 $80.68 $32.2 25.97 2029 $87.99 $36.45 40.58 2030 $96.67 $41.12 46.29

*Revenue and net income reported in billions

We expect Lilly’s P/E ratio in 2025 to be 60 with an EPS of $19.11, resulting in a price target of $1,140.00. This prediction is based on strong revenue growth of 18.37% to $52.80 billion and net income expansion to $17.29 billion, continuing the upward trajectory from previous years.

For 2026, we anticipate a P/E ratio of 50 with an EPS of $25.03, leading to a price target of $1,250.00. This reflects significant revenue growth of 18.37% to $62.50 billion and an increase in net income to $22.49 billion, driving higher earnings per share.

Heading into 2027, we project the P/E ratio to remain at 50, with EPS increasing to $30.39. This results in a price target of $1,520.00. Continued revenue growth of 13.39% to $70.87 billion and net income expansion to $27.12 billion justifies this substantial increase in stock price.

With an EPS of $25.97 and a P/E ratio of 50 in 2028, we forecast the stock price to be $1,300.00. A slight dip in EPS growth is expected, but sustained strong performance in net income to $32.20 billion and revenue growth of 13.84% to $80.68 billion keeps the stock highly valued.

By 2029, we estimate Lilly’s EPS to rise to $40.58, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1,623.00. The continuous revenue growth of 9.06% to $87.99 billion and net income expansion to $36.45 billion supports this higher valuation.

By 2030, we estimate Lilly’s EPS to rise to $46.29, with the P/E ratio adjusting to 40. This gives us a price target of $1,850.00. The continuous revenue growth of 9.86% to $96.67 billion and net income expansion to $41.12 billion supports this higher valuation.

Price Target Potential Upside 2025 $1,140.00 55.5% 2026 $1,250.00 70.5% 2027 $1,520.00 107.4% 2028 $1,300.00 77.4% 2029 $1,623.00 121.4% 2030 $1,850.00 152.4%

Eli Lilly Will Be the Next $1 Trillion Stock

