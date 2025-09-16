Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (September 2025)

Forecasts
Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) lost 1.31% over the past month after falling 3.80% the month prior. That brings the stock’s gain in 2025 to 3.79%, including a 40.64% gain since its year-to-date low on April 8. Over the past year, DIS is up 25.23% while paying a dividend that currently yields 0.87% — or 25 cents — per quarter. The company has enjoyed bullish momentum after announcing blowout Q1 earnings and then beating on the top and bottom lines when it reported Q2 earnings of $1.45 and revenue of $23.62 billion.
In Q2, the company announced that it is expanding its global theme park footprint — the first such effort in nearly a decade — with a forthcoming location in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. For the past century, the Disney has been an entertainment pioneer in international branding, animation, films, television, merchandising, and theme parks. Although the media empire holds some of the most cherished brands, and its film studios were responsible for producing the top three movies at the box office in 2024, the stock is hasn’t been kind to investors lately. Over the past five years, shares are down 10.65%.
Disney announced in January that it will be merging its Hulu + Live TV service with its competitor, Kubo. Disney will own 70% of the new company, which will continue to operate under the Fubo brand. Fubo CEO David Grandler and his management team will continue to lead the company. If Disney and its CEO Bob Iger can continue to grow new and existing business lines, shareholders should take comfort with the company’s future stock performance over the next one, five and 10 years.
While most Wall Street analysts will calculate 12-month forward projections, it’s clear that nobody has a consistent crystal ball, and plenty of unforeseen circumstances can render even near-term projections irrelevant. 24/7 Wall St. aims to present some farther-looking insights based on Disney’s own numbers, along with business and market development information that may be of help to our readers’ own research.
Disney controls 25% of the theme park market, which is expected to grow to over $82 billion by 2032.
Bob Iger’s 15-year initial tenure at Disney is notable for four acquisition milestones: Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012 and Fox in 2019. Disney’s market cap grew from $56 billion to $231 billion by the time his contract expired in 2020. A look at the top 10 all-time box office-grossing films shows that except for Titanic and Jurassic Park, Disney or its subsidiaries are the exclusive US distributor for those films (or a 25% stake in the case of Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home).
Iger’s successor, Bob Chapek, was essentially handed the keys to a well-oiled machine but the company hit a number of rough patches and the stock has been on a long-term slide.
While Inside Out 2 demonstrated the resilience of Disney’s animation department, Iger’s repairs to Disney’s floundering segments have regained their fan bases and show promise.
The primary issue Disney faces is finding Iger’s next successor. He came out of retirement at the request of Disney’s board but has made it clear that he doesn’t intend to stay for another long haul.
Disney’s animated South Pacific heroine, Moana, will return in “Moana 2” in 2025.
Wall Street maintains a 12-month price target for Disney of $137.00, representing potential upside of 19.10% from today’s share price. Based on 22 analysts covering the stock, Disney receives a consensus “Strong Buy” rating with 19 analysts assigning it a “Buy” rating, three assigning it a “Hold” rating and zero assigning it a “Sell” rating.
24/7 Wall St.’s year-end price target for Disney is $114.62, representing 0.34% downside potential from today’s share price. That forecast is based on annualized EPS of $5.21 and P/E ratio of 22.
Children’s favorite franchise Moana just had a sequel in 2024, which should boost 2025’s revenues (Disney’s fiscal year ends Sept. 30). Mufasa: The Lion King, a sequel to the monster box-office hit The Lion King, closed out 2024’s releases. Zootopia 2 and a live remake of Lilo and Stitch round out the 2025 family entertainment slate, while the Marvel franchise enters its next phase with Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
2026 is expected to see the first Star Wars feature film since 2019 with the return of Jon Favreau directing The Mandalorian and Grogu, yet another Iger reiteration of a winning formula. Additionally, the animated feature franchise Toy Story 5 and the long-awaited live-action Moana should both do big box-office numbers for family entertainment.
High anticipation blockbuster sequels for 2026 include the third installment of the Avatar saga, Avatar: Fire and Ash. As a follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, 2026 is the target date for the release of the aforementioned Robert Downey Jr.-led Avengers sequel, Avengers: Doomsday. Avatar and Avengers: Endgame are the #1 and #2 all-time worldwide box office champions. These movies, with huge fan bases and positive word of mouth, should be able to help drive Disney to $129.14, which would be a 13–14% year-over-year gain.
Several analysts believe that 2027–2028 will see the start of the DTC division solidifying its profit engine, and is expected to offer bundled subscription packages that will increase viewership, customers, and revenues, as account churning and costs are further reduced.
Other expected box-office hits include Pixar’s Incredibles 3, Frozen III, and Marvel’s as-of-yet untitled next Spider-Man feature, Avengers: Secret Wars a follow-up to Doomsday, and the next Star Wars feature: Star Wars: New Jedi Order. While 2027 would see Disney’s price retrace slightly to $122.60, we believe the 2028 revenues from DTC and the tentpole films slated for 2027 would have fall and winter box-office revenues credited to fiscal year 2028 and would boost the stock to $135.60.
The theme park industry, of which Disney has a 25% market share, was valued at $64.6 billion at the start of 2024. It is estimated to grow to $82.73 billion by 2032. The 10-year, $60 billion plan to add more attractions to Disney theme parks and cruises will likely involve greater interactive technology, virtual reality, and other experiences that could not be replicated elsewhere.
While stages of this development would certainly make their way to Disney’s bottom line in previous years, we anticipate many of their innovations to be in full operation and available to the public in 2029, which would boost the initial novelty value to a $149 five-year high.
However, high ticket prices that compete with other entertainment platforms might require price reductions. That, combined with uncertainty over Bob Iger’s successor, might cause a slight sell-off. Nevertheless, Disney would still be up 61% in 2030 over its current market price at the time of this writing.
