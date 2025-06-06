SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (June 6) 24/7 Wall St.

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ: SOFI) chief executive officer recently stated at a conference that the fintech company has targeted 30% member growth and 20% revenue growth. The share price is 2.8% higher than it was a week ago. Although the stock had a strong start to 2025, at last check the share price was down 11.2% year to date. However, its one-year gain is 97.8%.

Worries about recession have had an impact on fintech stocks like SoFi. While Jim Cramer has been talking up the stock lately, Cathie Wood has sold millions worth of shares. Morgan Stanley recently raised its price target for the stock from $7.50 to $13.00 and called the company “underweight,” and Needham raised its target for SoFi from $13.00 to $20.00 while giving it a Buy rating. The company also reported strong first-quarter earnings.

SoFi recently expanded its longstanding partnership with Capitalize to simplify 401(k) transfers, and it announced a $2 billion extension of its Loan Platform Business agreement for personal loans with funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group. The company had its annual shareholders meeting on May 28.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a premier online financial solutions platform targeting a more affluent demographic.

Its ambition to become a one-stop shop for financial services and its growing deposit base will likely drive future growth.

24/7 Wall St. projects healthy upside for the stock by the end of the decade.

SoFi made its public debut on June 1, 2021, through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Social Capital Hedosophia Holding Corp. V. Before the merger, the company was originally known as Social Finance, which started as a student loan financing firm before expanding into loans, mortgage products, and other finance products. After the SPAC acquisition, SoFi was equipped with substantial capital to enhance its technology stack to better scale its 2020 acquisition of Galileo. The Galileo platform was developed to deploy a wide range of financial services quickly, giving SoFi the tools to take numerous financial products to a mass market.

SoFi went public at $10 per share, and the price quickly jumped 150%, but the stock has seen lackluster performance since. However, investors only care about what happens from this point on, particularly over the next one, three, and five years. Let’s crunch the numbers and share our best estimate for SoFi’s future share price. No one has a crystal ball and even the Wall Street “experts” are often wrong more than they are right in predicting future stock prices. But we provide our revenue and earnings projections as our peer-to-peer valuation.

SoFi’s Recent Performance

Here’s a table summarizing performance in share price, revenue, and profits (net income) since its IPO.

Year Share Price Revenue* Net Income* 2021 $12.50 $977.3 ($483.9) 2022 $15.81 $1,519.2 ($320.4) 2023 $4.62 $2,067.8 ($300.7) 2024 $15.40 $2,343.5 ($113.3)

*Revenue and net income in millions

In the past four years, SoFi has more than doubled its revenue, but that top-line growth also came with a jump in total operating costs, particularly the $720 million in sales and marketing expenses in 2023. However, the increases in operating costs are money well spent with in-house technology improvements and member-generating marketing spending.

SoFi is close to hitting an inflection point in profitability and has done a stellar job of expanding revenue and improving earnings per share (EPS).

As SoFi’s revenue grows, it becomes more profitable, meaning its costs per customer decrease. This scalability is important because it indicates that as the company grows, it will become even more profitable. Given that the industry is growing and SoFi is outperforming its peers, there’s strong optimism that SoFi’s earnings per share will continue to rise.

Key Drivers of SoFi’s Stock Performance

Expansion Financial Services: SoFi’s ambition to become a one-stop shop for financial services will likely drive future growth. The company plans to continue expanding its product lineup, including new lending products, investment options, and insurance services, to cater to a broader range of financial needs.

Bank Charter and Deposit Base Expansion: Obtaining a national banking charter allows SoFi to use its growing deposit base to fund lending operations more efficiently. This access to lower-cost funds is expected to drive net interest income growth, enhancing profitability as SoFi scales its banking operations.

Cross-Selling and Customer Retention: SoFi’s strategy of cross-selling its wide array of financial products aims to increase the average number of products per customer. This integrated approach is expected to improve customer retention and lifetime value, thereby boosting overall revenue and profitability.

SoFi’s Share Price Estimates 2025-2030

The Wall Street consensus one-year price target for SoFi Technologies is $14.12, which would be a 3.3% gain from today’s stock price. Of 20 analysts covering the stock, only seven recommend buying shares.

24/7 Wall St. is even more cautious on the stock, with a $12.63 target price by year’s end. Reaching that target would be a retreat of more than 7% for the rest of this year.

Year Est. Revenue ($B) Est. Net Income ($B) Est. EPS Normalized Price to Sales Multiple Est. Market Cap ($B) 2025 $2.84 $0.32 $0.21 3.5 $9.94 2026 $3.45 $0.584 $0.43 3.5 $12.08 2027 $3.79 $0.707 $0.62 3.5 $13.27 2028 $4.33 $0.902 $0.83 3.5 $15.16 2029 $4.84 $1.096 $1.02 3.5 $16.94 2030 $5.34 $1.279 $1.10 3.5 $18.69

24/7 Wall St. compared other fintech/lenders when deciding on our price-to-sales valuation of 3.5 times for the entire time frame of our analysis. Included in the analysis were Block Inc. (NYSE: XYZ), PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), LendingClub Corp. (NYSE: LC), and Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), which gives us a blending valuation of around 3.3x sales.

By the end of the decade, we estimate SoFi’s stock price to be $25.00 per share with 10% year-over-year revenue growth. Our estimated price would be more than 84% higher than the current share price.

Year Price Target Change From Current Price 2025 $12.63 −7.6% 2026 $21.53 57.5% 2027 $27.84 103.7% 2028 $27.74 102.9% 2029 $34.58 153.0% 2030 $38.16 179.2%

