Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (September 2025)

Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) lost 7.43% over the past month after sliding 1.58% the month prior. That has dragged down the stock’s year-to-date loss to 24.35%. Over the past year, CRM is in the red, down 3.38%. Amid that slump, the company’s market cap has shrunk to around $239.15 billion, with 1,274 institutional owners having decreased their positions. Still, the company has nearly 82% institutional ownership and analysts’ outlooks for the stock are encouraging.

In June, CNBC reported that CEO Marc Benoiff said AI is now doing up to 50% of the workload at Salesforce, with the technology reaching about 93% accuracy. On May 27, it was announced that Salesforce is acquiring cloud data management company Informatica in an $8 billion deal. The company will be paying $25 per share of Informatica’s Class A and Blass B-1 common stock. In March, Salesforce pledged a $1 billion investment in Singapore over the next five years, emphasizing that its flagship AI product — Agentforce — could help the country rapidly capped its labor force in key service and public sector industries at a time when the Asian nation is dealing with an aging population, reduced workforce and declining birth rates.

One colloquial phrase from the business world that has uniquely developed in the 21st century is “Customer Relationship Management,” or CRM, which was coined by the Gartner Group in the late 1990s. Both CRM and “Software as a Service” (SaaS) have since become synonymous with a San Francisco software management company that has become an industry behemoth, even taking “CRM” as its stock ticker.

Salesforce is the world’s largest provider of cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) services. Its SaaS platforms bridge the gap between companies and customers around the world, facilitating and personalizing sales management, customer service, and marketing. Its acquisitions of complementary software companies have filled gaps demanded by its customers, and have subsequently fueled Salesforce’s extraordinary growth over the past decade.

While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some further-looking insights based on Salesforce Inc.’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.

Key Points Salesforce sees currently untapped international emerging markets as fertile ground for future growth. The company’s Einstein AI solutions suite, its DataCloud, and other new tech developments are foundational platforms and future developments are anticipated.

Quantum Technology is also in Salesforce’s R&D purview. Salesforce made an investment in quantum technology as a part of quantum sensing vendor Q-CTRL’s $27.4 million series B extension funding in Jan. 2023.

Salesforce also invested in Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC), a UK-based company specializing in quantum software and quantum computing, in May 2023.

Salesforce’s Recent Stock Success

From fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2024 (January 2024), Salesforce’s revenue grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24%. Although a good part of the growth came from organic, big acquisitions — including Demandware, Mulesoft, Tableau and Slack. These additions contributed substantially to expand the Salesforce ecosystem. After going into the black in fiscal 2017, Salesforce’s net income continued to expand, notching a 44% CAGR from 2017 to 2024. The company also announced a $10 billion stock buyback and its first-ever dividend in 2024.

Fiscal Year (Jan. 31) Price Revenues Net Income 2016 $68.08 $6.6B (-$47.4M) 2017 $79.10 $8.4B $323M 2018 $113.91 $10.5B $360M 2019 $151.97 $13.3B $1.110B 2020 $182.31 $17.1B $126M 2021 $225.56 $21.2B $4.072B 2022 $232.63 $26.5B $1.444B 2023 $167.97 $31.3B $208M 2024 $281.09 $34.9B $4.136B

Salesforce’s phenomenal growth over the past decade has been fed by strategically savvy acquisitions that have filled critical gaps in their SaaS package offerings. Starting in mid-2013, the company spent $2.5 billion for ExactTarget, which supplied cloud marketing tools to integrate Salesforce management technology with digital marketing campaigns.

2016 saw the $2.8 billion purchase of Demandware, now rebranded as Salesforce CommerceCloud. It is the company’s e-commerce platform, fully integrated with Einstein AI. The need to sync the different cloud based operations and data metrics was satisfied by the $6.5 billion acquisition of MuleSoft for digital integration in 2018. Analytics software platform Tableau followed in 2019 for $15.7 billion. Finally, intraoffice and company personnel collaboration and communication platform Slack was added to Salesforce in 2021 for the sum of $27.7 billion.

