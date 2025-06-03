NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 for June 3 24/7 Wall Street

Shares of NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) jumped 2.38% over the past five trading sessions, bringing their one-month gain up to 20.70%. The stock’s recent rally has reduced its year-to-date loss to just 0.67%. In April, as the deescalation of the U.S.-China trade war took hold, NVIDIA joined the $3 trillion market cap club, just ahead of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) and just behind Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Last week, when NVIDIA reported Q1 earnings, it announced revenue of $44.1 billion up 12% from Q4 2024 and up 69% year-over-year. Revenue from its data center business segment was $39.1 billion, up 10% from Q4 2024 and up 73% year-over-year. The company also had EPS of 96 cents, beating analysts’ expectations for 93 cents.

While the stock is still trading lower than its six-month high, many analysts are viewing current prices as a buying opportunity. Over the past few years, AI has consistently fueled the largest gains for the market. And one company in particular is at the vanguard: NVIDIA. The company is the premier manufacturer of components critical to the surge in AI; namely, semiconductors, microchips, and graphics processing units (GPUs). As a result, the Santa Clara, Calif.-based company has seen its stock skyrocket in the recent past. Over the past five years, shares have gained more than 1,423%, and since going public, NVIDIA’s stock is up a preposterous 338,112.50%.

Despite those mind-boggling gains, analysts still expect significant upside potential in the medium and long term. 24/7 Wall St. has performed analysis to provide prospective investors and current shareholders with an idea of where NVIDIA’s stock might be headed over the course of the next five years.

Key Points in This Article:

NVIDIA’s track record of strong earnings suggests an ability to remain at the forefront of its industry, as competitors fight for the leftovers.

Between NVIDIA’s client list of Magnificent Seven companies and the burgeoning trend in AI, growth in both revenue and net income is projected to continue its steep climb.

If you’re looking for a megatrend with massive potential, make sure to grab a complimentary copy of our “The Next NVIDIA” report. This report breaks down AI stocks with 10x potential and will give you a huge leg up on profiting from this massive sea change.

NVIDIA’s Recent Stock Success

Unless you have been living under a rock, chances are you have caught wind of the very well-documented and rather exponential surge in NVIDIA’s share price since 2022. But before 2022’s price-per-share explosion, it was steadily appreciating as it underwent a series of stock splits.a

Year Share Price* Revenue** Net Income** 2014 $0.51 $4.130 $0.588 2015 $0.82 $4.681 $0.800 2016 $2.67 $5.010 $0.929 2017 $4.88 $6.910 $1.851 2018 $3.24 $9.714 $3.085 2019 $5.98 $11.716 $4.143 2020 $13.06 $10.918 $3.580 2021 $29.64 $16.675 $6.277 2022 $14.61 $26.914 $11.259 2023 $49.52 $26.974 $8.366 2024 $134.29 $60.974 $29.76

*Post-split adjusted basis

**Revenue and net income in $billions

Over the course of the last decade, NVIDIA’s revenue grew by more than 553% while its net income increased by just over 1,323%. The company experienced a slight contraction in revenue and net income in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it rebounded soundly the following year and has continued to steadily grow both metrics since. Meanwhile, shares were able to increase by 9,610% from 2014 to 2023.

As the AI lynchpin and Magnificent Seven mainstay looks forward to the second half of the decade, 24/7 Wall St. has identified three key drivers that are likely to impact its growth metrics and stock performance through 2030.

Key Drivers of NVIDIA’s Stock Performance

1. Stronghold on the GPU Industry: No one makes GPUs like Nvidia makes GPUs, and the industry demanding them is well aware of that. While semiconductor competitors like Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) do command some attention in their respective corners of the market, simply comparing the three companies’ market caps demonstrates the discrepancies between NVIDIA and, well, every other company. While Advanced Micro Devices and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing have respectable market caps of $194.67 billion and $861.41 billion, respectively, those are dwarfed by NVIDIA’s $3.34 trillion.

2. Demand From Unrivaled Tech Customers: The company’s primary clientele are the other members of the Magnificent Seven, which are leading the way forward in the AI revolution. In fact, only four Big Tech rival companies — Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Microsoft — account for 40% of NVIDIA’s revenue as they vie with one another to become the front runner of the transition to generative AI.

3. The AI Trend Is Just Getting Started: According to Grand View Research, AI’s market size was $196.63 billion in 2023. But as large as that seems, it pales in comparison to where it is headed. From 2024 to 2030, the AI market is expected to grow at an astounding compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6%, with “continuous research and innovation directed by tech giants that are driving adoption of advanced technologies in industry verticals, such as automotive, healthcare, retail, finance, and manufacturing,” according to Grand View Research’s report.

Wikimedia Commons

NVIDIA (NVDA) Price Prediction in 2025

The current consensus median one-year price target for NVIDIA, according to Wall Street analysts, is $171.62, which represents 24.92% potential upside over the next 12 months based on today’s share price. Of the 41 analysts covering NVIDIA, the stock receives a “Strong Buy” rating, with 36 analysts rating the stock a “Buy,” four rating it a “Hold” and one rating it a “Sell.”

However, 24/7 Wall St.‘s forecast is a bit more conservative. By the end of 2025, we project shares of NVIDIA to be trading for $135.58, or just 1.31% upside potential over the next 12 months based on a projected EPS of $2.75 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 50, with a best-case scenario of $192.50 per share and a worst-case scenario of $82.50 per share.

NVIDIA (NVDA) Stock Forecast Through 2030

Year Revenue* Net Income* EPS 2025 $121.255 $68.392 $2.75 2026 $168.151 $95.246 $3.83 2027 $193.852 $108.182 $4.44 2028 $225.462 $130.155 $5.28 2029 $236.498 $152.001 $6.16 2030 $265.522 $175.412 $7.24

*Revenue and net income in $billions

NVIDIA Stock Price Target 2025–2030

By the conclusion of 2030, 24/7 Wall St. estimates that NVIDIA’s stock will be trading for $221.93, good for a 64.05% increase over today’s share price, based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 50. Our high-end price target is $506.80 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 70. Meanwhile, our low-end price target is $217.20 based on an EPS of $7.24 and a P/E ratio of 30.

Year Price Target %Change From Current Price 2025 $135.58 1.31% 2026 $174.92 27.32% 2027 $197.66 43.87% 2028 $226.91 65.16% 2029 $204.93 49.17% 2030 $221.93 61.54%

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!