The large expenditures have benefitted Salesforce’s growth but have understandably made earnings erratic, which has raised the ire of some activist investors.

Key Drivers for Salesforce’s Future

Financial Health : Salesforce has a strong $8.24 billion net cash surplus position relative to debt.

Brand Strength : Salesforce is the current CRM “King of the Hill” and commands strong brand recognition in the CRM space (including its stock ticker). This brand strength is leveraged with its newest products, which subsequently bring in customers to subscribe to the entire Salesforce ecosystem, rather than the more expensive and cumbersome option of piecemealing different software platforms for CRM.

R&D : Salesforce’s continued R&D with AI, Blockchain, and Quantum Computing Technology should help it maintain its “leader of the pack” position in the CRM space.

International Marketing and Sales : This demographic will be the next big growth target for Salesforce. This will help to offset its focus on primary market large players, which necessitate longer sales cycles and are subject to more competition from rivals.

Salesforce (CRM) Headwinds

Although it was one of the earliest players in the CRM and SaaS arena, Salesforce would inevitably see competition, and not just from start-ups, as well as internal issues. That includes:

Microsoft’s Dynamics 365 software for CRM challenges Salesforce head-to-head. Other rivals include Oracle’s NetSuite, SAP, HubSpot, Zendesk, Insightly, and a dozen more.

As Salesforce has also entered the rapidly shifting AI rodeo, it has to devote considerable resources to its development and synchronous compatibility with its current products while keeping an eye on any industry of rivals’ breakthroughs.

Activist investors are pressuring management to cut costs and pause its big acquisitions.

Adoption of its AI product, Agentforce, has lagged and is contributing to weak 2025 guidance.

Salesforce (CRM) Stock Price Prediction for 2025

The consensus median one-year price target from Wall Street analysts is $342.18, which represents 36.78% potential upside from the current share price. Of the 39 analysts covering CRM, 28 assign the stock a “Buy” rating, 10 assign it a “Hold” and one assign it a “Sell.” Overall, Salesforce receives a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating.

Based on 24/7 Wall St.‘s assessment of the company’s financials, we forecast an end-of-year price target of $302.00, good for 20.72% upside potential. The departure of the highly regarded CFO, Amy Weaver, is a negative. Her enviable track record managing restructuring efforts and the level of respect she commands on Wall Street cannot be disregarded. Although she will remain as an advisor with new CFO Robin Washington at the helm as of March 21, 2025, the comfort of a smooth transition is not guaranteed.

Salesforce (CRM) Stock Forecast Through 2030

In FY 2030, we predict Salesforce can hit a stock price of $493.80, a potential 97.39% gain from today’s share price.

By 2029–2030, Salesforce’s R&D investments in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies may be ready for prime-time commercialization. These immersive technologies could revolutionize customer engagement and data visualization, potentially opening new revenue streams. As Salesforce expands its offerings, it may face increased competition from other enterprise software providers like ServiceNow.

One other aspect of Salesforce not yet mentioned, since when its impact may become manifest is unknown, is its venture capital work in tech startups. Salesforce Ventures has a $500 million Generative AI Fund that includes a $200 million investment in Hugging Face, the largest open-source AI community on Earth. Salesforce’s presence in Hugging Face is strategically intended to expose Hugging Face using entrepreneurs to Salesforce’s CRM products in a soft sell approach that can potentially reap billions as these startup companies take off.

Fiscal Year Normalized EPS Projected Stock Price %Change From Current Price 2025 $10.06 $302.00 20.72% 2026 $11.13 $333.90 33.47% 2027 $12.69 $380.70 52.18% 2028 $13.73 $412.80 65.01% 2029 $15.05 $451.50 80.48% 2030 $16.46 $493.80 97.39%

